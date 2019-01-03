College wrestling: DI power rankings for every weight class on Jan. 3

Can Jason Nolf win a 3rd consecutive title at 157 pounds?

With the holiday tournaments done it is time for the grueling schedule of January. The injury bug just won’t go away and it continues to impact plenty of lineups. Penn State set a tournament scoring record at the Southern Scuffle Tuesday and Wednesday with six individual champions. Oklahoma State, with the other four champs, limped into second place and showed they just might contend in Pittsburgh in March. The Big Ten conference owns seven of the 10 No. 1 spots with Northwestern’s Sebastian Rivera taking over at 125 pounds with his victory over Iowa’s Spencer Lee in the Midlands finals. It is getting to the point in the 2018-19 campaign where things are getting serious, including nice duals between Michigan and Arizona State and Rutgers and Minnesota this weekend.

125 POUNDS

1 – Sebastian RIVERA (Northwestern, SO) … A solid win over Lee in the Midlands final

"Keep scoring, baby. Keep scoring." — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) December 31, 2018

2 – Spencer LEE (Iowa, SO) … Don’t think he won’t train even harder now

3 – Ronnie BRESSER (Oregon State, SR) … Only loss is to Rivera in OT

4 – Nick PICCININNI (Oklahoma State, JR) … A dominant performance in Chattanooga

5 – Sean RUSSELL (Minnesota, SR) … Nothing but bonus wins in December

6 – Jack MUELLER (Virginia, JR) … Not redshirting after all

7 – Rayvon FOLEY (Michigan State, SO) … Only loss is to Piccininni at Reno

8 – Brent FLEETWOOD (North Dakota State, SR) … Only losses to those above him on this list

9 – Patrick GLORY (Princeton, FR) … Both losses to Lee this season

10 – Sean FAUSZ (North Carolina State, SR) … Trying to get his folkstyle legs going

133 POUNDS

1 – Seth GROSS (South Dakota State, SR) … Should he be ranked without matches?

2 – Nick SURIANO (Rutgers, JR) … A meeting with fantastic Fix looming

3 – Stevan MICIC (Michigan, JR) … Hopefully back on the mat this weekend

4 – Daton FIX (Oklahoma State, FR) … He’s just mean on the mat

5 – Micky PHILLIPI (Pittsburgh, FR) … Only loss is to Suriano

6 – Luke PLETCHER (Ohio State, JR) … Will be a factor, count on it

7 – Tariq WILSON (North Carolina State, SO) … Suffered a loss to Indiana

8 – Ethan LIZAK (Minnesota, SR) … Two techs and a pin in Ft Lauderdale

9 – Austin GOMEZ (Iowa State, FR) … Beat Bravo-Young at Scuffle, second to Fix

10 – Austin DeSANTO (Iowa, SO) … Midlands champion

141 POUNDS

1 – Yianni DIAKOMIHALIS (Cornell, SO) … 10-0 heading into January

2 – Joey McKENNA (Ohio State, SR) … Approaching 100 career wins

3 – Jaydin EIERMAN (Missouri, JR) … 3-1 loss to Yianni

4 – Nick LEE (Penn State, SO) … Scuffle champion

5 – Kanen STORR (Michigan, SO) … Just one loss in 14 starts

6 – Dom DEMAS (Oklahoma, FR) … Sooners’ best bet

7 – Josh ALBER (Northern Iowa, SR) … Midlands champion

8 – Michael CARR (Illinois, SO) … Can he stay healthy in the rugged Big Ten?

9 – Mitch McKEE (Minnesota, JR) … Returned to mat in Ft. Lauderdale

10 – Nicholas GIL (Navy, SR) … Solid third place showing at Scuffle

149 POUNDS

1 – Matthew KOLODZIK (Princeton, JR) … Won a Midlands title

2 – Anthony ASHNAULT (Rutgers, SR) … Going to have a good spring

3 – Micah JORDAN (Ohio State, SR) … Big matches coming this month

4 – Justin OLIVER (North Carolina State, SR) … Heading to Columbus this weekend

5 – Austin O’CONNOR (North Carolina, FR) … 19-2 as a first-year man

6 – Max THOMSEN (Northern Iowa, JR) … Just one loss at Midlands

7 – Kaden GFELLER (Oklahoma State, FR) … Still unbeaten and Scuffle champion

8 – Mitch FINESILVER (Duke, SR) … To the Scuffle finals

9 – Brock MAULLER (Missouri, FR) … A nice replacement for the injured Leeth

10 – Brady BERGE (Penn State, FR) … Third at Scuffle behind Gfeller, Finesilver

157 POUNDS

1 – Jason NOLF (Penn State, SR) … This guy might not be human

2 – Ryan DEAKIN (Northwestern, SO) … Like Rivera, champ at Midlands

3 – Tyler BERGER (Nebraska, SR) … Has stormed back since loss in Vegas

The Huskers return to action on Sunday, Jan. 6 when Northwestern comes to town!



In his last year as a Husker, redshirt senior Tyler Berger (@husker_157) hopes to go out on top.



Full story ⬇️https://t.co/tzN2OiiWUq — Husker Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) December 27, 2018

4 – Hayden HIDLAY (North Carolina State, SO) … Looking forward to this weekend

5 – Ke-Shawn HAYES (Ohio State, JR) … Looking forward to this weekend

6 – Larry EARLY (Old Dominion, JR) … Just one match wrestled at Reno

7 – Kaleb YOUNG (Iowa, SO) … Lost in Midlands final to Deakin

8 – Taleb RAHMANI (Pittsburgh, JR) … Travels to Oklahoma this weekend

9 – Steve BLEISE (Minnesota, SR) … One loss in 10 matches

10 – Alec PANTALEO (Michigan, SR) … Will we see him in Corvallis and Tempe?

165 POUNDS

1 – Vincenzo JOSEPH (Penn State, JR) … Good win over Marsteller in Scuffle final

2 – Chance MARSTELLER (Lock Haven, SR) … Showed he is a title threat in Chattanooga

3 – Alex MARINELLI (Iowa, SO) … Edged Wick for Midlands title

4 – Evan WICK (Wisconsin, SO) … Tough loss to the Iowan

Not the finish he was looking for, but congrats to Evan Wick on his second place finish! He’ll be back #JumpAround pic.twitter.com/KVhOk7U9Br — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) December 31, 2018

5 – Josh SHIELDS (Arizona State, JR) … Losses to Marinelli, Joseph, and Wick

6 – Isaiah WHITE (Nebraska, JR) … Former DII champ getting better

7 – Mekhi LEWIS (Virginia Tech, FR) … Wish he was at Scuffle

8 – Branson ASHWORTH (Wyoming, SR) … Already 19 wins this season

9 – Chandler ROGERS (Oklahoma State, SR) … 11 pins this year, but could be out for a bit

10 – Demetrius ROMERO (Utah Valley, JR) … 14 wins in 16 matches

174 POUNDS

1 – Mark HALL (Penn State, JR) … Winning in his genes

2 – Zahid VALENCIA (Arizona State, JR) … Should see No. 3 this weekend

3 – Myles AMINE (Michigan, JR) … Can he challenge the 2018 champ?

4 – Daniel LEWIS (Missouri, SR) … Part of solid Tigers’ lineup entering January

ALL 10 ❗#TigerStyle is ranked at all 🔟 weights this week



125 – C. Smith – #18

133 – J. Erneste – #11

141 – J. Eierman – #3

149 – B. Mauller – #14

157 – J. Jacques – #19

165 – C. Flynn – #13

174 – D. Lewis – #4

184 – D. Wisman – #15

197 – W. Koelling – #20

HWT – Z. Elam – #16 pic.twitter.com/fA9pajz14D — #TigerStyle (@MizzouWrestling) January 2, 2019

5 – Jordan KUTLER (Lehigh, JR) … One of the few healthy Mountain Hawks

6 – Joe SMITH (Oklahoma State, JR) … Battled Hall until the end at Scuffle

7 – David McFADDEN (Virginia Tech, JR) … Third at Scuffle behind Hall, Smith

8 – Taylor LUJAN (Northern Iowa, JR) … Two losses in 16 starts

9 – Michael LABRIOLA (Nebraska, FR) … Huskers have a good one here

10 – Matt FINESILVER (Duke, SR) … Fifth at the Scuffle in a deep bracket

184 POUNDS

1 – Myles MARTIN (Ohio State, SR) … Can he win a second NCAA title?

2 – Emery PARKER (Illinois, SR) … Opens second semester with a couple of good matches

3 – Shakur RASHEED (Penn State, SR) … Undefeated and dominant at Scuffle

4 – Nick REENAN (North Carolina State, SO) … This guy will be a problem for all

5 – Zack ZAVATSKY (Virginia Tech, SR) … Could have seen Rasheed at Scuffle

6 – Drew FOSTER (Northern Iowa, SR) … Midlands champion

7 – Ryan PREISCH (Lehigh, SR) … Only loss is to Reenan

8 – Lou DePREZ (Binghamton, FR) … Third at Scuffle

9 – Taylor VENZ (Nebraska, SO) … Huskers at Northwestern this weekend

10 – Max DEAN (Cornell, SO) … Up and down season so far

197 POUNDS

1 – Bo NICKAL (Penn State, SR) … It was not fair in Chattanooga

2 – Kollin MOORE (Ohio State, JR) … Can he challenge the blonde from Penn State?

🎊 NEW YEARS NOTES 🎉



KOLLIN MOORE

-ranked 2nd nationally



-7-0 season record



-67-8 career record



-2-0 vs. Top foes this season



-18-2 career record in Big Ten duals#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/3EGq7GX8QS — Ohio State Wrestling (@wrestlingbucks) January 1, 2019

3 – Patrick BRUCKI (Princeton, SO) … Undefeated and Midlands champ

4 – Willie MICKLUS (Iowa State, SR) … One loss in 10 bouts

5 – Nathan TRAXLER (Stanford, SO) … Ran into Nickal in Scuffle final

7 – Jacob WARNER (Iowa, FR) … A surprising loss at Midlands

8 – Tom SLEIGH (Virginia Tech, SR) … A good showing at the Scuffle

9 – Dakota GEER (Oklahoma State, SO) … Suffered first two losses in Chattanooga

10 – Rocco CAYWOOD (Army, SR) … Two of his three losses to Brucki

285 POUNDS

1 – Gable STEVESON (Minnesota, FR) … The man to beat at this weight

3 – Amar DHESI (Oregon State, SR) … Will he hit the mat this weekend?

Beavers Set to Open New Year with Joe Wells Classic



Link: https://t.co/aqKGFYQvEU#GoBeavs #BeaverNation — Oregon State Wrestling (@Beaverwrestling) January 2, 2019

4 – Derek WHITE (Oklahoma State, SR) … Starting to believe in himself

2 – Anthony CASSAR (Penn State, JR) … Took first loss of season in Scuffle final

5 – Sam STOLL (Iowa, SR) … The question is his health in the rugged Big Ten

6 – Jordan WOOD (Lehigh, SO) … Too bad he wasn’t in Chattanooga

7 – Youssiff HEMIDA (Maryland, SR) … Will he ever take the mat?

8 – Jere HEINO (Campbell, SR) … See Hemida

9 – Trent HILLGER (Wisconsin, FR) … Suffered first loss at Midlands

10 – Tate ORNDORFF (Utah Valley, FR) … Can he challenge White for Big 12 gold?

