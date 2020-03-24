NCAA announces the 2020 NCAA wrestling award winners

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released the winners and final standings for the 2020 NCAA wrestling awards in Divisions I, II and III.
The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes who have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular season, conference tournaments and NCAA super regionals.
Leading the way as the Most Dominant Wrestler in each division are Spencer Lee of Iowa in Division I, Jared Campbell of Notre Dame (Ohio) in Division II and Troy Stanich of Stevens in Division III.
The award for most falls went to Jacob Schwarm of the University of Northern Iowa with 16 in Division I, Hayden Bronne of Tiffin in Division II with 20 and Marvin Cunningham of Johnson & Wales University (Providence) with 24.
The most tech falls award was earned by Alex Madrigal of George Mason with 14 in Division I, Ryan Vasbinder of McKendree with 10 in Division II and Stephen Maloney of Messiah with 16 in Division III.
Iowa’s Lee went 18-0 in Division I matches at 125 pounds for an average of 5.00 team points per match to edge out Mark Hall of Penn State (4.70) and Pat Glory of Princeton (4.54) for most dominant in Division I. The two-time NCAA champion had nine tech falls and four falls, while only having one match all season where he did not accumulate bonus points for the Hawkeyes.
Heavyweight Campbell compiled Mountain East Conference and NCAA super regional III championships on his way to a 19-0 Division II record and most dominant wrestler award joining Joey Davis (2014) as the second Falcon to win the award. Campbell’s season was highlighted by 10 falls among his 14 bonus-point wins to finish with an average of 4.95 team points per match. Chris Eddins Jr., of Pittsburgh-Johnstown (4.64) and McKendree’s Vasbinder (4.54) rounded out the top three in the division.
A close race in Division III saw Stanich edge out Bradan Birt of Millikin by 0.15 points (5.35 to 5.20) to join AJ Kowal (2016-most falls) as the second Duck to earn an NCAA wrestling award. Stanich went 23-0 in Division III matches with 20 bonus point victories, including 13 falls, as he claimed Middle Atlantic Conferences and NCAA southeast regional championships at 141 pounds.
The Most Dominant Wrestler standings are calculated by dividing the total number of team points awarded through match results by the total number of matches wrestled. Wrestlers need a minimum of 17 matches to be ranked and must have qualified for and been eligible to compete in the national championships in their division. Points per match are awarded as follows:
- Fall, forfeit, injury default or DQ = 6 points (-6 points for a loss)
- Tech falls = 5 points (-5 points for a loss)
- Major decision = 4 points (-4 points for a loss)
- Decision = 3 points (-3 points for a loss)
A competitive race for most falls in Division I ended with University of Northern Iowa’s Schwarm’s 16 falls putting him two ahead of 2019 winner Matt Stencel of Central Michigan as well as Ben Darmstadt of Cornell. The Big 12 Championships proved critical for 125-pounder Schwarm as his falls over Jace Koelzer of Northern Colorado and Joey Thomas of West Virginia proved to be the difference as Schwarm becomes the lightest-weight wrestler to win the award in Division I.
Division II featured a repeat winner as Tiffin 174-pounder Bronne becomes the first winner in non-consecutive years after winning in 2018. In fact, this year is the fourth consecutive year that the Dragons have taken home the award for most falls (Garrett Gray-2017, Bronne-2018, Nicholas Mason-2019). Bronne also set a record as his 20 falls are the most in Division II history as he finished six ahead of AJ Cooper of Fort Hays State in second with 14.
Like Tiffin, Johnson & Wales has started a streak of its own in Division III as Cunningham keeps the most falls award in house after Da’mani Burns took the crown in 2019. Cunningham’s 24 falls at 149 pounds was just enough to edge out New England College 149-pounder Evan Fidelibus and Cunningham’s teammate Michael DiNardo with 23.
George Mason’s Madrigal compiled 14 tech falls to win in Division I with a cushion of five over the 125-pound trio of Lee, Glory and Nicholas Piccininni of Oklahoma State.
A 2019 All-American, McKendree’s Vasbinder takes home his first NCAA wrestling award with 10 tech falls at 197 pounds in Division II. The Bearcat also had a comfortable lead with three more tech falls than Nebraska-Kearney 184-pounder Anthony Mancini, UIndy 157-pounder Dawson Combest, Lindenwood (Missouri) 125-pounder Carlos Jacquez and East Stroudsburg 174-pounder Michael Raccioppi.
The closest race for any award came in Division III tech falls as the aggregate time tiebreaker was necessary to separate 157-pounder Maloney and 141-pounder Ahken Chu of SUNY Oneonta with 16 tech falls apiece. A margin of 53 seconds (62:23 to 63:16) was enough for Maloney to repeat as the award winner in Division III. Roger Williams 149-pound Tyler Gazaway was also in the running falling one short with 15.
For falls and tech falls to be counted for the awards they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e., Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the two categories are broken based on the aggregate time.
NCAA Stat Leaders - Most Dominant - Division I
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Avg. Team Points
|Spencer Lee
|Iowa
|125
|5.00
|Mark Hall
|Penn St.
|174
|4.70
|Pat Glory
|Princeton
|125
|4.54
|Nick Lee
|Penn St.
|141
|4.29
|Kollin Moore
|Ohio St.
|197
|4.19
|Shane Griffith
|Stanford
|165
|4.16
|Mason Parris
|Michigan
|285
|4.14
|Hayden Hidlay
|NC State
|157
|4.11
|Ryan Deakin
|Northwestern
|157
|4.10
|Real Woods
|Stanford
|141
|4.05
|Alex Marinelli
|Iowa
|165
|4.05
|Noah Adams
|West Virginia
|197
|3.97
|Austin O`Connor
|North Carolina
|149
|3.88
|Tanner Cook
|South Dakota St.
|165
|3.86
|Nicholas Piccininni
|Oklahoma St.
|125
|3.85
|Seth Gross
|Wisconsin
|133
|3.76
|Luke Pletcher
|Ohio St.
|141
|3.67
|Matt Stencel
|Central Mich.
|285
|3.64
|Jordan Kutler
|Lehigh
|174
|3.64
|Cary Miller
|Appalachian St.
|285
|3.59
NCAA Stat Leaders - Most Dominant - Division II
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Avg. Team Points
|Jared Campbell
|Notre Dame (OH)
|285
|4.95
|Chris Eddins Jr.
|Pitt.-Johnstown
|149
|4.64
|Ryan Vasbinder
|McKendree
|197
|4.54
|Kolton Eischens
|St. Cloud St.
|174
|4.42
|Heath Gray
|Central Okla.
|184
|4.19
|Hunter Bray
|Notre Dame (OH)
|133
|4.06
|Nick Foster
|McKendree
|165
|4.04
|Hayden Bronne
|Tiffin
|174
|3.97
|Trey Grine
|Tiffin
|157
|3.91
|Matt Malcom
|Neb.-Kearney
|165
|3.85
|Josh Blatt
|Belmont Abbey
|149
|3.83
|Robert Gambrell
|Colo. Sch. of Mines
|174
|3.82
|Nicholas Mason
|Tiffin
|197
|3.79
|Tyler Lawley
|Newman
|133
|3.78
|Jonathan Andreatta
|Adams St.
|133
|3.74
|Nick Baumler
|Upper Iowa
|197
|3.71
|Gavin Nye
|Colorado St.-Pueblo
|285
|3.61
|Logan Grass
|Mercyhurst
|165
|3.56
|Wesley Dawkins
|Neb.-Kearney
|133
|3.56
|Connor Craig
|Pitt.-Johnstown
|184
|3.50
NCAA Stat Leaders - Most Dominant - Division III
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Avg. Team Points
|Troy Stanich
|Stevens
|141
|5.35
|Bradan Birt
|Millikin
|165
|5.20
|Tanner Vassar
|Augsburg
|184
|5.14
|Brett Kaliner
|Stevens
|149
|5.09
|Guy Patron
|Loras
|197
|5.06
|Cornell Beachem
|Mt. St. Joseph
|174
|5.00
|Kyle Hatch
|Wabash
|165
|4.91
|Robert Areyano
|Central
|149
|4.81
|Dylan Roth
|Heidelberg
|184
|4.74
|Aaron Wilson
|Augsburg
|149
|4.71
|Patrick Irwin
|Coast Guard
|285
|4.68
|Mike Tortorice
|Wis.-Whitewater
|125
|4.68
|Sean Lyons
|NYU
|157
|4.63
|Palmer Rodenhaber
|Alvernia
|285
|4.59
|Evan Fidelibus
|New England Col.
|149
|4.53
|Kaidon Winters
|RIT
|157
|4.49
|Dempsey King
|RIT
|165
|4.48
|Joseph Rossetti
|Williams
|141
|4.47
|Drew Kasper
|Otterbein
|285
|4.46
|Ryan Epps
|Augsburg
|157
|4.45
NCAA Stat Leaders - Falls - Division I
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|Jacob Schwarm
|UNI
|125
|16
|33:10
|Ben Darmstadt
|Cornell
|197
|14
|23:49
|Matt Stencel
|Central Mich.
|285
|14
|29:19
|Tanner Cook
|South Dakota St.
|165
|12
|34:56
|Cody Surratt
|Air Force
|174
|11
|22:54
|Matthew Waddell
|Chattanooga
|184
|11
|26:12
|Noah Gosner
|Campbell
|133
|11
|29:53
|Denton Spencer
|Virginia
|149
|10
|16:06
|Mason Parris
|Michigan
|285
|10
|19:54
|Randy Meneweather II
|Air Force
|165
|10
|21:03
|Josh Mason
|Bloomsburg
|133
|10
|24:50
|Mark Hall
|Penn St.
|174
|10
|30:19
|Jason Kraiser
|Campbell
|149
|10
|30:34
|Colston DiBlasi
|George Mason
|149
|10
|37:31
|Bryce West
|Northern Ill.
|125
|9
|15:19
|Cameron Valdiviez
|Missouri
|125
|9
|22:04
|Anthony Mantanona
|Oklahoma
|174
|9
|23:47
|Brandon Womack
|Cornell
|174
|9
|24:31
|Spencer Berthhold
|Kent St.
|285
|9
|25:58
|Greg Bulsak
|Clarion
|197
|9
|26:19
NCAA Stat Leaders - Falls - Division II
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|Hayden Bronne
|Tiffin
|174
|20
|35:56
|AJ Cooper
|Fort Hays St.
|285
|14
|49:19
|Tyler Lawley
|Newman
|133
|13
|33:59
|Greg Hilliard
|Belmont Abbey
|165
|12
|24:06
|Gage Branson
|Bellarmine
|141
|12
|30:59
|Luke McGonigal
|Mercyhurst
|197
|11
|22:34
|Nicholas Mason
|Tiffin
|197
|11
|28:21
|Elijah Mahan
|Lindenwood (MO)
|184
|11
|30:32
|Jared Campbell
|Notre Dame (OH)
|285
|10
|18:38
|Eric Beck
|Bellarmine
|165
|10
|31:07
|Sammy Deseriere
|Western Colo.
|285
|9
|13:06
|Joel Leise
|Gannon
|184
|9
|18:37
|Chris Eddins Jr.
|Pitt.-Johnstown
|149
|9
|19:31
|Zach Larue
|Bellarmine
|133
|9
|20:09
|Jacob Robb
|Mercyhurst
|285
|9
|21:15
|Bret Heil
|Maryville (MO)
|174
|9
|23:31
|Chase Wilkerson
|UIndy
|133
|9
|24:36
|Kalin Winkler
|Central Okla.
|197
|9
|28:28
|Josh Blatt
|Belmont Abbey
|149
|8
|20:03
|Gavin Nye
|Colorado St.-Pueblo
|285
|8
|21:04
NCAA Stat Leaders - Falls - Division III
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Falls
|Time
|Marvin Cunningham
|JWU (Providence)
|149
|24
|61:55
|Evan Fidelibus
|New England Col.
|149
|23
|29:31
|Michael DiNardo
|JWU (Providence)
|285
|23
|54:17
|Kaidon Winters
|RIT
|157
|22
|51:21
|Joseph Rossetti
|Williams
|141
|21
|46:10
|Bradan Birt
|Millikin
|165
|20
|36:38
|Joe Salerno
|Washington & Lee
|149
|19
|29:22
|Evan Lawrence
|Wis.-Eau Claire
|174
|19
|37:50
|Jarrit Shinhoster
|Wis.-Whitewater
|174
|18
|44:04
|Grant Martin
|Mount Union
|285
|17
|32:42
|Palmer Rodenhaber
|Alvernia
|285
|17
|38:01
|Isaac Odell
|Wheaton (IL)
|184
|17
|44:14
|Mitchell Arch
|CWRU
|157
|16
|23:33
|Hayden Brown
|JWU (Providence)
|133
|16
|32:23
|Tyler Marsh
|WPI
|165
|16
|36:34
|Nicholas Moreno
|Coast Guard
|165
|16
|41:42
|Cole DiRico
|JWU (Providence)
|149
|16
|44:57
|Kaleb Reeves
|Coe
|285
|15
|13:39
|Trent Furman
|NYU
|133
|15
|24:02
|Dylan Roth
|Heidelberg
|184
|15
|26:11
NCAA Stat Leaders - Tech Falls - Division I
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|Alex Madrigal
|George Mason
|141
|14
|63:26
|Spencer Lee
|Iowa
|125
|9
|35:44
|Pat Glory
|Princeton
|125
|9
|45:25
|Nicholas Piccininni
|Oklahoma St.
|125
|9
|46:12
|Devin Schroder
|Purdue
|125
|8
|29:05
|Luke Werner
|Lock Haven
|125
|7
|22:22
|Connor Flynn
|Missouri
|174
|7
|30:28
|Devin Skatzka
|Minnesota
|174
|7
|32:12
|Cameron Sykora
|North Dakota St.
|133
|7
|34:13
|Codi Russell
|Appalachian St.
|133
|7
|35:43
|Seth Gross
|Wisconsin
|133
|7
|38:16
|Nick Lee
|Penn St.
|141
|7
|38:36
|Derek Spann
|Buffalo
|133
|7
|42:20
|Austin DeSanto
|Iowa
|133
|6
|24:36
|Quentin Perez
|Campbell
|165
|6
|27:57
|Jacob Koser
|Navy
|197
|6
|29:02
|Dakota Geer
|Oklahoma St.
|197
|6
|30:35
|Kollin Moore
|Ohio St.
|197
|6
|33:34
|Neal Richards
|VMI
|174
|6
|34:43
|Kyle Shoop
|Lock Haven
|141
|5
|21:51
NCAA Stat Leaders - Tech Falls - Division II
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|Ryan Vasbinder
|McKendree
|197
|10
|47:54
|Anthony Mancini
|Neb.-Kearney
|184
|7
|33:08
|Dawson Combest
|UIndy
|157
|7
|35:47
|Carlos Jacquez
|Lindenwood (MO)
|125
|7
|41:14
|Michael Raccioppi
|East Stroudsburg
|174
|7
|41:18
|Josh Portillo
|Neb.-Kearney
|125
|6
|22:07
|Logan Grass
|Merychurst
|165
|6
|24:58
|Aryus Jones
|Fort Hays St.
|184
|6
|26:09
|Richard Screptock
|Tiffin
|184
|6
|33:56
|Daniel Bishop
|Augustana (SD)
|197
|5
|17:11
|Connor Craig
|Pitt.-Johnstown
|184
|5
|19:47
|Trey Grine
|Tiffin
|157
|5
|21:17
|Matthew Rudy
|Limestone
|197
|5
|21:20
|Matt Malcom
|Neb.-Kearney
|165
|5
|23:34
|Airk Furseth
|Wis.-Parkside
|133
|5
|23:43
|Kameron Frame
|Newman
|157
|5
|24:35
|Hunter Burnett
|Augustana (SD)
|141
|5
|24:54
|Gino Sita
|Alderson Broaddus
|184
|5
|25:48
|Branson Proudlock
|Findlay
|141
|5
|28:04
|Garrett Beam
|Limestone
|165
|5
|30:11
NCAA Stat Leaders - Tech Falls - Division III
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Tech Falls
|Time
|Stephen Maloney
|Messiah
|157
|16
|62:23
|Ahken Chu
|SUNY Oneonta
|141
|16
|63:16
|Tyler Gazaway
|Roger Williams
|149
|15
|55:38
|Noah Nieman
|Adrian
|149
|11
|52:46
|Freddy Terranova
|Augustana (IL)
|149
|10
|38:14
|Ben Dougherty
|RIT
|174
|10
|39:50
|Gabriel McDaniel
|JWU (Providence)
|157
|10
|41:30
|Josiah Gehr
|Messiah
|133
|10
|46:29
|Bradan Birt
|Millikin
|165
|10
|53:12
|Travis Jones
|Ithaca
|133
|9
|45:38
|Jared Kuhns
|York (PA)
|125
|9
|46:11
|Frederick Eckles
|JWU (Providence)
|141
|8
|24:22
|Caden Mareno
|Coast Guard
|133
|8
|26:42
|Vincent Mascola
|Springfield
|149
|8
|32:06
|Brett Leonard
|Roger Williams
|174
|8
|34:25
|Schuyler Caprella
|Ohio Northern
|157
|8
|34:27
|Aaron Kelly
|Baldwin Wallace
|141
|8
|36:47
|Aaron Wilson
|Augsburg
|149
|8
|37:26
|Fox Maxwell
|Bridgewater St.
|165
|8
|45:22
|Sean Lyons
|NYU
|157
|8
|46:02