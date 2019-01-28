College wrestling: Penn State wrestlers top individual power rankings in four weight classes

Will a freshman dominate the mat in the 285 lb weight class this year?

Heading toward February there are a few things we know: All those ranked No. 1 at their respective weight classes are there for a reason. And some weights, like 133 pounds, are going to be a dogfight the rest of the way.

A Rivera-Lee rematch did not materialize at 125 pounds last weekend, but a 1 versus 2 match-up in the form of Kolodzik-Ashnault at 149 pounds could be in store this weekend when Princeton and Rutgers hook up in a battle of New Jersey schools.

A few more things we know? Michigan’s Stevan Micic looked like a national champion last weekend in Columbus; Penn State’s Jason Nolf and Bo Nickal appear to have a “who can pin the quickest” contest going on; and one freshman, Minnesota’s Gable Steveson, is still unbeaten and not slowing down anytime soon.

One more thing we know? February is going to be fun for wrestling fans.

125 POUNDS

1 – Sebastian RIVERA (Northwestern, SO) … Are dudes ducking him?

2 – Spencer LEE (Iowa, SO) … Missed a chance at Rivera on Sunday

3 – Ronnie BRESSER (Oregon State, SR) … Oregon State’s best

4 – Nick PICCININNI (Oklahoma State, JR) … Unbeaten and rolling

5 – Jack MUELLER (Virginia, JR) … Every win by at least a major so far

6 – Sean RUSSELL (Minnesota, SR) … Losses to Lee, Bresser, and Piccininni

7 – Rayvon FOLEY (Michigan State, SO) … Another good Spartan lightweight

8 – Brent FLEETWOOD (North Dakota State, SR) … Can he challenge Piccininni?

9 – Patrick GLORY (Princeton, FR) … Ready to challenge this year?

10 – Vitali ARUJAU (Cornell, FR) … Only loss is to a teammate at 133

133 POUNDS

1 – Stevan MICIC (Michigan, JR) … Looked impressive against Pletcher

2 – Daton FIX (Oklahoma State, FR) … Edged ISU’s Gomez on Sunday

3 – Austin DeSANTO (Iowa, SO) … Only loss came in early December

4 – Nick SURIANO (Rutgers, JR) … Narrow losses to Fix and DeSanto

5 – Austin GOMEZ (Iowa State), FR) … Nearly took out Fix in Stillwater

6 – Micky PHILLIPPI (Pittsburgh, FR) … Can’t follow up win over the No. 2

7 – Luke PLETCHER (Ohio State, JR) … Like Buckeyes, will have to rebound

8 – Ethan LIZAK (Minnesota, SR) … Suddenly flying under the radar

9 – Tariq WILSON (North Carolina State, SO) … A pretty good No. 9

10 – John ERNESTE (Missouri, SR) … Three pins in last five matches

141 POUNDS

1 – Yianni DIAKOMIHALIS (Cornell, SO) … Just one loss in 51 career matches

2 – Joey McKENNA (Ohio State, SR) … Appears to be on a mission

3 – Josh ALBER (Northern Iowa, SR) … 12 straight wins since loss to No. 1

4 – Jaydin EIERMAN (Missouri, JR) … Only losses to those in front of him

5 – Michael CARR (Illinois, SO) … Keeps getting his hand raised

6 – Kanen STORR (Michigan, SO) … Took it on the chin from McKenna

Back at home in ✌ weeks! Our penultimate home dual vs. Northwestern on Sunday, Feb. 10th at Keen Arena. Expecting a great crowd! Don't wait; get your tickets now!



🎟️ » https://t.co/D6A3GZiPlc pic.twitter.com/OvChIasOeO — Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 28, 2019

7 – Nick LEE (Penn State, SO) … One win away from 20

8 – Ian PARKER (Iowa State, SO) … Two big wins last weekend

9 – Bryan LANTRY (Buffalo, SR) … Can he challenge Eierman for MAC honors?

10 – Matt FINDLAY (Utah Valley, SO) … Just one loss in 15 starts

149 POUNDS

1 – Matthew KOLODZIK (Princeton, JR) … Still unbeaten

2 – Anthony ASHNAULT (Rutgers, SR) … 17 starts, 17 victories

3 – Micah JORDAN (Ohio State, SR) … Can he beat 1 or 2?

4 – Austin O’CONNOR (North Carolina, FR) … One-point loss to Kolodzik

5 – Kaden GFELLER (Oklahoma State, FR) … Looks like he’s the man for Cowboys

6 – Mitch FINESILVER (Duke, SR) … Picking up steam headed into February

149 | That's a #BlueDevil win!



Big-time top-10 dub for Mitch Finesilver. A major decision, 10-0, over No. 8 Justin Oliver.



NC State 20, Duke 4 pic.twitter.com/fHBB6RPtra — Duke Wrestling (@DukeWRES) January 26, 2019

7 – Brock MAULLER (Missouri, FR) … One of five freshmen in top 10 at 149

8 – Christian MONSERRAT (West Virginia, SR) … Tim Flynn’s influence?

9 – Justin OLIVER (North Carolina State, FR) … Tough schedule in January

10 – Anthony ARTALONA (Penn, FR) … Two of his three losses to Finesilver

157 POUNDS

1 – Jason NOLF (Penn State, SR) … Adding to his PSU pins record weekly

2 – Tyler BERGER (Nebraska, SR) … Big statements on his Twitter feed

3 – Ryan DEAKIN (Northwestern, SO) … How good is the Big Ten at 157?

4 – Hayden HIDLAY (North Carolina State, SO) … Getting into March shape

5 – Zach HARTMAN (Bucknell, FR) … How good is he?

6 – Alec PANTALEO (Michigan, SR) … Looked strong last two weekends

7 – Kaleb YOUNG (Iowa, SO) … Suffered second loss of season against Illini

8 – Steve BLEISE (Minnesota, SR) … Eighth in country, sixth in Big Ten

9 – Ke-Shawn HAYES (Ohio State, JR) … Been inside top 10 all season

10 – Josh HUMPHREYS (Lehigh, FR) … Good wins against Hokies and Devils

No better way to get a crowd to their feet... @LehighWrestling Humphreys' late takedown put the Mountain Hawks in front of the Sun Devils in style! 💪pic.twitter.com/YaTOaEBlFi — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) January 28, 2019

165 POUNDS

1 – Vincenzo JOSEPH (Penn State, JR) … Two pins and he’s 16-0

2 – Alex MARINELLI (Iowa, SO) … The most consistent Hawkeye

3 – Evan WICK (Wisconsin, SO) … Big Tens are going to be very competitive

4 – Josh SHIELDS (Arizona State, JR) … Two good wins in Pennsylvania

5 – Chance MARSTELLER (Lock Haven, SR) … Never out of a match

6 – Isaiah WHITE (Nebraska, JR) … Nice win over Illinois’ Gunther

7 – Mekhi LEWIS (Virginia Tech, FR) … Part of a rising Tech squad

8 – Branson ASHWORTH (Wyoming, SR) … The Big 12’s best

165 | No. 8 Ashworth grinds out a 2-0 victory over No. 19 Kiussis, but the Mountianeers still lead 6-3. #LCT #OneWoyming #GoWyo pic.twitter.com/bX8OftP6iR — Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling (@WyoWrestle) January 27, 2019

9 – Demetrius ROMERO (Utah Valley, JR) … Another Big 12 contender

10 – Logan MASSA (Michigan, JR) … Should not be under the radar

174 POUNDS

1 – Mark HALL (Penn State, JR) … Does what he has to do to get his hand raised

2 – Zahid VALENCIA (Arizona State, JR) … Nice win on Kutler’s home mat

3 – Myles AMINE (Michigan, JR) … Everyone talking about Hall-Valencia. Should they be?

4 – Daniel LEWIS (Missouri, SR) … Meeting with Oklahoma State’s Smith on the horizon

5 – Jordan KUTLER (Lehigh, JR) … Bounced back to beat McFadden after Valencia loss

6 – Joe SMITH (Oklahoma State, JR) … Finding his All-America form again

7 – David McFADDEN (Virginia Tech, JR) … Only losses to Smith and Kutler

8 – Taylor LUJAN (Northern Iowa, JR) … Gets Smith in Stillwater this Friday

9 – Michael LABRIOLA (Nebraska, FR) … Another solid Cornhusker

10 – Matt FINESILVER (Duke, SR) … One win from 20

184 POUNDS

1 – Myles MARTIN (Ohio State, SR) … 46 points in last two bouts

2 – Shakur RASHEED (Penn State, SR) … Can he spoil another Martin title quest?

3 – Nick REENAN (North Carolina State, SO) … Suffered first loss to Martin

It takes a team ... pic.twitter.com/KvJMma0set — NC State Wrestling 🤼‍♂️ (@PackWrestle) January 26, 2019

4 – Zack ZAVATSKY (Virginia Tech, SR) … Two solid wins last weekend

5 – Ryan PREISCH (Lehigh, SR) … Will get challenged by OSU’s Smith this weekend

6 – Taylor VENZ (Nebraska, SO) … Pinned Parker last time out

7 – Emery PARKER (Illinois, SR) … Expect him to bounce back from Venz loss

8 – Lou DePREZ (Binghamton, FR) … An underclassmen among upperclassmen

9 – Drew FOSTER (Northern Iowa, SR) … A big Friday in Stillwater

10 – Jacobe SMITH (Oklahoma State, SR) … Should get Foster and Preisch, Friday-Sunday

197 POUNDS

1 – Bo NICKAL (Penn State, SR) … A 58-second Sunday

2 – Kollin MOORE (Ohio State, JR) … Unbeaten, but hasn’t seen the big dogs

3 – Patrick BRUCKI (Princeton, SO) … Muscles on top of muscles

4 – Nathan TRAXLER (Stanford, SO) … Won’t know until Pittsburgh if he’s this good

5 – Tom SLEIGH (Virginia Tech, SR) … Seven straight victories

6 – Jacob WARNER (Iowa, FR) … Not dominating, but winning

7 – Willie MIKLUS (Iowa State, SR) … Beat Geer on the road last weekend

ICYMI | Watch the feature that ran on redshirt senior @wmiklus during the intermission of Friday night's win over Oklahoma.#Cyclones pic.twitter.com/dGVDw3af1a — Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) January 28, 2019

8 – Rocco CAYWOOD (Army, SR) … Just three losses in 22 starts

9 – Dakota GEER (Oklahoma State, SO) … Keeps challenging the top guys

10 – Ben HONIS (Cornell, SR) … Time for Cornell to get in March shape

285 POUNDS

1 – Gable STEVESON (Minnesota, FR) … 24 wins, 0 losses

2 – Derek WHITE (Oklahoma State, SR) … Match with Lehigh a big one

3 – Anthony CASSAR (Penn State, JR) … Only loss is to White

4 – Jordan WOOD (Lehigh, SO) … Gets a shot at White this Sunday

5 – Sam STOLL (Iowa, SR) … If he’s healthy, he’s dangerous

6 – Youssif HEMIDA (Maryland, SR) … Will he be a factor in Pittsburgh?

285 | Defense to offense to close it out as Moose remains perfect in dual action this season!



FINAL: MSU 28, Maryland 12



Back next weekend against No. 16 Wisconsin.#FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/vTF3C98CbV — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) January 27, 2019

7 – Mason PARRIS (Michigan, FR) … Sealed the deal against the rival Buckeyes

8 – Amar DHESI (Oregon State, SR) … Limited matches, but plenty of experience

9 – Demetrius THOMAS (Pittsburgh, JR) … Gave White all he could handle

10 – Matt STENCEL (Central Michigan, SO) … Hasn’t lost since Midlands

