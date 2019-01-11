Here are the NCAA Division II wrestling programs with the most national championships

NCAA Division DII wrestling has long been a sport built on dynasties. Since Western State went back-to-back in the first two DII wrestling championship tournaments in 1963 and 1964, all but two programs have repeated at least once in the 56-year history of the event. Only Minnesota State in 1965 and San Francisco State in 1997 have one title to its names.

Which dynasties brought in the most titles? Let’s take a look at the programs with the most championships in DII wrestling history.

8 — Cal Poly (1966, 1968-74)

Not only are the Mustangs tied for the most national championships in DII wrestling history, they also own the longest streak ever. Cal Poly was the team to beat for seven-consecutive seasons, defeating six different programs over that stretch.

8 — Cal State Bakersfield (1976-77, 1979-83, 1987)

Head coach Joey Seay had quite the stretch with the Roadrunners. Cal State Bakersfield finished national champion or runner up for nine consecutive seasons, winning five in a row from 1979 to 1983. T.J. Kerr took over after 1984 and got the Roadrunners back to the top one last time before they headed to Division I.

7 — Nebraska-Omaha (1991, 2004-06, 2009-11)

Mike Denney patiently waited a long time to become a wrestling coach icon. He waited 12 years in between his first and second title — with three national runners-up seasons — before winning six of the next seven and dominating the early 2000s. Sadly, when the Mavericks jumped to Division I, the wrestling program was discontinued. Their DII era of dominance, however, will never be forgotten.

7 — Central Oklahoma (1992-1995, 2002-03, 2007)

NCAA Photos

The Bronchos ran the 1990s in DII wrestling, finishing first or second every year from 1990 to 1996. David James etched his name in head coach history, winning four-straight titles between 1992 and 1995, before repeating again in the early 2000s. James retired in 2016 with 396 wins and an unreal .726 winning percentage.

4 — North Dakota State (1988, 1998, 2000-01)

The Bison liked to keep themselves relevant during their DII stay. North Dakota State spread the wealth, being the only program to win a national championship in the 1980s, 90s, and 2000s. Head coach Bucky Maughan was there for the entire ride, retiring in 2011.

Three’s a crowd: Four programs have won three national championships. SIU Edwardsville won three-straight from 1984 to 1986 before finishing runners-up in 1987. Portland State was one of the first national champions in 1967 before repeating 21 years later in 1989-90, the longest drought between titles. Nebraska-Kearney has been a steady force of late, first winning in 2008 before repeating in 2012 and 2013. St. Cloud State has won three of the last four titles and has four national runners-up this decade.

Here is the complete list of DII wrestling national champions: