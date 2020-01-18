College wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State takes down No. 8 Wisconsin on the road in top-10 tilt

MADISON, Wis. – The No. 4 Ohio State University wrestling team (6-1, 2-0 B1G) made good on an 8-hour trek to Cheese Country, grating the 8th-ranked Badgers of Wisconsin (8-3, 1-3 B1G) in a top-10 tilt. The Buckeyes won six of 10 bouts to snag a 24-13 victory.

Four Buckeyes earned bonus points, including back-to-back tech falls at 184 and 197 pounds by Rocky Jordan and Kollin Moore, respectively, which clinched the team triumph. Additional Ohio State victors were Luke Pletcher and Sammy Sasso majoring their adversaries while Elijah Cleary and Kaleb Romero notched decisions.

Moore’s 21-3 blistering of Peter Christensen not only sealed the dual win, but also represented the 100th win of his career.

Pletcher is hot on his heels, reaching 99 career wins Friday night in Madison. It was no ordinary win for Pletcher though. He blasted fourth-ranked and reigning Big Ten Wrestler of the Week, Tristan Moran, in an 11-3 major decision. Pletcher is now 9-0 vs. top-25 opponents this season with a +69 point differential (+7.67 per bout average).

Sasso also topped a nationally-ranked foe in impressive fashion. After narrowly missing out on a first-period fall, he fired off a late shot and found pay dirt to complete the 12-3 major decision over No. 13 Cole Martin.

A last-second takedown gave Sammy Sasso ANOTHER ranked win. The @wrestlingbucks freshman is 🔥. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/oNyNh1cuEp — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) January 18, 2020

Cleary took the mat next and attacked right off the whistle for a lightning quick takedown. He would add another takedown and reversal for the 7-3 decision increasing Ohio State’s bout winning streak to three in a row.

Following a tight 7-4 loss at 165 pounds in which Ethan Smith recorded the bout’s first takedown, Romero got the Buckeyes back on track at 174 pounds. He came away as a 7-3 victor and then handed the baton to Jordan.

OLYMPIC WRESTLING: The 2020 Olympic redshirt factor, broken down

Jordan wiped the mat with Tyler Dow, 20-2, for his 21st win of the season.

The final result at 133 pounds was not what Jordan Decatur was hoping for, but three takedowns on the former NCAA champion and currently top-ranked Seth Gross is nothing to sneeze at for the Buckeye true freshman.

BOUT RESULTS

No. 4 Ohio State 24, No. 8 Wisconsin 13

125 lbs | Eric Barnett (UW) def. Malik Heinselman (OSU) | D, 8-6; Team Score: 0-3

133 lbs | No. 1 Seth Gross (UW) def. No. 20 Jordan Decatur (OSU) | MD, 15-6; TS: 0-7

141 lbs | No. 1 Luke Pletcher (OSU) def. No. 4 Tristan Moran (UW) | MD, 11-3; TS: 4-7

149 lbs | No. 6 Sammy Sasso (OSU) def. No. 13 Cole Martin (UW) | MD, 12-3; TS: 8-7

157 lbs | Elijah Cleary (OSU) def. Drew Scharenbrock (UW) | D, 7-3; TS: 11-7

165 lbs | No. 4 Evan Wick (UW) def. No. 12 Ethan Smith (OSU) | D, 7-4; TS: 11-10

174 lbs | No. 8 Kaleb Romero (OSU) def. Jared Krattiger (UW) | D, 7-3; TS: 14-10

184 lbs | Rocky Jordan (OSU) def. Tyler Dow (UW) | TF, 20-2; TS: 19-10

197 lbs | No. 1 Kollin Moore (OSU) def. Peter Christensen (UW) | TF, 21-3; TS: 24-10

285 lbs | No. 5 Trent Hillgar (UW) def. Gary Traub (OSU) | D, 6-0; TS: 24-13

Ohio State is back home inside the friendly confines of the Covelli Center on Sunday (Jan. 19). The Buckeyes host Illinois at 1 p.m. ET.