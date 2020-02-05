NCAA wrestling award standings updated for early February 2020

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.
The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.
For falls and tech falls to be counted for the awards they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the two categories are broken based on the aggregate time.
Three wrestlers are tied with 11 falls to lead Division I and only four minutes separate them as we head into February. Cornell’s Ben Darmstadt and Northern Iowa’s Jacob Schwarm are trying to prevent a repeat for last year’s champion, heavyweight Matt Stencel of Central Michigan. Five additional wrestlers are still in contention sitting at nine falls with plenty of action still to come this season.
Heavyweight AJ Cooper of Fort Hays State earned a fall over Central Oklahoma over the weekend to move to 13 falls on the season, but he remains three behind Tiffin 174-pounder Hayden Bronne in first with 16 falls in Division II.
Johnson & Wales (Providence) 149-pounder Marvin Cunningham continues his torrid pace in Division III with 21 falls on the season, while New England College’s Evan Fidelibus is keeping pace two behind with 19 at the same weight class.
George Mason 141-pounder Alex Madrigal continues to see his lead in Division I tech falls shrink as Iowa’s Spencer Lee picked up his eighth of the season against Penn State to move within two of Madrigal. Four additional wrestlers with seven tech falls could still make a run at the award. Devin Schroder of Purdue leads that group with the quickest time of 25:25 over Pat Glory (Princeton), Nicholas Piccininni (Oklahoma State) and Nick Lee (Penn State).
McKendree 197-pounder Ryan Vasbinder took a tech fall over Lindenwood (Missouri) for his seventh of the season and solo lead in Division II. Anthony Mancini of Nebraska-Kearney and Carlos Jacquez of Lindenwood (MO) are next in line with six tech falls.
Messiah 174-pounder Stephen Maloney has tied Roger Williams 149-pounder Tyler Gazaway with 13 tech falls at the top of Division III. Gazaway maintains his lead in the division by the slimmest of margins (24 seconds) over Maloney via the aggregate time tiebreaker.
The initial Most Dominant Wrestler standings will be released later this season to allow wrestlers to achieve the minimum number of matches required to be eligible for the standings.
Division I - Falls
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Ben Darmstadt
|Cornell
|197
|11
|20:09
|2
|Jacob Schwarm
|UNI
|125
|11
|22:53
|3
|Matt Stencel
|Central Mich.
|285
|11
|24:10
|4
|Randy Meneweather II
|Air Force
|165
|9
|20:53
|5
|Anthony Mantanona
|Oklahoma
|174
|9
|23:47
|6
|Tanner Cook
|South Dakota St.
|165
|9
|24:30
|7
|Greg Bulsak
|Clarion
|197
|9
|26:19
|8
|Colston DiBlasi
|George Mason
|149
|9
|36:24
|9
|Cody Surratt
|Air Force
|174
|8
|9:51
|10
|Denton Spencer
|Virginia
|149
|8
|12:58
Division II - Falls
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Hayden Bronne
|Tiffin
|174
|16
|28:08
|2
|AJ Cooper
|Fort Hays St.
|285
|13
|44:44
|3
|Luke McGonigal
|Mercyhurst
|197
|9
|15:03
|4
|Jacob Robb
|Mercyhurst
|285
|9
|21:15
|5
|Tyler Lawley
|Newman
|133
|9
|22:41
|6
|Nicholas Mason
|Tiffin
|197
|9
|25:42
|7
|Chris Eddins Jr.
|Pitt.-Johnstown
|149
|8
|17:44
|8
|Joel Leise
|Gannon
|184
|8
|17:53
|9
|Elijah Mahan
|Lindenwood (MO)
|184
|8
|22:41
|10
|Kaleb Warner
|UNC Pembroke
|165
|8
|23:56
Division III - Falls
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Marvin Cunningham
|JWU (Providence)
|149
|21
|55:43
|2
|Evan Fidelibus
|New England Col.
|149
|19
|26:19
|3
|Joseph Rossetti
|Williams
|141
|18
|41:29
|4
|Michael DiNardo
|JWU (Providence)
|285
|17
|35:29
|5
|Brett Kaliner
|Stevens
|149
|17
|45:57
|6
|Bradan Birt
|Millikin
|165
|16
|30:30
|7
|Kaidon Winters
|RIT
|157
|16
|41:32
|8
|Joe Salerno
|Washington & Lee
|149
|15
|18:23
|9
|Evan Lawrence
|Wis.-Eau Claire
|174
|15
|31:27
|10
|Hayden Brown
|JWU (Providence)
|133
|15
|34:42
Division I - Tech Falls
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|1
|Alex Madrigal
|George Mason
|141
|10
|46:28
|2
|Spencer Lee
|Iowa
|125
|8
|32:21
|3
|Devin Schroder
|Purdue
|125
|7
|25:25
|4
|Pat Glory
|Princeton
|125
|7
|33:13
|5
|Nicholas Piccininni
|Oklahoma St.
|125
|7
|33:57
|6
|Nick Lee
|Penn St.
|141
|7
|38:36
|7
|Devin Skatzka
|Minnesota
|174
|6
|25:12
|8
|Quentin Perez
|Campbell
|165
|6
|27:57
|9
|Kollin Moore
|Ohio St.
|197
|6
|33:34
|10
|Derek Spann
|Buffalo
|133
|6
|38:09
Division II - Tech Falls
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|1
|Ryan Vasbinder
|McKendree
|197
|7
|33:23
|2
|Anthony Mancini
|Neb.-Kearney
|184
|6
|28:30
|3
|Carlos Jacquez
|Lindenwood (MO)
|125
|6
|38:56
|4
|Logan Grass
|Merychurst
|165
|5
|17:58
|5
|Gino Sita
|Alderson Broaddus
|184
|5
|25:48
|6
|Branson Proudlock
|Findlay
|141
|5
|28:04
|7
|Josh Portillo
|Neb.-Kearney
|125
|4
|15:32
|8
|Connor Craig
|Pitt.-Johnstown
|184
|4
|17:14
|9
|Myles Starke
|Lander
|184
|4
|17:48
|10
|Kameron Frame
|Newman
|157
|4
|18:01
Division III - Tech Falls
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|1
|Tyler Gazaway
|Roger Williams
|149
|13
|49:47
|2
|Stephen Maloney
|Messiah
|157
|13
|50:11
|3
|Ahken Chu
|SUNY Oneonta
|141
|11
|42:20
|4
|Thomas Poklikuha
|Stevens
|174
|11
|44:19
|5
|Noah Nieman
|Adrian
|149
|10
|48:41
|6
|Gabriel McDaniel
|JWU (Providence)
|157
|8
|33:35
|7
|Brett Leonard
|Roger Williams
|174
|8
|34:25
|8
|Aaron Wilson
|Augsburg
|149
|8
|37:26
|9
|Travis Jones
|Ithaca
|133
|8
|37:53
|10
|Frederick Eckles
|JWU (Providence)
|133
|7
|21:06