NC State Athletics | February 7, 2020

College wrestling: No. 3 NC State beats No. 8 North Carolina, 19-14

RALEIGH, N.C. – Holding a two-point lead heading into the final bout, So. Deonte Wilson got a late takedown and scored a 5-2 decision at heavyweight to give No. 3 NC State a 19-14 win over No. 8 North Carolina in a top-10 ACC battle in Reynolds Coliseum.
 
NC State wrestling set a new attendance record of 4,383 fans, who saw the Pack improve to 13-0, and 3-0 in ACC action.
 
The dual started at 125 pounds in a battle of redshirt-freshmen. NC State's Jakob Camacho scored a takedown in the first, and added two more in the third to start the Pack with a 9-4 decision.

UNC evened the dual after two bouts, as Jamie Hernandez got a third period ride out to down Jarrett Trombley 2-0.

No. 11 redshirt junior Tariq Wilson scored a top-10 win at 141 pounds, as he defeated No. 10 Zach Sherman 6-0. With a 1-0 lead to start the third, Wilson scored a pair of two-point near falls and got a third period ride out for the win.
 
The Tar Heels evened it once again, as No. 3 Austin O'Connor used two second second period takedowns for the 6-5 win over Matt Grippi at 149 pounds.

No. 2 redshirt junior Hayden Hidlay scored his seventh ranked win of the season, a 9-2 decision over No. 15 A.C. Headlee. Hidlay scored a four-point move in the first, and added a takedown in the third after a second period ride out.
 
At the halfway point, it was NC State 9-6 over UNC.
 
The first bonus point match of the night went to No. 16 Kennedy Monday at 165 pounds, as he scored a 20-5 tech fall over Tyler Barnes to give the Tar Heels an 11-9 lead with four bouts left.

NC State retook the lead after the 174-pound bout, as No. 18 Daniel Bullard scored a takedown in both the second and third periods, and after ride time was added in, it was an 8-4 decision.
 
The Pack's bonus point win on the night came at 197 pounds, as No. 3 redshirt freshman Trent Hidlay scored a 13-5 major decision. Hidlay had three takedowns in the first and two more in the third and added in 2:28 of ride time.
 
A 7-0 UNC win at 197 pounds made the dual came down to the final bout.
 
Up Next
The Pack will return to home action next weekend for its third straight top-10 ACC dual, when the Pack hosts No. 7 Virginia Tech Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. in Reynolds Coliseum.
 
No. 3 NC State 19, No. 8 North Carolina 14
125: Jakob Camacho (NCSU) dec. Joey Melendez; 9-4 – 3-0
133: Jamie Hernandez (UNC) dec. Jarrett Trombley; 2-0 – 3-3
141: No. 11 Tariq Wilson (NCSU) dec. No. 10 Zach Sherman; 6-0 – 6-3
149: No. 3 Austin O'Connor (UNC) dec. Matt Grippi; 6-5 – 6-6
157: No. 2 Hayden Hidlay (NCSU) dec. No. 15 A.C. Headlee; 9-2 – 9-6
165: No. 16 Kennedy Monday (UNC) tech fall Tyler Barnes; 20-5 – 9-11
174: No. 18 Daniel Bullard (NCSU) dec. Clay Lautt; 8-4 – 12-11
184: No. 3 Trent Hidlay (NCSU) major dec. Joey Mazzara; 13-5 – 16-11
197: Brandon Whitman (UNC) dec. No. 20 Nick Reenan; 7-0 – 16-14
285: Deonte Wilson (NCSU) dec. Andrew Gunning; 5-2 – 19-18
 
Attendance: 4,383 (a new NC State Wrestling Reynolds Coliseum record)

