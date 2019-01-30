College wrestling: Familiar names hold top spots in recent fall and tech fall rankings

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2019 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.
The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.
For falls and tech falls to be counted they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the two categories are broken based on the aggregate time.
Central Michigan heavyweight Matt Stencel takes sole possession of first place in Division I with 15 falls, one more than George Mason 165-pounder Colston DiBlasi with 14. Kent State’s Andrew McNally continues to hold solo third place with 12 falls, while five more wrestlers have 10 or 11.
285 | Matt Stencel finishes off the dual with a pin! Chippewas fall to the Bison 23-15. CMU is back on the mats Feb. 3 as they host Ohio at 2 p.m. #FireUpChips
No change in Division II where Lake Erie heavyweight Evan Loughman has taken control of solo first with nine falls. Jacob Robb (Mercyhurst), Ryan Rochford (Adams State) and Justin Folley (Upper Iowa) are on his heels with eight falls.
Da’mani Burns and Tommy Wrzesien of JWU (Providence) control the top two places in Division III with 17 and 16 falls, respectively. Williams’ Joseph Rossetti at 141 pounds and heavyweight Jake Evans of Waynesburg are next with 15 each.
Lock Haven 141-pounder Kyle Shoop and Oklahoma State 133-pounder Daton Fix continue to go back-and-forth for the Division I lead in tech falls as both have 11, but Shoop holds the aggregate time tiebreaker by seven-plus minutes (48:11-55:59). They remain the only two wrestlers in the division to surpass double digits in tech falls.
Mercyhurst 165-pounder Logan Grass added one tech fall to maintain his lead in Division II with six tech falls after Nebraska-Kearney 125-pounder Josh Portillo reached five tech falls.
Messiah 149-pounder Stephen Maloney also added a tech fall to keep in first place in Division III with 13 tech falls, which remains two more than his nearest pursuer.
The initial Most Dominant Wrestler standings will be released later this season to allow wrestlers to achieve the minimum amount of matches required to be eligible for the standings.
NCAA STAT LEADERS — FALLS
|DIVISION I
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Matt Stencel
|Central Michigan
|285
|15
|37:30
|2
|Colston DiBlasi
|George Mason
|165
|14
|59:14
|3
|Andrew McNally
|Kent State
|184
|12
|43:37
|4
|Bo Nickal
|Penn State
|197
|11
|22:31
|5
|Jason Nolf
|Penn State
|157
|11
|36:20
|6
|Jaydin Eierman
|Missouri
|141
|11
|48:03
|7
|Daniel Lewis
|Missouri
|174
|10
|22:16
|8
|Vincenzo Joseph
|Penn State
|165
|10
|29:35
|9
|Zahid Valencia
|Arizona State
|174
|9
|17:48
|10
|Eli Spencer
|George Mason
|285
|9
|27:09
|DIVISION II
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Evan Loughman
|Lake Erie
|285
|9
|17:55
|2
|Jacob Robb
|Mercyhurst
|285
|8
|21:23
|3
|Ryan Rochford
|Adams State
|157
|8
|22:58
|4
|Justin Folley
|Upper Iowa
|133
|8
|26:02
|5
|Vince Dietz
|St. Cloud State
|197
|7
|21:35
|6
|Nicholas Mason
|Tiffin
|197
|7
|25:55
|7
|Ryan Vasbinder
|McKendree
|197
|6
|11:52
|8
|Jordan Gundrum
|Upper Iowa
|174
|6
|13:37
|9
|Gavin Wilkerson
|Mercyhurst
|174
|6
|14:28
|10
|Paul Garcia
|Colorado State- Pueblo
|141
|6
|14:33
|DIVISION III
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Da`mani Burns
|JWU (Providence)
|149
|17
|50:55
|2
|Tommy Wrzesien
|JWU (Providence)
|197
|16
|49:11
|3
|Joseph Rossetti
|Williams
|141
|15
|34:27
|4
|Jake Evans
|Waynesburg
|285
|15
|43:47
|5
|James Bethel
|SUNY Oneonta
|285
|14
|16:31
|6
|Dylan Roth
|Heidelberg
|184
|14
|25:10
|7
|Antwon Pugh
|Mount Union
|157
|14
|25:54
|8
|Brennen Doebel
|Wartburg
|133
|14
|26:48
|9
|Conner Homan
|Mount Union
|174
|14
|29:41
|10
|Michael McIntire
|Mount Union
|165
|14
|31:39
NCAA STAT LEADERS — TECH FALLS
|DIVISION I
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|1
|Kyle Shoop
|Lock Haven
|141
|11
|48:11
|2
|Daton Fix
|Oklahoma State
|133
|11
|55:59
|3
|Nicholas Piccininni
|Oklahoma State
|125
|9
|43:37
|4
|Quentin Perez
|Campbell
|174
|8
|32:34
|5
|Ethan Lizak
|Minnesota
|133
|8
|34:37
|6
|Cam Sykora
|North Dakota State
|133
|8
|45:55
|7
|Kevin Parker
|Princeton
|184
|7
|28:13
|8
|RayVon Foley
|Michigan State
|125
|7
|35:21
|9
|Spencer Lee
|Iowa
|125
|6
|15:43
|10
|Branson Ashworth
|Wyoming
|165
|6
|27:55
|DIVISION II
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|1
|Logan Grass
|Mercyhurst
|165
|6
|29:54
|2
|Josh Portillo
|Nebraska-Kearney
|125
|5
|24:18
|3
|Heath Gray
|Central Oklahoma
|184
|4
|18:13
|4
|Connor Craig
|Wheeling Jesuit
|174
|4
|18:23
|5
|Justin Pichedwatana
|San Francisco State
|184
|4
|19:28
|6
|Daniel Bishop
|Augustana (SD)
|184
|4
|19:44
|7
|Tate Barnhardt
|Mary
|133
|4
|21:46
|8
|Brock Biddle
|Pitt.-Johnstown
|174
|4
|24:53
|9
|Aidan Burke
|Mercyhurst
|133
|3
|6:18
|10
|Dylan Faulkenberg
|UIndy
|285
|3
|8:16
|DIVISION III
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|1
|Stephen Maloney
|Messiah
|149
|13
|56:42
|2
|Jordin James
|Mount Union
|133
|11
|50:03
|3
|Jay Albis
|JWU (Providence)
|125
|11
|53:31
|4
|Jeremiah Slagle
|Heidelberg
|174
|10
|48:51
|5
|Troy Stanich
|Stevens
|141
|10
|62:11
|6
|Gregory Warner
|York (PA)
|149
|9
|30:52
|7
|Cross Cannone
|Wartburg
|157
|8
|29:42
|8
|Bradan Birt
|Millikin
|157
|8
|37:05
|9
|Richard Burke
|Baldwin Wallace
|157
|7
|23:25
|10
|Evan Drill
|NYU
|149
|7
|29:26
TOURNAMENT INFO: How the NCAA wrestling championship works