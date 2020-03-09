2020 NCAA DI wrestling championship selection show: Date, time, how to watch

Watch a wrestling time-lapse as the championships go from 8 mats to 1

The 2020 NCAA Division I wrestling championships selection show will air at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 11, on NCAA.com. A total of 283 automatic qualifying spots were originally awarded, but only 282 were earned by athletes in each of the seven conference tournaments, leaving 48 at-large bids announced on Tuesday, March 10 at 3 p.m. ET.

National tournament spots are up for grabs this weekend! Here's what the set up will look like when the best athletes in the country arrive in Minneapolis in two weeks. 🤩https://t.co/QawGiNGr5K — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 6, 2020

The NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee will select the 48 at-large qualifiers based on each wrestler's head-to-head competition; quality wins; coaches’ ranking; results against common opponents; RPI; qualifying event placement; and winning percentage.

NCAA TOURNAMENT: How the championship works

Each weight class at the national tournament will include 33 wrestlers, a majority of which will be automatic qualifiers who earned spots through placement at their conference tournament. All 33 of these athletes will be ranked, and the brackets and full seeds for each weight class will be revealed during the selection show.

The full list of automatic conference allocation spots is listed below:

CONFERENCE 125 LBS 133 LBS 141 LBS 149 LBS 157 LBS 165 LBS 174 LBS 184 LBS 197 LBS 285 LBS TOTAL ACC 3 5 3 2 5 4 4 3 1 5 35 Big 12 4 8 5 5 5 4 5 5 6 7 54 Big Ten 8 7 8 10 6 8 9 10 6 7 79 Eastern Intercollegiate 7 2 5 4 3 6 4 4 6 3 44 Mid-American 3 5 5 5 6 2 4 3 4 4 41 Pac-12 2 1 2 1 2 2 1 1 3 1 16 Southern 1 1 1 2 1 1 2 2 1 2 14 Total 28 29 29 29 28 27 29 28 27 29 283

Championship history

The Penn State Nittany Lions won the 2019 NCAA tournament, scoring 137.5 points and finishing with three national champions. The win marked Penn State's eighth national title in nine years, and the defending champs will enter this year's tournament ranked No. 2.

Penn State seniors Mark Hall and Vincenzo Joseph will lead the team, and both athletes will be looking to add another individual and team national title to their trophy cases. Hall and Joseph both won their respective weight classes in 2017, and Joseph added a second individual title in 2018. They've also been part of three Penn State national championship teams during their careers with the Blue and White.

CHAMP SEASON: A complete list of every NCAA championship team dating back to 1928

Championship preview

Iowa enters the tournament as the No. 1 team in the country, led by Big Ten champions Spencer Lee, Pat Lugo and Alex Marinelli. Lee has also won two individual national titles and is a favorite for the Hodge Trophy presented to the best college wrestler every year. The Hawks have not won a team title since 2010.

BIG TEN WRESTLING: Iowa wins the 2020 Big Ten wrestling tournament

The 2020 tournament will be held in U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota and is expected to draw over 40,000 fans in each of the six tournament sessions.

A full schedule for the national tournament can be found below:

2020 DI WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE THURSDAY, MARCH 19 Time Event Location 9:30 a.m. Gates open U.S. Bank Stadium 11 a.m. Session I U.S. Bank Stadium 4:30 a.m. Gates open U.S. Bank Stadium 6 p.m. Session II U.S. Bank Stadium FRIDAY, MARCH 20 Time Event Location 8:30 a.m. Gates Open U.S. Bank Stadium 10 a.m. Session III U.S. Bank Stadium 1 - 6 p.m. NCAA Wrestling Fan Festival Open The Armory 5:30 p.m. Gates open U.S. Bank Stadium 7 p.m. Session IV U.S. Bank Stadium SATURDAY, MARCH 21 Time Event Location 8:30 a.m. Gates open U.S. Bank Stadium 10 a.m. Session V U.S. Bank Stadium Noon - 5:30 p.m. NCAA Wrestling Fan Festival Open The Armory 4:30 p.m. Gates open U.S. Bank Stadium 5:35 p.m. Parade of All-Americans U.S. Bank Stadium 6 p.m. Session VI U.S. Bank Stadium

*All times are local, central. All times, events, and locations are subject to change.