NCAA Most Dominant Wrestler Award standings unveiled

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.

The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.

For falls and tech falls to be counted for the awards they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the two categories are broken based on the aggregate time.

This week features the unveiling of standings for the Most Dominant Wrestler award, which features a 15-match minimum to qualify for the standings.

In Division I, two-time national champion Zahid Valencia of Arizona State holds the slimmest of leads over Penn State 141-pounder Nick Lee for the award. Valencia averages 4.89 team points per match, while Lee sits at 4.88. Princeton 125-pounder Pat Glory, Nittany Lion 174-pounder Mark Hall and Michigan heavyweight Mason Parris round out the top five.

Two-time national champion Chris Eddins Jr., of Pittsburgh-Johnstown leads the Most Dominant Wrestler standings in Division II with an average of 4.83 points. McKendree 197-pounder Ryan Vasbinder and Central Oklahoma 184-pounder Heath Gray complete the top three in the division.

Division III Most Dominant Wrestler is led by Stevens 149-pounder Brett Kaliner with an average of 5.52 points, while a pair of teammates from Coast Guard are in close pursuit with Nicholas Moreno and Patrick Irwin at 5.40 and 5.30 points, respectively.

The Most Dominant Wrestler standings are calculated by adding the total number of team points awarded through match results and dividing that number by the total number of matches wrestled. Points per match are awarded as follows.

Fall, forfeit, injury default or DQ = 6 points (-6 points for a loss)

Tech falls = 5 points (-5 points for a loss)

Major decision = 4 points (-4 points for a loss)

Decision = 3 points (-3 points for a loss

NCAA Stat Leaders – Most Dominant

Division I Rank Name School Weight Avg. Team Points 1 Zahid Valencia Arizona St. 184 4.89 2 Nick Lee Penn St. 141 4.88 3 Pat Glory Princeton 125 4.74 4 Mark Hall Penn St. 174 4.72 5 Mason Parris Michigan 285 4.41 6 Shane Griffith Stanford 165 4.29 7 Kollin Moore Ohio St. 197 4.27 8 Noah Adams West Virginia 197 4.25 9 Ryan Deakin Northwestern 157 4.20 9 Tanner Cook South Dakota St. 165 4.20

Division II Rank Name School Weight Avg. Team Points 1 Chris Eddins Jr. Pitt.-Johnstown 149 4.83 2 Ryan Vasbinder McKendree 197 4.61 3 Heath Gray Central Okla. 184 4.29 4 Jonathan Andreatta Adams St. 133 4.27 5 Trey Grine Tiffin 157 4.16 6 Hayden Bronne Tiffin 174 4.12 7 Matt Malcom Neb.-Kearney 165 4.07 8 Nick Foster McKendree 165 4.00 9 Tyler Lawley Newman 133 3.75 10 Gavin Nye Colorado St.-Pueblo 285 3.72

Division III Rank Name School Weight Avg. Team Points 1 Brett Kaliner Stevens 149 5.52 2 Nicholas Moreno Coast Guard 165 5.40 3 Patrick Irwin Coast Guard 285 5.30 4 Robert Areyano Central 149 5.20 5 Bradan Birt Millikin 165 5.11 6 Troy Stanich Stevens 141 5.04 7 Kyle Hatch Wabash 165 4.94 8 Dan Ortega TCNJ 125 4.88 9 Hadyn Swartwood Lycoming 174 4.79 10 Tanner Vassar Augsburg 184 4.78

*15-match minimum in division required to be ranked.

Last season’s winner of the award for most falls in Division I is back in the lead looking for a repeat as Central Michigan heavyweight Matt Stencel posted a pair of falls, both in less than a minute, over Buffalo and Kent State last week. Cornell’s Ben Darmstadt earned a fall over Penn to keep pace with 12 on the season in second.

Tiffin 174-pounder Hayden Bronne, the 2018 winner in Division II for most falls, is pulling away as he looks for his second career award in this category. He is up to 18 falls on the season, five more than Fort Hays State’s AJ Cooper and nine more than the next group of wrestlers in the standings.

New England College’s Evan Fidelibus tallied one fall last week to move to 20 on the season and within one of national leader Marvin Cunningham of JWU (Providence) in Division III.

George Mason 141-pounder Alex Madrigal won 19-2 over Hofstra over the weekend to notch his Division I-leading 11th tech fall of the season and move three ahead of Iowa’s Spencer Lee, Oklahoma State’s Nicholas Piccininni and Princeton’s Pat Glory.

With a 20-4 victory over Central Missouri, McKendree 197-pounder Ryan Vasbinder increased his lead in Division II tech falls as his eight on the season are two more than Anthony Mancini of Nebraska-Kearney and Carlos Jacquez of Lindenwood (Missouri).

A pair of technical falls over Penn College and Oswego State have moved SUNY Oneonta 141-pounder Ahken Chu into the national lead in Division III with 13 tech falls in a combined time of 49:26. The time is critical because that gives him the tiebreaker over Tyler Gazaway of Roger Williams and Stephen Maloney of Messiah who also have compiled 13 tech falls.

NCAA Stat Leaders – Falls

Division I Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Matt Stencel Central Mich. 285 13 25:35 2 Ben Darmstadt Cornell 197 12 20:33 3 Jacob Schwarm UNI 125 11 22:53 4 Josh Mason Bloomsburg 133 10 24:05 5 Tanner Cook South Dakota St. 165 10 28:55 6 Cody Surratt Air Force 174 9 11:50 7 Randy Meneweather II Air Force 165 9 20:53 8 Anthony Mantanona Oklahoma 174 9 23:47 9 Jason Kraisser Campbell 149 9 26:09 10 Greg Bulsak Clarion 197 9 26:19

Division II Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Hayden Bronne Tiffin 174 18 31:52 2 AJ Cooper Fort Hays St. 285 13 44:44 3 Luke McGonigal Mercyhurst 197 9 15:03 4 Chris Eddins Jr. Pitt.-Johnstown 149 9 19:31 5 Jacob Robb Mercyhurst 285 9 21:15 6 Tyler Lawley Newman 133 9 22:41 7 Nicholas Mason Tiffin 197 9 25:42 8 Kalin Winkler Central Okla. 197 9 28:28 9 Greg Hilliard Belmont Abbey 165 8 15:16 10 Joel Leise Gannon 184 8 17:53

Division III Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Marvin Cunningham JWU (Providence) 149 21 55:43 2 Evan Fidelibus New England Col. 149 20 27:36 3 Michael DiNardo JWU (Providence) 285 19 39:37 4 Joseph Rossetti Williams 141 19 44:05 5 Kaidon Winters RIT 157 19 45:24 6 Brett Kaliner Stevens 149 17 45:57 7 Bradan Birt Millikin 165 16 30:30 8 Evan Lawrence Wis.-Eau Claire 174 16 33:08 9 Hayden Brown JWU (Providence) 133 16 35:26 10 Nicholas Moreno Coast Guard 165 16 41:42

NCAA Stat Leaders – Tech Falls

Division I Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Alex Madrigal George Mason 141 11 52:41 2 Spencer Lee Iowa 125 8 32:21 3 Nicholas Piccininni Oklahoma St. 125 8 39:12 4 Pat Glory Princeton 125 8 39:22 5 Devin Schroder Purdue 125 7 25:25 6 Nick Lee Penn St. 141 7 38:36 7 Luke Werner Lock Haven 125 6 20:15 8 Devin Skatzka Minnesota 174 6 25:12 9 Quentin Perez Campbell 165 6 27:57 10 Kollin Moore Ohio St. 197 6 33:34

Division II Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Ryan Vasbinder McKendree 197 8 38:30 2 Anthony Mancini Neb.-Kearney 184 6 28:30 3 Carlos Jacquez Lindenwood (MO) 125 6 38:56 4 Logan Grass Merychurst 165 5 17:58 5 Josh Portillo Neb.-Kearney 125 5 19:22 6 Trey Grine Tiffin 157 5 21:17 7 Aryus Jones Fort Hays St. 184 5 22:59 8 Airk Furseth Wis.-Parkside 133 5 23:43 9 Gino Sita Alderson Broaddus 184 5 25:48 10 Dawson Combest UIndy 157 5 26:41