Iowa wrestling championships: History and records from the dynasty

Iowa Hawkeye wrestling is unique. Few teams garner a fan base quite as passionate, sell out an arena as often and have the cult following as intense as this legendary wrestling program does year after year. The Black and Gold Iowa faithful know wrestling.

The Hawkeyes are now led by a coach who won NCAA and Olympic titles for the program and most recently coached one of the most dominant college teams in NCAA history. Head coach Tom Brands started competing for the Hawkeyes in 1988, and he's been at the school almost every year since.

Under Brands, the Hawks have won three NCAA titles, trained 20 Olympic and World Team members and produced 12 NCAA champions. Three Hawkeyes have also won the Hodge Trophy, wrestling's equivalent to the Heisman Trophy; Brands coached two of those three athletes. The team has also won five Big Ten Championships and produced 82 All-Americans. Along with his brother Terry and his assistant coach Ryan Morningstar, Iowa has continued a history of excellence that began well before their time.

The first team championship came in 1975 under head coach Gary Kurdelmeier, an NCAA champion for the Hawkeyes himself in 1958. Kurdelmeier would go on to be inducted into the Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame, but his biggest contribution was creating a winning culture and a dominant program that went on to win 22 more team titles.

Here's everything you need to know about the Iowa wrestling dynasty, including season-by-season records and breakdowns of every one of the Hawkeyes' championships.

Iowa wrestling quick facts

Coach: Tom Brands

Location: Iowa City, Iowa

All-time record (through the 2019-20 season): 1026-231-31

NCAA championships: 1975, 1976, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2008, 2009, 2010

Conference tournament championships: 1915, 1916, 1958, 1962, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2020

Iowa wrestling has won a total of 23 national championships, including back-to-back titles from 1975-1976 as well as consecutive titles from 1978-1986, 1991-1993, 1995-2000 and 2008-2010. The team also ended the 2019-2020 season ranked No. 1 in the NWCA poll with ten All-Americans.

Iowa wrestling statistical leaders

SEASON WINS:

1. Barry Davis (1981-82): 46

2. Tom Brands (1990-91): 45

3. Mark Reiland (1990-91): 44

T4. Barry Davis (1984-85),Terry Brands (1990-91): 43

T6. Royce Alger (1987-88), Troy Steiner (1991-92): 42

T8. Chuck Yagla (1975-76), Ed Banach (1979-80), Tom Ryan (1990-91) & Tom Brands (1991-92): 41



CAREER WINS:

1. Barry Davis (1981-85):162

2. Tom Brands (1988-92):158

3. Troy Steiner (1990-93): 148

4. Ed Banach (1980-83): 141

5. Terry Brands (1988-92): 137

6. Duane Goldman (1983-86): 132

T7. Jim Zalesky (1981-84) 131, Jim Heffernan (1983-87) & Royce Alger (1984-88): 131

10. Doug Schwab (1998-2001): 130

SEASON PINS:

1. Bruce Kinseth (1978-79): 23

T2. John Bowlsby (1976-77) & Ed Banach (1982-83): 22

4. Brent Metcalf (2008-09): 20

T5. Randy Lewis (1978-79; 1979-80), Ed Banach (1981-82), Royce Alger (1987-88) & Luke Moffitt (2001-02): 19

T10. Rico Chiapparelli (1982-83), Mark Reiland (1988-89), Terry Brands (1990-91), Mark Reiland (1990-91):18

CAREER PINS:

1. Ed Banach (1980-83): 73

2. Randy Lewis (1978-81): 64

3. John Bowlsby (1975-79): 59

T4. Rico Chiapparelli (1983-87), Royce Alger (1984-88): 49

6. Terry Brands (1988-92): 48

7. Brent Metcalf (2008-10): 47

8. Tom Brands (1988-92): 46

9. Mark Reiland (1989-92): 45

10. Chuck Yagla (1973-76): 44

Iowa wrestling: Olympians

Iowa wrestling has had 18 Olympians since 1928. Five have won a gold medal.

YEAR ATHLETE CITY WEIGHT MEDAL 1928 Leslie Beers Amsterdam 158.5 1948 Joe Scarpello London 174 1960 Terry McCann Rome 125.5 Gold 1968 Steve Combs Mexico City 171.5 1980, 1992 Chris Campbell Moscow, Barcelona 180.5, 198 Bronze (1992) 1984 Ed Banach Los Angeles 198 Gold 1980 Chuck Yagla Moscow 1449.5 1980, 1984 Randy Lewis Moscow, Los Angeles 136.5 Gold (1984) 1984 Lou Banach Los Angeles 220 Gold 1984, 1988 Barry Davis Los Angeles, Seoul 125.5 Silver (1984) 1996 Tom Brands Atlanta 136.5 Gold 2000 Terry Brands Sydney 127.75 Bronze 2000 Lincoln McIlravy Sydney 152 Bronze 2004 Joe Williams Athens 163 2008 Steve Mocco Beijing 264.5 2008 Doug Schwab Beijing 145.5 2008 Mike Zadick Beijing 132 2016 Daniel Dennis Rio 125.5

Iowa wrestling stats, records

Here are some of the most remarkable stats from the Iowa dynasty (as of June, 2020)

The Hawkeyes have led the nation in attendance for each of Brands' 14 years as head coach. The program broke a new attendance record in 2020, averaging 12,568.4 fans. The 2020 season marked the first time that any team in NCAA wrestling history has averaged over 10,000 or more fans for every home event. The team also set the record for the largest attendance at a single event, drawing 42,287 fans to the Grapple on the Gridiron even in November 2015.

Iowa has not lost a dual to in-state rival Iowa State since head coach Tom Brands took over the program. The Hawkeyes are 15-0 against the Cyclones.

Iowa has the second-longest winning streak in NCAA wrestling history with 69 wins. Oklahoma State broke Iowa's streak in 2011 when the tied the Hawkeyes.

Iowa has won the most consecutive national titles of any wrestling team in NCAA history, and the streak of nine titles, is second among streaks for any Division I men's sports team in the NCAA, eclipsed only by Arkansas 12 consecutive indoor track and field titles. Iowa set it's record from 1978-1986.

Iowa wrestling season records from 1910 to today

Here's an overview of every Iowa wrestling season.

SEASON COACH RECORD CONFERENCE finish NCAA TOURNAMENT FINISH 1910-1911 E.G. Schroeder 0-1 N/A N/A 1911-1912 E.G. Schroeder 1-1 N/A N/A 1912-1913 E.G. Schroeder 2-0 N/A N/A 1913-1914 E.G. Schroeder 1-0 N/A N/A 1914-1915 E.G. Schroeder 1-0-1 N/A N/A 1915-1916 Pat Wright 2-0-1 N/A N/A 1916-1917 Pat Wright 0-2 N/A N/A 1917-1918 Pat Wright 1-0 N/A N/A 1918-1919 Pat Wright 0-1 N/A N/A 1919-1920 Pat Wright 0-3 N/A N/A 1920-1921 E.G. Schroeder 4-1 N/A N/A 1921-1922 Mike Howard 2-2 N/A N/A 1922-1923 Mike Howard 4-1 N/A N/A 1923-1924 Mike Howard 5-1 N/A N/A 1924-1925 Mike Howard 4-1 3rd N/A 1925-1926 Mike Howard 5-1 3rd N/A 1926-1927 Mike Howard 5-1 9th N/A 1927-1928 Mike Howard 1-5 10th T9th 1928-1929 Mike Howard 0-5-1 N/A N/A 1929-1930 Mike Howard 2-3 N/A N/A 1930-1931 Mike Howard 3-3 N/A N/A 1931-1932 Mike Howard 1-4 N/A N/A 1932-1933 Mike Howard 0-5 N/A N/A 1933-1934 Mike Howard 2-1-2 3rd T13rd 1934-1935 Mike Howard 4-1 2nd T8th 1935-1936 Mike Howard 5-0 2nd 9th 1936-1937 Mike Howard 3-3-1 7th N/A 1937-1938 Mike Howard 1-6-1 8th N/A 1938-1939 Mike Howard 3-3-1 5th N/A 1939-1940 Mike Howard 3-3 6th N/A 1940-1941 Mike Howard 4-3 2nd T10th 1941-1942 Mike Howard 6-1 4th N/A 1942-1943 Mike Howard 3-0 5th N/A 1943-1944 Mike Howard 0-0 T6th N/A 1944-1945 Mike Howard 0-2 2nd N/A 1945-1946 Mike Howard 4-1 5th N/A 1946-1947 Mike Howard 4-1 T3rd 7th 1947-1948 Mike Howard 5-1 T2nd T5th 1948-1949 Mike Howard 3-2-1 7th T7th 1949-1950 Mike Howard 4-2 5th 6th 1950-1951 Mike Howard 4-2-2 T6th N/A 1951-1952 Mike Howard 0-5-2 7th T14th 1952-1953 David McCuskey 3-4-1 T5th N/A 1953-1954 David McCuskey 4-4 4th T4th 1954-1955 David McCuskey 9-2-1 2nd 6th 1955-1956 David McCuskey 6-2 2nd 4th 1956-1957 David McCuskey 7-2 3rd 8th 1957-1958 David McCuskey 10-3 1st 5th 1958-1959 David McCuskey 10-2 2nd 4th 1959-1960 David McCuskey 4-4-1 2nd 4th 1960-1961 David McCuskey 5-6 4th T21st 1961-1962 David McCuskey 7-2 1st 3rd 1962-1963 David McCuskey 8-4 2nd 7th 1963-1964 David McCuskey 7-3 2nd T12th 1964-1965 David McCuskey 5-6 T9th N/A 1965-1966 David McCuskey 2-7-2 T8th N/A 1966-1967 David McCuskey 7-8 8th N/A 1967-1968 David McCuskey 13-3 T2nd T31st 1968-1969 David McCuskey 15-2 2nd 7th 1969-1970 David McCuskey 15-1 2nd 5th 1970-1971 David McCuskey 12-4-1 2nd T32nd 1971-1972 David McCuskey 11-0-1 2nd 11th 1972-1973 Gary Kurdelmeier 10-4-2 2nd T7th 1973-1974 Gary Kurdelmeier 10-2-2 1st 5th 1974-1975 Gary Kurdelmeier 17-0-1 1st 1st 1975-1976 Gary Kurdelmeier 14-1 1st 1st 1976-1977 Dan Gable 17-1-1 1st 3rd 1977-1978 Dan Gable 15-1 1st 1st 1978-1979 Dan Gable 19-0 1st 1st 1979-1980 Dan Gable 17-1 1st 1st 1980-1981 Dan Gable 21-1 1st 1st 1981-1982 Dan Gable 16-0-1 1st 1st 1982-1983 Dan Gable 17-1 1st 1st 1983-1984 Dan Gable 16-1 1st 1st 1984-1985 Dan Gable 18-0 1st 1st 1985-1986 Dan Gable 16-1 1st 1st 1986-1987 Dan Gable 19-2 1st 2nd 1987-1988 Dan Gable 16-3 1st 2nd 1988-1989 Dan Gable 17-2 1st 6th 1989-1990 Dan Gable 19-2-1 1st 3rd 1990-1991 Dan Gable 25-0-1 1st 1st 1991-1992 Dan Gable 16-0-0 1st 1st 1992-1993 Dan Gable 14-1-1 1st 1st 1993-1994 Dan Gable 11-3-0 1st 2nd 1994-1995 Dan Gable 14-0 1st 1st 1995-1996 Dan Gable 17-0 1st 1st 1996-1997 Dan Gable 15-1 1st 1st 1997-1998 Jim Zalesky 13-3 1st 1st 1998-1999 Jim Zalesky 13-4 2nd 1st 1999-2000 Jim Zalesky 18-0 1st 1st 2000-2001 Jim Zalesky 18-4 3rd 2nd 2001-2002 Jim Zalesky 16-4 2nd 4th 2002-2003 Jim Zalesky 17-3 2nd 8th 2003-2004 Jim Zalesky 11-4 1st 2nd 2004-2005 Jim Zalesky 10-5 4th 7th 2005-2006 Jim Zalesky 11-7 6th 4th 2006-2007 Tom Brands 14-5 3rd 8th 2007-2008 Tom Brands 21-1 1st 1st 2008-2009 Tom Brands 24-0 1st 1st 2009-2010 Tom Brands 23-0 1st 1st 2010-2011 Tom Brands 15-0-1 2nd 3rd 2011-2012 Tom Brands 14-4 3rd 3rd 2012-2013 Tom Brands 20-3 3rd 4th 2013-2014 Tom Brands 15-2 2nd 4th 2014-2015 Tom Brands 17-1 T-1st 2nd 2015-2016 Tom Brands 16-1 2nd 5th 2016-2017 Tom Brands 13-2 3rd 4th 2017-2018 Tom Brands 12-3 4th 3rd 2018-2019 Tom Brands 14-1 3rd 4th 2019-2020 Tom Brands 13-0 1st N/A

Iowa wrestling championship breakdowns

Here is a closer look at all 23 national championships with videos, photos, stats and analysis from each of Iowa's title runs:

Watch the full match between Iowa 1975 national champion Chuck Yagla and Olympian Lee Kemp of Wisconsin.

Chuck Yagla (150 pounds)Dan Holm (158 pounds)

All-Americans:

Chris Campbell (2nd, 177 pounds)

Greg Stevens (2nd, 190 pounds)

John Bowlsby (3rd, Unlimited)

Iowa's first national title came 65 years after the establishment of the program, but this win set in motion a dynasty that would continue for decades. Led by national champions Chuck Yagla and Dan Holm, the Hawkeyes finished with a solid 102 points in the 1975 tournament to earn a convincing win over second-place Oklahoma. The team also put five athletes on the podium, setting a new school record for number of All-Americans at the NCAA tournament. The win marked the first national title for Gary Kurdelmeier, but he wasn't done yet.

National Champions:

Brad Smith ( 142 pounds)

Chuck Yagla (150 pounds)

Chris Campbell (177 pounds)

All-Americans:

Tim Cysewski (3rd, 134 pounds)

Dan Wagemann (2nd, 167 pounds)

Bud Palmer (3rd, 190 pounds)

Doug Benschoter (5th, Unlimited)

That 1975 championship set the new standard. In his final year of coaching before moving on to athletic administration, Kurdelmeier built upon his success the previous year and guided Iowa to its first back-to-back titles in program history. Yagla led the team with his second individual national title, but teammates Brad Smith and Chris Campbell also won gold. Tim Cysewski, Dan Wagemann, Bud Palmer, Doug Benschoter earned All-American honors to again break the program record for All-Americans at the tournament, a mark set the previous year. Iowa State finished 37.5 points behind the reigning Hawkeyes, while Yagla became the first Iowa wrestler to earn the Most Outstanding Wrestler award at the tournament.

“I had a good career at Iowa and was there during the start of the so-called dynasty,” Yagla told HawkeyeSports in 2013. "But my freshman year was Dan Gable’s first year as an assistant coach and Gary Kurdelmeier’s first year as a head coach. So it was only partly because I was there that good things began to happen at Iowa.”

All-Americans:

Dan Glenn (3rd, 118 pounds)

Randy Lewis (2nd, 126 pounds)

Scott Trizzino (3rd, 142 pounds)

Bruce Kinseth (2nd, 150 pounds)

Mike DeAnna (6th, 167 pounds)

John Bowlsby (5th, Unlimited)

1978 brought a narrow victory, but a victory nonetheless for the Hawkeyes, and the year signaled the first in what would ultimately become 15 total for the famous Hawkeye coach Dan Gable. Iowa did not have a single national champion on this championship team, but six All-Americans allowed the team to edge out Iowa State by half a point to earn its third title in four years.

National Champions:

Randy Lewis (126 pounds)

Bruce Kinseth (150 pounds)

All-Americans:

Dan Glenn (3rd, 118 pounds)

Scott Trizzino (2nd, 142 pounds)

Mike DeAnna (2nd, 167 pounds)

Bud Palmer (2nd, 177 pounds)

Bruce Kinseth, a national runner-up in 1979, highlighted Gable's and Iowa's second national championship as he pinned his way through both the Big Ten and NCAA tournament to set the program record of in-season pins at 23. Joining Kinseth on the top of the podium for the Hawkeyes in 1979 was Randy Lewis, also a national runner-up the year before. The Hawkeyes again beat out in-state rival Iowa State for the title, but this time extended the gap between first and second to 34.5 points.

National champions:

Randy Lewis (134 pounds)

Ed Banach (177 pounds)

All-Americans:

Dan Glenn (2nd, 118 pounds)

Lenny Zalesky (4th, 142 pounds)

King Mueller (3rd, 150 pounds)

Mark Stevenson (7th, 158 pounds)

Doug Anderson (8th, 167 pounds)

Dean Phinney (3rd, Unlimited)

Iowa added two more national champions to the history books along with six additional All-Americans, setting a new school record on the way to winning its third consecutive national title. The team beat out second-place finisher Oklahoma State by 23.75 points, despite the Cowboys also finishing the tournament with two national champions. As college wrestling moved into a new decade, so did the Hawkeyes, and this decade would be marked with even more title wins for the Black and Gold.

National champions:

Ed Banach (177 pounds)

Lou Banach (Unlimited)



All-Americans:

Barry Davis (7th, 118 pounds)

Tim Riley (7th, 126 pounds)

Randy Lewis (7th, 134 pounds)

Lenny Zalesky (2nd, 142 pounds)

Scott Trizzino (2nd, 150 pounds)

Jim Zalesky (5th, 158 pounds)

Mike DeAnna (2nd, 167 pounds)



The 1981 NCAA champion was the year of the Banach Brothers. Twins Lou and Ed Banach each captured NCAA titles as they helped propel Iowa to its fourth consecutive NCAA title. With Ed Banach earning his second title at 177 pounds and Lou Banach picking up gold at heavyweight, these two athletes showed the world what the Banach family was made of. The Hawkeyes also put nine athletes on the podium at the NCAA tournament, the most All-Americans the team had ever produced in one season until 2020. In addition, this year's team became the winningest team in program history after earning victory in 21 duals during the season. 1981 was unquestionably a banner year for the program.

National Champions:

Barry Davis (118 pounds)

Jim Zalesky (158 pounds)

Pete Bush (190 pounds)

All-Americans:

Jeff Kerber (6th, 134 pounds)

Lenny Zalesky (2nd, 142 pounds

Dave Fitzgerald (7th, 167 pounds)

Lou Banach (3rd, Unlimited)

Ed Banach (2nd, 177 pounds)

Another Iowa-Iowa State NCAA championship race once again ended with Gable's Hawkeyes hoisting the national trophy again. The Hawkeyes put three champs on the podium this year and had two sets of brothers earn All-American honors for a total of 131.75 team points. Barry Davis, a 118-pounder who finished seventh the year before, set the school record for season wins during the Hawkeyes' 1981-1982 campaign, posting a total of 43 victories, a mark that he later broke himself. Iowa also posted an undefeated record this season as the team added to its trophy collection.

1983 (view full brackets)

National champions:

Barry Davis (126 pounds)

Jim Zalesky (158 pounds)

Ed Banach (190 pounds)

Lou Banach (Unlimited)

All-Americans:

Tim Riley (5th, 118 pounds)

Jeff Kerber (5th, 134 pounds)

Harlan Kistler (3rd, 142 pounds)

Jim Heffernan (4th, 150 pounds)

Duane Goldman (2nd, 177 pounds)

Four national champions, nine All-Americans, and another title run for the Hawkeyes, that's what 1983 was all about for Dan Gable and his squad. Nine athletes on this team also won conference titles and paced the team to a 17-1 dual season record as the Hawkeyes continued to chase and break team as well as sport records. The year was monumental not just for the team's success, but also because it marked the year when Davis, Zalensky and both Banach brothers became multiple-time NCAA champions together. The Hawkeyes had found their dominant rhythm and would go on to win three more consecutive NCAA titles to extend their winning streak to nine.

National champions:

Jim Zalesky (158 pounds)

All-Americans:

Tim Riley (5th, 118 pounds)

Mark Trizzino (4th, 126 pounds)

Greg Randall (2nd, 134 pounds)

Jeff Kerber (6th, 142 pounds)

Marty Kistler (2nd, 150 pounds)

Lindley Kistler (2nd, 167 pounds)

Duane Goldman (2nd, 177 pounds)



The degree of separation between Iowa and its opponents continued to grow in 1984 as the team dominated the NCAA championships with 123.75 points, a national champion, and eight All-Americans. Led by three-time NCAA champion Jim Zalesky, the Hawkeyes had four additional athletes in the NCAA finals, including another family connection as the Kistler brothers each finished second at 150 and 167 pounds. Head coach Dan Gable was building something special, and his reputation and success would land him the head coaching job for Team USA at the 1984 Olympics.

National champions:

Barry Davis (126 pounds)

Marty Kistler (158 pounds)

All-Americans:

Matt Egeland (2nd, 118 pounds)

Greg Randall (5th, 134 pounds)

Kevin Dresser (4th, 142 pounds)

Jim Heffernan (2nd, 150 pounds)

Lindley Kistler (5th, 167 pounds)

Rico Chiapparelli (5th, 177 pounds)

Duane Goldman (2nd, 190 pounds)

The 1985 championships was all Gable's world, and everyone else was just living in it. The Iowa Hawkeyes dominated the NCAA tournament with two national champions and five NCAA finalists, the second year in a row that the Black and Gold sent five athletes into the final match. For the third time in his career, Iowa's Davis also won a national title, and his performance in the 126-pound weight class earned him Outstanding Wrestling honors. A monumental undefeated season and another title run for the Hawkeyes ended with an 18-0 dual record and nine All-Americans. "Fight for Iowa" was becoming a local and national anthem in the wrestling community.

1986 (view full brackets)

National champions:

Brad Penrith (126 pounds)

Kevin Dresser (142 pounds)

Jim Heffernan (150 pounds)

Marty Kistler (167 pounds)

Duane Goldman (190 pounds)

All-Americans:

Greg Randall (2nd, 134 pounds)

Royce Alger (5th, 158 pounds)

Rico Chiapparelli (4th, 177 pounds)

In front of a hometown crowd and roaring chants of Hawkeye support, Dan Gable led the Hawkeyes to their ninth consecutive championship highlighted by five individual champions, three additional All-Americans and a handful of broken records. Marty Kistler won his second consecutive NCAA title while previous All-Americans Kevin Dresser, Jim Heffernan and Duane Goldman found their way to the top of the podium for the first time in their careers. As a team, Iowa broke the NCAA scoring record with 158 points, a whopping 73.25 points ahead of NCAA runner-up Oklahoma, and tied the NCAA record for most consecutive NCAA titles. The Iowa streak would be broken the following year, but in 1986, all was golden in Iowa City.

1991 (view full brackets)

National champions:

Tom Brands (134 pounds)

Mark Reiland (167 pounds)

All-Americans:

Chad Zaputil (2nd, 118 pounds)

Terry Brands (2nd, 126 pounds)

Troy Steiner (2nd, 142 pounds)

Terry Steiner (3rd, 150 pounds)

Tom Ryan (2nd, 158 pounds)

Bart Chelesvig (3rd, 177 pounds)

Travis Fiser (6th, 190 pounds)

Five years after their last title, the Iowa Hawkeyes were back on top again, as Dan Gable compiled yet another championship team led by elite performers. His streak in the 1990's would be shorter than his earlier title runs, but nevertheless, three consecutive national titles showed the world that Iowa wasn't done fighting. Leading the way for the Hawks was two-time NCAA champion Tom Brands, a man who would go on to coach the Hawkeyes to even more NCAA titles. Mark Reiland also won gold, while Brands' brother Terry, Chad Zaputil, Troy Steiner and another future NCAA title winning head coach Tom Ryan finished as NCAA runner-ups. Another banner year for the Hawks came to a close with nine All-Americans and a championship banner for Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

1992 (view complete brackets)

National champions:

Terry Brands (126 pounds)

Tom Brands (134 pounds)

Troy Steiner (142 pounds)

All-Americans:

Chad Zaputil (2nd, 118 pounds)

Terry Steiner (5th, 150 pounds)

Tom Ryan (3rd, 158 pounds)

Bart Chelesvig (3rd, 177 pounds)

Travis Fiser (5th, 190 pounds)

John Oostendorp (5th, 275 pounds)

All three national champions from the 1992 winning Hawkeye team went on to be impactful coaches at the collegiate level after their own athletic careers concluded. But at this time, they were simply the talented, determined young men that propelled Iowa to a second-consecutive national title. The lightweights proved to be Hawkeye territory as Chad Zaputil made the finals at 118 pounds and Tom and Terry Brands along with Troy Steiner swept 126, 134 and 142. Tom Brands was ultimately named the Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament as he picked up his third career title. The season also marked Gable's third undefeated year of his Iowa coaching career and the 19th time that the Hawkeyes won the conference tournament in a row.

1993 (view complete brackets)

National champions:

Lincoln McIlravy (142 pounds)

Terry Steiner (150 pounds)

All-Americans:

Chad Zaputil (2nd, 118 pounds)

Troy Steiner (3rd, 134 pounds)

Ray Brinzer (3rd, 177 pounds)

Joel Sharratt (2nd, 190 pounds)

John Oostendorp (3rd, 275 pounds)

The 1993 championship didn't produce the most amount of NCAA champions Iowa had seen, and the tournament didn't yield the greatest number of Hawkeye All-Americans in program history. But the season did produce a second Steiner NCAA champ and the rise of future three-time champion Lincoln McIlravy, both middleweight athletes who climbed their way to the top through adversity. Steiner earned the national tournament's Most Outstanding Wrestler honor, and Iowa capped off another winning year with head coach Dan Gable winning Big Ten Coach of the Year honors for the first time in his career. The team would fall twenty points short of the title in 1994, but Gable came back in 1995 for the start of another program title streak.

Kevin Eans/NCAA Photos Jeff McGinness of Iowa (Black and Gold) wrestles Sanshiro Abe (Blue) in the 126-pound finals of the 1995 NCAA Tournament.

1995 (view complete brackets)

National champions:

Jeff McGinness (126 pounds)



All-Americans:

Mike Mena (3rd, 118 pounds)

Mark Ironside (6th, 134 pounds)

Bill Zadick (5th, 142 pounds)

Lincoln McIlravy (2nd, 150 pounds)

Daryl Weber (6th, 158 pounds)

Matt Nerem (6th, 167 pounds)

Ray Brinzer (3rd, 177 pounds)

Joel Sharratt (2nd, 190 pounds)

The Hawks may not have won the 1994 championship, but they came back with a vengeance in 1995 and put nine of ten wrestlers on the podium with one wrestler, Jeff McGinness, taking home a national title. Gable was continuing to establish a deep team of gifted athletes who would go on to be some of the best to ever wrestle for the Black and Gold. At the conference level, Iowa remained dominant as well, earning a 22nd conference Big Ten tournament title and remaining undefeated during the dual season. Wins were expected in Iowa, and for a team that fell just short of gold in 1994, 1995 felt like a return to normalcy.

Vince Muzik | NCAA Photos Bill Zadick celebrates after winning the 1996 NCAA title at 142 pounds for Iowa.

1996 (view complete brackets)

National champions:

Bill Zadick (142 pounds)

Joe Williams (158 pounds)

Daryl Weber (167 pounds)



All-Americans:

Mike Mena (5th, 118 pounds)

Mark Ironside (3rd, 134 pounds)

Mike Uker (8th, 150 pounds)

Lee Fullhart (4th, 190 pounds)

In a year full of honors for the Hawkeyes, Bill Zadick, Joe Williams and Daryl Weber stand out as the three champions from the 1995-1996 Hawkeye team that won its 16th NCAA tournament and its 23rd straight conference tournament. Zadick and Weber stood on the podium for the first time as they ended their collegiate careers in a spot that had a eluded them in the past. Sophomore Joe Williams won the first of his three titles, while Mark Ironside, who would go on to be one of just three Hawkeyes to ever win the Hodge Trophy, earned his first All-American honor. Three additional Hawkeyes, Mike Mena, Mike Uker and Lee Fullheart, also collected All-American honors as Iowa head coach Dan Gable was once again honored as the Big Ten Coach of the Year.

Vince Muzik/NCAA Photos Lee Fullhart (top) wrestles John Kading of Oklahoma during the in the 190lb finals of the Division I men's Wrestling Championship.

1997 (view complete brackets)

National champions:

Jesse Whitmer (118 pounds)

Mark Ironside (134 pounds)

Lincoln McIlravy (150 pounds)

Joe Williams (158 pounds)

Lee Fullhart (190 pounds)



All-Americans:

Mike Mena (2nd, 126 pounds)

Kasey Gilliss (6th, 142 pounds)

Mike Uker (5th, 167 pounds)

Five national champions in 1997 gave the Hawkeyes a new NCAA points record with 170 with second-place Oklahoma State finishing over 50 points behind at 113.5. This squad, led by NCAA champs Jesse Whitmer, Mark Ironside, Lincoln McIlravy, Joe Williams, Lee Fullhart, is considered to be one of the best Hawkeye lineups in program history given the amount of points scored and the resumes of these stars. The Hawks also had an NCAA finalist in Mike Mena and two additional All-Americans in Kasey Gilliss and Mike Uker.

1998 (view complete brackets)

National champions:

Mark Ironside (134 pounds)

Jeff McGinness (142 pounds)

Joe Williams (167 pounds)



All-Americans:

Eric Juergens (3rd, 118 pounds)

Lee Fullhart (3rd, 190 pounds)

Wes Hand (8th, 275 pounds)

A new coach, the same tradition of success. Following the retirement of head coach Dan Gable, three-time Hawkeye national champion Jim Zalesky took the reins and kept the momentum rolling. Zalesky led Iowa to a narrow and fiercely-fought title win over Minnesota by 13 points in 1998 headlined by the success of the tournament's Most Outstanding Wrestler Joe Williams. Joining Williams on the top of the podium were multiple-time NCAA champions Mark Ironside and Jeff McGinness. The Hawks also had two wrestlers finish third and a seventh All-American in Wes Hand finish eighth. Gable made his mark in Iowa City, but Zalesky showed that the heart of the program remained strong as he guided Iowa into a new era.

1999 (view complete brackets)

National champions:

Doug Schwab (141 pounds)

T.J. Williams (149 pounds)



All-Americans:

Eric Juergens (3rd, 133 pounds)

Jamie Heidt (8th, 157 pounds)

Lee Fullhart (2nd, 197 pounds)

The Hawkeyes ended the decade at the 1999 NCAA championship winning their eighth title in 10 years and producing two national champions in Doug Schwab and T.J. Williams. Both athletes also won conference titles along with Jamie Heidt. The race for the title in 1999 however, was the closest the Hawks had been a part of in 20 years, beating Minnesota by just two points. The team separated itself from the pack further in 2000, beating Iowa State by 6.5 points, but their dominance was slipping ever so slightly.

2000 (view complete brackets)

National champions:

Eric Juergens (133 pounds)



All-Americans:

Jody Strittmatter (3rd, 125 pounds)

Doug Schwab (3rd, 141 pounds)

Mike Zadick (7th, 149 pounds)

T.J. Williams (3rd, 157 pounds)

Wes Hand (2nd, 285 pounds)

The Hawkeyes rolled into the new millennium with the same force that allowed them to dominant the late eighties and early nineties. Led by national champion and three-time All-American Eric Juergens, Jim Zalesky's squad edged out in-state rival Iowa State by just 6.5 points to claim their twentieth title. The 2000 championship title would be the last for the Hawkeyes for eight more years, but they ended strong and added the first banner of the decade to Carver-Hawkeye. Twenty years after this tournament, Iowa would produce a squad potentially as dangerous and dominant as any squad in program history. While the twenty-year anniversary of this 2000 win would not be marked with another title due to COVID-19, the 2000 championship will be remembered in Hawkeye history as the last title under the Jim Zalesky era and one that continued the Iowa success story.

Mark Buckner/NCAA Photos Mark Perry wrestles Eric Tannenbaum (in blue) of the University if Michigan in the 165-pound final of the 2008 NCAA men's wrestling tournament.

2008 (view complete brackets)

National champion:

Brent Metcalf (149 pounds)

Mark Perry (165 pounds)

All-Americans:

Charlie Falck (6th, 125 pounds)

Joey Slaton (2nd, 133 pounds)

Jay Borschel (3rd, 174 pounds)

Phillip Keddy (6th, 184 pounds)

Matt Fields (5th, 285 pounds)

In 2006, Iowa legend and Olympic gold medalist Tom Brands returned to the program that built him with the mission of inspiring a winning program and taking Iowa to new heights. He took on the role with focus and fierceness, determined to coach athletes up to his level and beyond. One year later, Brands' squad lifted the trophy that he once lifted as an athlete. The Hawkeyes were on top again. Brent Metcalf and Mark Perry were largely responsible for that victory, as the two national champions raked in big points for Iowa, but a slew of five additional All-Americans proved to be the difference. Brands was back, and so was Iowa.

2009 (view complete brackets)

All-Americans:

Daniel Dennis (7th, 133 pounds)

Brent Metcalf (2nd, 149 pounds)

Ryan Morningstar (3rd, 165 pounds)

Phillip Keddy (4th, 184 pounds)

Dan Erekson (4th, 285 pounds)

Tom Brands didn't even need a national champion in 2009 to win the NCAA tournament, and as the Hawkeyes put five on the podium and edged out Ohio State by 4.5 points to win the title, Brands had officially started a tournament winning streak of his own. Future Olympian and Hawkeye Wrestling Club head coach Daniel Dennis took seventh at 133 pounds while star and future Iowa State assistant coach Brent Metcalf took second at 149 pounds in an infamous final bout. Ryan Morningstar, who would go on to coach with Brands as an assistant for the Hawkeyes after his career, took third at 165 pounds and Phillip Keddy took fourth in what would be the second of three All-American finishes for the Hawkeye. Dan Erekson rounded out the lineup with his fourth place at heavyweight, ending a competitive tournament that left the Hawkeyes wanting more.

2010 (view complete brackets)

National champion:

Matt McDonough (125 pounds)

Brent Metcalf (149 pounds)

Jay Borschel (174 pounds)

All-Americans:

Daniel Dennis (2nd, 133 pounds)

Montell Marion (2nd, 141 pounds)

Ryan Morningstar (7th, 165 pounds)

From zero national champs to three, Iowa put Matt McDonough, Brent Metcalf and Jay Borschel on top of the podium in 2010 for what would be Tom Brands' last NCAA title to date. The win marked Iowa's 23rd title, and the team also added a conference title that year, bringing the Big Ten championship count to 34. Brands, who won Big Ten Coach of the Year for the third time in 2010, now heads into the 2020-2021 season with 2010 All-Americans Ryan Morningstar on his staff for another season and Daniel Dennis at the helm of the Hawkeye Wrestling Club.