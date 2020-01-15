NCAA wrestling award standings updated for 2020 season

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.
The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.
For falls and tech falls to be counted for the awards they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the two categories are broken based on the aggregate time.
The top two positions for most falls in Division I remains the same from last week with Cornell 197-pounder Ben Darmstadt in first with 11, followed by 2019 champion Matt Stencel of Central Michigan in second with 10. Clarion 197-pounder Greg Bulsak and George Mason 149-pounder Colston DiBlasi each have nine.
Tiffin 174-pounder Hayden Bronne has pulled ahead in Division II with a pair of falls last week to reach 11 this season. He sits two falls ahead of the duo of Jacob Robb (Mercyhurst) and Nicholas Mason (Tiffin) with nine falls.
Joe Salerno of Washington & Lee and Kaidon Winters of RIT lead all NCAA divisions with 14 falls each. Salerno holds the tiebreaker with an aggregate time of 17:50, 15 minutes faster than Winters. Four more wrestlers have accumulated 13 falls in Division III with Dominic Skawiniak of Saint John’s (Minnesota) holding the tiebreaker in that group with his falls coming in just 22:12.
George Mason redshirt senior Alex Madrigal already holds a commanding lead in the race for the most tech falls in Division I with 10, three more than second place Pat Glory of Princeton.
Division II features a two-way tie with five tech falls between McKendree 197-pounder Ryan Vasbinder and Lindenwood (Missouri) national champion Carlos Jacquez who won at 125 pounds in 2019. Vasbinder holds the time tiebreaker by eight minutes over Jacquez. The race for third is tight with seven wrestlers holding four tech falls.
Division III features another tie atop the standings with two wrestlers reaching 10 tech falls. Roger Williams’ 149-pounder Tyler Gazaway has accumulated his 10 in 40:20, 13 minutes less than York (Pennsylvania) 125-pounder Jared Kuhns. Thomas Poklikuha (Stevens) and Ahken Chu (SUNY Oneonta) are one behind with nine tech falls.
The initial Most Dominant Wrestler standings will be released later this season to allow wrestlers to achieve the minimum number of matches required to be eligible for the standings.
Division I - Falls
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Ben Darmstadt
|Cornell
|197
|11
|20:09
|2
|Matt Stencel
|Central Mich.
|285
|10
|19:24
|3
|Greg Bulsak
|Clarion
|197
|9
|26:19
|4
|Colston DiBlasi
|George Mason
|149
|9
|36:24
|5
|Cody Surratt
|Air Force
|174
|8
|9:51
|6
|Denton Spencer
|Virginia
|149
|8
|12:58
|7
|Mitch McKee
|Minnesota
|141
|8
|15:25
|8
|Jacob Schwarm
|UNI
|125
|8
|17:22
|9
|Ethan Karsten
|American
|157
|7
|10:14
|10
|Randy Meneweather II
|Air Force
|165
|7
|12:24
Division II - Falls
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Hayden Bronne
|Tiffin
|174
|11
|15:11
|2
|Jacob Robb
|Mercyhurst
|285
|9
|21:15
|3
|Nicholas Mason
|Tiffin
|197
|9
|25:42
|4
|AJ Cooper
|Fort Hays St.
|285
|8
|27:57
|5
|Luke McGonigal
|Mercyhurst
|197
|7
|12:12
|6
|Jared campbell
|Notre Dame (OH)
|285
|7
|15:38
|7
|Tyler Lawley
|Newman
|133
|7
|15:57
|8
|Elijah Mahan
|Lindenwood (MO)
|174
|7
|19:06
|9
|Joel Leise
|Gannon
|184
|6
|10:29
|10
|Kaleb Warner
|UNC Pembroke
|165
|6
|19:40
Division III - Falls
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Joe Salerno
|Washington & Lee
|149
|14
|17:50
|2
|Kaidon Winters
|RIT
|165
|14
|32:54
|3
|Dominic Skawiniak
|Saint John's (MN)
|197
|13
|22:12
|4
|Nicholas Moreno
|Coast Guard
|165
|13
|35:45
|5
|Gary Nagle
|Ursinus
|174
|13
|39:28
|6
|Kyle Slendorn
|Stevens
|133
|13
|52:41
|7
|Jordan Blanchard
|Wis.-Oshkosh
|174
|12
|17:54
|8
|Evan Fidelibus
|New England Col.
|149
|12
|18:38
|9
|Nico Ramirez
|Southern Va.
|285
|12
|23:39
|10
|Joseph Rossetti
|Williams
|141
|12
|24:00
Division I - Tech Falls
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|1
|Alex Madrigal
|George Mason
|141
|10
|46:28
|2
|Pat Glory
|Princeton
|125
|7
|33:13
|4
|Quentin Perez
|Campbell
|165
|6
|27:57
|5
|Derek Spann
|Buffalo
|133
|6
|38:09
|6
|Devin Schroder
|Purdue
|125
|5
|15:18
|7
|Cameron Sykora
|North Dakota St.
|133
|5
|24:43
|8
|Seth Gross
|Wisconsin
|133
|5
|27:00
|9
|Cody Surratt
|Air Force
|174
|4
|12:23
|10
|Spencer Lee
|Iowa
|125
|4
|12:31
Division II - Tech Falls
|1
|Ryan Vasbinder
|McKendree
|197
|5
|23:36
|2
|Carlos Jacquez
|Lindenwood (MO)
|125
|5
|31:56
|3
|Josh Portillo
|Neb.-Kearney
|125
|4
|15:32
|4
|Connor Craig
|Pitt-Johnstown
|184
|4
|17:14
|5
|Myles Starke
|Lander
|184
|4
|17:48
|6
|Carson Speelman
|Ashland
|149
|4
|19:26
|7
|Curtis Cox
|Alderson Broaddus
|141
|4
|20:44
|8
|Gino Sita
|Alderson Broaddus
|184
|4
|21:01
|9
|Branson Proudlock
|Findlay
|141
|4
|21:04
|10
|Brandon Matthews
|Seton Hill
|174
|3
|7:46
Division III - Tech Falls
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|1
|Tyler Gazaway
|Roger Williams
|149
|10
|40:20
|2
|Jared Kuhns
|York (PA)
|125
|10
|53:02
|3
|Thomas Poklikuha
|Stevens
|165
|9
|32:39
|4
|Ahken Chu
|SUNY Oneonta
|141
|9
|33:35
|5
|Stephen Maloney
|Messiah
|157
|8
|32:49
|6
|Travis Jones
|Ithaca
|133
|8
|37:53
|7
|Aaron Wilson
|Augsburg
|149
|7
|30:26
|8
|Noah Nieman
|Adrian
|149
|7
|32:15
|9
|Aaron Kelly
|Baldwin Wallace
|141
|7
|35:21
|10
|Ben Dougherty
|RIT
|165
|6
|24:31