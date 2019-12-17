College wrestling: Iowa to end 2019 calendar year as nation’s No. 1 team

Manheim, Pennsylvania – The 2019 calendar year will come to a close with Iowa holding firm on the No. 1 ranking in the NWCA Division I Coaches Poll released on Tuesday.

With limited duals, there were only two minor changes from last week’s poll. Minnesota and Northern Iowa swapped spots, while Stanford entered the Top 25 tied at No. 25 with Rider. The Big Ten leads all conferences with nine of its 14 member schools ranked. The ACC has five of its six teams ranked in the Top 25, while the EIWA has four, followed by the Big 12 and Mid-American Conference, with three each. The Pac-12 has two teams ranked.

The next poll will be released on January 7, 2020.

Methodology: The NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll is voted on by two coaches from each Division I wrestling conference. Each first-place vote is worth 25 points, 24 points for a second-place vote, 23 for a third-place vote and so on through to one point for a 25th-place vote. The poll is based on dual meet results.

NWCA Division I Coaches Poll | December 17, 2019

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1 Iowa (14) (4-0) 350 1 2 Nebraska (4-0) 326 2 3 Penn State (3-1) 322 3 4 Arizona State (5-0) 306 4 5 Virginia Tech (3-0) 282 5 6 NC State (7-0) 281 6 7 Ohio State (3-1) 273 7 8 Wisconsin (6-1) 254 8 9 Oklahoma State (4-1) 245 9 10 Pittsburgh (4-1) 221 10 11 Iowa State (2-1) 206 11 12 Princeton (1-2) 195 12 13 Northwestern (2-1) 177 13 14 Lehigh (1-3) 158 14 15 Minnesota (1-2) 137 16 16 Northern Iowa (0-2) 135 15 17 North Carolina (3-1) 134 17 18 Cornell (0-2) 115 18 19 Missouri (3-2) 85 19 20 Purdue (6-1) 81 20 21 Army (4-1) 69 21 22 Michigan (1-1) 49 22 23 Virginia (3-1) 39 23 24 Central Michigan (2-1) 21 24 25 Stanford (3-1) 16 NR 25 Rider (3-1) 16 25

Others Receiving Votes: Wyoming 15, Campbell 14, Rutgers 14, Illinois 9, Old Dominion 4, Lock Haven 1