The latest 2020 NCAA wrestling award standings

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.
The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.
For falls and tech falls to be counted for the awards they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the two categories are broken based on the aggregate time.
The standings in Division I for most falls remained static at the top this week as Ben Darmstadt of Cornell remains in the solo lead with 11 falls at 197 pounds. Central Michigan heavyweight Matt Stencel and UNI 125-pounder Jacob Schwarm sit near the lead with 10 falls apiece. The big climber this week is Oklahoma’s Anthony Mantanona to fourth after falls over North Dakota State and South Dakota State over the weekend at 174 pounds.
Tiffin 174-pounder Hayden Bronne had a huge weekend at the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Duals with falls in all five matches to take a commanding lead in Division II with 16 on the season. Heavyweight AJ Cooper of Fort Hays State had a pair of falls of his own over the weekend and solidified his hold on second in the division with 12, four behind the leader, but three more than third place.
Johnson & Wales (Providence) 149-pounder Marvin Cunningham continues his torrid pace in Division III with 20 falls on the season, while New England College’s Evan Fidelibus tries to keep up with 18 falls at 149 pounds.
Two-time national champion Spencer Lee of Iowa continues to make his climb up the standings in Division I tech falls notching one against Ohio State over the weekend to move into to second with seven, three behind Alex Madrigal of George Mason. Princeton’s Pat Glory is also in the running with seven of his own at 125 pounds.
Division II now has a three-way tie atop the leaderboard for tech falls between Ryan Vasbinder of McKendree, Anthony Mancini of Nebraska-Kearney and Carlos Jacquez of Lindenwood (Missouri) with six. Vasbinder is the current leader via his aggregate time of 26:23, which is 2:07 faster than Mancini and 12:33 faster than Jacquez.
No change at the top of Division III tech falls with Tyler Gazaway of Roger Williams maintaining pole position with his 12 on the season. Ahken Chu of SUNY Oneonta, Stephen Maloney of Messiah and Jared Kuhns of York (Pennsylvania) remain in contention, only one behind with 11 on the season.
The initial Most Dominant Wrestler standings will be released later this season to allow wrestlers to achieve the minimum number of matches required to be eligible for the standings.
Division I - Falls
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Ben Darmstadt
|Cornell
|197
|11
|20:09
|2
|Matt Stencel
|Central Mich.
|285
|10
|19:24
|3
|Jacob Schwarm
|UNI
|125
|10
|21:37
|4
|Anthony Mantanona
|Oklahoma
|174
|9
|23:47
|5
|Tanner Cook
|South Dakota St.
|165
|9
|24:30
|6
|Greg Bulsak
|Clarion
|197
|9
|26:19
|7
|Colston DiBlasi
|George Mason
|149
|9
|36:24
|8
|Cody Surratt
|Air Force
|174
|8
|9:51
|9
|Denton Spencer
|Virginia
|149
|8
|12:58
|10
|Mitch McKee
|Minnesota
|141
|8
|15:25
Division II - Falls
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Hayden Bronne
|Tiffin
|174
|16
|28:08
|2
|AJ Cooper
|Fort Hays St.
|285
|12
|37:57
|3
|Jacob Robb
|Mercyhurst
|285
|9
|21:15
|4
|Nicholas Mason
|Tiffin
|197
|9
|25:42
|5
|Luke McGonigal
|Mercyhurst
|197
|8
|13:26
|6
|Chris Eddins Jr.
|Pitt.-Johnstown
|149
|8
|17:44
|7
|Tyler Lawley
|Newman
|133
|8
|20:20
|8
|Elijah Mahan
|Lindenwood (MO)
|174
|8
|22:41
|9
|Kaleb Warner
|UNC Pembroke
|165
|8
|23:56
|10
|Nathan Vandermeer
|Findlay
|174
|7
|14:44
Division III - Falls
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Marvin Cunningham
|JWU (Providence)
|149
|20
|51:41
|2
|Evan Fidelibus
|New England Col.
|149
|18
|24:25
|3
|Joseph Rossetti
|Williams
|141
|16
|34:58
|4
|Kaidon Winters
|RIT
|165
|16
|41:32
|5
|Joe Salerno
|Washington & Lee
|149
|15
|18:23
|6
|Michael DiNardo
|JWU (Providence)
|285
|15
|28:52
|7
|Brett Kaliner
|Stevens
|149
|15
|37:16
|8
|Nicholas Moreno
|Coast Guard
|165
|15
|41:00
|9
|Kyle Slendorn
|Stevens
|133
|15
|57:04
|10
|Dominic Skawiniak
|Saint John's (MN)
|197
|13
|22:01
Division I - Tech Falls
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|1
|Alex Madrigal
|George Mason
|141
|10
|46:28
|2
|Spencer Lee
|Iowa
|125
|7
|29:03
|3
|Pat Glory
|Princeton
|125
|7
|33:13
|4
|Devin Schroder
|Purdue
|125
|6
|18:58
|5
|Quentin Perez
|Campbell
|165
|6
|27:57
|6
|Kollin Moore
|Ohio St.
|197
|6
|33:34
|7
|Derek Spann
|Buffalo
|133
|6
|38:09
|8
|Austin DeSanto
|Iowa
|133
|5
|18:58
|9
|Luke Werner
|Lock Haven
|125
|5
|19:02
|10
|Nicholas Piccininni
|Oklahoma St.
|125
|5
|20:29
Division II - Tech Falls
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|1
|Ryan Vasbinder
|McKendree
|197
|6
|26:23
|2
|Anthony Mancini
|Neb.-Kearney
|184
|6
|28:30
|3
|Carlos Jacquez
|Lindenwood (MO)
|125
|6
|38:56
|4
|Gino Sita
|Alderson Broaddus
|184
|5
|25:48
|5
|Branson Proudlock
|Findlay
|141
|5
|28:04
|6
|Josh Portillo
|Neb.-Kearney
|125
|4
|15:32
|7
|Connor Craig
|Pitt.-Johnstown
|184
|4
|17:14
|8
|Myles Starke
|Lander
|184
|4
|17:48
|9
|Kameron Frame
|Newman
|157
|4
|18:01
|10
|Heath Gray
|Central Okla.
|184
|4
|18:40
Division III - Tech Falls
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|1
|Tyler Gazaway
|Roger Williams
|149
|12
|47:55
|2
|Ahken Chu
|SUNY Oneonta
|141
|11
|42:20
|3
|Stephen Maloney
|Messiah
|157
|11
|45:10
|4
|Jared Kuhns
|York (PA)
|125
|11
|59:02
|5
|Thomas Poklikuha
|Stevens
|165
|10
|39:39
|6
|Gabriel McDaniel
|JWU (Providence)
|141
|8
|33:35
|7
|Brett Leonard
|Roger Williams
|174
|8
|34:25
|8
|Aaron Wilson
|Augsburg
|149
|8
|37:26
|9
|Travis Jones
|Ithaca
|133
|8
|37:53
|10
|Noah Nieman
|Adrian
|149
|8
|39:15