NCAA DIII wrestling qualifiers announced for 2020 championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Wrestling Committee announced today the participants in the 2020 NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships.
The championships will be held March 13-14 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The American Rivers Conference will serve as the host.
A total of 180 participants will compete in the championships. Student-athletes qualified for the championship by placing top-three in their respective weight classes at one of the six NCAA regional tournaments held on Feb. 28, 29 and March 1.
The full list of 2020 qualifiers are listed below, in order of weight class:
|Weight Class
|Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|Qual. Tourn.
|Qual. Place
|125
|Averett
|Samuel
|Braswell
|Southeast
|1
|125
|Baldwin Wallace
|Jack
|Stanley
|Central
|2
|125
|Brockport
|Matt
|Caccamise
|Mideast
|1
|125
|Concordia-M`head
|Cole
|Kubesh
|Upper Midwest
|2
|125
|Ithaca
|Logan
|Ninos
|Mideast
|3
|125
|John Carroll
|Andrew
|Perelka
|Central
|1
|125
|Messiah
|Sean
|Redington
|Southeast
|2
|125
|Millikin
|Zac
|Blasioli
|Lower Midwest
|3
|125
|Mount Union
|Seth
|Hayes
|Central
|3
|125
|North Central (IL)
|Robbie
|Precin
|Lower Midwest
|1
|125
|Ozarks (AR)
|Nathaneal
|Rankin
|Lower Midwest
|2
|125
|Southern Me.
|Peter
|Del Gallo
|Northeast
|2
|125
|Springfield
|Joey
|Manginelli
|Northeast
|3
|125
|Stevens
|Akhil
|Vega
|Southeast
|3
|125
|TCNJ
|Daniel
|Ortega
|Mideast
|2
|125
|Western New Eng.
|Nicholas
|Arborio
|Northeast
|1
|125
|Wis.-La Crosse
|Sawyer
|Sarbacker
|Upper Midwest
|3
|125
|Wis.-Whitewater
|Mike
|Tortorice
|Upper Midwest
|1
|133
|Baldwin Wallace
|Charles
|Nash
|Central
|2
|133
|Coe
|Brock
|Henderson
|Lower Midwest
|3
|133
|Delaware Valley
|Kordell
|Rush
|Southeast
|2
|133
|Ferrum
|Levi
|Englman
|Southeast
|3
|133
|Ithaca
|Travis
|Jones
|Mideast
|1
|133
|JWU (Providence)
|Hayden
|Brown
|Northeast
|1
|133
|Mount Union
|David
|Massey
|Central
|3
|133
|North Central (IL)
|Ian
|Mullen
|Lower Midwest
|2
|133
|Ohio Northern
|Seth
|Transue
|Central
|1
|133
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|Chris
|Horton
|Mideast
|3
|133
|Southern Me.
|Brad
|Beaulieu
|Northeast
|2
|133
|Springfield
|Chris
|Trelli
|Northeast
|3
|133
|St. John's (MN)
|Noah
|Becker
|Upper Midwest
|2
|133
|Stevens
|Kyle
|Slendorn
|Southeast
|1
|133
|TCNJ
|Jake
|Giordano
|Mideast
|2
|133
|Wartburg
|Kristian
|Rumph
|Lower Midwest
|1
|133
|Wis.-Stevens Point
|Matt
|Berlin
|Upper Midwest
|1
|141
|Alma
|Brendan
|Ladd
|Central
|3
|141
|Augsburg
|David
|Flynn
|Upper Midwest
|1
|141
|Brockport
|Eli
|Sims
|Mideast
|1
|141
|Coast Guard
|Noah
|Caskey
|Northeast
|3
|141
|Coe
|Riley
|Wright
|Lower Midwest
|1
|141
|Greensboro
|Hai
|Siu
|Southeast
|2
|141
|John Carroll
|Jarrod
|Brezovec
|Central
|2
|141
|JWU (Providence)
|Jordan
|Robinson
|Northeast
|1
|141
|Loras
|Clint
|Lembeck
|Lower Midwest
|3
|141
|Messiah
|Garret
|Cornell
|Southeast
|3
|141
|Mount Union
|Jordin
|James
|Central
|1
|141
|North Central (IL)
|Marc
|Fleenor
|Lower Midwest
|2
|141
|Stevens
|Troy
|Stanich
|Southeast
|1
|141
|SUNY Cortland
|Chandler
|Merwin
|Mideast
|2
|141
|TCNJ
|Robert
|Dinger
|Mideast
|3
|141
|Wheaton (IL)
|Ethan
|Harsted
|Upper Midwest
|3
|141
|Williams
|Joseph
|Rossetti
|Northeast
|2
|141
|Wis.-Whitewater
|Hazen
|Rice
|Upper Midwest
|2
|149
|Alma
|Zachary
|Cooper
|Central
|2
|149
|Augsburg
|Aaron
|Wilson
|Upper Midwest
|1
|149
|Baldwin Wallace
|Stanley
|Bleich
|Central
|1
|149
|Centenary (NJ)
|Ryan
|Anderson
|Mideast
|1
|149
|Central (IA)
|Robert
|Areyano
|Lower Midwest
|3
|149
|Elmhurst
|Jimmy
|McAuliffe
|Upper Midwest
|2
|149
|Ithaca
|Ben
|Brisman
|Mideast
|2
|149
|JWU (Providence)
|Da`mani
|Burns
|Northeast
|1
|149
|Loras
|Daniel
|Ruiz
|Lower Midwest
|2
|149
|Muhlenberg
|Austin
|Sherman
|Mideast
|3
|149
|New England Col.
|Evan
|Fidelibus
|Northeast
|2
|149
|North Central (IL)
|Anthony
|Rink
|Lower Midwest
|1
|149
|NYU
|Evan
|Drill
|Northeast
|3
|149
|Stevens
|Brett
|Kaliner
|Southeast
|1
|149
|Wabash
|Alex
|Barr
|Central
|3
|149
|Wash. & Jeff.
|Michael
|Heinl
|Southeast
|2
|149
|Wis.-Eau Claire
|Jake
|Drexler
|Upper Midwest
|3
|149
|York (PA)
|Eric
|Hutchinson
|Southeast
|3
|157
|Augsburg
|Ryan
|Epps
|Upper Midwest
|2
|157
|Baldwin Wallace
|Dalton
|Leightner
|Central
|2
|157
|Chicago
|Steve
|Bonsall
|Upper Midwest
|3
|157
|Coe
|Cole
|Erickson
|Lower Midwest
|3
|157
|Ithaca
|Sam
|Schneider
|Mideast
|2
|157
|John Carroll
|Sam
|Gross
|Central
|3
|157
|JWU (Providence)
|Darius
|Joyce
|Northeast
|2
|157
|Loras
|Brandon
|Murray
|Lower Midwest
|1
|157
|Messiah
|Stephen
|Maloney
|Southeast
|3
|157
|NYU
|Sean
|Lyons
|Northeast
|1
|157
|Oswego St.
|Christian
|Gramuglia
|Mideast
|3
|157
|Otterbein
|Ryan
|Whitten
|Central
|1
|157
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|Kaidon
|Winters
|Mideast
|1
|157
|Stevens
|Dylan
|Van Sickell
|Southeast
|2
|157
|Wartburg
|Martine
|Sandoval
|Lower Midwest
|2
|157
|Wash. & Lee
|Ryan
|Luth
|Southeast
|1
|157
|Western New Eng.
|Ryan
|Monteiro
|Northeast
|3
|157
|Wis.-La Crosse
|Grant
|Zamin
|Upper Midwest
|1
|165
|Augsburg
|Lucas
|Jeske
|Upper Midwest
|3
|165
|Coast Guard
|Philip
|Rogers
|Northeast
|1
|165
|Ithaca
|Austin
|Whitney
|Mideast
|2
|165
|John Carroll
|Luke
|Reicosky
|Central
|3
|165
|Johns Hopkins
|Dominick
|Reyes
|Southeast
|1
|165
|Loras
|Eddie
|Smith
|Lower Midwest
|3
|165
|Millikin
|Bradan
|Birt
|Lower Midwest
|1
|165
|Mount Union
|Antwon
|Pugh
|Central
|2
|165
|Oswego St.
|Charlie
|Grygas
|Mideast
|3
|165
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|Dempsey
|King
|Mideast
|1
|165
|Springfield
|Zack
|Lawrence
|Northeast
|2
|165
|Stevens
|Thomas
|Poklikuha
|Southeast
|2
|165
|Wabash
|Kyle
|Hatch
|Central
|1
|165
|Wartburg
|Max
|Forsyth
|Lower Midwest
|2
|165
|Wash. & Lee
|Shane
|Conners
|Southeast
|3
|165
|Wis.-La Crosse
|Mitchell
|Hertel
|Upper Midwest
|1
|165
|Wis.-Whitewater
|Ryder
|Sigler
|Upper Midwest
|2
|165
|WPI
|Tyler
|Marsh
|Northeast
|3
|174
|Augsburg
|Solomon
|Nielsen
|Upper Midwest
|1
|174
|Coast Guard
|Arthur (A.J.)
|Aeberli
|Northeast
|2
|174
|Loras
|Jacob
|Krakow
|Lower Midwest
|2
|174
|Lycoming
|Hadyn
|Swartwood
|Southeast
|2
|174
|Merchant Marine
|Dominick
|Esposito
|Mideast
|2
|174
|Messiah
|Brian
|Shermeyer
|Southeast
|3
|174
|Millikin
|Taylor
|McGiffen
|Lower Midwest
|3
|174
|Mount Union
|Conner
|Homan
|Central
|3
|174
|Mt. St. Joseph
|Cornell
|Beachem
|Central
|1
|174
|NYU
|Izaake
|Zuckerman
|Northeast
|3
|174
|SUNY Cortland
|Demitereus
|Henry
|Mideast
|1
|174
|TCNJ
|Daniel
|Kilroy
|Mideast
|3
|174
|Wabash
|Darden
|Schurg
|Central
|2
|174
|Wartburg
|Kyle
|Briggs
|Lower Midwest
|1
|174
|Wash. & Jeff.
|Hunter
|Neely
|Southeast
|1
|174
|Wesleyan (CT)
|Marco
|Gaita
|Northeast
|1
|174
|Wis.-Eau Claire
|Evan
|Lawrence
|Upper Midwest
|3
|174
|Wis.-Whitewater
|Jaritt
|Shinhoster
|Upper Midwest
|2
|184
|Augsburg
|Tanner
|Vassar
|Upper Midwest
|1
|184
|Averett
|George
|Moseley
|Southeast
|3
|184
|Baldwin Wallace
|Doug
|Byrne
|Central
|3
|184
|Bridgewater St.
|Edwin
|Morales
|Northeast
|2
|184
|Central (IA)
|Nathan
|Fritz
|Lower Midwest
|2
|184
|Chicago
|Ben
|Sarasin
|Upper Midwest
|2
|184
|Coast Guard
|Paul
|Detwiler
|Northeast
|1
|184
|Heidelberg
|Dylan
|Roth
|Central
|1
|184
|Ithaca
|Chibueze
|Chukwuezi
|Mideast
|1
|184
|Loras
|Shane
|Liegel
|Lower Midwest
|3
|184
|Merchant Marine
|Joshua
|Glantzman
|Mideast
|2
|184
|Messiah
|David
|Stevens
|Southeast
|2
|184
|Mt. St. Joseph
|Antonio
|McCloud
|Central
|2
|184
|Muhlenberg
|Jimmy
|Fratantoni
|Mideast
|3
|184
|North Central (IL)
|Cody
|Baldridge
|Lower Midwest
|1
|184
|Wash. & Lee
|Rexx
|Hallyburton
|Southeast
|1
|184
|Western New Eng.
|John
|Boyle
|Northeast
|3
|184
|Wis.-La Crosse
|Sawyer
|Massie
|Upper Midwest
|3
|197
|Adrian
|Devon
|Pingel
|Central
|3
|197
|Alvernia
|Tonee
|Ellis
|Southeast
|2
|197
|Augsburg
|Lance
|Benick
|Upper Midwest
|2
|197
|Baldwin Wallace
|Zeckary
|Lehman
|Central
|1
|197
|Coast Guard
|Jonathan
|Wagner
|Northeast
|1
|197
|Coe
|Taylor
|Mehmen
|Lower Midwest
|1
|197
|Concordia-M`head
|Gabriel
|Zierden
|Upper Midwest
|3
|197
|Ferrum
|Braden
|Homsey
|Southeast
|3
|197
|JWU (Providence)
|Tommy
|Wrzesien
|Northeast
|2
|197
|Loras
|Guy
|Patron
|Lower Midwest
|2
|197
|Millikin
|Logan
|Hagerbaumer
|Lower Midwest
|3
|197
|Muhlenberg
|Luca
|Colestock
|Mideast
|2
|197
|NYU
|Jack
|La Corte
|Northeast
|3
|197
|Ohio Northern
|Cash
|Thompson
|Central
|2
|197
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|John
|Donohue
|Mideast
|3
|197
|Stevens
|Michael
|Dooley
|Southeast
|1
|197
|TCNJ
|Quinn
|Haddad
|Mideast
|1
|197
|Wis.-La Crosse
|Isaac
|Lahr
|Upper Midwest
|1
|285
|Adrian
|Isaiah
|Espinoza
|Central
|3
|285
|Alvernia
|Palmer
|Rodenhaber
|Southeast
|2
|285
|Brockport
|RIchard
|Knapp
|Mideast
|1
|285
|Central (IA)
|Duncan
|Lee
|Lower Midwest
|1
|285
|Chicago
|Cole
|Fibranz
|Upper Midwest
|3
|285
|Coast Guard
|Patrick
|Irwin
|Northeast
|2
|285
|JWU (Providence)
|Michael
|DiNardo
|Northeast
|1
|285
|Loras
|Wyatt
|Wriedt
|Lower Midwest
|2
|285
|Otterbein
|Drew
|Kasper
|Central
|1
|285
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|Sam
|Weinger
|Mideast
|3
|285
|Scranton
|Keegan
|Connelly
|Mideast
|2
|285
|Southern Va.
|Nico
|Ramirez
|Southeast
|3
|285
|Springfield
|Joe
|Fusco
|Northeast
|3
|285
|Wabash
|Max
|Bishop
|Central
|2
|285
|Wartburg
|Jordon
|Brandon
|Lower Midwest
|3
|285
|Waynesburg
|Rocky
|McGeary
|Southeast
|1
|285
|Wis.-Eau Claire
|Noah
|Carter
|Upper Midwest
|2
|285
|Wis.-Oshkosh
|Jordan
|Lemcke
|Upper Midwest
|1
The complete list of all wrestlers competing in the championship is available here on NCAA.com and the complete seeded bracket will be available on ncaa.com Monday, March 9. NCAA.com will stream all sessions.
