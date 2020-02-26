College wrestling standings update: Most dominant wrestler, falls and tech falls leaders

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.
The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.
A 2:33 fall by Penn State 174-pounder Mark Hall over American moved him to 4.85 average team points per match and first place in the race for most dominant in Division I. Hall’s teammate Nick Lee is second with 4.67 points at 141 pounds, while Princeton’s Pat Glory averages 4.65 points at 125 pounds for third.
POLL: Check out the latest NWCA rankings
With limited action in Division II over the last week there was no change in the standings for most dominant in Division II. Two-time national champion Chris Eddins Jr., of Pittsburgh-Johnstown leads with an average of 4.74 points. McKendree 197-pounder Ryan Vasbinder and Notre Dame (Ohio) heavyweight Jared Campbell complete the top three in the division.
Division III Most Dominant Wrestler is led by Coast Guard 165-pounder Nicholas Moreno with 5.40 team points per match, followed by Troy Stanich of Stevens with 5.32 and Robert Areyano of Central (Iowa) with 5.25.
The Most Dominant Wrestler standings are calculated by adding the total number of team points awarded through match results and dividing that number by the total number of matches wrestled with a minimum of 16 matches to be ranked. Points per match are awarded as follows.
* Fall, forfeit, injury default or DQ = 6 points (-6 points for a loss)
* Tech falls = 5 points (-5 points for a loss)
* Major decision = 4 points (-4 points for a loss)
* Decision = 3 points (-3 points for a loss)
NCAA Stat Leaders - Most Dominant
Division I
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Avg. Team Points
|1
|Mark Hall
|Penn St.
|174
|4.85
|2
|Nick Lee
|Penn St.
|141
|4.67
|3
|Pat Glory
|Princeton
|125
|4.65
|4
|Mason Parris
|Michigan
|285
|4.40
|5
|Kollin Moore
|Ohio St.
|197
|4.26
|6
|Ryan Deakin
|Northwestern
|157
|4.22
|7
|Shane Griffith
|Stanford
|165
|4.22
|7
|Seth Gross
|Wisconsin
|133
|4.12
|9
|Hayden Hidlay
|NC State
|157
|4.12
|9
|Noah Adams
|West Virginia
|197
|4.07
Division II
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Avg. Team Points
|1
|Chris Eddins Jr.
|Pitt.-Johnstown
|149
|4.74
|2
|Ryan Vasbinder
|McKendree
|197
|4.62
|3
|Jared Campbell
|Notre Dame (OH)
|285
|4.59
|4
|Greg Hilliard
|Belmont Abbey
|165
|4.50
|5
|Jonathan Andreatta
|Adams St.
|133
|4.25
|6
|Heath Gray
|Central Okla.
|184
|4.22
|7
|Nick Foster
|McKendree
|165
|4.20
|8
|Trey Grine
|Tiffin
|157
|4.16
|9
|Matt Malcom
|Neb.-Kearney
|165
|4.13
|10
|Hayden Bronne
|Tiffin
|174
|4.12
Division III
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Avg. Team Points
|1
|Nicholas Moreno
|Coast Guard
|165
|5.40
|2
|Troy Stanich
|Stevens
|141
|5.32
|3
|Robert Areyano
|Central (IA)
|149
|5.25
|4
|Patrick Irwin
|Coast Guard
|285
|5.21
|5
|Bradan Birt
|Millikin
|165
|5.17
|6
|Brett Kaliner
|Stevens
|149
|5.16
|7
|Kyle Hatch
|Wabash
|165
|4.94
|8
|Dan Ortega
|TCNJ
|125
|4.82
|9
|Tanner Vassar
|Augsburg
|184
|4.74
|10
|Dylan Roth
|Heidelberg
|184
|4.72
Northern Iowa’s Jacob Schwarm pinned Eric Barnett of Wisconsin last Thursday to notch his 14th fall of the season and take the solo lead in Division I falls heading into conference tournament season. Cornell’s Ben Darmstadt and Central Michigan’s Matt Stencel remain at 13 falls in what is potentially shaping up as a three-man race headed into the postseason.
Tiffin 174-pounder Hayden Bronne, the 2018 winner in Division II for most falls, is pulling away as he looks for his second career award in this category. He is up to 18 falls on the season, five more than Fort Hays State’s AJ Cooper. Newman 133-pounder Tyler Lawley and Bellarmine 141-pounder Gage Branson are the only other Division II wrestlers in double figures with 10.
Three more falls over the weekend by Marvin Cunningham of JWU (Providence) moves him ahead of Evan Fidelibus of New England College by three (24-21) headed into the postseason in Division III.
CLOSE CALL: The race for the 133-pound champion heats up
The top of the leaderboard in Division I tech falls remains the same with George Mason 141-pounder Alex Madrigal with 12 to sit four ahead of Iowa’s Spencer Lee, Oklahoma State’s Nicholas Piccininni and Princeton’s Pat Glory with eight.
There was no change at the top of Division II tech falls with McKendree 197-pounder Ryan Vasbinder sitting on nine for the season, while the next closest group of wrestlers have just six.
The race remains tight in Division III for most tech falls with three wrestlers within one fall of each other. Ahken Chu of SUNY Oneonta and Stephen Maloney of Messiah both have 14, while Tyler Gazaway is sitting on 13 tech falls for Roger Williams.
For falls and tech falls to be counted for the awards they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the two categories are broken based on the aggregate time.
NCAA Stat Leaders – Falls
Division I
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Jacob Schwarm
|UNI
|125
|14
|28:27
|2
|Ben Darmstadt
|Cornell
|197
|13
|22:21
|3
|Matt Stencel
|Central Mich.
|285
|13
|25:35
|4
|Randy Meneweather II
|Air Force
|165
|10
|21:03
|5
|Tanner Cook
|South Dakota St.
|165
|10
|28:55
|6
|Mark Hall
|Penn St.
|174
|10
|30:19
|7
|Jason Kraisser
|Campbell
|149
|10
|30:34
|8
|Colston DiBlasi
|George Mason
|149
|10
|37:31
|9
|Cody Surratt
|Air Force
|174
|9
|11:50
|10
|Denton Spencer
|Virginia
|149
|9
|14:19
Division II
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Hayden Bronne
|Tiffin
|174
|18
|31:52
|2
|AJ Cooper
|Fort Hays St.
|285
|13
|44:44
|3
|Tyler Lawley
|Newman
|133
|10
|25:24
|4
|Gage Branson
|Bellarmine
|141
|10
|25:44
|5
|Luke McGonigal
|Mercyhurst
|197
|9
|15:03
|6
|Greg Hilliard
|Belmont Abbey
|165
|9
|17:44
|7
|Jared Campbell
|Notre Dame (OH)
|285
|9
|18:03
|8
|Chris Eddins Jr.
|Pitt.-Johnstown
|149
|9
|19:31
|9
|Jacob Robb
|Mercyhurst
|285
|9
|21:15
|10
|Nicholas Mason
|Tiffin
|197
|9
|25:42
Division III
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Marvin Cunningham
|JWU (Providence)
|149
|24
|61:55
|2
|Evan Fidelibus
|New England Col.
|149
|21
|28:18
|3
|Joe Salerno
|Wash. & Lee
|149
|19
|28:35
|4
|Michael DiNardo
|JWU (Providence)
|285
|19
|39:37
|5
|Joseph Rossetti
|Williams
|141
|19
|44:05
|6
|Kaidon Winters
|RIT
|157
|19
|45:24
|7
|Bradan Birt
|Millikin
|165
|18
|32:08
|8
|Evan Lawrence
|Wis.-Eau Claire
|174
|17
|35:33
|9
|Jarrit Shinhoster
|Wis.-Whitewater
|174
|17
|43:21
|10
|Hayden Brown
|JWU (Providence)
|133
|16
|35:26
NCAA Stat Leaders – Tech Falls
Division I
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|1
|Alex Madrigal
|George Mason
|141
|12
|57:07
|2
|Spencer Lee
|Iowa
|125
|8
|32:21
|3
|Nicholas Piccininni
|Oklahoma St.
|125
|8
|39:12
|4
|Pat Glory
|Princeton
|125
|8
|39:22
|5
|Devin Schroder
|Purdue
|125
|7
|25:25
|6
|Seth Gross
|Wisconsin
|133
|7
|38:16
|7
|Nick Lee
|Penn St.
|141
|7
|38:36
|8
|Luke Werner
|Lock Haven
|125
|6
|20:15
|9
|Austin DeSanto
|Iowa
|133
|6
|24:36
|10
|Devin Skatzka
|Minnesota
|174
|6
|25:12
Division II
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|1
|Ryan Vasbinder
|McKendree
|197
|9
|40:55
|2
|Josh Portillo
|Neb.-Kearney
|125
|6
|22:07
|3
|Anthony Mancini
|Neb.-Kearney
|184
|6
|28:30
|4
|Dawson Combest
|UIndy
|157
|6
|30:54
|5
|Carlos Jacquez
|Lindenwood (MO)
|125
|6
|38:56
|6
|Logan Grass
|Merychurst
|165
|5
|17:58
|7
|Trey Grine
|Tiffin
|157
|5
|21:17
|8
|Aryus Jones
|Fort Hays St.
|184
|5
|22:59
|9
|Airk Furseth
|Wis.-Parkside
|133
|5
|23:43
|10
|Gino Sita
|Alderson Broaddus
|184
|5
|25:48
Division III
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|1
|Ahken Chu
|SUNY Oneonta
|141
|14
|56:26
|2
|Stephen Maloney
|Messiah
|157
|14
|57:11
|3
|Tyler Gazaway
|Roger Williams
|149
|13
|49:47
|4
|Noah Nieman
|Adrian
|149
|11
|52:46
|5
|Ben Dougherty
|RIT
|174
|10
|39:50
|6
|Gabriel McDaniel
|JWU (Providence)
|157
|10
|41:30
|7
|Frederick Eckles
|JWU (Providence)
|141
|8
|24:22
|8
|Vincent Mascola
|Springfield
|149
|8
|32:06
|9
|Freddy Terranova
|Augustana (IL)
|149
|8
|32:28
|10
|Brett Leonard
|Roger Williams
|174
|8
|34:25