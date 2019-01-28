College wrestling: Penn State wrestlers top individual power rankings in four weight classes

Heading toward February there are a few things we know: All those ranked No. 1 at their respective weight classes are there for a reason. And some weights, like 133 pounds, are going to be a dogfight the rest of the way.
A Rivera-Lee rematch did not materialize at 125 pounds last weekend, but a 1 versus 2 match-up in the form of Kolodzik-Ashnault at 149 pounds could be in store this weekend when Princeton and Rutgers hook up in a battle of New Jersey schools.
NCAA WRESTLING: Five questions with returning national champion Spencer Lee
A few more things we know? Michigan’s Stevan Micic looked like a national champion last weekend in Columbus; Penn State’s Jason Nolf and Bo Nickal appear to have a “who can pin the quickest” contest going on; and one freshman, Minnesota’s Gable Steveson, is still unbeaten and not slowing down anytime soon.
One more thing we know? February is going to be fun for wrestling fans.
125 POUNDS
1 – Sebastian RIVERA (Northwestern, SO) … Are dudes ducking him?
2 – Spencer LEE (Iowa, SO) … Missed a chance at Rivera on Sunday
3 – Ronnie BRESSER (Oregon State, SR) … Oregon State’s best
4 – Nick PICCININNI (Oklahoma State, JR) … Unbeaten and rolling
125 | TWO on the nearfall! It's 13-2! #okstate pic.twitter.com/TUOp09lXSD— OSU Cowboy Wrestling (@CowboyWrestling) January 27, 2019
5 – Jack MUELLER (Virginia, JR) … Every win by at least a major so far
6 – Sean RUSSELL (Minnesota, SR) … Losses to Lee, Bresser, and Piccininni
7 – Rayvon FOLEY (Michigan State, SO) … Another good Spartan lightweight
8 – Brent FLEETWOOD (North Dakota State, SR) … Can he challenge Piccininni?
9 – Patrick GLORY (Princeton, FR) … Ready to challenge this year?
10 – Vitali ARUJAU (Cornell, FR) … Only loss is to a teammate at 133
133 POUNDS
1 – Stevan MICIC (Michigan, JR) … Looked impressive against Pletcher
MICHIGAN WRESTLING: 3 takeaways from No. 6 Michigan’s win over No. 2 Ohio State
2 – Daton FIX (Oklahoma State, FR) … Edged ISU’s Gomez on Sunday
3 – Austin DeSANTO (Iowa, SO) … Only loss came in early December
4 – Nick SURIANO (Rutgers, JR) … Narrow losses to Fix and DeSanto
5 – Austin GOMEZ (Iowa State), FR) … Nearly took out Fix in Stillwater
6 – Micky PHILLIPPI (Pittsburgh, FR) … Can’t follow up win over the No. 2
7 – Luke PLETCHER (Ohio State, JR) … Like Buckeyes, will have to rebound
8 – Ethan LIZAK (Minnesota, SR) … Suddenly flying under the radar
9 – Tariq WILSON (North Carolina State, SO) … A pretty good No. 9
10 – John ERNESTE (Missouri, SR) … Three pins in last five matches
141 POUNDS
1 – Yianni DIAKOMIHALIS (Cornell, SO) … Just one loss in 51 career matches
CORNELL WRESTLING: 5 questions with returning NCAA wrestling champion Yianni Diakomihalis
2 – Joey McKENNA (Ohio State, SR) … Appears to be on a mission
3 – Josh ALBER (Northern Iowa, SR) … 12 straight wins since loss to No. 1
4 – Jaydin EIERMAN (Missouri, JR) … Only losses to those in front of him
5 – Michael CARR (Illinois, SO) … Keeps getting his hand raised
6 – Kanen STORR (Michigan, SO) … Took it on the chin from McKenna
Back at home in ✌ weeks! Our penultimate home dual vs. Northwestern on Sunday, Feb. 10th at Keen Arena. Expecting a great crowd! Don't wait; get your tickets now!— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 28, 2019
🎟️ » https://t.co/D6A3GZiPlc pic.twitter.com/OvChIasOeO
7 – Nick LEE (Penn State, SO) … One win away from 20
8 – Ian PARKER (Iowa State, SO) … Two big wins last weekend
9 – Bryan LANTRY (Buffalo, SR) … Can he challenge Eierman for MAC honors?
10 – Matt FINDLAY (Utah Valley, SO) … Just one loss in 15 starts
149 POUNDS
1 – Matthew KOLODZIK (Princeton, JR) … Still unbeaten
2 – Anthony ASHNAULT (Rutgers, SR) … 17 starts, 17 victories
3 – Micah JORDAN (Ohio State, SR) … Can he beat 1 or 2?
4 – Austin O’CONNOR (North Carolina, FR) … One-point loss to Kolodzik
5 – Kaden GFELLER (Oklahoma State, FR) … Looks like he’s the man for Cowboys
6 – Mitch FINESILVER (Duke, SR) … Picking up steam headed into February
149 | That's a #BlueDevil win!— Duke Wrestling (@DukeWRES) January 26, 2019
Big-time top-10 dub for Mitch Finesilver. A major decision, 10-0, over No. 8 Justin Oliver.
NC State 20, Duke 4 pic.twitter.com/fHBB6RPtra
7 – Brock MAULLER (Missouri, FR) … One of five freshmen in top 10 at 149
8 – Christian MONSERRAT (West Virginia, SR) … Tim Flynn’s influence?
9 – Justin OLIVER (North Carolina State, FR) … Tough schedule in January
10 – Anthony ARTALONA (Penn, FR) … Two of his three losses to Finesilver
157 POUNDS
1 – Jason NOLF (Penn State, SR) … Adding to his PSU pins record weekly
2 – Tyler BERGER (Nebraska, SR) … Big statements on his Twitter feed
3 – Ryan DEAKIN (Northwestern, SO) … How good is the Big Ten at 157?
NORTHWESTERN WRESTLING: Ryan Deakin faces national championship expectations
4 – Hayden HIDLAY (North Carolina State, SO) … Getting into March shape
5 – Zach HARTMAN (Bucknell, FR) … How good is he?
6 – Alec PANTALEO (Michigan, SR) … Looked strong last two weekends
7 – Kaleb YOUNG (Iowa, SO) … Suffered second loss of season against Illini
8 – Steve BLEISE (Minnesota, SR) … Eighth in country, sixth in Big Ten
9 – Ke-Shawn HAYES (Ohio State, JR) … Been inside top 10 all season
10 – Josh HUMPHREYS (Lehigh, FR) … Good wins against Hokies and Devils
No better way to get a crowd to their feet... @LehighWrestling Humphreys' late takedown put the Mountain Hawks in front of the Sun Devils in style! 💪pic.twitter.com/YaTOaEBlFi— NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) January 28, 2019
165 POUNDS
1 – Vincenzo JOSEPH (Penn State, JR) … Two pins and he’s 16-0
WRESTLING STANDINGS: Here's who is leading the country in falls and technical falls
2 – Alex MARINELLI (Iowa, SO) … The most consistent Hawkeye
3 – Evan WICK (Wisconsin, SO) … Big Tens are going to be very competitive
4 – Josh SHIELDS (Arizona State, JR) … Two good wins in Pennsylvania
5 – Chance MARSTELLER (Lock Haven, SR) … Never out of a match
6 – Isaiah WHITE (Nebraska, JR) … Nice win over Illinois’ Gunther
7 – Mekhi LEWIS (Virginia Tech, FR) … Part of a rising Tech squad
8 – Branson ASHWORTH (Wyoming, SR) … The Big 12’s best
165 | No. 8 Ashworth grinds out a 2-0 victory over No. 19 Kiussis, but the Mountianeers still lead 6-3. #LCT #OneWoyming #GoWyo pic.twitter.com/bX8OftP6iR— Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling (@WyoWrestle) January 27, 2019
9 – Demetrius ROMERO (Utah Valley, JR) … Another Big 12 contender
10 – Logan MASSA (Michigan, JR) … Should not be under the radar
174 POUNDS
1 – Mark HALL (Penn State, JR) … Does what he has to do to get his hand raised
2 – Zahid VALENCIA (Arizona State, JR) … Nice win on Kutler’s home mat
ARIZONA STATE WRESTLING: 5 questions with NCAA wrestling champion Zahid Valencia
3 – Myles AMINE (Michigan, JR) … Everyone talking about Hall-Valencia. Should they be?
4 – Daniel LEWIS (Missouri, SR) … Meeting with Oklahoma State’s Smith on the horizon
📸 Snaps from last night's win 👀— #TigerStyle (@MizzouWrestling) January 26, 2019
🔗 https://t.co/M162LAOBz7#MIZ #TigerStyle 🐯🤼♂️ pic.twitter.com/fsP9qlyPXZ
5 – Jordan KUTLER (Lehigh, JR) … Bounced back to beat McFadden after Valencia loss
6 – Joe SMITH (Oklahoma State, JR) … Finding his All-America form again
7 – David McFADDEN (Virginia Tech, JR) … Only losses to Smith and Kutler
8 – Taylor LUJAN (Northern Iowa, JR) … Gets Smith in Stillwater this Friday
9 – Michael LABRIOLA (Nebraska, FR) … Another solid Cornhusker
10 – Matt FINESILVER (Duke, SR) … One win from 20
184 POUNDS
1 – Myles MARTIN (Ohio State, SR) … 46 points in last two bouts
2 – Shakur RASHEED (Penn State, SR) … Can he spoil another Martin title quest?
3 – Nick REENAN (North Carolina State, SO) … Suffered first loss to Martin
It takes a team ... pic.twitter.com/KvJMma0set— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) January 26, 2019
4 – Zack ZAVATSKY (Virginia Tech, SR) … Two solid wins last weekend
5 – Ryan PREISCH (Lehigh, SR) … Will get challenged by OSU’s Smith this weekend
6 – Taylor VENZ (Nebraska, SO) … Pinned Parker last time out
7 – Emery PARKER (Illinois, SR) … Expect him to bounce back from Venz loss
8 – Lou DePREZ (Binghamton, FR) … An underclassmen among upperclassmen
9 – Drew FOSTER (Northern Iowa, SR) … A big Friday in Stillwater
10 – Jacobe SMITH (Oklahoma State, SR) … Should get Foster and Preisch, Friday-Sunday
197 POUNDS
1 – Bo NICKAL (Penn State, SR) … A 58-second Sunday
PENN STATE WRESTLING: Penn State wrestling looks almost unbeatable. Here are 3 teams that could unseat the champs.
2 – Kollin MOORE (Ohio State, JR) … Unbeaten, but hasn’t seen the big dogs
3 – Patrick BRUCKI (Princeton, SO) … Muscles on top of muscles
4 – Nathan TRAXLER (Stanford, SO) … Won’t know until Pittsburgh if he’s this good
5 – Tom SLEIGH (Virginia Tech, SR) … Seven straight victories
6 – Jacob WARNER (Iowa, FR) … Not dominating, but winning
7 – Willie MIKLUS (Iowa State, SR) … Beat Geer on the road last weekend
ICYMI | Watch the feature that ran on redshirt senior @wmiklus during the intermission of Friday night's win over Oklahoma.#Cyclones pic.twitter.com/dGVDw3af1a— Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) January 28, 2019
8 – Rocco CAYWOOD (Army, SR) … Just three losses in 22 starts
9 – Dakota GEER (Oklahoma State, SO) … Keeps challenging the top guys
10 – Ben HONIS (Cornell, SR) … Time for Cornell to get in March shape
285 POUNDS
1 – Gable STEVESON (Minnesota, FR) … 24 wins, 0 losses
2 – Derek WHITE (Oklahoma State, SR) … Match with Lehigh a big one
3 – Anthony CASSAR (Penn State, JR) … Only loss is to White
4 – Jordan WOOD (Lehigh, SO) … Gets a shot at White this Sunday
5 – Sam STOLL (Iowa, SR) … If he’s healthy, he’s dangerous
6 – Youssif HEMIDA (Maryland, SR) … Will he be a factor in Pittsburgh?
285 | Defense to offense to close it out as Moose remains perfect in dual action this season!— Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) January 27, 2019
FINAL: MSU 28, Maryland 12
Back next weekend against No. 16 Wisconsin.#FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/vTF3C98CbV
7 – Mason PARRIS (Michigan, FR) … Sealed the deal against the rival Buckeyes
8 – Amar DHESI (Oregon State, SR) … Limited matches, but plenty of experience
9 – Demetrius THOMAS (Pittsburgh, JR) … Gave White all he could handle
10 – Matt STENCEL (Central Michigan, SO) … Hasn’t lost since Midlands
NCAA TOURNAMENT INFO: How the NCAA wrestling tournament works