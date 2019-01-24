NCAA releases Division I wrestling coaches’ panel rankings

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA released the first of four coaches’ panel rankings for the 2018-19 wrestling season. The final rankings will be one of the tools used as part of the selection process to determine qualifiers and seeding for the 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on March 21-23 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Wrestlers in each weight class will be measured by winning percentage, rating percentage index (RPI) and coaches’ rankings to earn allocation spots for their qualifying tournaments for the championships. The coaches’ rankings are compiled by a vote of coaches representing each qualifying tournament. For ranking purposes, coaches may only consider a wrestler that has been designated as a starter at a respective weight class. To be eligible for the rankings, wrestlers must have participated in at least five matches against Division I opponents in the weight class and have wrestled within the last 30 days.

Among the top-ranked wrestlers are six former national champions with Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell (141 pounds), Jason Nolf of Penn State (157), Vincenzo Joseph of Penn State (165), Mark Hall of Penn State (174), Myles Martin of Ohio State (184) and Bo Nickal of Penn State (197). Additional ranked former national champions include Spencer Lee of Iowa in second at 125 pounds, former Division II national champion Isaiah White of Nebraska in sixth at 165 and Arizona State’s Zahid Valencia in second at 174 pounds.

The top-ranked wrestlers at the remaining weight classes in the inaugural rankings are: Sebastian Rivera, Northwestern (125 pounds); Stevan Micic, Michigan (133); Matthew Kolodzik, Princeton (149) and Gable Steveson of Minnesota at heavyweight.

For a full list of the rankings by weight class please click here.