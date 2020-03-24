NCAA announces the 2020 NCAA wrestling award winners

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released the winners and final standings for the 2020 NCAA wrestling awards in Divisions I, II and III.

The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes who have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular season, conference tournaments and NCAA super regionals.

Leading the way as the Most Dominant Wrestler in each division are Spencer Lee of Iowa in Division I, Jared Campbell of Notre Dame (Ohio) in Division II and Troy Stanich of Stevens in Division III.

The award for most falls went to Jacob Schwarm of the University of Northern Iowa with 16 in Division I, Hayden Bronne of Tiffin in Division II with 20 and Marvin Cunningham of Johnson & Wales University (Providence) with 24.

The most tech falls award was earned by Alex Madrigal of George Mason with 14 in Division I, Ryan Vasbinder of McKendree with 10 in Division II and Stephen Maloney of Messiah with 16 in Division III.

Iowa’s Lee went 18-0 in Division I matches at 125 pounds for an average of 5.00 team points per match to edge out Mark Hall of Penn State (4.70) and Pat Glory of Princeton (4.54) for most dominant in Division I. The two-time NCAA champion had nine tech falls and four falls, while only having one match all season where he did not accumulate bonus points for the Hawkeyes.

Heavyweight Campbell compiled Mountain East Conference and NCAA super regional III championships on his way to a 19-0 Division II record and most dominant wrestler award joining Joey Davis (2014) as the second Falcon to win the award. Campbell’s season was highlighted by 10 falls among his 14 bonus-point wins to finish with an average of 4.95 team points per match. Chris Eddins Jr., of Pittsburgh-Johnstown (4.64) and McKendree’s Vasbinder (4.54) rounded out the top three in the division.

A close race in Division III saw Stanich edge out Bradan Birt of Millikin by 0.15 points (5.35 to 5.20) to join AJ Kowal (2016-most falls) as the second Duck to earn an NCAA wrestling award. Stanich went 23-0 in Division III matches with 20 bonus point victories, including 13 falls, as he claimed Middle Atlantic Conferences and NCAA southeast regional championships at 141 pounds.

The Most Dominant Wrestler standings are calculated by dividing the total number of team points awarded through match results by the total number of matches wrestled. Wrestlers need a minimum of 17 matches to be ranked and must have qualified for and been eligible to compete in the national championships in their division. Points per match are awarded as follows:

Fall, forfeit, injury default or DQ = 6 points (-6 points for a loss)

Tech falls = 5 points (-5 points for a loss)

Major decision = 4 points (-4 points for a loss)

Decision = 3 points (-3 points for a loss)

A competitive race for most falls in Division I ended with University of Northern Iowa’s Schwarm’s 16 falls putting him two ahead of 2019 winner Matt Stencel of Central Michigan as well as Ben Darmstadt of Cornell. The Big 12 Championships proved critical for 125-pounder Schwarm as his falls over Jace Koelzer of Northern Colorado and Joey Thomas of West Virginia proved to be the difference as Schwarm becomes the lightest-weight wrestler to win the award in Division I.

Division II featured a repeat winner as Tiffin 174-pounder Bronne becomes the first winner in non-consecutive years after winning in 2018. In fact, this year is the fourth consecutive year that the Dragons have taken home the award for most falls (Garrett Gray-2017, Bronne-2018, Nicholas Mason-2019). Bronne also set a record as his 20 falls are the most in Division II history as he finished six ahead of AJ Cooper of Fort Hays State in second with 14.

Like Tiffin, Johnson & Wales has started a streak of its own in Division III as Cunningham keeps the most falls award in house after Da’mani Burns took the crown in 2019. Cunningham’s 24 falls at 149 pounds was just enough to edge out New England College 149-pounder Evan Fidelibus and Cunningham’s teammate Michael DiNardo with 23.

George Mason’s Madrigal compiled 14 tech falls to win in Division I with a cushion of five over the 125-pound trio of Lee, Glory and Nicholas Piccininni of Oklahoma State.

A 2019 All-American, McKendree’s Vasbinder takes home his first NCAA wrestling award with 10 tech falls at 197 pounds in Division II. The Bearcat also had a comfortable lead with three more tech falls than Nebraska-Kearney 184-pounder Anthony Mancini, UIndy 157-pounder Dawson Combest, Lindenwood (Missouri) 125-pounder Carlos Jacquez and East Stroudsburg 174-pounder Michael Raccioppi.

The closest race for any award came in Division III tech falls as the aggregate time tiebreaker was necessary to separate 157-pounder Maloney and 141-pounder Ahken Chu of SUNY Oneonta with 16 tech falls apiece. A margin of 53 seconds (62:23 to 63:16) was enough for Maloney to repeat as the award winner in Division III. Roger Williams 149-pound Tyler Gazaway was also in the running falling one short with 15.

For falls and tech falls to be counted for the awards they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e., Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the two categories are broken based on the aggregate time.

NCAA Stat Leaders - Most Dominant - Division I

Name School Weight Avg. Team Points Spencer Lee Iowa 125 5.00 Mark Hall Penn St. 174 4.70 Pat Glory Princeton 125 4.54 Nick Lee Penn St. 141 4.29 Kollin Moore Ohio St. 197 4.19 Shane Griffith Stanford 165 4.16 Mason Parris Michigan 285 4.14 Hayden Hidlay NC State 157 4.11 Ryan Deakin Northwestern 157 4.10 Real Woods Stanford 141 4.05 Alex Marinelli Iowa 165 4.05 Noah Adams West Virginia 197 3.97 Austin O`Connor North Carolina 149 3.88 Tanner Cook South Dakota St. 165 3.86 Nicholas Piccininni Oklahoma St. 125 3.85 Seth Gross Wisconsin 133 3.76 Luke Pletcher Ohio St. 141 3.67 Matt Stencel Central Mich. 285 3.64 Jordan Kutler Lehigh 174 3.64 Cary Miller Appalachian St. 285 3.59

NCAA Stat Leaders - Most Dominant - Division II

Name School Weight Avg. Team Points Jared Campbell Notre Dame (OH) 285 4.95 Chris Eddins Jr. Pitt.-Johnstown 149 4.64 Ryan Vasbinder McKendree 197 4.54 Kolton Eischens St. Cloud St. 174 4.42 Heath Gray Central Okla. 184 4.19 Hunter Bray Notre Dame (OH) 133 4.06 Nick Foster McKendree 165 4.04 Hayden Bronne Tiffin 174 3.97 Trey Grine Tiffin 157 3.91 Matt Malcom Neb.-Kearney 165 3.85 Josh Blatt Belmont Abbey 149 3.83 Robert Gambrell Colo. Sch. of Mines 174 3.82 Nicholas Mason Tiffin 197 3.79 Tyler Lawley Newman 133 3.78 Jonathan Andreatta Adams St. 133 3.74 Nick Baumler Upper Iowa 197 3.71 Gavin Nye Colorado St.-Pueblo 285 3.61 Logan Grass Mercyhurst 165 3.56 Wesley Dawkins Neb.-Kearney 133 3.56 Connor Craig Pitt.-Johnstown 184 3.50

NCAA Stat Leaders - Most Dominant - Division III

Name School Weight Avg. Team Points Troy Stanich Stevens 141 5.35 Bradan Birt Millikin 165 5.20 Tanner Vassar Augsburg 184 5.14 Brett Kaliner Stevens 149 5.09 Guy Patron Loras 197 5.06 Cornell Beachem Mt. St. Joseph 174 5.00 Kyle Hatch Wabash 165 4.91 Robert Areyano Central 149 4.81 Dylan Roth Heidelberg 184 4.74 Aaron Wilson Augsburg 149 4.71 Patrick Irwin Coast Guard 285 4.68 Mike Tortorice Wis.-Whitewater 125 4.68 Sean Lyons NYU 157 4.63 Palmer Rodenhaber Alvernia 285 4.59 Evan Fidelibus New England Col. 149 4.53 Kaidon Winters RIT 157 4.49 Dempsey King RIT 165 4.48 Joseph Rossetti Williams 141 4.47 Drew Kasper Otterbein 285 4.46 Ryan Epps Augsburg 157 4.45

NCAA Stat Leaders - Falls - Division I

Name School Weight Falls Time Jacob Schwarm UNI 125 16 33:10 Ben Darmstadt Cornell 197 14 23:49 Matt Stencel Central Mich. 285 14 29:19 Tanner Cook South Dakota St. 165 12 34:56 Cody Surratt Air Force 174 11 22:54 Matthew Waddell Chattanooga 184 11 26:12 Noah Gosner Campbell 133 11 29:53 Denton Spencer Virginia 149 10 16:06 Mason Parris Michigan 285 10 19:54 Randy Meneweather II Air Force 165 10 21:03 Josh Mason Bloomsburg 133 10 24:50 Mark Hall Penn St. 174 10 30:19 Jason Kraiser Campbell 149 10 30:34 Colston DiBlasi George Mason 149 10 37:31 Bryce West Northern Ill. 125 9 15:19 Cameron Valdiviez Missouri 125 9 22:04 Anthony Mantanona Oklahoma 174 9 23:47 Brandon Womack Cornell 174 9 24:31 Spencer Berthhold Kent St. 285 9 25:58 Greg Bulsak Clarion 197 9 26:19

NCAA Stat Leaders - Falls - Division II

Name School Weight Falls Time Hayden Bronne Tiffin 174 20 35:56 AJ Cooper Fort Hays St. 285 14 49:19 Tyler Lawley Newman 133 13 33:59 Greg Hilliard Belmont Abbey 165 12 24:06 Gage Branson Bellarmine 141 12 30:59 Luke McGonigal Mercyhurst 197 11 22:34 Nicholas Mason Tiffin 197 11 28:21 Elijah Mahan Lindenwood (MO) 184 11 30:32 Jared Campbell Notre Dame (OH) 285 10 18:38 Eric Beck Bellarmine 165 10 31:07 Sammy Deseriere Western Colo. 285 9 13:06 Joel Leise Gannon 184 9 18:37 Chris Eddins Jr. Pitt.-Johnstown 149 9 19:31 Zach Larue Bellarmine 133 9 20:09 Jacob Robb Mercyhurst 285 9 21:15 Bret Heil Maryville (MO) 174 9 23:31 Chase Wilkerson UIndy 133 9 24:36 Kalin Winkler Central Okla. 197 9 28:28 Josh Blatt Belmont Abbey 149 8 20:03 Gavin Nye Colorado St.-Pueblo 285 8 21:04

NCAA Stat Leaders - Falls - Division III

Name School Weight Falls Time Marvin Cunningham JWU (Providence) 149 24 61:55 Evan Fidelibus New England Col. 149 23 29:31 Michael DiNardo JWU (Providence) 285 23 54:17 Kaidon Winters RIT 157 22 51:21 Joseph Rossetti Williams 141 21 46:10 Bradan Birt Millikin 165 20 36:38 Joe Salerno Washington & Lee 149 19 29:22 Evan Lawrence Wis.-Eau Claire 174 19 37:50 Jarrit Shinhoster Wis.-Whitewater 174 18 44:04 Grant Martin Mount Union 285 17 32:42 Palmer Rodenhaber Alvernia 285 17 38:01 Isaac Odell Wheaton (IL) 184 17 44:14 Mitchell Arch CWRU 157 16 23:33 Hayden Brown JWU (Providence) 133 16 32:23 Tyler Marsh WPI 165 16 36:34 Nicholas Moreno Coast Guard 165 16 41:42 Cole DiRico JWU (Providence) 149 16 44:57 Kaleb Reeves Coe 285 15 13:39 Trent Furman NYU 133 15 24:02 Dylan Roth Heidelberg 184 15 26:11

NCAA Stat Leaders - Tech Falls - Division I

Name School Weight Tech Falls Time Alex Madrigal George Mason 141 14 63:26 Spencer Lee Iowa 125 9 35:44 Pat Glory Princeton 125 9 45:25 Nicholas Piccininni Oklahoma St. 125 9 46:12 Devin Schroder Purdue 125 8 29:05 Luke Werner Lock Haven 125 7 22:22 Connor Flynn Missouri 174 7 30:28 Devin Skatzka Minnesota 174 7 32:12 Cameron Sykora North Dakota St. 133 7 34:13 Codi Russell Appalachian St. 133 7 35:43 Seth Gross Wisconsin 133 7 38:16 Nick Lee Penn St. 141 7 38:36 Derek Spann Buffalo 133 7 42:20 Austin DeSanto Iowa 133 6 24:36 Quentin Perez Campbell 165 6 27:57 Jacob Koser Navy 197 6 29:02 Dakota Geer Oklahoma St. 197 6 30:35 Kollin Moore Ohio St. 197 6 33:34 Neal Richards VMI 174 6 34:43 Kyle Shoop Lock Haven 141 5 21:51

NCAA Stat Leaders - Tech Falls - Division II

Name School Weight Tech Falls Time Ryan Vasbinder McKendree 197 10 47:54 Anthony Mancini Neb.-Kearney 184 7 33:08 Dawson Combest UIndy 157 7 35:47 Carlos Jacquez Lindenwood (MO) 125 7 41:14 Michael Raccioppi East Stroudsburg 174 7 41:18 Josh Portillo Neb.-Kearney 125 6 22:07 Logan Grass Merychurst 165 6 24:58 Aryus Jones Fort Hays St. 184 6 26:09 Richard Screptock Tiffin 184 6 33:56 Daniel Bishop Augustana (SD) 197 5 17:11 Connor Craig Pitt.-Johnstown 184 5 19:47 Trey Grine Tiffin 157 5 21:17 Matthew Rudy Limestone 197 5 21:20 Matt Malcom Neb.-Kearney 165 5 23:34 Airk Furseth Wis.-Parkside 133 5 23:43 Kameron Frame Newman 157 5 24:35 Hunter Burnett Augustana (SD) 141 5 24:54 Gino Sita Alderson Broaddus 184 5 25:48 Branson Proudlock Findlay 141 5 28:04 Garrett Beam Limestone 165 5 30:11

NCAA Stat Leaders - Tech Falls - Division III