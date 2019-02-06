College wrestling: NCAA releases Most Dominant Wrestler standings for first time in 2019

Will Bo Nickal's move to 197 result in a third title?

Will Bo Nickal's move to 197 result in a third title?

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2019 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.

The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.

PENN STATE WRESTLING: The Nittany Lions looks almost unbeatable. Here are 3 teams that could unseat the champs.

For results to be counted they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the falls and tech falls categories are broken based on the aggregate time.

This week features the debut of the Most Dominant Wrestler standings for the 2018-19 season, which features a 15-match minimum to earn a ranking.

Which athletes have surprised the wrestling world? 👀⬇️#ncaawrestlinghttps://t.co/vqd0HuGZAE — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) February 4, 2019

The No. 1 ranked team in the country is appropriately well represented as four Nittany Lions lead the pack for Most Dominant in Division I. Bo Nickal is first for Penn State by producing 5.33 average team points per match, followed by Jason Nolf (5.16), Vincenzo Joseph (5) and Shakur Rasheed (4.8).

St. Cloud State’s Vince Dietz paces Division II with 4.74 points per match at 197 pounds. A pair of Pittsburgh-Johnstown wrestlers, Chris Eddins Jr., and Brock Biddle are second and third.

MORE: Division I wrestling championship records | Wrestling teams ranked

A trio of wrestlers are grouped closely together at the top of the most dominant standings in Division III. James Bethel, a heavyweight at SUNY Oneonta, is first with 5.42 points, while Wartburg 133-pounder Brennen Doebel is second (5.33) and Stevens 141-pounder Troy Stanich is third (5.3).

.@wartburgwrestle remains undefeated (5-0) in the Swens-Milboy trophy belt era of the #BattleoftheBurgs pic.twitter.com/OKCe2utIWA — Wartburg Athletics (@WartburgKnights) February 1, 2019

The Most Dominant Wrestler standings are calculated by adding the total number of points awarded through match results and dividing that number by the total number of matches wrestled. Points per match are awarded as follows.

* Fall, forfeit, injury default or DQ = 6 points (-6 points for a loss)

* Tech falls = 5 points (-5 points for a loss)

* Major decision = 4 points (-4 points for a loss)

PREVIOUS RANKINGS: NCAA Standings Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4

* Decision = 3 points (-3 points for a loss)

No change in Division I falls this week as Central Michigan heavyweight Matt Stencel keeps sole possession of first place with 15 falls, one more than George Mason 165-pounder Colston DiBlasi with 14. Nickal has joined Kent State’s Andrew McNally in third place with 12 falls.

Bo Knows (how to pin his opponent). @FloWrestling



Nickal gave @pennstateWREST a 21-11 lead with his victory. pic.twitter.com/COxwveFmFy — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) February 2, 2019

Lake Erie heavyweight Evan Loughman is the first Division II wrestler with double digit falls holding the national lead with 11. Ryan Vasbinder of McKendree and Nicholas Mason of Tiffin each have nine.

Waynesburg heavyweight Jakes Evans has surged to first in Division III with 19 falls, while JWU (Providence) 149-pounder Da’mani Burns is second with 18.

Lock Haven 141-pounder Kyle Shoop retakes the lead in Division I tech falls with 12, while a pair of Cowboys are right on his heels. Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix is second with 11 tech falls at 133 pounds, while his teammate Nicholas Piccininni is third with 10.

Mercyhurst 165-pounder Logan Grass added one tech fall to maintain his lead in Division II with seven. Nebraska-Kearney 125-pounder Josh Portillo is keeping pace adding one more of his own to sit second with six.

NWCA POLL: Penn State stays on top of NWCA poll with win over No. 4 Michigan

Messiah 149-pounder Stephen Maloney maintains sole possession of first place in Division III tech falls with 14. Jay Albis of JWU (Providence), Jordin James of Mount Union and Jeremiah Slagle of Heidelberg are still in the running with 13 each.

NCAA STAT LEADERS — MOST DOMINANT WRESTLER

DIVISION I Rank Name School Weight Average Team Points 1 Bo Nickal Penn State 197 5.33 2 Jason Nolf Penn State 157 5.16 3 Vincenzo Joseph Penn State 165 5 4 Shakur Rasheed Penn State 184 4.8 5 Alex Marinelli Iowa 165 4.69 6 Sebastian Rivera Northwestern 125 4.56 7 Anthony Ashnault Rutgers 149 4.53 7 Daniel Lewis Missouri 174 4.53 9 Zahid Valencia Arizona State 174 4.5 10 Nicholas Piccininni Oklahoma State 125 4.4 DIVISION II Rank Name School Weight Average Team Points 1 Vince Dietz St. Cloud State 197 4.74 2 Chris Eddins Jr. Pitt.-Johnstown 149 4.47 3 Brock Biddle Pitt.-Johnstown 174 4.2 4 Carlos Jacquez Lindenwood (MO) 125 4.17 5 Haszell West Colorado State-Pueblo 197 4 6 Kolton Eischens St. Cloud State 174 3.88 7 Brandon Ball Fort Hays State 141 3.87 8 Joey Alessandro Pitt.-Johnstown 141 3.75 9 Hayden Bronne Tiffin 174 3.71 10 Heath Gray Central Oklahoma 184 3.68 DIVISION III Rank Name School Weight Average Team Points 1 James Bethel SUNY Oneonta 285 5.42 2 Brennen Doebel Wartburg 133 5.33 3 Troy Stanich Stevens 141 5.3 5 Jake Evans Waynesburg 285 5.16 4 Konrad Ernst Wis.-La Crosse 285 5.12 6 Da`mani Burns JWU (Providence) 149 5.04 7 Antwon Pugh Mount Union 157 5 8 Kaidon Winters RIT 157 4.91 9 Nicholas Moreno Coast Guard 165 4.83 10 Brendan Ladd Alma 141 4.75

*15-match minimum in division required to be ranked.

NCAA STAT LEADERS — FALLS

DIVISION I Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Matt Stencel Central Michigan 285 15 37:30 2 Colston DiBlasi George Mason 165 14 59:14 3 Bo Nickal Penn State 197 12 28:21 4 Andrew McNally Kent State 184 12 43:37 5 Jason Nolf Penn State 157 11 36:20 6 Jaydin Eierman Missouri 141 11 48:03 7 Daniel Lewis Missouri 174 10 22:16 8 Vincenzo Joseph Penn State 165 10 29:35 9 Zahid Valencia Arizona State 174 9 17:48 10 Eli Spencer George Mason 197 9 27:09 DIVISION II Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Evan Loughman Lake Erie 285 11 24:25 2 Ryan Vasbinder McKendree 197 9 20:29 3 Nicholas Mason Tiffin 197 9 30:23 4 Jacob Robb Mercyhurst 285 8 21:23 5 Ryan Rochford Adams State 157 8 22:58 6 Justin Folley Upper Iowa 133 8 26:02 7 Shelden Struble UIndy 165 7 16:58 8 Zachary Muller St. Cloud State 285 7 19:58 9 Vince Dietz St. Cloud State 197 7 21:35 10 Patton Gossett Newberry 285 7 22:09 DIVISION III Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Jake Evans Waynesburg 285 19 58:54 2 Da`mani Burns JWU (Providence) 149 18 51:15 3 Tommy Wrzesien JWU (Providence) 197 17 51:07 4 Joseph Rossetti Williams 141 17 41:49 5 James Bethel SUNY Oneonta 285 16 18:57 6 Conner Homan Mount Union 174 16 31:08 7 Dylan Roth Heidelberg 184 15 27:59 8 Michael McIntire Mount Union 165 15 32:44 9 Troy Stanich JWU (Providence) 141 15 40:45 10 Marvin Cunningham JWU (Providence) 149 15 42:16

NCAA STAT LEADERS — TECH FALLS

DIVISION I Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Kyle Shoop Lock Haven 133 12 50:10 2 Daton Fix Oklahoma State 133 11 55:59 3 Nicholas Piccininni Oklahoma State 125 10 49:34 4 Quentin Perez Campbell 165 8 32:34 5 Ethan Lizak Minnesota 133 8 34:37 6 Cam Sykora North Dakota State 133 8 45:55 7 Kevin Parker Princeton 184 7 28:13 8 RayVon Foley Michigan State 125 7 35:21 9 Spencer Lee Iowa 125 6 15:43 10 Noah Stewart Army West Point 184 6 25:56 DIVISION II Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Logan Grass Mercyhurst 165 7 34:51 2 Josh Portillo Neb.-Kearney 125 6 30:22 3 Efe Osaghae Fort Hays State 157 4 13:08 4 Ronnie Pietro UNC Pembroke 133 4 16:44 5 Heath Gray Central Oklahoma 184 4 18:13 6 Connor Craig Wheeling Jesuit 174 4 18:23 7 Justin Pichedwatana San Francisco State 184 4 19:28 8 Daniel Bishop Augustana (SD) 184 4 19:44 9 Trey Grine Tiffin 149 4 20:37 10 Tate Barnhardt Mary 133 4 21:46 DIVISION III Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Stephen Maloney Messiah 149 14 58:35 2 Jay Albis JWU (Providence) 125 13 65:08 3 Jordin James Mount Union 133 13 51:31 4 Jeremiah Slagle Heidelberg 174 13 64:07 5 Troy Stanich Stevens 141 10 62:11 6 Gregory Warner York (PA) 149 9 30:52 7 Bradan Birt Millikin 157 9 36:33 8 Trevor Corl Lycoming 157 8 24:14 9 Cross Cannone Wartburg 157 8 29:42 10 Evan Drill NYU 141 8 35:16

NCAA TOURNAMENT INFO: How the NCAA wrestling tournament works