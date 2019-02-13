Races remain close in the chase for NCAA wrestling awards

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2019 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.

The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.

For results to be counted they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the falls and tech falls categories are broken based on the aggregate time.

This week features the second release of the Most Dominant Wrestler standings for the 2018-19 season, which features a 16-match minimum to earn a ranking.

The No. 1 ranked team in the country is appropriately well represented as three Nittany Lions lead the pack for most dominant in Division I. Bo Nickal is first for Penn State by producing 5.37 average team points per match, followed by Jason Nolf (5.15) and Vincenzo Joseph (4.94). That trio of national champions is followed by another title holder in Cornell 141-pounder Yianni Diakomihalis in fourth at 4.88 points per match.

St. Cloud State’s Vince Dietz paces Division II with 4.71 points per match at 197 pounds. A pair of Pittsburgh-Johnstown wrestlers, Chris Eddins Jr. (4.5), and Brock Biddle (4.14) are second and third, while Lindenwood (Missouri) 125-pounder Carlos Jacquez is the only other DII wrestler with an average over four at 4.05.

SUNY Oneonta heavyweight James Bethel is pulling away for Division III most dominant with 5.48 team points per match. Wartburg’s Brennen Doebel and Stevens’ Troy Stanich are separated by .03 points in the next two positions.

The Most Dominant Wrestler standings are calculated by adding the total number of points awarded through match results and dividing that number by the total number of matches wrestled. Points per match are awarded as follows.

* Fall, forfeit, injury default or DQ = 6 points (-6 points for a loss)

* Tech falls = 5 points (-5 points for a loss)

* Major decision = 4 points (-4 points for a loss)

* Decision = 3 points (-3 points for a loss)

Central Michigan heavyweight Matt Stencel picked up his 16th fall of the season last week to remain atop the Division I standings with one more than George Mason’s Colston DiBlasi. Penn State’s Nickal, the top-ranked wrestler at 197 pounds, pinned the No. 2 wrestler, Kollin Moore of Ohio State, for his 13th of the season and holds third position.

Lake Erie heavyweight Evan Loughman is the first Division II wrestler with double digit falls holding the national lead with 11. Nicholas Mason of Tiffin is the second with 10 at 197 pounds to hold second place, while Ryan Vasbinder of McKendree and James Laconte of Western Colorado have nine.

Waynesburg heavyweight Jakes Evans is the first wrestler in the country to reach 20 falls to lead Division III. Bethel and Da’mani Burns of JWU (Providence) are on the verge of the 20-fall milestone with 19 and Joseph Rossetti of Williams has 18.

Lock Haven 141-pounder Kyle Shoop tallied tech falls against Rider and Clarion last weekend to reach 14 on the season and build a lead of two over Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix and four over the Cowboys’ Nicholas Piccininni.

Nebraska-Kearney 125-pounder Josh Portillo picked up a quick tech fall over Fort Hays State on Sunday for his seventh of the season and by an aggregate time of 34:27 holds the national lead in Division II by 24 seconds over Mercyhurst’s Logan Grass. Eddins of Pitt.-Johnstown holds solo third with five tech falls, while a throng of wrestlers are still in the running with four.

Messiah 149-pounder Stephen Maloney maintains sole possession of first place in Division III tech falls with 14, while Jay Albis of JWU (Providence) leads the chasers with 13 in second place.

NCAA STAT LEADERS — MOST DOMINANT WRESTLER

DIVISION I Rank Name School Weight Average Team Points 1 Bo Nickal Penn State 197 5.37 2 Jason Nolf Penn State 157 5.15 3 Vincenzo Joseph Penn State 165 4.94 4 Yianni Diakomihalis Cornell 141 4.88 5 Alex Marinelli Iowa 165 4.76 6 Daniel Lewis Missouri 174 4.6 7 Anthony Ashnault Rutgers 149 4.53 8 Nicholas Piccininni Oklahoma State 125 4.33 9 Gable Steveson Minnesota 285 4.24 10 Sebastian Rivera Northwestern 125 4.15 DIVISION II Rank Name School Weight Average Team Points 1 Vince Dietz St. Cloud State 197 4.71 2 Chris Eddins Jr. Pitt.-Johnstown 149 4.5 3 Brock Biddle Pitt.-Johnstown 184 4.14 4 Carlos Jacquez Lindenwood (MO) 125 4.05 5 Haszell West Colorado State-Pueblo 197 3.94 6 Hayden Bronne Tiffin 184 3.83 7 Brandon Ball Fort Hays State 141 3.81 8 Kolton Eischens St. Cloud State 174 3.78 9 Joey Alessandro Pitt.-Johnstown 141 3.76 10 Heath Gray Central Oklahoma 184 3.65 DIVISION III Rank Name School Weight Average Team Points 1 James Bethel SUNY Oneonta 285 5.48 2 Brennen Doebel Wartburg 133 5.33 3 Troy Stanich Stevens 141 5.3 4 Jake Evans Waynesburg 285 5.19 5 Da`mani Burns JWU (Providence) 149 5.07 6 Adarios Jones Augustana (IL) 285 5.06 7 Antwon Pugh Mount Union 157 5 8 Kaidon Winters RIT 157 5 9 Konrad Ernst Wisconsin-La Crosse 285 4.95 10 Brendan Ladd Alma 141 4.87

NCAA STAT LEADERS — FALLS

DIVISION I Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Matt Stencel Central Michigan 285 16 38:36 2 Colston DiBlasi George Mason 165 15 62:00 3 Bo Nickal Penn State 197 13 29:59 4 Andrew McNally Kent State 184 12 43:37 5 Jaydin Eierman Missouri 141 12 49:55 6 Daniel Lewis Missouri 174 11 26:31 7 Jason Nolf Penn State 157 11 36:20 8 Drew Hughes Michigan State 174 10 28:39 9 Vincenzo Joseph Penn State 165 10 29:35 10 Zahid Valencia Arizona State 174 9 17:48 DIVISION II Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Evan Loughman Lake Erie 285 11 24:25 2 Nicholas Mason Tiffin 197 10 35:22 3 Ryan Vasbinder McKendree 197 9 20:29 4 James Laconte Western Colorado 174 9 25:27 5 Jacob Robb Mercyhurst 285 8 21:23 6 Ryan Rochford Adams State 157 8 22:58 7 Vince Dietz St. Cloud State 197 8 25:51 8 Justin Folley Upper Iowa 133 8 26:02 9 Hayden Bronne Tiffin 184 7 12:24 10 Shelden Struble UIndy 165 7 16:58 DIVISION III Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Jake Evans Waynesburg 285 20 60:17 2 James Bethel SUNY Oneonta 285 19 21:22 3 Da`mani Burns JWU (Providence) 149 19 57:58 4 Joseph Rossetti Williams 141 18 44:31 5 Troy Stanich Stevens 141 17 48:08 6 Tommy Wrzesien JWU (Providence) 197 17 51:07 7 Conner Homan Mount Union 174 16 31:08 8 Brett Kaliner Stevens 149 16 55:06 9 Dylan Roth Heidelberg 184 15 27:59 10 Michael McIntire Mount Union 165 15 32:44

NCAA STAT LEADERS — TECH FALLS

DIVISION I Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Kyle Shoop Lock Haven 133 14 64:10 2 Daton Fix Oklahoma State 133 12 59:46 3 Nicholas Piccininni Oklahoma State 125 10 49:34 4 Ethan Lizak Minnesota 133 9 41:24 5 Quentin Perez Campbell 174 8 32:34 6 RayVon Foley Michigan State 125 8 42:21 7 Cam Sykora North Dakota State 133 8 45:55 8 Kevin Parker Princeton 184 7 28:13 9 Branson Ashworth Wyoming 165 7 30:34 10 Spencer Lee Iowa 125 6 15:43 DIVISION II Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Josh Portillo Neb.-Kearney 125 7 34:27 2 Logan Grass Mercyhurst 165 7 34:51 3 Chris Eddins Jr. Pitt.-Johnstown 149 5 28:13 4 Efe Osaghae Fort Hays State 157 4 13:08 5 Ronnie Pietro UNC Pembroke 133 4 16:44 6 Heath Gray Central Oklahoma 184 4 18:13 7 Connor Craig Wheeling Jesuit 174 4 18:23 8 Justin Pichedwatana San Francisco State 184 4 19:28 9 Daniel Bishop Augustana (SD) 184 4 19:44 10 Trey Grine Tiffin 149 4 20:37 DIVISION III Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Stephen Maloney Messiah 149 14 58:36 2 Jay Albis JWU (Providence) 125 13 65:08 3 Jordin James Mount Union 133 12 51:31 4 Bradan Birt Millikin 157 11 42:45 5 Jeremiah Slagle Heidelberg 174 11 50:07 6 Lukas Kaminski Trinity (CT) 157 10 50:38 7 Troy Stanich Stevens 141 10 62:11 8 Gregory Warner York (PA) 149 9 30:52 9 Diego Santiago New England Col. 125 9 49:21 10 Trevor Corl Lycoming 157 8 24:14

