NCAA DIII wrestling qualifiers announced for 2020 championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Wrestling Committee announced today the participants in the 2020 NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships.

The championships will be held March 13-14 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The American Rivers Conference will serve as the host.

A total of 180 participants will compete in the championships. Student-athletes qualified for the championship by placing top-three in their respective weight classes at one of the six NCAA regional tournaments held on Feb. 28, 29 and March 1.

The full list of 2020 qualifiers are listed below, in order of weight class:

DIII wrestling qualifiers Weight Class Team First Name Last Name Qual. Tourn. Qual. Place 125 Averett Samuel Braswell Southeast 1 125 Baldwin Wallace Jack Stanley Central 2 125 Brockport Matt Caccamise Mideast 1 125 Concordia-M`head Cole Kubesh Upper Midwest 2 125 Ithaca Logan Ninos Mideast 3 125 John Carroll Andrew Perelka Central 1 125 Messiah Sean Redington Southeast 2 125 Millikin Zac Blasioli Lower Midwest 3 125 Mount Union Seth Hayes Central 3 125 North Central (IL) Robbie Precin Lower Midwest 1 125 Ozarks (AR) Nathaneal Rankin Lower Midwest 2 125 Southern Me. Peter Del Gallo Northeast 2 125 Springfield Joey Manginelli Northeast 3 125 Stevens Akhil Vega Southeast 3 125 TCNJ Daniel Ortega Mideast 2 125 Western New Eng. Nicholas Arborio Northeast 1 125 Wis.-La Crosse Sawyer Sarbacker Upper Midwest 3 125 Wis.-Whitewater Mike Tortorice Upper Midwest 1 133 Baldwin Wallace Charles Nash Central 2 133 Coe Brock Henderson Lower Midwest 3 133 Delaware Valley Kordell Rush Southeast 2 133 Ferrum Levi Englman Southeast 3 133 Ithaca Travis Jones Mideast 1 133 JWU (Providence) Hayden Brown Northeast 1 133 Mount Union David Massey Central 3 133 North Central (IL) Ian Mullen Lower Midwest 2 133 Ohio Northern Seth Transue Central 1 133 Rochester Institute of Technology Chris Horton Mideast 3 133 Southern Me. Brad Beaulieu Northeast 2 133 Springfield Chris Trelli Northeast 3 133 St. John's (MN) Noah Becker Upper Midwest 2 133 Stevens Kyle Slendorn Southeast 1 133 TCNJ Jake Giordano Mideast 2 133 Wartburg Kristian Rumph Lower Midwest 1 133 Wis.-Stevens Point Matt Berlin Upper Midwest 1 141 Alma Brendan Ladd Central 3 141 Augsburg David Flynn Upper Midwest 1 141 Brockport Eli Sims Mideast 1 141 Coast Guard Noah Caskey Northeast 3 141 Coe Riley Wright Lower Midwest 1 141 Greensboro Hai Siu Southeast 2 141 John Carroll Jarrod Brezovec Central 2 141 JWU (Providence) Jordan Robinson Northeast 1 141 Loras Clint Lembeck Lower Midwest 3 141 Messiah Garret Cornell Southeast 3 141 Mount Union Jordin James Central 1 141 North Central (IL) Marc Fleenor Lower Midwest 2 141 Stevens Troy Stanich Southeast 1 141 SUNY Cortland Chandler Merwin Mideast 2 141 TCNJ Robert Dinger Mideast 3 141 Wheaton (IL) Ethan Harsted Upper Midwest 3 141 Williams Joseph Rossetti Northeast 2 141 Wis.-Whitewater Hazen Rice Upper Midwest 2 149 Alma Zachary Cooper Central 2 149 Augsburg Aaron Wilson Upper Midwest 1 149 Baldwin Wallace Stanley Bleich Central 1 149 Centenary (NJ) Ryan Anderson Mideast 1 149 Central (IA) Robert Areyano Lower Midwest 3 149 Elmhurst Jimmy McAuliffe Upper Midwest 2 149 Ithaca Ben Brisman Mideast 2 149 JWU (Providence) Da`mani Burns Northeast 1 149 Loras Daniel Ruiz Lower Midwest 2 149 Muhlenberg Austin Sherman Mideast 3 149 New England Col. Evan Fidelibus Northeast 2 149 North Central (IL) Anthony Rink Lower Midwest 1 149 NYU Evan Drill Northeast 3 149 Stevens Brett Kaliner Southeast 1 149 Wabash Alex Barr Central 3 149 Wash. & Jeff. Michael Heinl Southeast 2 149 Wis.-Eau Claire Jake Drexler Upper Midwest 3 149 York (PA) Eric Hutchinson Southeast 3 157 Augsburg Ryan Epps Upper Midwest 2 157 Baldwin Wallace Dalton Leightner Central 2 157 Chicago Steve Bonsall Upper Midwest 3 157 Coe Cole Erickson Lower Midwest 3 157 Ithaca Sam Schneider Mideast 2 157 John Carroll Sam Gross Central 3 157 JWU (Providence) Darius Joyce Northeast 2 157 Loras Brandon Murray Lower Midwest 1 157 Messiah Stephen Maloney Southeast 3 157 NYU Sean Lyons Northeast 1 157 Oswego St. Christian Gramuglia Mideast 3 157 Otterbein Ryan Whitten Central 1 157 Rochester Institute of Technology Kaidon Winters Mideast 1 157 Stevens Dylan Van Sickell Southeast 2 157 Wartburg Martine Sandoval Lower Midwest 2 157 Wash. & Lee Ryan Luth Southeast 1 157 Western New Eng. Ryan Monteiro Northeast 3 157 Wis.-La Crosse Grant Zamin Upper Midwest 1 165 Augsburg Lucas Jeske Upper Midwest 3 165 Coast Guard Philip Rogers Northeast 1 165 Ithaca Austin Whitney Mideast 2 165 John Carroll Luke Reicosky Central 3 165 Johns Hopkins Dominick Reyes Southeast 1 165 Loras Eddie Smith Lower Midwest 3 165 Millikin Bradan Birt Lower Midwest 1 165 Mount Union Antwon Pugh Central 2 165 Oswego St. Charlie Grygas Mideast 3 165 Rochester Institute of Technology Dempsey King Mideast 1 165 Springfield Zack Lawrence Northeast 2 165 Stevens Thomas Poklikuha Southeast 2 165 Wabash Kyle Hatch Central 1 165 Wartburg Max Forsyth Lower Midwest 2 165 Wash. & Lee Shane Conners Southeast 3 165 Wis.-La Crosse Mitchell Hertel Upper Midwest 1 165 Wis.-Whitewater Ryder Sigler Upper Midwest 2 165 WPI Tyler Marsh Northeast 3 174 Augsburg Solomon Nielsen Upper Midwest 1 174 Coast Guard Arthur (A.J.) Aeberli Northeast 2 174 Loras Jacob Krakow Lower Midwest 2 174 Lycoming Hadyn Swartwood Southeast 2 174 Merchant Marine Dominick Esposito Mideast 2 174 Messiah Brian Shermeyer Southeast 3 174 Millikin Taylor McGiffen Lower Midwest 3 174 Mount Union Conner Homan Central 3 174 Mt. St. Joseph Cornell Beachem Central 1 174 NYU Izaake Zuckerman Northeast 3 174 SUNY Cortland Demitereus Henry Mideast 1 174 TCNJ Daniel Kilroy Mideast 3 174 Wabash Darden Schurg Central 2 174 Wartburg Kyle Briggs Lower Midwest 1 174 Wash. & Jeff. Hunter Neely Southeast 1 174 Wesleyan (CT) Marco Gaita Northeast 1 174 Wis.-Eau Claire Evan Lawrence Upper Midwest 3 174 Wis.-Whitewater Jaritt Shinhoster Upper Midwest 2 184 Augsburg Tanner Vassar Upper Midwest 1 184 Averett George Moseley Southeast 3 184 Baldwin Wallace Doug Byrne Central 3 184 Bridgewater St. Edwin Morales Northeast 2 184 Central (IA) Nathan Fritz Lower Midwest 2 184 Chicago Ben Sarasin Upper Midwest 2 184 Coast Guard Paul Detwiler Northeast 1 184 Heidelberg Dylan Roth Central 1 184 Ithaca Chibueze Chukwuezi Mideast 1 184 Loras Shane Liegel Lower Midwest 3 184 Merchant Marine Joshua Glantzman Mideast 2 184 Messiah David Stevens Southeast 2 184 Mt. St. Joseph Antonio McCloud Central 2 184 Muhlenberg Jimmy Fratantoni Mideast 3 184 North Central (IL) Cody Baldridge Lower Midwest 1 184 Wash. & Lee Rexx Hallyburton Southeast 1 184 Western New Eng. John Boyle Northeast 3 184 Wis.-La Crosse Sawyer Massie Upper Midwest 3 197 Adrian Devon Pingel Central 3 197 Alvernia Tonee Ellis Southeast 2 197 Augsburg Lance Benick Upper Midwest 2 197 Baldwin Wallace Zeckary Lehman Central 1 197 Coast Guard Jonathan Wagner Northeast 1 197 Coe Taylor Mehmen Lower Midwest 1 197 Concordia-M`head Gabriel Zierden Upper Midwest 3 197 Ferrum Braden Homsey Southeast 3 197 JWU (Providence) Tommy Wrzesien Northeast 2 197 Loras Guy Patron Lower Midwest 2 197 Millikin Logan Hagerbaumer Lower Midwest 3 197 Muhlenberg Luca Colestock Mideast 2 197 NYU Jack La Corte Northeast 3 197 Ohio Northern Cash Thompson Central 2 197 Rochester Institute of Technology John Donohue Mideast 3 197 Stevens Michael Dooley Southeast 1 197 TCNJ Quinn Haddad Mideast 1 197 Wis.-La Crosse Isaac Lahr Upper Midwest 1 285 Adrian Isaiah Espinoza Central 3 285 Alvernia Palmer Rodenhaber Southeast 2 285 Brockport RIchard Knapp Mideast 1 285 Central (IA) Duncan Lee Lower Midwest 1 285 Chicago Cole Fibranz Upper Midwest 3 285 Coast Guard Patrick Irwin Northeast 2 285 JWU (Providence) Michael DiNardo Northeast 1 285 Loras Wyatt Wriedt Lower Midwest 2 285 Otterbein Drew Kasper Central 1 285 Rochester Institute of Technology Sam Weinger Mideast 3 285 Scranton Keegan Connelly Mideast 2 285 Southern Va. Nico Ramirez Southeast 3 285 Springfield Joe Fusco Northeast 3 285 Wabash Max Bishop Central 2 285 Wartburg Jordon Brandon Lower Midwest 3 285 Waynesburg Rocky McGeary Southeast 1 285 Wis.-Eau Claire Noah Carter Upper Midwest 2 285 Wis.-Oshkosh Jordan Lemcke Upper Midwest 1

The complete list of all wrestlers competing in the championship is available here on NCAA.com and the complete seeded bracket will be available on ncaa.com Monday, March 9. NCAA.com will stream all sessions.

