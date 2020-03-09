NCAA standings for Division I Most Dominant Wrestler, most falls and most tech falls set heading into national championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the Division I Wrestling Championships. Both all-session and single-session tickets are still available for the event at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis at ncaa.com/wrestling.
The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.
Mark Hall of Penn State will enter the NCAA Championships as the leader for the Most Dominant Wrestler award with an average of 4.70 team points per match after earning a tech fall during his run to the 174-pound championship at the Big Ten Tournament over the weekend. A pair of 125-pounders hold the next two spots with Princeton’s Pat Glory and Iowa’s two-time national champion Spencer Lee separated by only 0.4 points (4.54 – 4.50).
The Most Dominant Wrestler standings are calculated by adding the total number of team points awarded through match results and dividing that number by the total number of matches wrestled with a minimum of 17 matches to be ranked. Points per match are awarded as follows.
- Fall, forfeit, injury default or DQ = 6 points (-6 points for a loss)
- Tech falls = 5 points (-5 points for a loss)
- Major decision = 4 points (-4 points for a loss)
- Decision = 3 points (-3 points for a loss)
Jacob Schwarm of Northern Iowa added two more falls to his resume at the Big 12 Championships and his 16 on the season tops Division I heading to Minneapolis. Ben Darmstadt won the EIWA championship at 197 pounds and moved to 14 falls with one during the tournament, while Central Michigan’s Matt Stencel won the MAC championship at heavyweight and has 14 falls as he is looking to repeat as the award winner.
George Mason 141-pounder Alex Madrigal had two more tech falls at the MAC Championships to push his season total to 14, which is five more than the trio of Lee, Glory and Nicholas Piccininni of Oklahoma State.
For falls and tech falls to be counted for the awards they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the two categories are broken based on the aggregate time.
NCAA Stat Leaders - Most Dominant
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Avg. Team Points
|1
|Mark Hall
|Penn St.
|174
|4.70
|2
|Pat Glory
|Princeton
|125
|4.54
|3
|Spencer Lee
|Iowa
|125
|4.50
|4
|Nick Lee
|Penn St.
|141
|4.29
|5
|Kollin Moore
|Ohio St.
|197
|4.19
|6
|Shane Griffith
|Stanford
|165
|4.16
|7
|Mason Parris
|Michigan
|285
|4.14
|7
|Hayden Hidlay
|NC State
|157
|4.11
|9
|Ryan Deakin
|Northwestern
|157
|4.10
|10
|Real Woods
|Stanford
|141
|4.05
NCAA Stat Leaders - Falls
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|1
|Jacob Schwarm
|UNI
|125
|16
|33:10
|2
|Ben Darmstadt
|Cornell
|197
|14
|23:49
|3
|Matt Stencel
|Central Mich.
|285
|14
|29:19
|4
|Tanner Cook
|South Dakota St.
|165
|12
|34:56
|5
|Cody Surratt
|Air Force
|174
|11
|22:54
|6
|Matthew Waddell
|Chattanooga
|184
|11
|26:12
|7
|Noah Gosner
|Campbell
|133
|11
|29:53
|8
|Denton Spencer
|Virginia
|149
|10
|16:06
|9
|Mason Parris
|Michigan
|285
|10
|19:54
|10
|Randy Meneweather II
|Air Force
|165
|10
|21:03
NCAA Stat Leaders - Tech Falls
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|1
|Alex Madrigal
|George Mason
|141
|14
|63:26
|2
|Spencer Lee
|Iowa
|125
|9
|35:44
|3
|Pat Glory
|Princeton
|125
|9
|45:25
|4
|Nicholas Piccininni
|Oklahoma St.
|125
|9
|46:12
|5
|Devin Schroder
|Purdue
|125
|8
|29:05
|6
|Luke Werner
|Lock Haven
|125
|7
|22:22
|7
|Connor Flynn
|Missouri
|174
|7
|30:28
|8
|Devin Skatzka
|Minnesota
|174
|7
|32:12
|9
|Cameron Sykora
|North Dakota St.
|133
|7
|34:13
|10
|Codi Russell
|Appalachian St.
|133
|7
|35:43