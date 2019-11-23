Iowa vs. Iowa State wrestling: Preview and how to watch the Cy-Hawk Series

Wrestling runs deep in Iowa. It's part of the culture, part of the roots and part of the history. Approximately 130 miles separate two storied wrestling programs in the state, Iowa and Iowa State, and Sunday these two teams will go to battle against one another for the 84th time.

Iowa holds the all-time advantage 65-16-2 in the series and has won the last 15 duals, with head coach Tom Brands holding a personal 14-0 record against the Cyclones. In the 2003-04 season, the two teams named the series the Cy-Hawk Series, and then in the 2009-10 introduced the Dan Gable Trophy to award to the winner. Gable, a legendary wrestler at Iowa State went on to coach the Hawkeyes to 15 national titles, and his impact on the state makes the trophy a perfect way to commemorate the winner of this rivalry.

Brands, Lee, and Young, discuss this week's trip to Ames for the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series: pic.twitter.com/wUR2D6k9Xn — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) November 21, 2019

The Cyclones pushed Iowa down to the wire last year, but the Hawkeyes pulled out the narrow win 19-18. This year the Hawkeyes have an even more dangerous squad are expected to put a bigger gap on the scoreboard than they did in 2018. With over a dozen ranked wrestlers, this dual promises to be a barn-burner. Here's what you need to know about the Cy-Hawk dual and the two teams that will be battling for a win in Ames.

The dual will give us another look at an Iowa lineup still in flux

The Iowa Hawkeyes are powerful from 125 to 285, but the exact position of certain wrestlers in each of these ten weight classes is still unclear. Spencer Lee is expected to hold down the fort at 125, but head coach Tom Brands has been clear that when Lee is out, which he may be for points of the year while trying to qualify for the Olympic Trials, Aaron Cashman will be the man at the lightest weight. Cashman sat behind Lee last year while redshirting a putting up a 3-2 record, but he should see some starting time this year, though not likely against Iowa State. Lee is expected to take on No. 7 Alex Mackall on Sunday, an opponent he beat by major decision in this dual last year.

The 133 and 141-pound weight classes are the most interesting for Iowa at this point in the season, with 2019 NCAA All-American Austin DeSanto up from 133 to 141 against UT-Chattanooga and senior Paul Glynn stepping up at 133 pounds. Glynn has a 40-31 record in his career and competed as Iowa's starter at this weight in 2018. The other option for Iowa at 133 right now is Gavin Teasdale, a highly-touted transfer who took a loss in the Luther Open but could make his debut at any point this year for the Black and Gold in place of Glynn or DeSanto. All three wrestlers are listed as projected starters at 133 for this dual, creating even more suspense for the Cyclones and leaving Brands' options open at this weight.

Iowa State has ranked wrestlers at both 133 and 141 in No. 5 Austin Gomez and No. 12 Ian Parker, but Gomez is expected to be out for this dual as he continues his cut down to 133. Todd Small and Ramazan Attasauov are listed as the probable starters for the Cyclones at this weight. Small is 3-1 with a loss to Darren Miller of Bucknell, while Attasauov is 9-3 after having wrestled five matches at the Cyclone Open and seven matches at the Grand View Open. Both will have a tough time with DeSanto, but could be interesting matchups with Glynn or Teasdale.

If DeSanto stays up at 141, he'll likely be the guy there, but he's not listed as a projected starter at 141 and could very well also go back down to 133 and open 141 up for Round of 12 wrestler No. 9 Max Murin, who was a solid starter for Iowa in his freshman season. DeSanto at 141 creates a fun matchup against No. 12 Ian Parker, however, because while Iowa State's Parker does not have an All-American honor to his name yet, he's a gritty competitor who would put up a fight against Iowa's fiery DeSanto. If Murin steps in at 141 to take on Parker and picks up a win, he may not move up the ranking, but he'd add a nice win to his resume this season. Murin has not wrestled in a dual meet yet this year, but Iowa could also send out Carter Happel at this weight for even more options.

At 149, the Hawkeyes are expected to put out All-American Pat Lugo, who will likely take on No . 4 Jarrett Degen in the only top-five dual of the day.

157 pounds will feature an All-American against a Junior World Champion freshman

David Carr is perhaps the biggest incoming star to the Cyclone starting lineup, and, fresh off a junior world championship title, the young Iowa State grappler will face his biggest test of the year against proven Iowa Hawkeye Kaleb Young. A junior, Young isn't the oldest guy on the Iowa roster, but he's an experienced national tournament competitor and someone looking to score big point for the Hawkeyes in a year where they could be in contention for a team title. Young finished fifth last year, but the 157-pound champ from 2019 has graduated, and Young could be in contention to compete for a title, but he'll face to face Carr first.

Carr is 1-0 on the year with his lone victory coming against Jaden Fisher of Bucknell by tech fall while Young is also 1-0 with a major decision over George Carpenter of UT-Chattanooga. Lugo's 149-pound battle with Degen may be the highest ranked dual of the night, but the Carr-Young battle offers some intrigue because of the dual will show Brands and Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser where their athletes stand. A win for Carr would send him sliding up significantly in the national rankings, but a win for Young would further establish himself as the dangerous 157-pounder that he showed himself to be last March.

Will the dual come down to bonus points?

In last year's dual, every bout and every point mattered for the Hawkeye win. While this year isn't expected to be as close with Iowa's dominant lineup, bonus points will matter, and there are a set of key guys on both teams who will be looking for the major, tech or fall in this in-state rivalry. Iowa's No. 2 Alex Marinelli at 165 pounds could have a shot to put up his first bonus point win of the year against unranked Chase Straw, an NCAA qualifier with a 3-1 record on the year so far. Marinelli won the Big Ten tournament last year but finished seventh in the NCAA tournament and picked up a 9-4 win over Drew Nicholson in his season debut. The Hawkeye leader is a dangerous wrestler who will be fun to watch against Straw, and four or more points against the Cyclone would give his team security points.

"Hey Siri, show me a picture of what tough looks like?"



“Ok, here is a picture of Chase Straw.”#Cyclones 🌪🌪🌪 pic.twitter.com/q8gYnxM4NV — Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) March 22, 2019

The 174-pound bout could also feature bonus points for Iowa with the return of All-American Michael Kemerer who sat out last year with an injury but is back and making big moves. Kemerer tech-falled his UT-Chattanooga opponent 20-0 at the end of the second period, and he'll face unranked Marcus Coleman with the goal of adding to his bonus total in the 2019-2020 season.

The Cyclones will have the advantage at 184 pounds and may need bonus points at the weight to fight for a team win. No. 7 Sam Colbray will look to take the mat for Iowa State, and he could face either No. 9 Cash Wilcke, the higher of the two projected starters at this weight. Wilcke did not wrestle against UT-Chattanooga; instead the spot went to redshirt freshman Nelson Brands. The two wrestlers could split time this year, and it remains to be seen who will be the starter come the postseason. Regardless of who Colbray faces, he'll need a win to keep Iowa State in this fight. The Hawkeyes have the advantage with Jacob Warner and Anthony Cassiopoi at 197 pounds and 285, though Cassiopoi will face a ranked wrestler in Gannon Gremmel.

The Iowa heavyweight freshman made a statement when he started his career for the Hawkeyes with a pin over UT- Chattanooga's Grayson Walthall in the first period during the dual last weekend, and he's made it clear that he's on a mission to pin every guy he faces. If the dual falls like it did last year, a pin from Cassiopoi could go a long way.