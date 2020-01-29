The latest 2020 NCAA wrestling award standings

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.

The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.

For falls and tech falls to be counted for the awards they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the two categories are broken based on the aggregate time.

The standings in Division I for most falls remained static at the top this week as Ben Darmstadt of Cornell remains in the solo lead with 11 falls at 197 pounds. Central Michigan heavyweight Matt Stencel and UNI 125-pounder Jacob Schwarm sit near the lead with 10 falls apiece. The big climber this week is Oklahoma’s Anthony Mantanona to fourth after falls over North Dakota State and South Dakota State over the weekend at 174 pounds.

Tiffin 174-pounder Hayden Bronne had a huge weekend at the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Duals with falls in all five matches to take a commanding lead in Division II with 16 on the season. Heavyweight AJ Cooper of Fort Hays State had a pair of falls of his own over the weekend and solidified his hold on second in the division with 12, four behind the leader, but three more than third place.

Johnson & Wales (Providence) 149-pounder Marvin Cunningham continues his torrid pace in Division III with 20 falls on the season, while New England College’s Evan Fidelibus tries to keep up with 18 falls at 149 pounds.

Two-time national champion Spencer Lee of Iowa continues to make his climb up the standings in Division I tech falls notching one against Ohio State over the weekend to move into to second with seven, three behind Alex Madrigal of George Mason. Princeton’s Pat Glory is also in the running with seven of his own at 125 pounds.

Division II now has a three-way tie atop the leaderboard for tech falls between Ryan Vasbinder of McKendree, Anthony Mancini of Nebraska-Kearney and Carlos Jacquez of Lindenwood (Missouri) with six. Vasbinder is the current leader via his aggregate time of 26:23, which is 2:07 faster than Mancini and 12:33 faster than Jacquez.

No change at the top of Division III tech falls with Tyler Gazaway of Roger Williams maintaining pole position with his 12 on the season. Ahken Chu of SUNY Oneonta, Stephen Maloney of Messiah and Jared Kuhns of York (Pennsylvania) remain in contention, only one behind with 11 on the season.

The initial Most Dominant Wrestler standings will be released later this season to allow wrestlers to achieve the minimum number of matches required to be eligible for the standings.

Division I - Falls

Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Ben Darmstadt Cornell 197 11 20:09 2 Matt Stencel Central Mich. 285 10 19:24 3 Jacob Schwarm UNI 125 10 21:37 4 Anthony Mantanona Oklahoma 174 9 23:47 5 Tanner Cook South Dakota St. 165 9 24:30 6 Greg Bulsak Clarion 197 9 26:19 7 Colston DiBlasi George Mason 149 9 36:24 8 Cody Surratt Air Force 174 8 9:51 9 Denton Spencer Virginia 149 8 12:58 10 Mitch McKee Minnesota 141 8 15:25

Division II - Falls

Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Hayden Bronne Tiffin 174 16 28:08 2 AJ Cooper Fort Hays St. 285 12 37:57 3 Jacob Robb Mercyhurst 285 9 21:15 4 Nicholas Mason Tiffin 197 9 25:42 5 Luke McGonigal Mercyhurst 197 8 13:26 6 Chris Eddins Jr. Pitt.-Johnstown 149 8 17:44 7 Tyler Lawley Newman 133 8 20:20 8 Elijah Mahan Lindenwood (MO) 174 8 22:41 9 Kaleb Warner UNC Pembroke 165 8 23:56 10 Nathan Vandermeer Findlay 174 7 14:44

Division III - Falls

Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Marvin Cunningham JWU (Providence) 149 20 51:41 2 Evan Fidelibus New England Col. 149 18 24:25 3 Joseph Rossetti Williams 141 16 34:58 4 Kaidon Winters RIT 165 16 41:32 5 Joe Salerno Washington & Lee 149 15 18:23 6 Michael DiNardo JWU (Providence) 285 15 28:52 7 Brett Kaliner Stevens 149 15 37:16 8 Nicholas Moreno Coast Guard 165 15 41:00 9 Kyle Slendorn Stevens 133 15 57:04 10 Dominic Skawiniak Saint John's (MN) 197 13 22:01

Division I - Tech Falls

Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Alex Madrigal George Mason 141 10 46:28 2 Spencer Lee Iowa 125 7 29:03 3 Pat Glory Princeton 125 7 33:13 4 Devin Schroder Purdue 125 6 18:58 5 Quentin Perez Campbell 165 6 27:57 6 Kollin Moore Ohio St. 197 6 33:34 7 Derek Spann Buffalo 133 6 38:09 8 Austin DeSanto Iowa 133 5 18:58 9 Luke Werner Lock Haven 125 5 19:02 10 Nicholas Piccininni Oklahoma St. 125 5 20:29

Division II - Tech Falls

Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Ryan Vasbinder McKendree 197 6 26:23 2 Anthony Mancini Neb.-Kearney 184 6 28:30 3 Carlos Jacquez Lindenwood (MO) 125 6 38:56 4 Gino Sita Alderson Broaddus 184 5 25:48 5 Branson Proudlock Findlay 141 5 28:04 6 Josh Portillo Neb.-Kearney 125 4 15:32 7 Connor Craig Pitt.-Johnstown 184 4 17:14 8 Myles Starke Lander 184 4 17:48 9 Kameron Frame Newman 157 4 18:01 10 Heath Gray Central Okla. 184 4 18:40

Division III - Tech Falls