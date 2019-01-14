College wrestling weight-by-weight power rankings for Jan. 14

Time to fall again for wrestling

January kicked off with some great duals, and things are only going to get better. A highly-anticipated Daton Fix-Nick Suriano turned into an episode of the Twilight Zone at Rutgers last weekend with Fix earning a controversial 3-2, video-review-filled, match. A few wrestlers can claim No. 1 spots, but they need to wrestle some matches to earn that right. South Dakota State’s Seth Gross, a 2018 NCAA champ at 133 pounds, is still sidelined and may not compete again. Likewise for Iowa’s Sam Stoll, who has just three matches this season. Only time will tell if the injury bug allows certain individuals back on the mat this spring.

Called “upsets” by many, a number of weight classes — 141, 157, 184, 197 — have had some chaotic activity so the rankings continue to change from week-to-week. This weekend’s best match-up? Maybe its Suriano and Iowa’s Austin DeSanto or perhaps Nebraska’s Tyler Berger and Penn State pinning machine Jason Nolf. One thing is for sure, the next set of individual power rankings in two weeks might look different.

125 POUNDS

“Number oneeeee!”@NUWrestle’s Rivera feelin’ on top of the world 💪pic.twitter.com/IevwzGUc4X — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) January 9, 2019

1 – Sebastian RIVERA (Northwestern, SO) … Opened second semester strong

2 – Spencer LEE (Iowa, SO) … Hasn’t missed a beat since his loss to Rivera

3 – Ronnie BRESSER (Oregon State, SR) … Might not be challenged until March

4 – Nick PICCININNI (Oklahoma State, JR) … Tough win over Glory last weekend

5 – Sean RUSSELL (Minnesota, SR) … No threat to Lee in Hawkeyes’ win

6 – Jack MUELLER (Virginia, JR) … 7 of 8 wins by technical fall or pin

7 – Rayvon FOLEY (Michigan State, SO) … Has won 21 of 22

8 – Brent FLEETWOOD (North Dakota State, SR) … Having himself a year

9 – Patrick GLORY (Princeton, FR) … Battled Piccininni for seven minutes

10 – Sean FAUSZ (North Carolina State, SR) … If he controls his weight, a tough out

133 POUNDS

133: Micic adds two more takedowns in the third, makes it seven total in the bout, and rides for 1:09 to beat Duncan, 18-8. He improves to 6-0 on the season. Wolverines are on the board.



Michigan 4, Illinois 3 pic.twitter.com/P6xSI68DOu — Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 13, 2019

1 – Stevan MICIC (Michigan, JR) … Can he hold off Fix and Suriano?

2 – Daton FIX (Oklahoma State, FR) … A video-review-filled win over Suriano

3 – Nick SURIANO (Rutgers, JR) … A match with Iowa’s DeSanto this week

4 – Micky PHILLIPPI (Pittsburgh, FR) … Can he challenge one of the top athletes in the weight class this weekend?

5 – Luke PLETCHER (Ohio State, JR) … Wins close matches

6 – Austin GOMEZ (Iowa State, FR) … Only loss is to Fix

7 – Austin DeSANTO (Iowa, SO) … Cocky and backing it up so far

8 – Ethan LIZAK (Minnesota, SR) … This weight class is really tough

9 – Tariq WILSON (North Carolina State, SO) … When will he be back?

10 – Roman BRAVO-YOUNG (Penn State, FR) … Two good wins over the weekend

141 POUNDS

1 – Yianni DIAKOMIHALIS (Cornell, SO) … Rolling right along

2 – Joey McKENNA (Ohio State, SR) … Major, tech, pin to open second semester

3 – Jaydin EIERMAN (Missouri, JR) … Only losses to Nos. 1 and 2

4 – Josh ALBER (Northern Iowa, SR) … 8 straight wins since loss to Yianni

141 | #8 Josh Alber gets his second career win over #20 Chad Red with a 6-4 decision.



That gives the #PantherTrain the lead in team scoring over #11 Nebraska after 3 weights, 6-3. pic.twitter.com/KA6Wy8L70h — UNIWrestling (@UNI_wrestling) January 13, 2019

5 – Michael CARR (Illinois, SO) …Edged Michigan’s Storr last time out

6 – Kanen STORR (Michigan, SO) … Both losses this season by 3-2 scores

7 – Mitch McKEE (Minnesota, JR) … Always a threat with his offense

8 – Nick LEE (Penn State, SO) … Suffered first loss of season against Wisconsin

9 – Dom DEMAS (Oklahoma, FR) … Loss to ODU’s Perry ended 11-match win streak

10 – Kaid BROCK (Oklahoma State, JR) … Two-time All-American getting healthy?

149 POUNDS

1 – Matthew KOLODZIK (Princeton, JR) … Two good wins over the weekend

Congrats to the Suburban Transit/GoPrincetonTigers.com Athlete of the Week, Matthew Kolodzik of @tigerwrestling. Kolodzik went 2-0 against wrestlers ranked in the national top 6. pic.twitter.com/ilYC1sJ12J — Princeton Tigers (@PUTIGERS) January 14, 2019

2 – Anthony ASHNAULT (Rutgers, SR) … Edged Oklahoma State rookie Gfeller to stay unbeaten

3 – Micah JORDAN (Ohio State, SR) … Only loss is to Ashnault

4 – Austin O’CONNOR (North Carolina, FR) … 3-2 loss to Kolodzik last weekend

5 – Kaden GFELLER (Oklahoma State, FR) … Hung tough with 1 and 2

6 – Mitch FINESILVER (Duke, SR) … Has won 18 of 21

174 | Matt Finesilver with those bonus points.



Major decision, 13-2

Season win No. 16



Brown 17, Duke 12 pic.twitter.com/7BBkGcgGLg — Duke Wrestling (@DukeWRES) January 13, 2019

7 – Brock MAULLER (Missouri, FR) …One of three freshmen in top seven

8 – Christian MONSERRAT (West Virginia, SR) … Beat Oliver for 10th straight win

9 – Justin OLIVER (North Carolina State, SR) … Dropped two of last three matches

10 – Jarrett DEGEN (Iowa State, SO) … Two good wins last two starts

157 POUNDS

1 – Jason NOLF (Penn State, SR) … All-time pins leader at “PIN” State U

2 – Tyler BERGER (Nebraska, SR) … Beat Deakin and Hidlay in back-to-back matches

3 – Ryan DEAKIN (Northwestern, SO) … Last two matches against 1 and 2

4 – Hayden HIDLAY (North Carolina State, SO) … Dominant in last two outings

5 – Ke-Shawn HAYES (Ohio State, JR) … Won 15 of 18

6 – Kaleb YOUNG (Iowa, SO) … One of the better pins you’ll see against Minnesota

Kaleb Young with a filthy throw late in the third to beat Steve Bleise. pic.twitter.com/oYsUWsytq7 — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) January 13, 2019

7 – Steve BLEISE (Minnesota, SR) … Part of Young’s highlight toss

8 – Zach HARTMAN (Bucknell, FR) … A bit under the radar

9 – Brian LaPRADE (Virginia Tech, SO) … A good Virginia Duals performance

10 – Alec PANTALEO (Michigan, SR) … If he ever finds consistency look out

165 POUNDS

1 – Vincenzo JOSEPH (Penn State, JR) … Disappointed he didn’t go against Badgers

2 – Chance MARSTELLER (Lock Haven, SR) … Three wins since loss to Joseph

3 – Alex MARINELLI (Iowa, SO) … Just keeps getting better

4 – Evan WICK (Wisconsin, SO) … Has won 20 of 21

5 – Josh SHIELDS (Arizona State, JR) … Five wins to start 2019

6 – Isaiah WHITE (Nebraska, JR) … Could he add DI title after winning in DII?

7 – Mekhi LEWIS (Virginia Tech, FR) … A very dangerous opponent to all

8 – Branson ASHWORTH (Wyoming, SR) … Major, tech, two pins to open the spring

9 – Demetrius ROMERO (Utah Valley, JR) … Under the radar outside of Utah

10 – Chandler ROGERS (Oklahoma State, SR) … Health a concern

174 POUNDS

1 – Mark HALL (Penn State, JR) … Unbeaten and confident

2 – Zahid VALENCIA (Arizona State, JR) … Just waiting on rematch with Hall in Pittsburgh

3 – Myles AMINE (Michigan, JR) … Dropped a 6-4 match to Valencia on Jan. 5

4 – Daniel LEWIS (Missouri, SR) … Winner of 15 of 16

5 – Jordan KUTLER (Lehigh, JR) … Trying to carry the Mountain Hawks

6 – Joe SMITH (Oklahoma State, JR) … Two tough wins in New Jersey

7 – David McFADDEN (Virginia Tech, JR) … Hasn’t seen a lot of the top guys yet

8 – Taylor LUJAN (Northern Iowa, JR) … Beat Labriola over the weekend

9 – Michael LABRIOLA (Nebraska, FR) … He’ll be trouble in the Big Ten

10 – Matt FINESILVER (Duke, SR) … Two of his five losses are to Hall

184 POUNDS

1 – Myles MARTIN (Ohio State, SR) … Two dominant wins last weekend

2 – Emery PARKER (Illinois, SR) … Only nine matches this season

No. 2 comes through 😏@Emeryparker got the job done in overtime in a 6-4 decision over Cam Caffey to give the #Illini their first B1G win of the season 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/BsaYAgkjRp — Illinois Wrestling (@IlliniWrestling) January 12, 2019

3 – Shakur RASHEED (Penn State, SR) … Undefeated and dangerous

4 – Nick REENAN (North Carolina State, SO) … 12-5 setback to Martin his only loss

5 – Zack ZAVATSKY (Virginia Tech, SR) … Starting to roll

6 – Ryan PREISCH (Lehigh, SR) … Has to get healthy like the rest of Lehigh

7 – Lou DePREZ (Binghamton, FR) … Might he contend for national title down the road?

8 – Taylor VENZ (Nebraska, SO) … Has wrestled a tough schedule

9 – Drew FOSTER (Northern Iowa, SR) … Dropped a close 8-6 match to Venz

10 – Jacobe SMITH (Oklahoma State, SR) … Getting adjusted to no weight cut

197 POUNDS

1 – Bo NICKAL (Penn State, SR) … When he doesn’t pin it’s a surprise

2 – Kollin MOORE (Ohio State, JR) … 3 pins in last 4 matches

3 – Patrick BRUCKI (Princeton, SO) … Big, physical dude

4 – Nathan TRAXLER (Stanford, SO) … After the top three it’s anybody’s guess

5 – Tom SLEIGH (Virginia Tech, SR) … Gaining some momentum

Tom gets his revenge from Vegas!!!



He beats #7 Aiello 7-3 after a late T2 and RT.#Hokies up 33-5 heading into heavyweight pic.twitter.com/sf1ahGtBr2 — Virginia Tech Wrestling (@HokiesWrestling) January 13, 2019

6 – Jacob WARNER (Iowa, FR) … Just eight matches this season

7 – Willie MIKLUS (Iowa State, SR) … Dropped an overtime bout to FSU’s Hokit

8 – Rocco CAYWOOD (Army, SR) … 2 of 3 losses this season to Brucki

9 – Dakota GEER (Oklahoma State, SO) … Getting adjusted to 197

10 – Ben HONIS (Cornell, SR) … Could also be No. 4

285 POUNDS

1 – Gable STEVESON (Minnesota, FR) … Making friends and enemies

2 – Derek WHITE (Oklahoma State, SR) … Just keeps winning

3 – Anthony CASSAR (Penn State, JR) … One of two solid Nittany Lion big men

4 – Jordan WOOD (Lehigh, SO) … Two good victories last weekend

5 – Youssif HEMIDA (Maryland, SR) … Getting some matches finally

6 – Mason PARRIS (Michigan, FR) … Gives Michigan more firepower

7 – Amar DHESI (Oregon State, SR) … Opened with loss to Parris

8 – Trent HILLGER (Wisconsin, FR) … One of four freshmen in top 10

And another tourney cut short by injury, but Thor is gonna do big things this year. Congrats to @Trent_Hillger5 on the eighth place finish! #JumpAround pic.twitter.com/adSFg7uTV8 — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) December 31, 2018

9 – Tate ORNDORFF (Utah Valley, FR) … Two pins to start 2019

10 – Demetrius THOMAS (Pittsburgh, JR) … Former NAIA champ gets Oklahoma State's White next

