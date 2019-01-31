Penn State vs. Michigan wrestling: How to watch and 3 key matches

Fresh off beating then-No. 2 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan will enter the Bryce Jordan Center tonight with the goal of continuing its momentum and putting up a fight against the No. 1 Nittany Lions. The undefeated Wolverines are led by top-ranked 133-pounder Stevan Micic, a graduate student who remains undefeated on the year, but they also have ranked wrestlers 125, 141, 157, 165, 174 and heavyweight.

NWCA STANDINGS: Penn State stays on top, Michigan moves past Ohio State in latest NWCA poll

Penn State has four No. 1 wrestlers in Jason Nolf, Vincenzo Joseph, Mark Hall and Bo Nickal, three of whom will face ranked wrestlers from Michigan in their respective weight classes. This match is expected to showcase high-intensity, top-level wrestling, and only one team will leave still undefeated.

How to watch Penn State vs. Michigan Big 10 wrestling dual

The Big Ten Network will broadcast the dual live beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern and replay it at 1 a.m.

These are the three matchups you won’t want to miss:

141: No. 7 Nick Lee vs. No. 5 Kanen Storr

Penn State’s Nick Lee is a force to be reckoned with at 141, claiming the 2018 Southern Scuffle title and boasting a 19-1 record on the season. His only loss came against No. 9 Tristan Moran of Wisconsin in the dual against the Badgers earlier in 2019, but the sophomore has continued to fight strong against Big Ten foes. He recently earned back-to-back major decisions against Purdue and Indiana opponents to give himself added momentum heading into tonight's bout. In the Michigan dual, Lee will face another sophomore in No. 5 Kanen Storr who comes into the dual only one weekend removed from dropping in a technical fall to Ohio State’s No. 2 Joey McKenna in another Top-10 matchup.

MICHIGAN VS. OHIO STATE: Three takeaways from the Wolverine's big win

Storr is wrestling this year for a shot at his first NCAA tournament, while Lee is hoping to string together another All-American season. The Michigan 141-pounder holds a 17-3 record on the season and needs a win against Lee to keep his higher-ranked spot. The dual schedule is heating up for both athletes, and this contest will be a good test to see where they stand against other top-ranked Big Ten challengers.

157: No. 1 Jason Nolf (Penn State) v. No. 5 Alec Pantaleo

Jason Nolf has epitomized excellence on the mat this year, pinning 11 of his 18 opponents and earning tech falls against two others. The undefeated Hodge contender is the favorite in this match, but No. 5 Alec Pantaleo has shown that he’s capable of competing and even challenging the two-time NCAA champion. Nolf and Pantaleo have competed against each other twice in the last two years, with Nolf winning the first contest 6-4 in last year’s dual and then dropping the second at the Big Ten Championship after a medical forfeit.

WRESTLING STANDINGS: Here's who is leading the country in falls and technical falls

Pantelo’s recent win over then No. 6 Ke-Shawn Hayes in Columbus shows that he can battle the top athletes in the weight, and he will look to carry prove that again against Nolf. Look for Nolf to stay undefeated with a win against the Michigan fifth-year senior, but don’t be surprised if Pantaleo scores points and keeps this match to a decision.

174: No. 1 Mark Hall vs. No. 3 Myles Amine

No. 1 Mark Hall has already faced Top 5 opponents this season, his biggest win coming against then No. 1 Zahid Valencia, but this dual against No. 3 Myles Amine will be another chance for him to test himself against an All-American athlete. Amine’s only loss this season has come to Valencia, a dual he dropped in a close 6-2 battle. This matchup against Hall could be a preview of what’s to come in March.

PENN STATE WRESTLING: The Nittany Lions looks almost unbeatable. Here are 3 teams that could unseat the champs

Last season, Amine finished third at NCAAs to Hall second. But since Hall’s loss in the national finals, the Penn State senior has stayed undefeated, winning all 18 of his duals this season. These two wrestlers not only share an NCAA history, but they have also wrestled three of the same ranked opponents this year including No. 17 Matt Finesilver, No. 9 Michael Labriola, and No. 6 Jordan Kutler. All of those shared opponents have lost by a decision to Hall and Amine with similar scores each time. Expect this match to be decided in one or two points that could come at the end of the third period.

NCAA TOURNAMENT INFO: How the NCAA wrestling tournament works