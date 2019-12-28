The fan's guide to the winter college wrestling tournaments

As the year comes to a close, all eyes will be on the hundreds of ranked college wrestlers preparing to compete at some of the nation's most prestigious winter tournaments. Most of the top teams will be wrestling in one of three major events over the next 10 days, though the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the country, Nebraska and Penn State, will be notably missing from the tournaments. We'll break down each of the upcoming events below, but first, here's a quick rundown of the teams opting out of Midlands, South Beach Duals and the Southern Scuffle.

The defending champion Nittany Lions will miss their traditional Southern Scuffle trip after sending 2019 heavyweight champion Anthony Cassar to senior nationals in Fort Worth, Texas last weekend and most of the rest of the team to the Wilkes Open. Nebraska did not send any athletes to Texas, but, having just won the Cliff Keen title as a team, the Cornhuskers have had plenty of mat time and will take a competition break until January 12 when they take on Wisconsin for what will be a must-watch wrestling dual.

Virginia Tech also will not be competing as a team at Midlands, but the Hokies will send three-time All-American David McFadden. The Sun Devils will also be absent from the tournaments but will be back in action January 6 against Ohio State. The Buckeyes, as well as Big Ten foe Michigan, will also not be at any of the winter tournaments.

The 57th annual Ken Kraft Midlands Championship will headline the three big events over the course of the next week, and we'll have you covered with highlights, results and analysis throughout each event. Here's what you need to know about Midlands and the two of the other major events, the Southern Scuffle and the South Beach Duals as action begins.

57th Annual Ken Kraft Midlands Championships

Former 133 lb champs @GodsWrestler133 and Austin DeSanto return this year, while last year's Ken Kraft Champion of Champions + Dan Gable Outstanding Wrestler winner @Cbass_Rivera also enters the mix.#Midlands57 | #TopContenders pic.twitter.com/pKILtFBEEP — The Midlands (@MidlandsChamps) December 27, 2019

When: December 29-30

Where: Hoffman Estates, Illinois

Teams to watch: American, Army West Point, Bloomsburg, Brown, Bucknell, Cal Poly, Campbell, Central Michigan, Columbia, Franklin & Marshall, Harvard, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio, Oklahoma, Penn, Princeton, Purdue, SIU - Edwardsville, Virginia, Wisconsin

Storylines to watch

The 133-pound title race: Drama and intensity will emerge in every weight, but one weight of particular interest with a No.1 spot on the line is 133 pounds where top-ranked Austin DeSanto of Iowa will aim to hold down his top spot against 2018 NCAA champion Seth Gross and 2018 Midlands champion Sebastian Rivera. Rivera upset NCAA champion Spencer Lee at this tournament last year and has now bumped up a weight to take on Lee's teammate, DeSanto. The Hawkeye junior has never won a Midlands title, but if he wrestles like he did in the Iowa-Wisconsin dual, he'll be the favorite to take home his first title at this tournament.

DeSanto is one of three No. 1-ranked wrestlers competing at the tournament with teammate Spencer Lee and North Carolina's Austin O'Connor also holding No. 1 spots at 125 and 149, respectively.

Wrestle-offs: The winter tournaments always serve as check-ins for coaches and a chance to evaluate their athletes' status, weight and talent against teammates and opponents. Teams can enter more than one athlete per weight and use Midlands as a measuring stick for who might earn the starting spot. This will be particularly important for No. 1 Iowa, as the Hawkeyes will wrestle 133-pound freshman Gavin Teasdale as well as DeSanto and senior Paul Glynn, and Nelson Brands and Cash Wilcke will also be entered in the same bracket and compete for the starting spot at 184 pounds. At 141 pounds, Tom Brands will have Max Murin and Carter Happel also both competing for the starting spot, and at 149 pounds, Vince Turk will have the chance to compete against Pat Lugo for the spot. Aaron Cashman, Justin Stickley, Jeren Glosser, Kaleb Young, Alex Marinelli, Jeremiah Moody, Abe Assad, Zach Glazier, Connor Corbin, Jacob Warner, Tony Cassioppi and Aaron Costello will round out the Hawkeye contingent at Midlands.

Can David McFadden challenge for a 165 pound title?: Can the lone Virginia Tech representative take down Iowa's No. 2 Alex Marinelli like he did in 2018? The leader of the 165-pound weight class, Vincenzo Joseph, will be absent from Midlands, but this could be McFadden's chance to beat the second-ranked guy and move up in the national standings. McFadden and Marinelli have only competed once, at the NCAA tournament in 2018, and McFadden pinned Marinelli in the third period. A three-time All-American, McFadden is ranked sixth at 165 pounds after a loss to Ethan Smith of Ohio State, but a win against Big Ten Champion Alex Marinelli would push McFadden up several spots in the rankings. Add a dangerous Evan Wick of Wisconsin into the rankings, and 165 could challenge 133 as one of the deepest weight classes in the tournament.

A Similar battle for the No. 2 spot will go down at 197 pounds and 174 pounds where Princeton's No. 3 Patrick Brucki will strive to stop No. 2 Jacob Warner of Iowa.

David McFadden will compete at the Midlands Championships this Sunday



The tournament can be streamed on FloWrestling. More information 👇



📝 https://t.co/3LS7gdAu3D#WhosNext #Team99 pic.twitter.com/3WtcrGpRHF — Virginia Tech Wrestling (@HokiesWrestling) December 27, 2019

South Beach Duals

When: December 29-30

Where: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Teams to watch: Lehigh, Minnesota, Duke, Missouri, Old Dominion, Cornell, South Dakota State, Wyoming, Michigan State

Storylines to watch

Lehigh needs some wins: While not technically a tournament, the duals will be a chance for several top teams to showcase the best talent in the country. No. 14 Lehigh comes in as the top-ranked team competing in Florida, and a series of wins will be critical in the duals. The Mountain Hawks are 1-3 with recent losses to Princeton, Pittsburgh and Penn State and a lone win over Oklahoma State. A historically dominant team not only in the conference but in the country, Lehigh has the chance to use the South Beach Duals to end the year on a high note. Duke, one of Lehigh's opponents in the duals, has not wrestled a dual yet this year, but the Blue Devils are unranked and do not have a ranked wrestler yet this year.

Lehigh will also wrestle Minnesota and Missouri, both teams who have taken unexpected early losses in the dual season and are working to find their rhythm again. Missouri is on a three-match win streak after losses to Virginia Tech and Illinois while Minnesota took a loss to Rider and a loss to Oklahoma State.

Mountain Hawks to close out 2019 portion of schedule at South Beach Duals.



Preview and notes:https://t.co/KROhDCYFon — Lehigh Wrestling (@LehighWrestling) December 27, 2019

More matches for Gable Steveson: The Minnesota sophomore heavyweight returned to the lineup last weekend against South Dakota State State where he rolled to a comfortable major decision over Blake Wolters in his first collegiate match since the NCAA tournament. Steveson will be tested even more at the South Beach Duals, potentially facing No. 11 Jordan Wood of Lehigh as well as heavyweights from Duke, Old Dominion and Cornell. Having already qualified for the Olympic Trials in freestyle and finished third in the country at the NCAA tournament in folkstyle, Steveson has proven himself to be a tough competitor who is always chasing the top of the podium, and he'll no doubt aim to stay undefeated this season at the South Beach Duals. Minnesota will also be counting on Steveson for bonus points as the team looks to pick up some wins and start 2020 on the right foot.

Southern Scuffle

When: January 1-2

Where: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Teams to watch: Air Force, Appalachian State, Binghamton, Cal State Bakersfield, Chattanooga, Cleveland State, Davidson, Drexel, Gardner-Webb, George Mason, Iowa State, Little Rock, Lock Haven, Navy, North Carolina, North Carolina State, North Dakota State, Northern Colorado, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Rider, Rutgers, Stanford, The Citadel, Virginia Tech, VMI, West Virginia

Storylines to watch

The return of ranked wrestlers: We asked this question before the Oklahoma State- Oklahoma dual, and we'll ask it again before the Southern Scuffle: which ranked wrestlers who haven't competed yet this season will we see at this event? Oklahoma State's Joe Smith and Kaden Gfeller haven't made their 2019 debut's yet, but they could both start 2020 with a bang at the Scuffle.

✔️ Win Bedlam

✔️ Win #NCAAWrestling Team of the Week Honors

🔜 Wrestle at the Southern Scuffle pic.twitter.com/DG6VJaipaB — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) December 19, 2019

A battle for No. 2 at 157 pounds: North Carolina State's Hayden Hidlay dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 after a loss to Northwestern's Ryan Deakin at the 2019 Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas, and now the junior Wolfpack could be pushed against in Chattanooga. Iowa State's rising freshman David Carr is also slated to wrestle in the New Year's tournament, and Carr has just one loss on the year, also against Deakin, making him a powerhouse competitor to challenge for a title. Carr's biggest win so far has been against then-No. 5 Kaleb Young of Iowa, and if he faces off in the finals of the weight class against Hidlay, he could jump a spot in the rankings. Hidlay, for his part, is certainly a formidable opponent.

Midlands, the Southern Scuffle and the South Beach Duals will be full of action, and this page feature results and photos from each tournament as the week goes on.