NCAA wrestling award standings updated for 2020 season

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.
The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.
For falls and tech falls to be counted for the awards they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the two categories are broken based on the aggregate time.
Northern Iowa 125-pounder Jacob Schwarm has moved up the leaderboard for Division I falls with a pair last week over Northern Colorado and Air Force. He is the third wrestler in the division to reach 10 falls and sits third behind leader Ben Darmstadt of Cornell with 11. Central Michigan heavyweight Matt Stencel also has 10 and holds second place via his quicker aggregate time.
Tiffin 174-pounder Hayden Bronne continues to lead Division II with 11 falls, while Fort Hays State heavyweight AJ Cooper is the big mover to second with falls over Central Missouri and Ouachita Baptist to become only the second wrestler in the division with double-digit falls.
Johnson & Wales (Providence) 149-pounder Marvin Cunningham picked up four falls to win his weight class at the NEWA Open to take over first in Division III with 16 falls. New England College 149-pounder Evan Fidelibus picked up three falls in duals against Norwich, Southern Maine and Bridgewater State to take over second with 15 falls. Six additional wrestlers are on their heels with 14 falls.
No change in Division I tech falls with George Mason redshirt senior Alex Madrigal holding a commanding lead with 10, three more than second place Pat Glory of Princeton. Iowa 125-pound national champion Spencer Lee has begun to make a run at the award with tech falls in each of his last three matches to move into third with six.
The St. Louis metro area features the top two in tech falls in Division II as McKendree 197-pounder Ryan Vasbinder and Lindenwood (Missouri) 125-pounder Carlos Jacquez lead the way with five. Vasbinder holds the tiebreaker with a time of 23:36, eight minutes quicker than Jacquez. The race for the award is far from over as 10 wrestlers are one back with four techs.
Four wrestlers have surpassed double digits in tech falls in Division III, led by Roger Williams 149-pounder Tyler Gazaway with 12. Gazaway picked up tech falls in duals over Western New England and JWU (Providence) last week to move one ahead of York (Pennsylvania) 125-pounder Jared Kuhns. Stephen Maloney (Messiah) and Thomas Poklikuha (Stevens) round out the double-figure tech fall group in Division III.
The initial Most Dominant Wrestler standings will be released later this season to allow wrestlers to achieve the minimum number of matches required to be eligible for the standings.
Division I - Falls
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Ben Darmstadt
|Cornell
|197
|11
|20:09
|2
|Matt Stencel
|Central Mich.
|285
|10
|19:24
|3
|Jacob Schwarm
|UNI
|125
|10
|21:37
|4
|Greg Bulsak
|Clarion
|197
|9
|26:19
|5
|Colston DiBlasi
|George Mason
|149
|9
|36:24
|6
|Cody Surratt
|Air Force
|174
|8
|9:51
|7
|Denton Spencer
|Virginia
|149
|8
|12:58
|8
|Mitch McKee
|Minnesota
|141
|8
|15:25
|9
|Josh Mason
|Bloomsburg
|133
|8
|22:46
|10
|Tanner Cook
|South Dakota St.
|165
|8
|23:50
Division II - Falls
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Hayden Bronne
|Tiffin
|174
|11
|15:11
|2
|AJ Cooper
|Fort Hays St.
|285
|10
|29:59
|3
|Jacob Robb
|Mercyhurst
|285
|9
|21:15
|4
|Nicholas Mason
|Tiffin
|197
|9
|25:42
|5
|Luke McGonigal
|Mercyhurst
|197
|8
|13:26
|6
|Elijah Mahan
|Lindenwood (MO)
|174
|8
|22:41
|7
|Kaleb Warner
|UNC Pembroke
|165
|8
|23:56
|8
|Chris Eddins Jr.
|Pitt.-Johnstown
|149
|7
|13:36
|9
|Jared Campbell
|Notre Dame (OH)
|285
|7
|15:38
|10
|Tyler Lawley
|Newman
|133
|7
|15:57
Division III - Falls
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Marvin Cunningham
|JWU (Providence)
|149
|16
|40:57
|2
|Evan Fidelibus
|New England Col.
|149
|15
|20:08
|3
|Joe Salerno
|Washington & Lee
|149
|14
|17:50
|4
|Joseph Rossetti
|Williams
|141
|14
|26:52
|5
|Kaidon Winters
|RIT
|157
|14
|32:54
|6
|Brett Kaliner
|Stevens
|149
|14
|36:38
|7
|Nicholas Moreno
|Coast Guard
|165
|14
|36:55
|8
|Kyle Slendorn
|Stevens
|133
|14
|55:06
|9
|Dominic Skawiniak
|Saint John's (MN)
|197
|13
|22:12
|10
|Hadyn Swartwood
|Lycoming
|174
|13
|25:33
Division I - Tech Falls
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|1
|Alex Madrigal
|George Mason
|141
|10
|46:28
|2
|Pat Glory
|Princeton
|125
|7
|33:13
|3
|Spencer Lee
|Iowa
|125
|6
|26:30
|4
|Quentin Perez
|Campbell
|165
|6
|27:57
|5
|Derek Spann
|Buffalo
|133
|6
|38:09
|6
|Devin Schroder
|Purdue
|125
|5
|15:18
|7
|Luke Werner
|Lock Haven
|125
|5
|19:02
|8
|Nicholas Piccininni
|Oklahoma St.
|125
|5
|20:29
|9
|Connor Flynn
|Missouri
|165
|5
|23:03
|10
|Devin Skatzka
|Minnesota
|174
|5
|23:12
Division II - Tech Falls
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|1
|Ryan Vasbinder
|McKendree
|197
|5
|23:36
|2
|Carlos Jacquez
|Lindenwood (MO)
|125
|5
|31:56
|3
|Josh Portillo
|Neb.-Kearney
|125
|4
|15:32
|4
|Connor Craig
|Pitt.-Johnstown
|184
|4
|17:14
|5
|Myles Starke
|Lander
|184
|4
|17:48
|6
|Carson Speelman
|Ashland
|149
|4
|19:26
|7
|Aryus Jones
|Fort Hays St.
|184
|4
|19:55
|8
|Curtis Cox
|Alderson Broaddus
|141
|4
|20:44
|9
|Gino Sita
|Alderson Broaddus
|184
|4
|21:01
|10
|Branson Proudlock
|Findlay
|141
|4
|21:04
Division III - Tech Falls
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|1
|Tyler Gazaway
|Roger Williams
|149
|12
|47:55
|2
|Jared Kuhns
|York (PA)
|125
|11
|59:02
|3
|Stephen Maloney
|Messiah
|157
|10
|38:10
|4
|Thomas Poklikuha
|Stevens
|165
|10
|39:39
|5
|Ahken Chu
|SUNY Oneonta
|141
|9
|33:35
|6
|Brett Leonard
|Roger Williams
|174
|8
|34:25
|7
|Travis Jones
|Ithaca
|133
|8
|37:53
|8
|Aaron Wilson
|Augsburg
|149
|7
|30:26
|9
|Troy Stanich
|Stevens
|141
|7
|31:23
|10
|Noah Nieman
|Adrian
|149
|7
|32:15