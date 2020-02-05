NCAA wrestling award standings updated for early February 2020

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.

The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.

For falls and tech falls to be counted for the awards they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the two categories are broken based on the aggregate time.

Three wrestlers are tied with 11 falls to lead Division I and only four minutes separate them as we head into February. Cornell’s Ben Darmstadt and Northern Iowa’s Jacob Schwarm are trying to prevent a repeat for last year’s champion, heavyweight Matt Stencel of Central Michigan. Five additional wrestlers are still in contention sitting at nine falls with plenty of action still to come this season.

Heavyweight AJ Cooper of Fort Hays State earned a fall over Central Oklahoma over the weekend to move to 13 falls on the season, but he remains three behind Tiffin 174-pounder Hayden Bronne in first with 16 falls in Division II.

Johnson & Wales (Providence) 149-pounder Marvin Cunningham continues his torrid pace in Division III with 21 falls on the season, while New England College’s Evan Fidelibus is keeping pace two behind with 19 at the same weight class.

George Mason 141-pounder Alex Madrigal continues to see his lead in Division I tech falls shrink as Iowa’s Spencer Lee picked up his eighth of the season against Penn State to move within two of Madrigal. Four additional wrestlers with seven tech falls could still make a run at the award. Devin Schroder of Purdue leads that group with the quickest time of 25:25 over Pat Glory (Princeton), Nicholas Piccininni (Oklahoma State) and Nick Lee (Penn State).

McKendree 197-pounder Ryan Vasbinder took a tech fall over Lindenwood (Missouri) for his seventh of the season and solo lead in Division II. Anthony Mancini of Nebraska-Kearney and Carlos Jacquez of Lindenwood (MO) are next in line with six tech falls.

Messiah 174-pounder Stephen Maloney has tied Roger Williams 149-pounder Tyler Gazaway with 13 tech falls at the top of Division III. Gazaway maintains his lead in the division by the slimmest of margins (24 seconds) over Maloney via the aggregate time tiebreaker.

Division I - Falls

Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Ben Darmstadt Cornell 197 11 20:09 2 Jacob Schwarm UNI 125 11 22:53 3 Matt Stencel Central Mich. 285 11 24:10 4 Randy Meneweather II Air Force 165 9 20:53 5 Anthony Mantanona Oklahoma 174 9 23:47 6 Tanner Cook South Dakota St. 165 9 24:30 7 Greg Bulsak Clarion 197 9 26:19 8 Colston DiBlasi George Mason 149 9 36:24 9 Cody Surratt Air Force 174 8 9:51 10 Denton Spencer Virginia 149 8 12:58

Division II - Falls

Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Hayden Bronne Tiffin 174 16 28:08 2 AJ Cooper Fort Hays St. 285 13 44:44 3 Luke McGonigal Mercyhurst 197 9 15:03 4 Jacob Robb Mercyhurst 285 9 21:15 5 Tyler Lawley Newman 133 9 22:41 6 Nicholas Mason Tiffin 197 9 25:42 7 Chris Eddins Jr. Pitt.-Johnstown 149 8 17:44 8 Joel Leise Gannon 184 8 17:53 9 Elijah Mahan Lindenwood (MO) 184 8 22:41 10 Kaleb Warner UNC Pembroke 165 8 23:56

Division III - Falls

Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Marvin Cunningham JWU (Providence) 149 21 55:43 2 Evan Fidelibus New England Col. 149 19 26:19 3 Joseph Rossetti Williams 141 18 41:29 4 Michael DiNardo JWU (Providence) 285 17 35:29 5 Brett Kaliner Stevens 149 17 45:57 6 Bradan Birt Millikin 165 16 30:30 7 Kaidon Winters RIT 157 16 41:32 8 Joe Salerno Washington & Lee 149 15 18:23 9 Evan Lawrence Wis.-Eau Claire 174 15 31:27 10 Hayden Brown JWU (Providence) 133 15 34:42

Division I - Tech Falls

Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Alex Madrigal George Mason 141 10 46:28 2 Spencer Lee Iowa 125 8 32:21 3 Devin Schroder Purdue 125 7 25:25 4 Pat Glory Princeton 125 7 33:13 5 Nicholas Piccininni Oklahoma St. 125 7 33:57 6 Nick Lee Penn St. 141 7 38:36 7 Devin Skatzka Minnesota 174 6 25:12 8 Quentin Perez Campbell 165 6 27:57 9 Kollin Moore Ohio St. 197 6 33:34 10 Derek Spann Buffalo 133 6 38:09

Division II - Tech Falls

Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Ryan Vasbinder McKendree 197 7 33:23 2 Anthony Mancini Neb.-Kearney 184 6 28:30 3 Carlos Jacquez Lindenwood (MO) 125 6 38:56 4 Logan Grass Merychurst 165 5 17:58 5 Gino Sita Alderson Broaddus 184 5 25:48 6 Branson Proudlock Findlay 141 5 28:04 7 Josh Portillo Neb.-Kearney 125 4 15:32 8 Connor Craig Pitt.-Johnstown 184 4 17:14 9 Myles Starke Lander 184 4 17:48 10 Kameron Frame Newman 157 4 18:01

Division III - Tech Falls