NWCA | December 17, 2019

College wrestling: Iowa to end 2019 calendar year as nation’s No. 1 team

Whole Match: Zahid Valencia vs. Mark Hall in 174 lb final

Manheim, Pennsylvania – The 2019 calendar year will come to a close with Iowa holding firm on the No. 1 ranking in the NWCA Division I Coaches Poll released on Tuesday.

With limited duals, there were only two minor changes from last week’s poll. Minnesota and Northern Iowa swapped spots, while Stanford entered the Top 25 tied at No. 25 with Rider. The Big Ten leads all conferences with nine of its 14 member schools ranked. The ACC has five of its six teams ranked in the Top 25, while the EIWA has four, followed by the Big 12 and Mid-American Conference, with three each. The Pac-12 has two teams ranked.

The next poll will be released on January 7, 2020.

Methodology: The NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll is voted on by two coaches from each Division I wrestling conference. Each first-place vote is worth 25 points, 24 points for a second-place vote, 23 for a third-place vote and so on through to one point for a 25th-place vote. The poll is based on dual meet results.

NWCA Division I Coaches Poll | December 17, 2019

Rank Team Record Points Previous
1 Iowa (14) (4-0) 350 1
2 Nebraska (4-0) 326 2
3 Penn State (3-1) 322 3
4 Arizona State (5-0) 306 4
5 Virginia Tech (3-0) 282 5
6 NC State (7-0) 281 6
7 Ohio State (3-1) 273 7
8 Wisconsin (6-1) 254 8
9 Oklahoma State (4-1) 245 9
10 Pittsburgh (4-1) 221 10
11 Iowa State (2-1) 206 11
12 Princeton (1-2) 195 12
13 Northwestern (2-1) 177 13
14 Lehigh (1-3) 158 14
15 Minnesota (1-2) 137 16
16 Northern Iowa (0-2) 135 15
17 North Carolina (3-1) 134 17
18 Cornell (0-2) 115 18
19 Missouri (3-2) 85 19
20 Purdue (6-1) 81 20
21 Army (4-1) 69 21
22 Michigan (1-1) 49 22
23 Virginia (3-1) 39 23
24 Central Michigan (2-1) 21 24
25 Stanford (3-1) 16 NR
25 Rider (3-1) 16 25

Others Receiving Votes: Wyoming 15, Campbell 14, Rutgers 14, Illinois 9, Old Dominion 4, Lock Haven 1

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma wrestling: Cowboys prevail 23-9 in the Bedlam rivalry dual

For the first time in three years, Oklahoma hosted in-state rival Oklahoma State in Norman for the annual Bedlam rivalry dual, inspiring a wild atmosphere and exciting match. Oklahoma State picked up the dominant win 23-9 and now holds the advantage 142-27-10 across the previous duals. The Cowboys have won all of the meetings since 2013, and Sunday's win continued this trend. 
READ MORE

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State wrestling: History, notable moments in the Bedlam rivalry

The first dual between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma in 1920 ended with a Cowboy shutout win 50-0 over the Sooners, and last year's 41-2 Oklahoma State victory was the largest margin of victory since Smith's second Bedlam dual in 1992 when Oklahoma State won 43-0. Here's what you need to know about the history of the Oklahoma State-Oklahoma Bedlam rivalry.
READ MORE

College wrestling rankings: Here's what's next for the top three teams in the country

After an action-packed weekend of college wrestling, the Iowa Hawkeyes still sit atop the rankings, holding down the No. 1 spot with assertiveness after dominating No. 12 Princeton 30-9 on the road.
READ MORE

