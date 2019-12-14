Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma wrestling: Preview, how to watch

For the first time in three years, Oklahoma will host in-state rival Oklahoma State in Norman for the annual Bedlam rivalry dual, setting the stage for what will likely be a barn-burner of a wrestling match. These two teams have combined for 41 NCAA titles and will bring a total of ten total ranked wrestlers to the mat Sunday afternoon between them. The match will mark the 179th time these two teams have wrestled, with Oklahoma State holding the advantage 141-27-10 across the previous duals. The Cowboys have won all of the meetings since 2013 and are expected to pick up another W this year, but nothing is guaranteed.

Each team has taken a loss already this season, and Sunday will be a chance for one program to add to its win column after a victory in this historic matchup. The dual will start at 2 p.m. CT/3 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on Fox Sports Oklahoma. Here are the three questions that we have about these two teams before the action starts.

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma wrestling: Preview, 3 questions

1. Which Oklahoma State lineup will we see?

The Cowboys roster includes six total ranked wrestlers, but two of those competitors, Joe Smith and Kaden Gfeller, have not wrestled yet this year. If Gfeller wrestles, fans will be treated to a ranked battle between the redshirt sophomore Cowboy and Oklahoma's dangerous sophomore All-American Dom Demas. Gfeller has a 50-10 career record and qualified for the NCAA tournament last year, but failed to reach the podium. A win over Demas early in December, however, would start his season with a bang and give the 141-pounder serious momentum heading into the Southern Scuffle. Demas, on the other hand, will be looking to rebound from a loss he took to Minnesota's Mitch McKee at Cliff Keen and pick up team points for the Sooners on his home mat. This will be the weight class to watch if Gfeller is back in action, healthy and competing against Demas at full strength.

Smith will also look to start his season off with a win and build some confidence before he makes a final run at the NCAA tournament podium in March. The No. 7-ranked 174-pound Cowboy is expected to take on Anthony Mantanona, a wrestler with a 10-4 record this year who Smith has a 1-0 advantage against in their previous matchups. If Smith is ready to compete, he'll be expected to pick up a win here, but if Oklahoma State starts Gavin Stika instead, Mantanona could threaten the backup Cowboy's undefeated season record behind the support of the Sooner faithful.

One of the biggest powerhouse wrestlers in the Cowboys lineup is 125-pounder Nick Piccininni, a senior who finished fifth at NCAAs last year to earn his second All-American honor. Piccininni pinned Oklahoma's Zach Atencio in the first period of last year's dual and will aim to add big bonus points against Christian Moody this year. The Cowboy is 5-0 against Moody with his most recent win coming at Big 12s in 2018 in major decision fashion. The dual is unlikely to come down to bonus points from Piccininni, but the veteran will be aiming to keep his undefeated Bedlam streak alive with another dominant win.

Freshman Reece Witcraft has also shown signs of brilliance so far this year at 133 pounds and will be looking for his first Bedlam win against a ranked opponent in Anthony Madrigal.

165-pounder No. 14 Travis Wittlake and 149-pounder No. 4 Boo Lewallen will also come into Norman looking to add a win to their resume, stay undefeated and hold their top 25 spots in the rankings. Wittlake is expected to take on either Sam Dover or Jose Lao Cooper, both of whom have just one win on the season compared to Wittlake's eight. Lewallen's projected opponent Jacob Butler holds a 7-5 record and recently wrestled in the Cliff Keen tournament where he picked up wins against Nathan Moore of Northern Colorado and Tyler Vath of Edinboro. Both Wittlake and Lewallen should have a chance add bonus points as well, leading to the second question that hangs over the dual, can Oklahoma State run up the scoreboard like it did last year, or will Oklahoma put up enough team points to keep the dual close?

2. How many points will the Sooners score?

Oklahoma State earned its largest margin of victory in a Bedlam dual since 1992 last year when the Cowboys soared past the Sooners 41-2 with the only loss coming at 141 pounds. The Sooners have failed to put up double digits against Oklahoma State as a team since 2016, when they lost 26-11 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Sooners' lone winner from last year's dual, Dom Demas, returns and will be looking to pick up another individual Bedlam victory when he takes on either No. 11 Kaden Gfeller, who has not yet wrestled this year, or Dusty Hone, a 4-2 redshirt junior. If Demas earns even a decision without losing a team point, he'll top his point total from last year, though bonus points would go a long way in bringing some confidence and excitement to the Sooner squad. A pin from Demas would tie the team point total that Oklahoma put up in the 2017-2018 Bedlam dual and would top the team point total from both of the 2016-2017 Bedlam duals.

Oklahoma is also favored at 133 pounds and 157 pounds where Anthony Madrigal and Justin Thomas will both aim to notch victories to add to the team total.

3. Can Dakota Geer hold off Jake Woodley?

Of all ten matchups set for Sunday afternoon, only one contains two top-10 ranked wrestlers: 197 pounds. Oklahoma State All-American Dakota Geer is expected to take on Oklahoma Jacob Woodley, and while Geer has the statistical advantage based on season winning percentage, NCAA tournament finishes and bonus rates this year, a win for Woodley would improve his ranking and give Oklahoma critical team points.

Geer's only loss this year came last weekend against Princeton's Patrick Brucki, while Woodley suffered his only L of the season on the same weekend against Christian Brunner of Purdue. Woodley beat Brunner earlier this summer to win the U23 World Team Trials and nearly earn a spot on the U23 World Team before losing a wrestle-off to three-time NCAA champion Bo Nickal. Both Woodley and Geer will aim to start a winning streak again this season with a Bedlam victory, and this match could be one that fans see again this year in the postseason.

If Gfeller competes against Demas at 141 pounds, the bout will draw interest because of the debut of Gfeller, but 197 is the highest-ranked dual of the night and could be one of the closest battles between these two teams.