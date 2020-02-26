College wrestling standings update: Most dominant wrestler, falls and tech falls leaders

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.

The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.

A 2:33 fall by Penn State 174-pounder Mark Hall over American moved him to 4.85 average team points per match and first place in the race for most dominant in Division I. Hall’s teammate Nick Lee is second with 4.67 points at 141 pounds, while Princeton’s Pat Glory averages 4.65 points at 125 pounds for third.

With limited action in Division II over the last week there was no change in the standings for most dominant in Division II. Two-time national champion Chris Eddins Jr., of Pittsburgh-Johnstown leads with an average of 4.74 points. McKendree 197-pounder Ryan Vasbinder and Notre Dame (Ohio) heavyweight Jared Campbell complete the top three in the division.

Division III Most Dominant Wrestler is led by Coast Guard 165-pounder Nicholas Moreno with 5.40 team points per match, followed by Troy Stanich of Stevens with 5.32 and Robert Areyano of Central (Iowa) with 5.25.

The Most Dominant Wrestler standings are calculated by adding the total number of team points awarded through match results and dividing that number by the total number of matches wrestled with a minimum of 16 matches to be ranked. Points per match are awarded as follows.

* Fall, forfeit, injury default or DQ = 6 points (-6 points for a loss)

* Tech falls = 5 points (-5 points for a loss)

* Major decision = 4 points (-4 points for a loss)

* Decision = 3 points (-3 points for a loss)

NCAA Stat Leaders - Most Dominant

Division I

Rank Name School Weight Avg. Team Points 1 Mark Hall Penn St. 174 4.85 2 Nick Lee Penn St. 141 4.67 3 Pat Glory Princeton 125 4.65 4 Mason Parris Michigan 285 4.40 5 Kollin Moore Ohio St. 197 4.26 6 Ryan Deakin Northwestern 157 4.22 7 Shane Griffith Stanford 165 4.22 7 Seth Gross Wisconsin 133 4.12 9 Hayden Hidlay NC State 157 4.12 9 Noah Adams West Virginia 197 4.07

Division II

Rank Name School Weight Avg. Team Points 1 Chris Eddins Jr. Pitt.-Johnstown 149 4.74 2 Ryan Vasbinder McKendree 197 4.62 3 Jared Campbell Notre Dame (OH) 285 4.59 4 Greg Hilliard Belmont Abbey 165 4.50 5 Jonathan Andreatta Adams St. 133 4.25 6 Heath Gray Central Okla. 184 4.22 7 Nick Foster McKendree 165 4.20 8 Trey Grine Tiffin 157 4.16 9 Matt Malcom Neb.-Kearney 165 4.13 10 Hayden Bronne Tiffin 174 4.12

Division III

Rank Name School Weight Avg. Team Points 1 Nicholas Moreno Coast Guard 165 5.40 2 Troy Stanich Stevens 141 5.32 3 Robert Areyano Central (IA) 149 5.25 4 Patrick Irwin Coast Guard 285 5.21 5 Bradan Birt Millikin 165 5.17 6 Brett Kaliner Stevens 149 5.16 7 Kyle Hatch Wabash 165 4.94 8 Dan Ortega TCNJ 125 4.82 9 Tanner Vassar Augsburg 184 4.74 10 Dylan Roth Heidelberg 184 4.72

Northern Iowa’s Jacob Schwarm pinned Eric Barnett of Wisconsin last Thursday to notch his 14th fall of the season and take the solo lead in Division I falls heading into conference tournament season. Cornell’s Ben Darmstadt and Central Michigan’s Matt Stencel remain at 13 falls in what is potentially shaping up as a three-man race headed into the postseason.

Tiffin 174-pounder Hayden Bronne, the 2018 winner in Division II for most falls, is pulling away as he looks for his second career award in this category. He is up to 18 falls on the season, five more than Fort Hays State’s AJ Cooper. Newman 133-pounder Tyler Lawley and Bellarmine 141-pounder Gage Branson are the only other Division II wrestlers in double figures with 10.

Three more falls over the weekend by Marvin Cunningham of JWU (Providence) moves him ahead of Evan Fidelibus of New England College by three (24-21) headed into the postseason in Division III.

The top of the leaderboard in Division I tech falls remains the same with George Mason 141-pounder Alex Madrigal with 12 to sit four ahead of Iowa’s Spencer Lee, Oklahoma State’s Nicholas Piccininni and Princeton’s Pat Glory with eight.

There was no change at the top of Division II tech falls with McKendree 197-pounder Ryan Vasbinder sitting on nine for the season, while the next closest group of wrestlers have just six.

The race remains tight in Division III for most tech falls with three wrestlers within one fall of each other. Ahken Chu of SUNY Oneonta and Stephen Maloney of Messiah both have 14, while Tyler Gazaway is sitting on 13 tech falls for Roger Williams.

For falls and tech falls to be counted for the awards they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the two categories are broken based on the aggregate time.

NCAA Stat Leaders – Falls

Division I

Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Jacob Schwarm UNI 125 14 28:27 2 Ben Darmstadt Cornell 197 13 22:21 3 Matt Stencel Central Mich. 285 13 25:35 4 Randy Meneweather II Air Force 165 10 21:03 5 Tanner Cook South Dakota St. 165 10 28:55 6 Mark Hall Penn St. 174 10 30:19 7 Jason Kraisser Campbell 149 10 30:34 8 Colston DiBlasi George Mason 149 10 37:31 9 Cody Surratt Air Force 174 9 11:50 10 Denton Spencer Virginia 149 9 14:19

Division II

Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Hayden Bronne Tiffin 174 18 31:52 2 AJ Cooper Fort Hays St. 285 13 44:44 3 Tyler Lawley Newman 133 10 25:24 4 Gage Branson Bellarmine 141 10 25:44 5 Luke McGonigal Mercyhurst 197 9 15:03 6 Greg Hilliard Belmont Abbey 165 9 17:44 7 Jared Campbell Notre Dame (OH) 285 9 18:03 8 Chris Eddins Jr. Pitt.-Johnstown 149 9 19:31 9 Jacob Robb Mercyhurst 285 9 21:15 10 Nicholas Mason Tiffin 197 9 25:42

Division III

Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Marvin Cunningham JWU (Providence) 149 24 61:55 2 Evan Fidelibus New England Col. 149 21 28:18 3 Joe Salerno Wash. & Lee 149 19 28:35 4 Michael DiNardo JWU (Providence) 285 19 39:37 5 Joseph Rossetti Williams 141 19 44:05 6 Kaidon Winters RIT 157 19 45:24 7 Bradan Birt Millikin 165 18 32:08 8 Evan Lawrence Wis.-Eau Claire 174 17 35:33 9 Jarrit Shinhoster Wis.-Whitewater 174 17 43:21 10 Hayden Brown JWU (Providence) 133 16 35:26

NCAA Stat Leaders – Tech Falls

Division I

Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Alex Madrigal George Mason 141 12 57:07 2 Spencer Lee Iowa 125 8 32:21 3 Nicholas Piccininni Oklahoma St. 125 8 39:12 4 Pat Glory Princeton 125 8 39:22 5 Devin Schroder Purdue 125 7 25:25 6 Seth Gross Wisconsin 133 7 38:16 7 Nick Lee Penn St. 141 7 38:36 8 Luke Werner Lock Haven 125 6 20:15 9 Austin DeSanto Iowa 133 6 24:36 10 Devin Skatzka Minnesota 174 6 25:12

Division II

Rank Name School Weight Tech Falls Time 1 Ryan Vasbinder McKendree 197 9 40:55 2 Josh Portillo Neb.-Kearney 125 6 22:07 3 Anthony Mancini Neb.-Kearney 184 6 28:30 4 Dawson Combest UIndy 157 6 30:54 5 Carlos Jacquez Lindenwood (MO) 125 6 38:56 6 Logan Grass Merychurst 165 5 17:58 7 Trey Grine Tiffin 157 5 21:17 8 Aryus Jones Fort Hays St. 184 5 22:59 9 Airk Furseth Wis.-Parkside 133 5 23:43 10 Gino Sita Alderson Broaddus 184 5 25:48

Division III