NCAA wrestling award standings updated for 2020 season

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.

The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.

For falls and tech falls to be counted for the awards they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the two categories are broken based on the aggregate time.

Northern Iowa 125-pounder Jacob Schwarm has moved up the leaderboard for Division I falls with a pair last week over Northern Colorado and Air Force. He is the third wrestler in the division to reach 10 falls and sits third behind leader Ben Darmstadt of Cornell with 11. Central Michigan heavyweight Matt Stencel also has 10 and holds second place via his quicker aggregate time.

Tiffin 174-pounder Hayden Bronne continues to lead Division II with 11 falls, while Fort Hays State heavyweight AJ Cooper is the big mover to second with falls over Central Missouri and Ouachita Baptist to become only the second wrestler in the division with double-digit falls.

Johnson & Wales (Providence) 149-pounder Marvin Cunningham picked up four falls to win his weight class at the NEWA Open to take over first in Division III with 16 falls. New England College 149-pounder Evan Fidelibus picked up three falls in duals against Norwich, Southern Maine and Bridgewater State to take over second with 15 falls. Six additional wrestlers are on their heels with 14 falls.

No change in Division I tech falls with George Mason redshirt senior Alex Madrigal holding a commanding lead with 10, three more than second place Pat Glory of Princeton. Iowa 125-pound national champion Spencer Lee has begun to make a run at the award with tech falls in each of his last three matches to move into third with six.

The St. Louis metro area features the top two in tech falls in Division II as McKendree 197-pounder Ryan Vasbinder and Lindenwood (Missouri) 125-pounder Carlos Jacquez lead the way with five. Vasbinder holds the tiebreaker with a time of 23:36, eight minutes quicker than Jacquez. The race for the award is far from over as 10 wrestlers are one back with four techs.

Four wrestlers have surpassed double digits in tech falls in Division III, led by Roger Williams 149-pounder Tyler Gazaway with 12. Gazaway picked up tech falls in duals over Western New England and JWU (Providence) last week to move one ahead of York (Pennsylvania) 125-pounder Jared Kuhns. Stephen Maloney (Messiah) and Thomas Poklikuha (Stevens) round out the double-figure tech fall group in Division III.

The initial Most Dominant Wrestler standings will be released later this season to allow wrestlers to achieve the minimum number of matches required to be eligible for the standings.

Division I - Falls

Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Ben Darmstadt Cornell 197 11 20:09 2 Matt Stencel Central Mich. 285 10 19:24 3 Jacob Schwarm UNI 125 10 21:37 4 Greg Bulsak Clarion 197 9 26:19 5 Colston DiBlasi George Mason 149 9 36:24 6 Cody Surratt Air Force 174 8 9:51 7 Denton Spencer Virginia 149 8 12:58 8 Mitch McKee Minnesota 141 8 15:25 9 Josh Mason Bloomsburg 133 8 22:46 10 Tanner Cook South Dakota St. 165 8 23:50

Division II - Falls

Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Hayden Bronne Tiffin 174 11 15:11 2 AJ Cooper Fort Hays St. 285 10 29:59 3 Jacob Robb Mercyhurst 285 9 21:15 4 Nicholas Mason Tiffin 197 9 25:42 5 Luke McGonigal Mercyhurst 197 8 13:26 6 Elijah Mahan Lindenwood (MO) 174 8 22:41 7 Kaleb Warner UNC Pembroke 165 8 23:56 8 Chris Eddins Jr. Pitt.-Johnstown 149 7 13:36 9 Jared Campbell Notre Dame (OH) 285 7 15:38 10 Tyler Lawley Newman 133 7 15 :57

Division III - Falls

Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Marvin Cunningham JWU (Providence) 149 16 40:57 2 Evan Fidelibus New England Col. 149 15 20:08 3 Joe Salerno Washington & Lee 149 14 17:50 4 Joseph Rossetti Williams 141 14 26:52 5 Kaidon Winters RIT 157 14 32:54 6 Brett Kaliner Stevens 149 14 36:38 7 Nicholas Moreno Coast Guard 165 14 36:55 8 Kyle Slendorn Stevens 133 14 55:06 9 Dominic Skawiniak Saint John's (MN) 197 13 22:12 10 Hadyn Swartwood Lycoming 174 13 25:33

Division I - Tech Falls

Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Alex Madrigal George Mason 141 10 46:28 2 Pat Glory Princeton 125 7 33:13 3 Spencer Lee Iowa 125 6 26:30 4 Quentin Perez Campbell 165 6 27:57 5 Derek Spann Buffalo 133 6 38:09 6 Devin Schroder Purdue 125 5 15:18 7 Luke Werner Lock Haven 125 5 19:02 8 Nicholas Piccininni Oklahoma St. 125 5 20:29 9 Connor Flynn Missouri 165 5 23:03 10 Devin Skatzka Minnesota 174 5 23:12

Division II - Tech Falls

Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Ryan Vasbinder McKendree 197 5 23:36 2 Carlos Jacquez Lindenwood (MO) 125 5 31:56 3 Josh Portillo Neb.-Kearney 125 4 15:32 4 Connor Craig Pitt.-Johnstown 184 4 17:14 5 Myles Starke Lander 184 4 17:48 6 Carson Speelman Ashland 149 4 19:26 7 Aryus Jones Fort Hays St. 184 4 19:55 8 Curtis Cox Alderson Broaddus 141 4 20:44 9 Gino Sita Alderson Broaddus 184 4 21:01 10 Branson Proudlock Findlay 141 4 21:04

Division III - Tech Falls