How the NCAA college wrestling championship works

Here is a comprehensive guide to the NCAA tournament and its history, for college wrestling fans of every level.
When is the NCAA wrestling tournament?
This year's tournament will be held in Pittsburgh from March 21 to March 23, 2019.
How does the schedule work for the tournament?
Every wrestler in the tournament will wrestle at least two matches in Pittsburgh. All 33 athletes in each weight class will be seeded this year, but pigtail matches will still occur. A pigtail match serves as a "wrestle-in" match where the winner advances to the first round, and the loser moves into the consolation bracket. In the consolation bracket, a wrestler who lost previously has one more chance to stay alive in the tournament. If he wins his consolation match, his tournament run will continue, and his chance to be an All-American stays alive. This pattern applies to all athletes who lose in the first round- they have a chance to wrestle back to All-American honors, but if they lose again, they will be out of the tournament. As long as an athlete continues to win in the consolation bracket, they can finish as high as third.
Athletes who win in the first round, second and third round automatically earn All-American honors, the distinction given to the top eight performers in the tournament.
Below is the schedule for the entire 2019 NCAA tournament:
How does a wrestler qualify for the NCAA tournament?
In the current model of the NCAA wrestling tournament, 33 athletes from each weight class earn the right to compete on the national stage. Each conference has an allocated number of spots per weight class that are awarded based on finishes at the conference tournaments. The remaining spots, 40 in 2019, are considered at-large bids and assigned to wrestlers in any weight class by the committee. The NCAA tournament allocations based on weight class have not be released yet, but they are expected to be announced in February. Last year's slots are listed below:
|Conference
|125
|133
|141
|149
|157
|165
|174
|184
|197
|HWT
|ACC
|2
|5
|3
|4
|3
|2
|4
|3
|3
|5
|Big 12
|7
|5
|3
|5
|3
|6
|5
|4
|4
|3
|Big Ten
|10
|7
|8
|9
|8
|10
|7
|6
|6
|7
|EIWA
|1
|3
|4
|4
|6
|6
|5
|6
|6
|5
|EWL
|2
|1
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|MAC
|2
|4
|3
|2
|3
|1
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Pac-12
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|4
|4
|3
|Southern
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|Total Qualifiers
|29
|28
|27
|27
|29
|29
|28
|28
|28
|29
When are the conference tournaments?
The majority of the conference tournaments will be held from March 8 - March 10, 2019. A complete schedule of the conference tournaments is below:
|QUALIFYING TOURNAMENT
|DATE
|HOST
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|March 9 - 10, 2019
|Virginia Tech
|Big Ten Conference
|March 9 - 10, 2019
|Minnesota
|Big 12 Conference
|March 9 - 10, 2019
|Tulsa, Oklahoma
|Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association
|March 8 - 9, 2019
|Binghampton University
|Eastern Wrestling League
|TBA
|TBA
|Mid-American Conference
|TBA
|TBA
|Pacific-12 Conference
|March 8 - 9, 2019
|Arizona State
|Southern Conference
|March 10, 2019
|Appalachian State
When is the selection show?
NCAA qualifiers and the complete brackets for each weight class will be announced on Wednesday, March 13.
Where and when will the tournament be broadcast?
|ROUND
|DAY
|DATE
|TIME
|NETWORK
|Selection Show
|Wednesday
|March 13
|TBA
|TBA
|Session 1 - Championship First Round
|Thursday
|March 21
|12:00 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Session 2 - Championship Consolations
|Thursday
|March 21
|7:00 p.m.
|ESPN
|Session 3 - Championships Quarterfinals & Consolations
|Friday
|March 22
|11:00 a.m.
|ESPNU
|Session 4 - Championship Semifinals
|Friday
|March 22
|8:00 p.m.
|ESPN
|Session 5 - Championship Medal Round
|Saturday
|March 23
|11:00 a.m.
|ESPNU
|Session 6 - Championship Finals
|Saturday
|March 23
|7:00 p.m.
|ESPN
Which wrestlers lead each weight class right now?
|WEIGHT CLASS
|WRESTLER
|accolades
|125
|Sebastian Rivera
|Beat 2018 NCAA Champ
Spencer Lee at Midlands
|133
|Nick Suriano
|
2018 Cliff Keen Champ
|141
|Yianni Diakomihalis
|2018 National Champ
Undefeated this season
|149
|Matthew Kolodzik
|2018 Cliff Keen Champion
Undefeated this season
|157
|Jason Nolf
|
2018 NCAA Champion
|165
|Vincenzo Joseph
|2018 NCAA Champion
2018 Southern Scuffle Champ
|174
|Mark Hall
|2017 NCAA Champion
Beat 2018 Champ
Zahid Valencia this winter
|184
|Myles Martin
|2016 NCAA Champion
2018 Cliff Keen Champ
|197
|Bo Nickal
|2018 NCAA Champion
2018 Southern Scuffle Champ
|285
|Sam Stoll
|NCAA All-American
2018 Midlands Champ
When was the first NCAA wrestling tournament?
The first NCAA Division I wrestling tournament was in 1928. The tournament has been held every year since with the exception of the years between 1943-45.
Who won the first NCAA wrestling tournament?
Under Oklahoma State head wrestling coach E.C. Gallagher, the Cowboys claimed the first team title. Though an official team scoring method had not yet been introduced, Oklahoma State won four of the seven weight classes, thus winning the championship that year. Iowa State, the host of the event, tied with Michigan for the second-place spot. The Cowboys maintained dominance through 1931, winning every championship during that four-year stretch. Team scoring was officially introduced in 1934.
🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/sbm0Buco9j— USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) March 18, 2018
Which team has won the most NCAA wrestling team and individual titles?
|School
|team Titles
|individual titles
|Oklahoma State
|34
|142
|Iowa
|23
|82
|Iowa State
|8
|69
|Penn State
|8
|41
|Oklahoma
|7
|67
|Minnesota
|3
|22
|Arizona State
|1
|11
|Cornell
|1
|20
|Indiana
|1
|11
|Michigan State
|1
|25
|Ohio State
|1
|23
|UNI
|1
|21
How have the weight classes changed?
From 1928-1930, the lightest weight class in the NCAA tournament was 115 pounds, with Oklahoma State's Harold DeMarsh and Illinois' Jow Sapora winning those combined first three titles. The 118-pound division took over as the lightest weight class in 1931, 1933, 1934, 1935, 1937, 1938, and then again from 1970-1998. In 1948, Purdue's Arnold Plaza won the 114.5 weight division in the only year that such a light weight class existed. Other discontinued light weight classes included 121 and 123-pounds. The current light weight is 125 pounds.
Discontinued middle weight classes include 125.5, 126, 128, 130, 134, 135, 136, 136.5, 137, 142, 145, 147, 147.5, 150,152, 155, 158, 160, 160.5, 167, 175, 177, 190 and 191.
Today's weight classes include ten divisions: 125, 133, 141, 149, 157, 165, 174, 184, 197 and 285. Any athlete who places in the top eight of their weight class earns All-American honors.
How does the scoring work?
The scoring in the NCAA Division I wrestling tournament has changed over time. The first 13 years of the tournament did not include a team scoring element, but changes were made in 1941 to assign point values to different moves for individual athletes. Takedowns and reversals resulted in two points while escapes earned an athlete one point. Those with time advantages could also earned points, but stalling penalties were given to those delaying action. Even more changes were made in 1955, as athletes finishing first, second, third and fourth, scored seven, five, three and one point respectively.
Will a freshman dominate the mat in the 285 lb weight class this year? pic.twitter.com/6nASpYEY0M— NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) January 4, 2019
Today, athletes complete in a seven-minute match and can win in one of three ways. First, an athlete can score more points than their opponent through takedowns (two points), reversals (two points), escapes (one point), riding time (one point) and near falls (two or three points). Two, an athlete can earn a technical fall against their opponent, meaning that they scored more than 15 points than the opposing wrestling at any point during a dual. A technical fall ends the bout regardless of how much time remains. The final way to win a wrestling match is by fall, meaning that one wrestler controls another wrestler and puts both of his shoulder blades on the mat for two seconds. Like a technical fall, a fall, or pin, ends the match. If one wrestler has more points than the other, but then is pinned, the wrestler who is pinned always loses.
What is the shortest match in NCAA wrestling history?
Clarence Richardson of LSU pinned Scott Mansur of Portland State in just nine seconds during the 177-pound final of the 1983 NCAA tournament.
Which team has had the greatest number of individual champions in a given year?
Congrats to @NoBickal on earning 💯 wins with @pennstateWREST.— Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) January 4, 2019
🗣: 5️⃣0️⃣ of which were pins. FIFTY! 😱 @FloWrestling pic.twitter.com/csrtccDqkh
Iowa, Oklahoma State and Penn State tie for the three teams with the greatest number of individual champions in a given year with five champions. Iowa became the first team to have five winners when they put Marty Kistler, Brad Penrith, Kevin Dresser, Jim Heffernan, and Duane Goldman on the top of the podium. They continued this dominant streak through 1997. Eight years later Oklahoma State became the second team to accomplish such a feat, and Penn State added its name to this list in 2017 when Zain Rutherford, Jason Nolf, Vincenzo Joseph, Mark Hall, Bo Nickal all became title winners.
