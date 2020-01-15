NCAA wrestling award standings updated for 2020 season

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.

The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.

For falls and tech falls to be counted for the awards they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the two categories are broken based on the aggregate time.

MORE: Princeton's fearless scheduling led it to North Carolina

The top two positions for most falls in Division I remains the same from last week with Cornell 197-pounder Ben Darmstadt in first with 11, followed by 2019 champion Matt Stencel of Central Michigan in second with 10. Clarion 197-pounder Greg Bulsak and George Mason 149-pounder Colston DiBlasi each have nine.

Tiffin 174-pounder Hayden Bronne has pulled ahead in Division II with a pair of falls last week to reach 11 this season. He sits two falls ahead of the duo of Jacob Robb (Mercyhurst) and Nicholas Mason (Tiffin) with nine falls.

Joe Salerno of Washington & Lee and Kaidon Winters of RIT lead all NCAA divisions with 14 falls each. Salerno holds the tiebreaker with an aggregate time of 17:50, 15 minutes faster than Winters. Four more wrestlers have accumulated 13 falls in Division III with Dominic Skawiniak of Saint John’s (Minnesota) holding the tiebreaker in that group with his falls coming in just 22:12.

George Mason redshirt senior Alex Madrigal already holds a commanding lead in the race for the most tech falls in Division I with 10, three more than second place Pat Glory of Princeton.

TOKYO 2020: Understanding the 2020 Olympic redshirt rules

Division II features a two-way tie with five tech falls between McKendree 197-pounder Ryan Vasbinder and Lindenwood (Missouri) national champion Carlos Jacquez who won at 125 pounds in 2019. Vasbinder holds the time tiebreaker by eight minutes over Jacquez. The race for third is tight with seven wrestlers holding four tech falls.

Division III features another tie atop the standings with two wrestlers reaching 10 tech falls. Roger Williams’ 149-pounder Tyler Gazaway has accumulated his 10 in 40:20, 13 minutes less than York (Pennsylvania) 125-pounder Jared Kuhns. Thomas Poklikuha (Stevens) and Ahken Chu (SUNY Oneonta) are one behind with nine tech falls.

The initial Most Dominant Wrestler standings will be released later this season to allow wrestlers to achieve the minimum number of matches required to be eligible for the standings.

Division I - Falls

Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Ben Darmstadt Cornell 197 11 20:09 2 Matt Stencel Central Mich. 285 10 19:24 3 Greg Bulsak Clarion 197 9 26:19 4 Colston DiBlasi George Mason 149 9 36:24 5 Cody Surratt Air Force 174 8 9:51 6 Denton Spencer Virginia 149 8 12:58 7 Mitch McKee Minnesota 141 8 15:25 8 Jacob Schwarm UNI 125 8 17:22 9 Ethan Karsten American 157 7 10:14 10 Randy Meneweather II Air Force 165 7 12:24

Division II - Falls

Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Hayden Bronne Tiffin 174 11 15:11 2 Jacob Robb Mercyhurst 285 9 21:15 3 Nicholas Mason Tiffin 197 9 25:42 4 AJ Cooper Fort Hays St. 285 8 27:57 5 Luke McGonigal Mercyhurst 197 7 12:12 6 Jared campbell Notre Dame (OH) 285 7 15:38 7 Tyler Lawley Newman 133 7 15:57 8 Elijah Mahan Lindenwood (MO) 174 7 19:06 9 Joel Leise Gannon 184 6 10:29 10 Kaleb Warner UNC Pembroke 165 6 19:40

Division III - Falls

Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Joe Salerno Washington & Lee 149 14 17:50 2 Kaidon Winters RIT 165 14 32:54 3 Dominic Skawiniak Saint John's (MN) 197 13 22:12 4 Nicholas Moreno Coast Guard 165 13 35:45 5 Gary Nagle Ursinus 174 13 39:28 6 Kyle Slendorn Stevens 133 13 52:41 7 Jordan Blanchard Wis.-Oshkosh 174 12 17:54 8 Evan Fidelibus New England Col. 149 12 18:38 9 Nico Ramirez Southern Va. 285 12 23:39 10 Joseph Rossetti Williams 141 12 24:00

Division I - Tech Falls

Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Alex Madrigal George Mason 141 10 46:28 2 Pat Glory Princeton 125 7 33:13 4 Quentin Perez Campbell 165 6 27:57 5 Derek Spann Buffalo 133 6 38:09 6 Devin Schroder Purdue 125 5 15:18 7 Cameron Sykora North Dakota St. 133 5 24:43 8 Seth Gross Wisconsin 133 5 27:00 9 Cody Surratt Air Force 174 4 12:23 10 Spencer Lee Iowa 125 4 12:31

Division II - Tech Falls

1 Ryan Vasbinder McKendree 197 5 23:36 2 Carlos Jacquez Lindenwood (MO) 125 5 31:56 3 Josh Portillo Neb.-Kearney 125 4 15:32 4 Connor Craig Pitt-Johnstown 184 4 17:14 5 Myles Starke Lander 184 4 17:48 6 Carson Speelman Ashland 149 4 19:26 7 Curtis Cox Alderson Broaddus 141 4 20:44 8 Gino Sita Alderson Broaddus 184 4 21:01 9 Branson Proudlock Findlay 141 4 21:04 10 Brandon Matthews Seton Hill 174 3 7:46

Division III - Tech Falls