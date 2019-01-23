College wrestling standings: Matt Stencel, Evan Loughman and Da’mani Burns lead nation in falls

The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2019 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.

The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.

For falls and tech falls to be counted they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the two categories are broken based on the aggregate time.

Central Michigan heavyweight Matt Stencel has moved back into first place for falls in Division I with 14 in an aggregate time of 32:58. George Mason 165-pounder Colston DiBlasi also has 14 falls but is in second as he’s needed 26 more minutes to reach his total. Andrew McNally of Kent State sits in solo third with 12 falls, while three more wrestlers have reached double figures with 10.

Lake Erie heavyweight Evan Loughman has taken control of solo first in Division II with nine falls. Jacob Robb (Mercyhurst), Ryan Rochford (Adams State) and Justin Folley (Upper Iowa) are on his heels with eight falls.

Da’mani Burns of JWU (Providence) has ascended to first place in Division III and all divisions with 15 falls at 149 pounds. Wartburg 133-pounder Brennen Doebel leads a trio of wrestlers with 14 falls in 26:48, followed by Conner Homan of Mount Union and Izaake Zuckerman of NYU.

Oklahoma State 133-pounder Daton Fix has reached the top of Division I with 11 tech falls, one more than 2018 winner Kyle Shoop of Lock Haven. Fix’s teammate, Nicholas Piccininni, holds third place with nine.

Mercyhurst 165-pounder Logan Grass has taken control of the top position in Division II with five tech falls. His lead is tenuous as a quintet of wrestlers sit behind Grass with four tech falls.

Messiah 149-pounder Stephen Maloney remains in first place in Division III with 12 tech falls, but his lead has narrowed. Mount Union’s Jordin James and Heidelberg’s Jeremiah Slagle have also reached double digits with 10 techs.

The initial Most Dominant Wrestler standings will be released later this season to allow wrestlers to achieve the minimum amount of matches required to be eligible for the standings.

NCAA STAT LEADERS — FALLS

DIVISION I Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Matt Stencel Central Michigan 285 14 32:58 2 Colston DiBlasi George Mason 165 14 59:14 3 Andrew McNally Kent State 184 12 43:37 4 Bo Nickal Penn State 197 10 21:33 5 Daniel Lewis Missouri 174 10 22:16 6 Jaydin Eierman Missouri 141 10 42:10 7 Zahid Valencia Arizona State 174 9 17:48 8 Eli Spencer George Mason 197 9 27:09 9 Jason Nolf Penn State 157 9 32:52 10 Vincenzo Joseph Penn State 165 8 24:16 DIVISION II Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Evan Loughman Lake Erie 285 9 17:55 2 Jacob Robb Mercyhurst 285 8 21:23 3 Ryan Rochford Adams State 157 8 22:58 4 Justin Folley Upper Iowa 133 8 26:02 5 Nicholas Mason Tiffin 197 7 25:55 6 Ryan Vasbinder McKendree 197 6 11:52 7 Jordan Gundrum Upper Iowa 174 6 13:37 8 Paul Garcia Colorado State Pueblo 141 6 14:33 9 Shelden Struble UIndy 165 6 14:57 10 Zachary Muller St. Cloud State 285 6 16:31 DIVISION III Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Da`mani Burns JWU (Providence) 149 15 42:51 2 Brennen Doebel Wartburg 133 14 26:48 3 Conner Homan Mount Union 174 14 29:41 4 Izaake Zuckerman NYU 165 14 36:57 5 James Bethel SUNY Oneonta 285 13 15:56 6 Dylan Roth Heidelberg 184 13 24:14 7 Joseph Rossetti Williams 141 13 24:38 8 Joe Fusco Springfield 285 13 28:05 9 Colin Kowalski Gettysburg 174 12 23:17 10 Antwon Pugh Mount Union 157 12 23:56

NCAA STAT LEADERS — TECH FALLS

DIVISION I Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Daton Fix Oklahoma State 133 11 55:59 2 Kyle Shoop Lock Haven 141 10 41:11 3 Nicholas Piccininni Oklahoma State 125 9 43:37 4 Ethan Lizak Minnesota 133 8 34:37 5 Kevin Parker Princeton 184 7 28:13 6 Cam Sykora North Dakota State 133 7 40:55 7 Spencer Lee Iowa 125 6 15:43 8 Quentin Perez Campbell 174 6 27:36 9 Branson Ashworth Wyoming 165 6 27:55 10 Sebastian Rivera Northwestern 125 6 30:08 DIVISION II Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Logan Grass Mercyhurst 165 5 24:24 2 Heath Gray Central Okla. 184 4 18:13 3 Connor Craig Wheeling Jesuit 174 4 18:23 4 Daniel Bishop Augustana (SD) 184 4 19:44 5 Josh Portillo Neb.-Kearney 133 4 21:18 6 Brock Biddle Pitt.-Johnstown 174 4 24:53 7 Aidan Burke Mercyhurst 141 3 6:18 8 Dylan Faulkenberg UIndy 285 3 8:16 9 Efe Osaghae Fort Hays St. 157 3 10:00 10 Nathan Vandermeer Findlay 174 3 11:36 DIVISION III School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Stephen Maloney Messiah 149 12 53:01 2 Jordin James Mount Union 133 10 45:26 3 Jeremiah Slagle Heidelberg 174 10 48:51 4 Jay Albis JWU (Providence) 125 9 39:31 5 Cross Cannone Wartburg 157 8 29:42 6 Troy Stanich Stevens 141 8 49:22 7 Gregory Warner York (PA) 149 7 25:14 8 Evan Drill NYU 149 7 29:26 9 Josiah Gehr Messiah 125 7 37:28 10 Tyler Gazaway Roger Williams 157 7 40:43

