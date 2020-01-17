Three questions we have before the Iowa vs. Nebraska wrestling dual

No opposing wrestling team is safe in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The arena, voted the best place to watch college wrestling by NCAA.com readers, is always hostile, always loud and always passionate for the Black and Gold. This is an environment where No. 1 seeds fall, teams are upset and the Hawkeyes reign.

The No. 7 Nebraska Cornhuskers will be the latest team to invade Iowa territory when they take on the Hawkeyes at 9 p.m. ET. The dual will be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network, but before action kicks off, these are the three major questions we have about the matchup between the Cornhuskers and the Hawkeyes.

1. Will Iowa shut out Nebraska like the Hawkeyes did against Indiana and Purdue?

Head coach Tom Brands has developed quite a lethal roster this season, led by No. 1 Spencer Lee at 125 pounds and No. 1 Pat Lugo at 149 pounds. Austin DeSanto, Alex Marinelli and Michael Kemerer are all ranked No. 2 in their respective weight classes as well, while the other five starters are also ranked in the top six. Nebraska will bring nine ranked wrestlers to the mat with four All-Americans in the lineup and three athletes in the top-six. 165-pounder Isaiah White and 184-pounder Taylor Venz pace the Cornhuskers with their No. 5 rankings, while No. 6 Mikey Labriola and No. 9 Chad Red also sit within the Top 10. The Nebraska lineup is solid, but so was Purdue's.

Kaleb Young squeaks past Kendall Coleman for the 4-3 win! @Hawks_Wrestling | @FloWrestling pic.twitter.com/6TOGSlfCui — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) January 12, 2020

Last weekend, Iowa barreled past the No. 14 Boilermakers 41-0, as Lee tech-falled the then-No. 5 wrestler in the country, Kaleb Young topped the No. 8 guy at 157 pounds, Kemerer out-wrestled No. 4 Dylan Lydy and Jacob Warner upset No. 2 Christian Brunner at 197 pounds. Any match where Purdue might have had an advantage, Iowa shut them down. This is the team that Nebraska will face, and the Cornhuskers will look do to everything they can to put points on the board and keep the match as close as possible.

2. What will we see from Abe Assad?

The true freshman for Iowa earned his starting spot after finishing second at Midlands and out-placing his teammates Nelson Brands and Cash Wilcke, and he's now projected to take on Nebraska's No. 5 Taylor Venz on Saturday night. Assad is 17-3 on the year with losses to No. 4 Taylor Lujan, Julien Broderson and Kendrick Jone, but with the Big Ten dual season in full swing, Assad will be tested plenty more.

There's by no means a weak spot in the Iowa lineup, but there are strong spots in the Nebraska lineup and 184 pounds is one of them. If Assad can push All-American Taylor Venz and challenge him for the win, Iowa should have even more confidence in their new starter.

3. What upsets would Nebraska need to pull off in order to challenge Iowa for the dual?

As previously mentioned, this Iowa team is the most dangerous squad in the country and putting all of its effort into winning the 2020 NCAA title. The Cornhuskers were ranked as high as No. 2 before the loss to Wisconsin, so, in theory, they should be a reasonable challenger to the undefeated Hawkeyes.

Nebraska will face its biggest disparity in strength against Iowa at 125 pounds where unranked Alex Thomsen is expected to take on No. 1 and two-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee. A junior, Lee is undefeated on the year at 8-0 and he also won seniors nationals in December, showing his dominance both on the college and senior level circuits. Lee has bonused all eight of his opponents and teched or pinned all but one of them. He's on a roll and looking as strong as ever, posing a serious problem for Thomsen and the Cornhuskers. The remaining nine matches are ranked duals, and Iowa has the advantage in all but one of them.

Another top ten showdown for Spencer Lee, another first period tech fall. — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) January 14, 2020

In order for Nebraska to challenge Iowa, they will need No. 5 Taylor Venz to bonus Abe Assad, and they'll need to hope for at least four additional upsets. Even then, however, the bonus-point machines at the University of Iowa will still be expected to walk away with the win.

No. 5 Isaiah White is a challenger at 165 pounds, but a recent loss to Evan Wick shows that he's not only beatable but could be particularly vulnerable in Iowa's Alex Marinelli's home gym. The only time these two athletes wrestled, Marinelli took the 3-0 decision victory, and while that margin is small, the difference does not account for any Carver-Hawkeye momentum that Marinelli could feed off of on Saturday.

Iowa senior Michael Kemerer could also be pushed by Nebraska's No. 6 Mikey Labriola, but Labriola is 13-3 on the year with one of those losses coming against Dylan Lydy of Purdue, a wrestler that Kemerer beat just last weekend. Labriola also has losses to Bryce Steiert of Northern Iowa and Jordan Kutler of Lehigh, both of whom are excellent wrestlers who do not diminish Labriola's resume at all and who have not wrestled Kemerer. Nebraska will need an upset win over the undefeated Hawkeye at this weight as well to keep themselves alive in the dual.

An upset win and 165 and 174, as well as a win at 184 would still require Nebraska to pick up two more wins against higher-ranked wrestlers, a doable task, but a tough one to accomplish in Carver. These are the remaining Hawkeyes in the lineup from which Nebraska would need to consider at least two of them beatable: No. 1 Spencer Lee, No. 2 Austin DeSanto, No. 3 Max Murin, No. 1 Pat Lugo, No. 6 Kaleb Young, No. 4 Jacob Warner and No. 3 Tony Cassioppi.

41-0 against Indiana.

41-0 against Purdue.

No. 1 in the country.

This is Iowa Wrestling.

📸: @Hawks_Wrestling pic.twitter.com/ICnf7gQMEA — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) January 13, 2020

Few might have predicted that the Cornhuskers would rise as high as No. 2 in the national rankings, but head coach Mark Manning's squad has proved the doubters wrong in the past. This team topped Ohio State in the Cliff Keen Invitational team race and is ready to continue to chase a trophy. Iowa is a tough matchup, the Huskers likely never consider themselves out of a fight.