College wrestling rankings: NCAA standings feature multiple ties in second week of release

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2019 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.

The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.

For falls and tech falls to be counted they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the two categories are broken based on the aggregate time.

The Division I lead in falls is also the all-division best mark as George Mason 165-pounder Colston DiBlasi has put his opponents’ shoulders down 14 times this season, two more than Central Michigan heavyweight Matt Stencel. Penn State national champion Bo Nickal and Kent State’s Andrew McNally are also in double figures with 10.

A three-way tie with eight falls marks the Division II standings for the second week in a row between Lake Erie’s Evan Loughman, Upper Iowa’s Justin Folley and Mercyhurst’s Jacob Robb. Loughman wins the tiebreaker with an aggregate time of 17:01 at heavyweight to rank first.

The falls race in Division III features four wrestlers with 13 this season, paced by SUNY Oneonta heavyweight James Bethel with an aggregate time of 15:56 as it is taking him less than 75 seconds on average to deliver the fall. Wartburg’s Brennen Doebel, Mount Union’s Conner Homan and NYU’s Izaake Zuckerman also have reached 13 falls this season, while four more wrestlers are nipping at their heels with 12.

Brennen Doebel named American Rivers Conference wrestler of the week. pic.twitter.com/SJTxmAwbqS — Wartburg Athletics (@WartburgKnights) January 14, 2019

Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix has moved into a tie with Lock Haven’s Kyle Shoop, last year’s winner for most tech falls, with 10 in Division I. Shoop holds an eight-minute advantage in aggregate time to hold the tiebreaker and the top spot in this week’s standings. Minnesota’s Ethan Lizak is alone in third with eight at 133 pounds, followed by three more competitors with seven.

Tech falls have been a little harder to come by in Division II, where four wrestlers have each earned a quartet of tech falls. Central Oklahoma 184-pounder Heath Gray holds the tiebreaker with an aggregate time of 18:13 over Augustana (South Dakota) 184-pounder Daniel Bishop in 19:44. Mercyhurst’s Logan Grass (20:24) and Josh Portillo of Nebraska-Kearney (21:18) are also within three minutes of the lead.

Messiah 149-pounder Stephen Maloney is pulling away early in Division III with 12 tech falls to lead all NCAA divisions. Heidelberg’s Jeremiah Slagle is trying to keep pace in solo second with nine, while Jordin James of Mount Union is in solo third with eight.

The initial Most Dominant Wrestler standings will be released later this season to allow wrestlers to achieve the minimum amount of matches required to be eligible for the standings.

NCAA STAT LEADERS — FALLS

DIVISION I Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Colston DiBlasi George Mason 165 14 59:14 2 Matt Stencel Central Michigan 285 12 20:38 3 Bo Nickal Penn State 197 10 21:33 4 Andrew McNally Kent State 184 10 34:43 5 Zahid Valencia Arizona State 174 9 17:48 6 Eli Spencer George Mason 197 9 27:09 7 Jason Nolf Penn State 157 9 32:52 8 Jaydin Eierman Missouri 141 9 36:34 9 Daniel Lewis Missouri 174 8 18:56 10 Vincenzo Joseph Penn State 165 8 24:16 DIVISION II Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Evan Loughman Lake Erie 285 8 17:01 2 Jacob Robb Mercyhurst 285 8 21:23 3 Justin Folley Upper Iowa 133 8 26:02 4 Ryan Rochford Adams State 157 7 20:58 5 Nicholas Mason Tiffin 197 7 25:55 6 Ryan Vasbinder McKendree 197 6 11:52 7 Jordan Gundrum Upper Iowa 174 6 13:37 8 Zachary Muller St. Cloud State 285 6 16:31 9 James Laconte Western Colorado 174 6 16:44 10 Vince Dietz St. Cloud State 197 6 16:58 DIVISION III Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 James Bethel SUNY Oneonta 285 13 15:56 2 Brennen Doebel Wartburg 133 13 24:41 3 Conner Homan Mount Union 174 13 28:57 4 Izaake Zuckerman NYU 165 13 36:26 5 Joe Fusco Springfield 285 12 27:23 6 Michael McIntire Mount Union 165 12 27:47 7 Da`mani Burns JWU (Providence) 149 12 30:30 8 Jake Evans Waynesburg 285 12 30:53 9 Jake Peavy Southern Me. 285 11 16:37 10 Dylan Roth Heidelberg 184 11 17:45

NCAA STAT LEADERS — TECH FALLS

Division I Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Kyle Shoop Lock Haven 141 10 41:11 2 Daton Fix Oklahoma State 133 10 49:33 3 Ethan Lizak Minnesota 133 8 34:37 4 Kevin Parker Princeton 184 7 28:13 5 Nicholas Piccininni Oklahoma State 125 7 33:38 6 Cam Sykora North Dakota State 133 7 40:55 7 Spencer Lee Iowa 125 6 15:43 8 Quentin Perez Campbell 174 6 27:36 9 Sebastian Rivera Northwestern 125 6 30:08 10 Luke Werner Lock Haven 125 6 36:46 Division II Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Heath Gray Central Oklahoma 184 4 18:13 2 Daniel Bishop Augustana (SD) 184 4 19:44 3 Logan Grass Mercyhurst 165 4 20:24 4 Josh Portillo Neb.-Kearney 125 4 21:18 5 Aidan Burke Mercyhurst 133 3 6:18 6 Dylan Faulkenberg UIndy 285 3 8:16 7 Nathan Vandermeer Findlay 174 3 11:36 8 John Siemasz Lake Erie 149 3 11:41 9 Travis Swanson St. Cloud State 141 3 12:45 10 Colton Dull Millersville 197 3 14:55 Division III Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Stephen Maloney Messiah 149 12 53:01 2 Jeremiah Slagle Heidelberg 174 9 43:14 3 Jordin James Mount Union 133 8 34:59 4 Jay Albis JWU (Providence) 125 7 32:26 5 Josiah Gehr Messiah 125 7 37:28 6 Tyler Gazaway Roger Williams 157 7 40:43 7 Luke Hernandez Mount Union 149 7 41:23 8 Troy Stanich Stevens 141 7 42:22 9 Trevor Corl Lycoming 149 6 17:21 10 Cross Cannone Wartburg 157 6 19:50

