College wrestling standings: Matt Stencel, Evan Loughman and Da’mani Burns lead nation in falls

The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2019 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.
The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.
For falls and tech falls to be counted they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the two categories are broken based on the aggregate time.
Central Michigan heavyweight Matt Stencel has moved back into first place for falls in Division I with 14 in an aggregate time of 32:58. George Mason 165-pounder Colston DiBlasi also has 14 falls but is in second as he’s needed 26 more minutes to reach his total. Andrew McNally of Kent State sits in solo third with 12 falls, while three more wrestlers have reached double figures with 10.
Lake Erie heavyweight Evan Loughman has taken control of solo first in Division II with nine falls. Jacob Robb (Mercyhurst), Ryan Rochford (Adams State) and Justin Folley (Upper Iowa) are on his heels with eight falls.
Da’mani Burns of JWU (Providence) has ascended to first place in Division III and all divisions with 15 falls at 149 pounds. Wartburg 133-pounder Brennen Doebel leads a trio of wrestlers with 14 falls in 26:48, followed by Conner Homan of Mount Union and Izaake Zuckerman of NYU.
Oklahoma State 133-pounder Daton Fix has reached the top of Division I with 11 tech falls, one more than 2018 winner Kyle Shoop of Lock Haven. Fix’s teammate, Nicholas Piccininni, holds third place with nine.
Mercyhurst 165-pounder Logan Grass has taken control of the top position in Division II with five tech falls. His lead is tenuous as a quintet of wrestlers sit behind Grass with four tech falls.
Messiah 149-pounder Stephen Maloney remains in first place in Division III with 12 tech falls, but his lead has narrowed. Mount Union’s Jordin James and Heidelberg’s Jeremiah Slagle have also reached double digits with 10 techs.
The initial Most Dominant Wrestler standings will be released later this season to allow wrestlers to achieve the minimum amount of matches required to be eligible for the standings.
NCAA STAT LEADERS — FALLS
|DIVISION I
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Matt Stencel
|Central Michigan
|285
|14
|32:58
|2
|Colston DiBlasi
|George Mason
|165
|14
|59:14
|3
|Andrew McNally
|Kent State
|184
|12
|43:37
|4
|Bo Nickal
|Penn State
|197
|10
|21:33
|5
|Daniel Lewis
|Missouri
|174
|10
|22:16
|6
|Jaydin Eierman
|Missouri
|141
|10
|42:10
|7
|Zahid Valencia
|Arizona State
|174
|9
|17:48
|8
|Eli Spencer
|George Mason
|197
|9
|27:09
|9
|Jason Nolf
|Penn State
|157
|9
|32:52
|10
|Vincenzo Joseph
|Penn State
|165
|8
|24:16
|DIVISION II
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Evan Loughman
|Lake Erie
|285
|9
|17:55
|2
|Jacob Robb
|Mercyhurst
|285
|8
|21:23
|3
|Ryan Rochford
|Adams State
|157
|8
|22:58
|4
|Justin Folley
|Upper Iowa
|133
|8
|26:02
|5
|Nicholas Mason
|Tiffin
|197
|7
|25:55
|6
|Ryan Vasbinder
|McKendree
|197
|6
|11:52
|7
|Jordan Gundrum
|Upper Iowa
|174
|6
|13:37
|8
|Paul Garcia
|Colorado State Pueblo
|141
|6
|14:33
|9
|Shelden Struble
|UIndy
|165
|6
|14:57
|10
|Zachary Muller
|St. Cloud State
|285
|6
|16:31
|DIVISION III
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Da`mani Burns
|JWU (Providence)
|149
|15
|42:51
|2
|Brennen Doebel
|Wartburg
|133
|14
|26:48
|3
|Conner Homan
|Mount Union
|174
|14
|29:41
|4
|Izaake Zuckerman
|NYU
|165
|14
|36:57
|5
|James Bethel
|SUNY Oneonta
|285
|13
|15:56
|6
|Dylan Roth
|Heidelberg
|184
|13
|24:14
|7
|Joseph Rossetti
|Williams
|141
|13
|24:38
|8
|Joe Fusco
|Springfield
|285
|13
|28:05
|9
|Colin Kowalski
|Gettysburg
|174
|12
|23:17
|10
|Antwon Pugh
|Mount Union
|157
|12
|23:56
NCAA STAT LEADERS — TECH FALLS
|DIVISION I
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|1
|Daton Fix
|Oklahoma State
|133
|11
|55:59
|2
|Kyle Shoop
|Lock Haven
|141
|10
|41:11
|3
|Nicholas Piccininni
|Oklahoma State
|125
|9
|43:37
|4
|Ethan Lizak
|Minnesota
|133
|8
|34:37
|5
|Kevin Parker
|Princeton
|184
|7
|28:13
|6
|Cam Sykora
|North Dakota State
|133
|7
|40:55
|7
|Spencer Lee
|Iowa
|125
|6
|15:43
|8
|Quentin Perez
|Campbell
|174
|6
|27:36
|9
|Branson Ashworth
|Wyoming
|165
|6
|27:55
|10
|Sebastian Rivera
|Northwestern
|125
|6
|30:08
|DIVISION II
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|1
|Logan Grass
|Mercyhurst
|165
|5
|24:24
|2
|Heath Gray
|Central Okla.
|184
|4
|18:13
|3
|Connor Craig
|Wheeling Jesuit
|174
|4
|18:23
|4
|Daniel Bishop
|Augustana (SD)
|184
|4
|19:44
|5
|Josh Portillo
|Neb.-Kearney
|133
|4
|21:18
|6
|Brock Biddle
|Pitt.-Johnstown
|174
|4
|24:53
|7
|Aidan Burke
|Mercyhurst
|141
|3
|6:18
|8
|Dylan Faulkenberg
|UIndy
|285
|3
|8:16
|9
|Efe Osaghae
|Fort Hays St.
|157
|3
|10:00
|10
|Nathan Vandermeer
|Findlay
|174
|3
|11:36
|DIVISION III
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|1
|Stephen Maloney
|Messiah
|149
|12
|53:01
|2
|Jordin James
|Mount Union
|133
|10
|45:26
|3
|Jeremiah Slagle
|Heidelberg
|174
|10
|48:51
|4
|Jay Albis
|JWU (Providence)
|125
|9
|39:31
|5
|Cross Cannone
|Wartburg
|157
|8
|29:42
|6
|Troy Stanich
|Stevens
|141
|8
|49:22
|7
|Gregory Warner
|York (PA)
|149
|7
|25:14
|8
|Evan Drill
|NYU
|149
|7
|29:26
|9
|Josiah Gehr
|Messiah
|125
|7
|37:28
|10
|Tyler Gazaway
|Roger Williams
|157
|7
|40:43