College wrestling: Familiar names hold top spots in recent fall and tech fall rankings

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2019 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.

The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.

For falls and tech falls to be counted they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the two categories are broken based on the aggregate time.

PREVIOUS RANKINGS: NCAA Standings Week 1 | NCAA Standings Week 2 | NCAA Standings Week 3

Central Michigan heavyweight Matt Stencel takes sole possession of first place in Division I with 15 falls, one more than George Mason 165-pounder Colston DiBlasi with 14. Kent State’s Andrew McNally continues to hold solo third place with 12 falls, while five more wrestlers have 10 or 11.

285 | Matt Stencel finishes off the dual with a pin! Chippewas fall to the Bison 23-15. CMU is back on the mats Feb. 3 as they host Ohio at 2 p.m. #FireUpChips pic.twitter.com/ymbgYP1LLj — CMU Wrestling (@CMUWrestling) January 25, 2019

No change in Division II where Lake Erie heavyweight Evan Loughman has taken control of solo first with nine falls. Jacob Robb (Mercyhurst), Ryan Rochford (Adams State) and Justin Folley (Upper Iowa) are on his heels with eight falls.

Da’mani Burns and Tommy Wrzesien of JWU (Providence) control the top two places in Division III with 17 and 16 falls, respectively. Williams’ Joseph Rossetti at 141 pounds and heavyweight Jake Evans of Waynesburg are next with 15 each.

STATS AND STANDINGS: Division I wrestling championship records | NWCA poll

Lock Haven 141-pounder Kyle Shoop and Oklahoma State 133-pounder Daton Fix continue to go back-and-forth for the Division I lead in tech falls as both have 11, but Shoop holds the aggregate time tiebreaker by seven-plus minutes (48:11-55:59). They remain the only two wrestlers in the division to surpass double digits in tech falls.

Werner and Shoop score bonus points to help lead the Bald Eagles to a big victory over #12 Arizona State



LHH 23 vs ASU 14



Recap

Article: below ⬇️https://t.co/Y9rCwgT8x0 pic.twitter.com/Oy9VRdRjM4 — Lock Haven Wrestling (@LockHavenWrstl) January 26, 2019

Mercyhurst 165-pounder Logan Grass added one tech fall to maintain his lead in Division II with six tech falls after Nebraska-Kearney 125-pounder Josh Portillo reached five tech falls.

Messiah 149-pounder Stephen Maloney also added a tech fall to keep in first place in Division III with 13 tech falls, which remains two more than his nearest pursuer.

The initial Most Dominant Wrestler standings will be released later this season to allow wrestlers to achieve the minimum amount of matches required to be eligible for the standings.

NCAA STAT LEADERS — FALLS

DIVISION I Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Matt Stencel Central Michigan 285 15 37:30 2 Colston DiBlasi George Mason 165 14 59:14 3 Andrew McNally Kent State 184 12 43:37 4 Bo Nickal Penn State 197 11 22:31 5 Jason Nolf Penn State 157 11 36:20 6 Jaydin Eierman Missouri 141 11 48:03 7 Daniel Lewis Missouri 174 10 22:16 8 Vincenzo Joseph Penn State 165 10 29:35 9 Zahid Valencia Arizona State 174 9 17:48 10 Eli Spencer George Mason 285 9 27:09 DIVISION II Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Evan Loughman Lake Erie 285 9 17:55 2 Jacob Robb Mercyhurst 285 8 21:23 3 Ryan Rochford Adams State 157 8 22:58 4 Justin Folley Upper Iowa 133 8 26:02 5 Vince Dietz St. Cloud State 197 7 21:35 6 Nicholas Mason Tiffin 197 7 25:55 7 Ryan Vasbinder McKendree 197 6 11:52 8 Jordan Gundrum Upper Iowa 174 6 13:37 9 Gavin Wilkerson Mercyhurst 174 6 14:28 10 Paul Garcia Colorado State- Pueblo 141 6 14:33 DIVISION III Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Da`mani Burns JWU (Providence) 149 17 50:55 2 Tommy Wrzesien JWU (Providence) 197 16 49:11 3 Joseph Rossetti Williams 141 15 34:27 4 Jake Evans Waynesburg 285 15 43:47 5 James Bethel SUNY Oneonta 285 14 16:31 6 Dylan Roth Heidelberg 184 14 25:10 7 Antwon Pugh Mount Union 157 14 25:54 8 Brennen Doebel Wartburg 133 14 26:48 9 Conner Homan Mount Union 174 14 29:41 10 Michael McIntire Mount Union 165 14 31:39

NCAA STAT LEADERS — TECH FALLS

DIVISION I Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Kyle Shoop Lock Haven 141 11 48:11 2 Daton Fix Oklahoma State 133 11 55:59 3 Nicholas Piccininni Oklahoma State 125 9 43:37 4 Quentin Perez Campbell 174 8 32:34 5 Ethan Lizak Minnesota 133 8 34:37 6 Cam Sykora North Dakota State 133 8 45:55 7 Kevin Parker Princeton 184 7 28:13 8 RayVon Foley Michigan State 125 7 35:21 9 Spencer Lee Iowa 125 6 15:43 10 Branson Ashworth Wyoming 165 6 27:55 DIVISION II Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Logan Grass Mercyhurst 165 6 29:54 2 Josh Portillo Nebraska-Kearney 125 5 24:18 3 Heath Gray Central Oklahoma 184 4 18:13 4 Connor Craig Wheeling Jesuit 174 4 18:23 5 Justin Pichedwatana San Francisco State 184 4 19:28 6 Daniel Bishop Augustana (SD) 184 4 19:44 7 Tate Barnhardt Mary 133 4 21:46 8 Brock Biddle Pitt.-Johnstown 174 4 24:53 9 Aidan Burke Mercyhurst 133 3 6:18 10 Dylan Faulkenberg UIndy 285 3 8:16 DIVISION III Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Stephen Maloney Messiah 149 13 56:42 2 Jordin James Mount Union 133 11 50:03 3 Jay Albis JWU (Providence) 125 11 53:31 4 Jeremiah Slagle Heidelberg 174 10 48:51 5 Troy Stanich Stevens 141 10 62:11 6 Gregory Warner York (PA) 149 9 30:52 7 Cross Cannone Wartburg 157 8 29:42 8 Bradan Birt Millikin 157 8 37:05 9 Richard Burke Baldwin Wallace 157 7 23:25 10 Evan Drill NYU 149 7 29:26

TOURNAMENT INFO: How the NCAA wrestling championship works