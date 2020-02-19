NCAA standings for Most Dominant Wrestler, most falls and most tech falls

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.

The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.

In Division I, two-time national champion Zahid Valencia of Arizona State holds the lead over a pair of Penn State wrestlers in the running for most dominant. Valencia averages 4.89 team points per match, while national champion 174-pounder Mark Hall is second with 4.79 points and 141-pounder Nick Lee is third with 4.76. Princeton 125-pounder Pat Glory is part of a strong top four with 4.74 points, while fifth place sits at 4.42.

Two-time national champion Chris Eddins Jr., of Pittsburgh-Johnstown leads the Most Dominant Wrestler standings in Division II with an average of 4.74 points. McKendree 197-pounder Ryan Vasbinder and Notre Dame (Ohio) heavyweight Jared Campbell complete the top three in the division.

Division III Most Dominant Wrestler is led by Coast Guard 165-pounder Nicholas Moreno with 5.40 team points per match, followed by Troy Stanich of Stevens with 5.35 and Robert Areyano of Central (Iowa) with 5.25.

The Most Dominant Wrestler standings are calculated by adding the total number of team points awarded through match results and dividing that number by the total number of matches wrestled with a minimum of 16 matches to be ranked. Points per match are awarded as follows.

* Fall, forfeit, injury default or DQ = 6 points (-6 points for a loss)

* Tech falls = 5 points (-5 points for a loss)

* Major decision = 4 points (-4 points for a loss)

* Decision = 3 points (-3 points for a loss)

NCAA Stat Leaders - Most Dominant

Division I Rank Name School Weight Avg. Team Points 1 Zahid Valencia Arizona St. 184 4.89 2 Mark Hall Penn St. 174 4.79 3 Nick Lee Penn St. 141 4.76 4 Pat Glory Princeton 125 4.74 5 Mason Parris Michigan 285 4.42 6 Ryan Deakin Northwestern 157 4.29 7 Kollin Moore Ohio St. 197 4.26 8 Shane Griffith Stanford 165 4.22 9 Nicholas Piccininni Oklahoma St. 125 4.18 9 Noah Adams West Virginia 197 4.15

Division II Rank Name School Weight Avg. Team Points 1 Chris Eddins Jr. Pitt.-Johnstown 149 4.74 2 Ryan Vasbinder McKendree 197 4.62 3 Jared Campbell Notre Dame (OH) 285 4.59 4 Greg Hilliard Belmont Abbey 165 4.5 5 Jonathan Andreatta Adams St. 133 4.25 6 Heath Gray Central Okla. 184 4.22 7 Nick Foster McKendree 165 4.2 8 Trey Grine Tiffin 157 4.16 9 Matt Malcolm Neb.-Kearney 165 4.13 10 Hayden Bronne Tiffin 174 4.12

Division III Rank Name School Weight Avg. Team Points 1 Nicholas Moreon Coast Guard 165 5.4 2 Troy Stanich Stevens 141 5.35 3 Robert Areyano Central (IA) 149 5.25 4 Patrick Irwin Coast Guard 285 5.21 5 Bradan Birt Millikin 165 5.17 6 Brett Kaliner Stevens 149 5.16 7 Kyle Hatch Wabash 165 4.94 8 Dan Ortega TCNJ 125 4.82 9 Dylan Roth Heidelberg 184 4.75 10 Tanner Vassar Augsburg 184 4.74

*16-match minimum in division required to be ranked

Last season's winner of the award for most falls in Division I is back in the lead looking for a repeat as Central Michigan heavyweight Matt Stencel posted a pair of falls, both in less than a minute, over Buffalo and Kent State last week. Cornell's Ben Darmstadt earned a fall over Penn to keep pace with 12 on the season in second.

Tiffin 174-pounder Hayden Bronne, the 2018 winner in Division II for most falls, is pulling away as he looks for his second career award in this category. He is up to 18 falls on the season, five more than Fort Hays State’s AJ Cooper. Bellarmine 141-pounder Gage Branson is the only other Division II wrestler in double figures with 10.

A 42-second fall by New England College’s Evan Fidelibus over Nathaniel Grimard of Southern Maine moved him into first place in Division III with 21 as his 28-minute lead in aggregate time gives him the tiebreaker over Marvin Cunningham of JWU (Providence).

George Mason 141-pounder Alex Madrigal won 19-2 over Bloomsburg on Sunday to notch his Division I-leading 12th tech fall of the season and move four ahead of Iowa’s Spencer Lee, Oklahoma State’s Nicholas Piccininni and Princeton’s Pat Glory with eight.

McKendree 197-pounder Ryan Vasbinder shut out Zach Fry of UIndy, 18-0, and increased his lead in Division II tech falls as his nine on the season are three more than a quartet of wrestlers with six.

The race remains tight in Division III for most tech falls with three wrestlers within one fall of each other. Ahken Chu of SUNY Oneonta and Stephen Maloney of Messiah both have 14, while Tyler Gazaway is sitting on 13 tech falls for Roger Williams.

For falls and tech falls to be counted for the awards they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the two categories are broken based on the aggregate time.

NCAA Stat Leaders – Falls

Division I Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Ben Darmstadt Cornell 197 13 22:21 2 Matt Stencel Central Mich. 285 13 25:35 3 Jacob Schwarm UNI 125 13 26:08 4 Josh Mason Bloomsburg 133 10 24:05 5 Tanner Cook South Dakota St. 165 10 28:55 6 Jason Kraisser Campbell 149 10 30:34 7 Colston DiBlasi George Mason 149 10 37:31 8 Cody Surratt Air Force 174 9 11:50 9 Mason Parris Michigan 285 9 19:26 10 Randy Meneweather II Air Force 165 9 20:53

Division II Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Hayden Bronne Tiffin 174 18 31:52 2 AJ Cooper Fort Hays St. 285 13 44:44 3 Gage Branson Bellarmine 141 10 25:44 4 Luke McGonigal Mercyhurst 197 9 15:03 5 Greg Hilliard Belmont Abbey 165 9 17:44 6 Jared Campbell Notre Dame (OH) 285 9 18:03 7 Chris Eddins Jr. Pitt.-Johnstown 149 9 19:31 8 Jacob Robb Mercyhurst 285 9 21:25 9 Tyler Lawley Newman 133 9 22:41 10 Nicholas Mason Tiffin 197 9 25:42

Division III Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Evan Fidelibus New England Col. 149 21 28:18 2 Marvin Cunningham JWU (Providence) 149 21 55:43 3 Michael DiNardo JWU (Providence) 285 19 39:37 4 Joseph Rossetti Williams 141 19 44:05 5 Kaidon Winters RIT 157 19 45:24 6 Brett Kaliner Stevens 149 17 45:57 7 Bradan Birt Millikin 165 18 32:08 8 Evan Lawrence Wis.-Eau Claire 174 17 43:21 9 Hayden Brown JWU (Providence) 133 16 35:26 10 Nicholas Moreno Coast Guard 165 16 41:42

NCAA Stat Leaders – Tech Falls

Division I Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Alex Madrigal George Mason 141 12 57:07 2 Spencer Lee Iowa 125 8 32:21 3 Nicholas Piccininni Oklahoma St. 125 8 39:12 4 Pat Glory Princeton 125 8 39:22 5 Devin Schroder Purdue 125 7 25:25 6 Nick Lee Penn St. 141 7 38:36 7 Luke Werner Lock Haven 125 6 20:15 8 Austin DeSanto Iowa 133 6 24:36 9 Devin Skatzka Minnesota 174 6 25:12 10 Quentin Perez Campbell 165 6 27:57

Division II Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Ryan Vasbinder McKendree 197 9 40:55 2 Josh Portillo Neb.-Kearney 125 6 22:07 3 Anthony Mancini Neb.-Kearney 184 6 28:30 4 Dawson Combest UIndy 157 6 30:54 5 Carlos Jacquez Lindenwood (MO) 125 6 38:56 6 Logan Grass Mercyhurst 165 5 17:58 7 Trey Grine Tiffin 157 5 22:59 8 Aryus Jones Fort Hays State 184 5 22:59 9 Airk Furseth Wis.-Parkside 133 5 23:43 10 Gino Sita Alderson Broaddus 184 5 25:48