Oklahoma State wrestling championships: History, statistics

The Oklahoma State Cowboys rule Stillwater, and the wrestling team is largely responsible for creating this brand. This Oklahoma State brand is one of winning, of tradition, of legacy. It's the Cowboy way, and it's been working since 1915.

The most successful wrestling program in NCAA history, Oklahoma State has won 34 NCAA titles, while 467 athletes have earned All-American honors. Of those 467 All-Americans, 142 of them won national titles. Fifty-three conference tournament trophies fill the awards cases with 287 athletes owning individual conference titles.

Current head coach John Smith is largely responsible for the modern success of the program, as he has coached 32 NCAA champions, 134 All-Americans, and 120 conference champions. He's also the winningest athlete in program history with 152 NCAA career wins and six World Championship titles.



The Cowboys success though started long before Smith, with then head coach Ed Gallagher leading the team to its first NCAA title, and the first NCAA title in college wrestling history, in 1928. Gallagher coached 11 championship teams and gave meaning to Oklahoma State wrestling.

So, welcome to Cowboy Country. Here's everything you need to know about the Oklahoma State wrestling dynasty, including season-by-season records and breakdowns of every one of the Cowboys' championships.

Oklahoma State wrestling quick facts

Coach: John Smith

Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

All-time record (through the 2019-20 season): 1,121-129-23

NCAA championships: 1928, 1929, 1930, 1931, 1933, 1934, 1935, 1937, 1938, 1939, 1940, 1941, 1942, 1946, 1948, 1949, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1958, 1959, 1961, 1962, 1964, 1966, 1968, 1971, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006

Conference tournament championships: 1921, 1922, 1923, 1924, 1925, 1926, 1927, 1928, 1959, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1978, 1983, 1984, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019

Oklahoma State wrestling has won a total of 34 national championships, including back-to-back titles from 1948-1949, 1958-1959, 1961- 1962, and 1989-1990 as well as consecutive titles from 1928-1931, 1933-1935, 1937-1946, 1954-1956 and 2003-2006. Add in the single-year titles in 1964, 1966, 1968, 1971 and 1994, and you have the greatest wrestling program legacy of all time.

Oklahoma State wrestling stats, records

Here are some of the most remarkable stats from the Oklahoma State dynasty (as of June, 2020)

Oklahoma State head coach John Smith has coached more NCAA champions than any active coach in college wrestling. Under his tenure, 32 athletes have finished on top of the podium. He's also coached more All-Americans than any active coach in the NCAA with a total of 134 place-winners.

Ed Gallagher, the Cowboys coach from 1916-1940, led his team to 19 undefeated season in 23 years, recording only two losses in the last nine seasons of his tenure.

Oklahoma State is tied with Iowa for the longest unbeaten win streak. Both teams have won or tied 84 duals in a row. The Cowboys set this record from 1959-1966 under head coach Myron Roderick.

The Cowboys are tied for sixth in consecutive national titles won across all sports. The only wrestling team with more consecutive championships than Oklahoma State is Iowa with nine.

Oklahoma State crowned the first three-time NCAA champion in Earl McCready with his championship performances from 1928, 1929 and 1930. McCready pinned all of his opponents in the NCAA finals, and his 19-second pin over Ralph Freese in 1928 is the fastest recorded pin an NCAA final in history.

The Cowboys also crowned the first four-time NCAA champion in Pat Smith. He beat current Michigan head coach Sean Bormet in his final NCAA appearance in 1994.

The Cowboys have more individual NCAA champions than any program in history. They are also tied with Iowa and Penn State for the highest number of champs in one year at five.

Oklahoma State wrestling statistical leaders

SEASON WINS:

1. John Smith: 47 (1988)

2. Cory Baze: 44 (1988)

3. John Smith: 42 (1987 )

4. Tom Erikson: 41 (1986)

T-4. Tom Erikson: 41 (1987)

6. Bill Dykeman: 40 (1985)

7. Mark Perry: 39 (1985)

T-7. Mike Farrell: 39 (1989)

T-7. Chuck Barbee: 39 (1990)

10. Jordan Oliver: 38 (2013)



CAREER WINS:

1. John Smith: 152 (1984-88)

2. Alex Dieringer: 133 (2013-16)

3. Mike Farrell: 128 (1986-89)

T3. Alan Fried: 128 (1991-94)

5. Jordan Oliver: 127 (2010-13)

T5. Jared Rosholt: 127 (2007-10)

7. Johny Hendricks: 126 (2004-07)

8. Cory Baze: 125 (1986-89)

T8. Johnny Thompson: 125 (2001-04)

10. Chris Perry: 122 (2010-14)

T10. Pat Smith: 122 (1990-94)

T10. Mike Sheets: 122 (1981-84)

SEASON PINS:

1. Tom Erikson: 21 (1986)

2. Tom Erikson: 20 (1987)

3. John Smith: 19 (1988)

4. Jordan Oliver: 18 (2012)

T4. Kenny Monday: 18 (1984)

T4. Dave Anderton: 18 (1999)

T7. 17 Jordan Oliver: 17 (2013)

T7 Mark Perry: 17 (1985)

T7 Thomas Landrum: 17 (1980)

T7 Thomas Landrum: 17 (1981)

CAREER PINS:

1. Jordan Oliver: 54 (2010-13)

2. Kenny Monday: 51 (1981-84)

3. Alex Dieringer: 45 (2013-16)

4. Thomas Landrum: 47 (1978-81)

T4. Chandler Rogers: 47 (2016-19)

6. Jimmy Jackson: 44 (1975-78)

7. Ricky Stewart: 43 (1978-82)

8. John Smith: 42 (1984-88)

9. Tom Erikson: 41 (1986-87)

10. Tyrone Lewis: 38 (2001-04)

Oklahoma State wrestling: Olympians

Oklahoma State wrestling has had 32 Olympians since 1924. Nine have won a gold medal.

YEAR ATHLETE CITY WEIGHT MEDAL 1924 Guy H. Lookabaugh Paris 158.5 1924 Orion Stuteville* Paris 174 1928 Clarence Berryman Amsterdam 145 Gold 1928 George Rule Amsterdam 174 1928 Charles Strack** Amsterdam 191.5 Bronze (1992) 1928 Earl McCready Amsterdam Heavyweight Gold 1932 Bobby Pearce Los Angeles 123 Gold 1932 Jack Van Bebber Los Angeles 158.5 Gold 1932 Levin Clodfelter Los Angeles 145 1932 Conrad Caldwell* Los Angeles 191.5 1936 Frank Lewis Berlin 158.5 Gold 1936 Ross Flood Berlin 123 Silver 1936 Roy Dunn Berlin Heavyweight 1936 Harley Strong Berlin 145 1936 George Chiga (Canada) Berlin Heavyweight 1936 Fred Parkey** Berlin 134 1936 Ed Gallagher (Coach) Berlin 1936 Clarence Gallagher (Trainer) Berlin 1948 William Jernigan London 114.5 1948 Hal Moore London 136.5 1948 Richard Hutton London Heavyweight 1948 Art Griffith (Coach) London 1948 Cliff Keen (Manager) London 1952 Raymond Swartz (Coach) Helskinki 1952 Buel Patterson (Manager) Helskinki 1956 Myron Roderick Melbourne 136.5 1956 Dick Beattie Melbourne 160.5 1960 Shelby Wilson Rome 147.5 Gold 1960 Doug Blubaugh Rome 160.5 Gold 1964 Yojiro Uetake (Japan) Tokyo 125.5 Gold 1964 Bobby Douglas Tokyo 138.5 1964 Rex Perry (Coach) Tokyo 1964 Myron Roderick (Coach) Tokyo 1964 Fedley Collins (Manager) Tokyo 1968 Yojiro Uetake (Japan) Mexico City 125.5 Gold 1968 Bobby Douglas Mexico City 138.5 1972 Gene Davis Munich 136.5 180.5 Jerry Robinson Munich 180.5 1972 Harry Geris (Canada) Munich Heavyweight 1976 Gene Davis Montreal 136.5 Bronze 1976 Jimmy Jackson Montreal Heavyweight 1976 Harry Geris (Canada) Montreal Heavyweight 1984 Bruce Baumgartner Los Angeles 286 Gold 1984 Lee Roy Smith Los Angeles 136.5 1988 John Smith Seoul 136.5 Gold 1988 Kenny Monday Seoul 163 Gold 1988 Joe Seay (Coach) Seoul 1992 John Smith Barcelona 136.5 Gold 1992 Kenny Monday Barcelona 163 Silver 1992 Kendall Cross Barcelona 125.5 1992 Lee Roy Smith (Coach) Barcelona 1992 Bobby Douglas (Coach) Barcelona 1996 Kendall Cross Atlanta 125.5 Gold 1996 Kenny Monday Atlanta 163 2000 John Smith (Coach) Sydney 2004 Jamill Kelly Athens 145.5 Silver 2004 Daniel Cormier Athens 211.5 2004 Eric Guerrero Athens 132 2008 Beijing Beijing 211.5 2008 Steve Mocco Beijing 132 2012 Coleman Scott London 60kg Bronze 2012 John Smith (Coach) London 2016 John Smith (Coach) Rio De Janiero

* Alternate

** Reserve

Oklahoma State season records from 1915 to today

Here's an overview of every Oklahoma State wrestling season.

SEASON COACH RECORD CONFERENCE FINISH NCAA TOURNAMENT FINISH 1915 A.M. Colville 0-1 N/A N/A 1916 Ed Gallagher 0-1 N/A N/A 1917 Ed Gallagher 2-0-1 1st N/A 1920 Ed Gallagher 3-0 N/A N/A 1921 Ed Gallagher 3-2 1st N/A 1922 Ed Gallagher 5-0 1st N/A 1923 Ed Gallagher 5-0 1st N/A 1924 Ed Gallagher 4-0 2nd N/A 1925 Ed Gallagher 5-0 1st N/A 1926 Ed Gallagher 6-0 1st N/A 1927 Ed Gallagher 9-0 1st N/A 1928 Ed Gallagher 6-0 1st 1st 1929 Ed Gallagher 6-0 N/A 1st 1930 Ed Gallagher 7-0 N/A 1st 1931 Ed Gallagher 7-0 N/A 1st 1932 Ed Gallagher 7-0 N/A 2nd 1933 Ed Gallagher 7-0-1 N/A 1st 1934 Ed Gallagher 8-0 N/A 1st 1935 Ed Gallagher 8-0 N/A 1st 1936 Ed Gallagher 7-0 N/A 2nd 1937 Ed Gallagher 6-1-1 N/A 1st 1938 Ed Gallagher 9-0 N/A 1st 1939 Ed Gallagher 6-0 N/A 1st 1940 Ed Gallagher 10-0 N/A 1st 1941 Art Griffith 6-0 N/A 1st 1942 Art Griffith 5-0 N/A 1st 1946 Art Griffith 2-0 N/A 1st 1947 Art Griffith 11-0 N/A 3rd 1948 Art Griffith 7-0 N/A 1st 1949 Art Griffith 10-0 N/A 1st 1950 Art Griffith 7-0 N/A 4th 1951 Art Griffith 7-2 N/A 2nd 1952 Art Griffith 4-2 N/A 3rd 1953 Art Griffith 3-3 N/A 4th 1954 Art Griffith 7-0 N/A 1st 1955 Art Griffith 5-0 N/A 1st 1956 Art Griffith 4-0 N/A 1st 1957 Myron Roderick 3-2 N/A 4th 1958 Myron Roderick 10-0 T-2nd 1st 1959 Myron Roderick 9-1 1st 1st 1960 Myron Roderick 14-0 2nd 5th 1961 Myron Roderick 8-0 1st 1st 1962 Myron Roderick 12-0 1st 1st 1963 Myron Roderick 11-0 1st 4th 1964 Myron Roderick 10-0 1st 1st 1965 Myron Roderick 14-0 1st 2nd 1966 Myron Roderick 13-1 1st 1st 1967 Myron Roderick 9-2 3rd 6th 1968 Myron Roderick 11-1 1st 1st 1969 Myron Roderick 16-3 1st 6th 1970 Tommy Chesbro 9-0 2nd 4th 1971 Tommy Chesbro 12-2 1st 1st 1972 Tommy Chesbro 12-2 1st 3rd 1973 Tommy Chesbro 11-1 1st 5th 1974 Tommy Chesbro 11-3 1st 3rd 1975 Tommy Chesbro 15-1 1st 3rd 1976 Tommy Chesbro 15-1 3rd 3rd 1977 Tommy Chesbro 15-2 2nd 2nd 1978 Tommy Chesbro 16-1 1st 3rd 1979 Tommy Chesbro 16-3 2nd 6th 1980 Tommy Chesbro 20-3 3rd 2nd 1981 Tommy Chesbro 16-4 3rd 4th 1982 Tommy Chesbro 18-3 3rd 4th 1983 Tommy Chesbro 22-0 1st 2nd 1984 Tommy Chesbro 19-0 1st 2nd 1985 Joe Seay 13-3 2nd 4th 1986 Joe Seay 12-6 3rd 3rd 1987 Joe Seay 18-1 1st 4th 1988 Joe Seay 16-2 1st 4th 1989 Joe Seay 22-2 1st 1st 1990 Joe Seay 18-1 1st 1st 1991 Joe Seay 15-3 1st 2nd 1992 John Smith 7-0 N/A 2nd 1993 John Smith 4-7 N/A N/A 1994 John Smith 13-1 1st 1st 1995 John Smith 13-3 2nd 7th 1996 John Smith 15-3 1st 6th 1997 John Smith 21-0 1st 2nd 1998 John Smith 20-0 1st 3rd 1999 John Smith 23-0 2nd 3rd 2000 John Smith 12-5 1st 5th 2001 John Smith 17-1 1st 3rd 2002 John Smith 20-3 2nd 5th 2003 John Smith 17-0 1st 1st 2004 John Smith 17-2 1st 1st 2005 John Smith 21-0 1st 1st 2006 John Smith 16-2 1st 1st 2007 John Smith 14-5 3rd 5th 2008 John Smith 16-3 3rd 5th 2009 John Smith 15-7 4th 16th 2010 John Smith 15-2 1st 6th 2011 John Smith 15-2 1st 4th 2012 John Smith 17-1 2nd 6th 2013 John Smith 20-1 1st 2nd 2014 John Smith 11-5 1st 3rd 2015 John Smith 12-3 1st 7th 2016 John Smith 13-3 1st 2nd 2017 John Smith 14-1 1st 3rd 2018 John Smith 13-2 1st 13th 2019 John Smith 15-0 1st 3rd

Oklahoma State wrestling championship breakdowns

Here is a closer look at all 34 national championships with videos, photos, stats and analysis from each of Oklahoma State's title runs:

Learn more about the first official NCAA champion:

The then-Aggies didn't waste any time in picking up their first title. In the inaugural version of the modern day NCAA tournament, Oklahoma A&M, now known as Oklahoma State, put four wrestlers on top of the podium and added one additional All-American, a performance that would come to define the program. A&M's Harold DeMarsh earned the distinction of becoming the first NCAA champion by beating Harold Higgins at 115 pounds. Though official team scores were not kept, the Aggies were still named unofficial champions of the event.



NCAA Champions:

Harold DeMarsh (115 pounds)

Melvin Clodfelter (145 pounds)

George Rule (175 pounds)

Earl McCready (Hwt.)

All-Americans

J.B. Moore (2nd, 135 pounds)

1929 (see full bracket)

After winning the first NCAA championship in 1929, the Aggies continued to add accolades to the program history books, winning the 1930 championship with four champs and two additional All-Americans. The tournament included team scores for the first time in 1929, and Oklahoma A&M took the definitive win by an eight-point margin over Michigan. Head coach Ed Gallagher was, at this point in time, the only coach to have led a team to a title, and he had now done it twice in a row.



National champions

George Bancroft (145 pounds)

Jack VanBebber (155 pounds)

Conrad Caldwell (165 pounds)

Earl McCready (Heavyweight)

All-Americans

Dell Shockley (3rd, 115 pounds)

Matthew Hesser (1st, 125 pounds)

1930 (see full bracket)

.@NWHOF Distinguished Member Conrad Caldwell born on this date in 1909. #LegendsLiveOn



Despite never seeing wrestling until arriving at @okstate, was 3X NCAA champ & helped @CowboyWrestling win 3 team titles.



MORE about Conrad, who passed away in 1990: https://t.co/4fJqIyZ7ok pic.twitter.com/ab3jOEBh5L — NWHOF (@NWHOF) July 27, 2020

Another tournament, another title. Success seemed almost routine for the Aggies at this point in program history, as head coach Ed Gallagher put six more athletes on the podium with three of those All-Americans being champions. Earl McCready became the first three-time champ in program history when he took the heavyweight crown again, and Conrad Caldwell joined the list of two-timers with his win at 175 pounds. Oklahoma A&M had become a powerhouse program where winning was the norm.



National champions:

Jack VanBebber (165 pounds)

Conrad Caldwell (175 pounds)

Earl McCready (Heavyweight)

All-Americans:

Howard Cline (3rd place, 125 pounds)

Sherm Stephenson 3rd, 135 pounds)

Arlie Tomlinson (3rd, 145 pounds)



1931 (see full bracket)

The Daily Collegian Archives A clip from the Oklahoma A&M student newspaper, The Daily Collegian, highlights the success of the wrestling team in 1931.

The 1931 championship marked the fourth year in a row that Oklahoma A&M had not only won a title, but also crowned at least three NCAA champions. No other team in the country put more than one wrestler on top of the podium in 1931, while Robert Pearce, Leroy McGuirk, Jack VanBebber and Conrad Caldwell all took gold back to Stillwater. The success of the Aggies at the tournament gave them a wide, 12-point margin of victory over Iowa State, the hosts of the original NCAA tournament, who finished second with 17 points and one champ.



National champions:

Robert Pearce (123 pounds)

Leroy McGuirk (155 pounds)

Jack VanBebber (165 pounds)

Conrad Caldwell (175 pounds)



All-Americans:

Andy Hesser 3rd, 118 pounds)

John Divine (2nd, 135 pounds)

Walter Young (3rd, 145)

1933 (see full brackets)

The Aggies missed out on taking home the NCAA title in 1932, but they came back fighting in 1933 to push themselves back into first place, tying with Iowa for another national title. No official team scores were kept in this tournament either, but with three champions, Oklahoma State had justification as one of the two best teams in the country.



National champions:

Rex Peery (118 pounds)

Ross Flood (126 pounds)

Alan Kelley (145 pounds)



All-Americans:

Gordon Dupree (3rd, 175 pounds)

1934 (see full bracket)

The 1934 championship progressed like many of the previous ones for the Aggies with Gallagher's team winning by ten points over second-place Indiana and four individual wrestlers winning gold. Rex Peery, Ross Flood and Alan Kelley all repeated as champs in their respective weight classes while Gordon Dupree added another All-American honor, this time joined by his teammate Frank Lewis. Lehigh's Ben Bishop earned Outstanding Wrestler honors at the tournament for his win over Lewis which came by fall. Lewis would go on to win the NCAA tournament the following year and win gold at the 1936 Olympics.

National Champions:

Rex Peery (118 pounds)

Ross Flood (126 pounds)

Alan Kelley (145 pounds)



All-Americans:

Frank Lewis (2nd, 155 pounds)

Gordon Dupree (3rd, 175 pounds)



1935 (see full brackets)

On this date in 1936, @USAWrestling's Ross Flood wins silver medal at Olympics in Berlin. We inducted Ross, who was a 3X NCAA Wrestling champion and helped @CowboyWrestling win three NCAA team titles, in 1978. Learn more about Ross https://t.co/EbanQMFpRq @OSUAthletics @okstate pic.twitter.com/PGF7pgViNQ — NWHOF (@NWHOF) August 5, 2018



The Aggies' streak of titles would end again after the 1935 championship, but Gallagher's team finished this particular year with another series of champions and All-Americans to add to the mystique and success of the program. Rex Peery and Ross Flood won their third titles, while Frank Lewis earned his first following his pin in the finals of the previous year's tournament. Flood also won Outstanding Wrestler honors for his performance and his pin in the 1935 championship. Ralph Rasor and Loyd Ricks became All-Americans for the first time, giving the Aggies an 18-point win over in-state foe Oklahoma.

National champions:

Rex Peery (118 pounds)

Ross Flood (126 pounds)

Frank Lewis (155 pounds)



All-Americans:

Ralph Rasor (2nd, 135 pounds)

Loyd Ricks (2nd, 175 pounds)

1937 (see full brackets)

1937 was the year of Stanley Henson. An Oklahoma native, Henson came out of the gates firing his first varsity season and wrapped up his sophomore year in the Black and Orange with an NCAA title, Outstanding Wrestler honors and a team title. He would go on to win two more titles as an Aggie, but in 1937, he was just starting to show the world what he was capable of. Adding to the success at this championship were Joe McDaniel, Harvey Base and Loyd Ricks, all of whom took home gold as well to bring another team championship back to Stillwater.

National champions:

Joe McDaniel (118 pounds)

Stanley Henson (145 pounds)

Harvey Base (165 pounds)

Loyd Ricks (Heavyweight)

All-Americans:

Fred Parkey (2nd, 135 pounds)

Dale Scriven (3rd, 155 pounds)

Willard Lorette (3rd, 191 pounds)

1938 (see full brackets)

The Aggies edged out a close win by four points in 1938 behind the championship performances from Stanley Henson, Joe McDaniel and Dave Scriven. And the team needed this win to continue what would become the program's longest winning streak in history. McDaniel picked up Outstanding Wrestler honors for his second title and set himself up to make a run at the 1942 Olympics before the Games were ultimately cancelled. However, the champion and his roommate (and fellow champ) Stanley Henson were both inducted into the Oklahoma State Athletics Hall of Fame for the contributions that they made to the team during their careers as Aggies.

National champions:

Joe McDaniel (118 pounds)

Stanley Henson (145 pounds

Dale Scriven (155 pounds)



All-Americans:

Fred Parkey (3rd, 135 pounds)



1939 (see full brackets)

Joe McDaniel was a 3X NCAA Wrestling champion, winning titles in 1937, 1938 and 1939 while helping @CowboyWrestling win the team title all 3 years. Learn more about Joe, a Distinguished Member inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1979, at https://t.co/fgqHORWWt6 pic.twitter.com/gCsILkLlVR — NWHOF (@NWHOF) February 7, 2019

Oklahoma A&M's three champs in 1939 represented more than double the number of champs from any opposing team that season, a result that guided the Aggies to their tenth title by over twenty points. Stanley Henson and Joe McDaniel won their third titles that year, while John Harrell also added one. The 1939 season as a whole was a shorter one than most and included just six duals and a national tournament, all of which the Aggies won. But the year also marked a change for the Aggies that would carry though to the modern day: the naming of the home gym to honor head coach Ed Gallagher. The current head coach at the time had made such an impact on the program that the arena took his name, and the home of the Aggies became known as the "“the Madison Square Garden of the Midwest." Gallagher was legendary before he had even finished his coaching career.



The 1930's were a special time for Oklahoma A&M with the Aggies winning all but one of the ten championships that decade. And as with the 1940s on the horizon, the winning continued.



National champions:

Joe McDaniel (121 pounds)

Stanley Henson (155 pounds)

John Harrell (Heavyweight)



All-Americans:

Woodrow Rorex (2nd, 128 pounds)

Vernon Logan (3rd, 145 pounds)

J. Boyd Nelson (2nd, 169 pounds)

Bob Williams (3rd, 175 pounds)



1940 (see full brackets)

Sunday will mark 80th Anniversary of Gallagher Hall, named in honor of fabled @CowboyWrestling coach Ed Gallagher, a Distinguished Member of the NWHOF. Thanks @OKStateAlumni for sharing this newsreel footage from 1939. https://t.co/YRGL97Y7lR@okstate @OSUAthletics pic.twitter.com/q92GGeZfqc — NWHOF (@NWHOF) January 31, 2019

The Ed Gallagher era at Oklahoma State came to an end in the most Ed Gallagher way possible: with a win. The Aggies beat Indiana by 10 points in a low-scoring affair in 1940 that saw Oklahoma A&M crown three champs and three additional All-Americans. Art Griffith would continue the winning tradition in Stillwater for the Aggies in the years to come, but Gallagher had solidified himself as a legend. For a coach that never wrestled, Gallagher's 136-5-4 record with Oklahoma A&M, 11 team titles and 22 individual NCAA champions made him into a wrestling figure that the program would never forget. Oklahoma State's home arena, Gallagher-Iba Arena bears the name of this historic coach. The foundation that he built in Stillwater is one that no program in NCAA history can match.

National champions:

Alfred Whitehurst (136 pounds)

Vernon Logan (155 pounds)

George Chiga (Heavyweight)

All-Americans:

Calvin Mehlhorn (2nd, 121 pounds)

Robert Kitt (3rd, 128 pounds)

Clay Albright (2nd, 165 pounds)



1941 (see full brackets)

In a sport dominated by dynasties, Oklahoma State and Iowa top the list of all-time great Division I wrestling programs. #NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/zaS7jH7tVm — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 23, 2020

The Aggies tradition and reputation of success came about because of the coaching success of Ed Gallagher, but in 1940, following Gallagher's tragic death, the program needed a new leader. Art Griffith stepped up to the role and proved that even under a new coach, the team could be just as successful. Griffith's first national tournament with his team resulted in gold with Alfred Whitehurst, David Arndt, Earl VanBebber and Virgil Smith taking home individual top honors and Calvin Mehlhorn, Dillard Talbutt and Loyd Arms also finishing in the top three as All-Americans. With eight place-winners, Oklahoma A&M topped Michigan State by 11 points while Whitehurst brought home Oustanding Wrestler honors. This was a "transitional" year from a coaching standpoint, but the standards remained the same.



National champions:

Alfred Whitehurst (136 pounds)

David Arndt (145 pounds)

Earl VanBebber (155 pounds)

Virgil Smith (165 pounds)

All-Americans:

Calvin Mehlhorn (2nd, 121 pounds)

Dillard Talbutt (3rd, 128 pounds)

Loyd Arms (3rd, Heavyweight)



1942 (see full brackets)

Art Griffith showed the world in 1942 that his first title with the team was anything but a fluke, and he would continue to extend the Aggie winning tradition throughout his tenure with the program. In his second year as head coach, Griffith put four on top of the podium, including future three-time NCAA champion David Arndt, two-timer Vernon Logan, two-timer Virgil Smith and champ Loyd Arms. Sidney Marks and Dillard Talbutt also earned All-American honors, helping Oklahoma State beat Michigan State by just five points. NCAA competition paused from 1943-1945 for World World II, but the Aggies would come back in the 1946 and win again.

National champions:

David Arndt (145 pounds)

Vernon Logan (155 pounds)

Virgil Smith (165 pounds)

Loyd Arms (Heavyweight)



All-Americans:

Sidney Marks (2nd, 128 pounds)

Dillard Talbutt (3rd, 136 pounds)

1946 (see full brackets)

Nothing could stop Art Griffith's momentum. Not the graduation of star athletes, not World War II and not the dozens of teams trying to take down the Aggies. For the third time in a row, Griffith led his team to a championship, and he did so after three years of no wrestling given the war. One of his most successful athletes, David Arndt, won his third title in 1946 after serving as a P-38 fighter pilot from 1943-1945, and the champ has since been inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame as a Distinguished Member. George Dorsch also won a title for the Aggies at 175 pounds, and those two champs plus the four All-Americans gave Oklahoma A&M the one-point advantage that the team needed to top Northern Iowa.

National champions:

David Arndt (136 pounds)

George Dorsc(175 pounds)



All-Americans:

Edgar Welch (2nd, 145 pounds)

Jack St. Clair (2nd, 155 pounds)

George Walker (2nd, 165 pounds)

Loyd Arms (4th, Heavyweight)

1948 (see full brackets)

#TBT 1948 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team 🇺🇸 🤼‍♂️ This 16 person Team was stacked with 6 Hall of Fame Members & Coaches Cliff Keen & Art Griffith. 🥇#repost @nationalwrestlinghof pic.twitter.com/SKRRobNOkL — Cliff Keen Wrestling (@CKAwrestling) August 2, 2018

The Aggie wrestling program produced NCAA champions year after year after year, but the team also pushed forward its fair share of Olympians, and 1948 marked a particularly memorable year for Oklahoma A&M. Alums and current athletes Richard Hutton, William Jernigan and Hal Moore all represented the United States of America while Aggie head coach Art Griffith served as the coach and Cliff Keen worked as the manager for the Olympic team. The program also won another NCAA title in 1948 with Hutton and teammate Jack St. Clair winning individual titles. The margin between Oklahoma A&M and Michigan was just five points that year, but five points was five points, and the Aggies were champs again, representing the program on the collegiate and international stage. The title also marked the 15th championship for the program, but the team would go on to more than double that total.

National champions:

Jack St. Clair (155 pounds)

Richard Hutton (Heavyweight)



All-Americans:

Bill Jernigan (3rd, 121 pounds)

Paul McDaniel (3rd, 128 pounds)

Nathan Bauer (2nd, 136 pounds)

1949 (see full brackets)

Dick Hutton was 3X @ncaawrestling champion for @CowboyWrestling, winning titles in 1947, 1948 and 1950 while helping @OSUAthletics capture the team title in 1948 and 1949. More about Dick, who we inducted Dick as a Distinguished Member in 1995 https://t.co/s3JpKVZlLL #Bedlam pic.twitter.com/EviS1nKqUa — NWHOF (@NWHOF) February 7, 2018

Art Griffith became particularly good with routine at Oklahoma A&M. He just kept winning. Year after year after year.

In 1949, the Aggies earned another NCAA title with a five-point team margin over Northern Iowa, crowing two champions and five additional All-Americans. Undefeated Outstanding Wrestler Charles Hetrick led the way for the Aggies with a 4-1 win in the finals over Leo Thomsen of Cornell while James Gregson won a title as well at 175 pounds. Perhaps the biggest surprise of the 1949 tournament was the loss by Richard Hutton, the man considered in Oklahoma State history to be "the cornerstone upon which coach Art Griffith rebuilt the Oklahoma State program when wrestling resumed after World War II." Hutton's loss in the 1949 NCAA finals proved to be the only loss of his college career, but placing second didn't keep Oklahoma State from winning the team title. All team members walked away champions yet again.



National champions:

Charles Hetrick (128 pounds)

James Gregson (175 pounds)

All-Americans:

Grady Peninger (2nd, 121 pounds)

Don Meeker (4th, 136 pounds)

Elias George (4th, 145 pounds)

Melbourne Flesner (2nd, 165 pounds)

Richard Hutton (2nd, Heavyweight)



1954 (see full brackets)

#tbt - Art Griffith and the Wrestling Aggies won the program's 17th NC in 1954. After the win, the wrestlers carried Griffith off the floor. pic.twitter.com/c6UiYR9rSZ — OSU Cowboy Wrestling (@CowboyWrestling) December 8, 2016

The Aggies’ 1954 championship restored normalcy to Stillwater as Art Griffith guided his club back to another championship after suffering a losing season in 1953 and also missing out on titles in 1950, 1951 and 1952. The team went undefeated in 1954 though and finished with three champs, including future three-time NCAA champion and future championship coach Myron Roderick. The win marked the start of a stellar career for Roderick, both as an athlete and coach for the Aggies. Ned Blass and Gene Nicks also joined him on top of the podium for their wins at 177 pounds and heavyweight, while three other Aggies earned All-American honors.



National champions:

Myron Roderick (137 pounds)

Ned Blass (177 pounds)

Gene Nicks (Heavyweight)

All-Americans:

Joe Lobaugh (2nd, 123 pounds)

Donald Thompson (2nd, 147 pounds)

Fred Davis (4th, 167 pounds)



1955 (see full bracket)

We said goodbye to one of our own last week.



More on the life of national champion Fred Davis:

📰https://t.co/HGAineSWrM#okstate | #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/v8URx7Rjpm — OSU Cowboy Wrestling (@CowboyWrestling) July 29, 2020

In 1954, Art Griffith once again coached his team to a national championship, this time led by Myron Roderick and Fred Davis. Roderick won his second title in 1955 while Davis won his lone title and wrapped up his career as a three-time All-American. Dave Bowlin and Doug Blubaugh also finished in the top three for the Aggies. Despite having just four athletes on the podium, Griffith's team was ahead by nine points over Penn State for another winning year. The program's performance in 1955 suggested that the years they missed out on a title were flukey. The team was wrestling like champions and winning like champions, as they added their first back-to-back title of the decade.

National champions:

Myron Roderick (130 pounds)

Fred Davis (167 pounds)

All-Americans:

Dave Bowlin (2nd, 115 pounds)

Doug Blubaugh (3rd, 147 pounds)



1956 (see full bracket)

On this date in 1956, Myron Roderick of @CowboyWrestling won his 3rd @ncaawrestling DI title. Myron won titles in '54, '55 and '56 and helped @OSUAthletics win 1956 team title. #LegendsLiveOn



MORE about Myron, a Distinguished Member inducted in 1976 -> https://t.co/eHoLjoeg7o pic.twitter.com/FAOX37eHDE — NWHOF (@NWHOF) March 24, 2020

The 1956 season marked the end of an era for the Oklahoma A&M Aggies. Following their 19th national championship as a program, head coach Art Griffith retired after coaching the team to eight NCAA titles and coaching individual Cowboys to 27 individual titles, 64 All-American honors and a total dual record of 78-7-4. Griffith's retirement wasn't the only change for the team though. In July 1957, several months after the NCAA tournament, the school name, Oklahoma A&M, was officially renamed Oklahoma State. The Cowboy became the official mascot, and the Aggies would be left in history. This year — a year where Myron Roderick won a title and five additional athletes placed — would be the the end of an era for the team known as Oklahoma A&M.



National champions:

Myron Roderick (130 pounds)



All-American:

Dave Bowlin (4th, 115 pounds)

Harmon Leslie (2nd, 123 pounds)

Doug Blubaugh (2nd, 157 pounds)

Fred Davis (2nd, 167 pounds)

James Gregson (2nd, 191 pounds)



1958 (see full bracket)

Myron Roderick was 23 years old when he led @CowboyWrestling to 1958 NCAA wrestling title, becoming youngest coach, in any sport, to win NCAA title. In 13 years, his @OSUAthletics teams won 7 team & 20 individual championships.



READ more about Myron https://t.co/eHoLjoeg7o pic.twitter.com/mDv9voUVvH — NWHOF (@NWHOF) July 22, 2020

Mryon Roderick needed just one year to find his footing as the head coach of his alma mater, but by 1958, he had put the team pack on top. Dick Beattie, a fellow Olympian with Roderick in 1956, won a title, as did Duane Murty, and six additional Cowboys finished on the podium. The 1958 title would be the first official title for Oklahoma State, and while the team name may have been new, the success was anything but. Roderick knew how to win after spending his career under the coaching leadership of Art Griffith, and his 1958 win made him the youngest head coach to ever win a title at the age of 23. There was new energy in the Cowboy wrestling room, and that energy wasn't leaving.



National champions:

Dick Beattie (157 pounds)

Duane Murty (167 pounds)

All-Americans:

Bob Taylor (2nd, 115 pounds)

Bob Herald (2nd, 123 pounds)

Ted Pierce (4th, 130 pounds)

Shelby Wilson (2nd, 137 pounds)

Adnan Kaisy (4th, 191 pounds)

Earl Lynn (3rd, Heavyweight)



1959 (see full brackets)

From #okstate to the Olympics: a journey 2x AA Shelby Wilson made in 1960, winning gold in Rome. One of 11 Cowboys to take Olympic gold #tbt pic.twitter.com/Yhsy6uDJGq — OSU Cowboy Wrestling (@CowboyWrestling) October 5, 2017

Myron Roderick won his first back-to-back national titles as a coach in 1959 when he guided the Cowboys to a 22-point win over Iowa State at the national championships for gold. Star athlete Dick Beattie won another gold while Ted Ellis also added a championship trophy to his collection. Five Cowboys, including 1958 NCAA champion Duane Murty, earned All-American honors. The 1959 season also marked the first Big 8 conference championship for the program after finishing second in the newly-formed conference the year before.



National champions:

Dick Beattie (157 pounds)

Ted Ellis (Heavyewight)



All-Americans:

Bob Taylor (3rd, 115 pounds)

Shelby Wilson (2nd, 137 pounds)

Robert Wilson (3rd, 147 pounds)

Duane Murty (3rd, 167 pounds)

Adnan Kaisy (4th, 191 pounds)

1961 (see full brackets)



Eight Cowboys ended up on the podium at the 1961 NCAA tournament, and all eight finished in the top four, with Phil Kinyon and Bob Johnson winning titles at 157 and 177 pounds. The team's winning ways started in the dual season when they laid the foundation for what would become an 84-match winning streak, the longest in NCAA history. The 1961 championship marked Myron Roderick's third national title in four years as a head coach of the Cowboys, and his season came on the heels of a successful Olympic performance from two Cowboys in 1960. Both Doug Blubaugh and Shelby Wilson won gold in the Rome Games to become the fourth and fifth gold medal winners, respectively, for the Cowboys. This was another year for Cowboy gold all the way around.



National champions:

Phil Kinyon (157 pounds)

Bob Johnson (177 pounds)

All-Americans:

Masaaki Hatta (2nd, 123 pounds)

Doug Wilson (4th, 137 pounds)

Robert Wilson (3rd, 147 pounds)

Bruce Campbell (2nd, 167 pounds)

Ronnie Clinton (3rd, 191 pounds)

Ted Ellis (2nd, Heavyweight)

1962 (see full brackets)

Two more Cowboys added their name to the list of program national champs in 1962 as Oklahoma State took down rival Oklahoma in the NCAA championships for first place by 37 points. Masaaki Hatta and Bob Johnson won their weight classes while Doug Wilson, Phil Kinyon, Ronnie Clinton, Mark McCracken and Joe James all finished in the top three. Head coach Myron Roderick had won another back-to-back title for Oklahoma State and the country once again expected Cowboy dominance at the start of every season.



National champions:

Masaaki Hatta (123 pounds)

Bob Johnson (177 pounds)



All-Americans:

Doug Wilson (3rd, 137 pounds)

Phil Kinyon (2nd, 157 pounds)

Ronnie Clinton (167 pounds)

Mark McCracken (2nd, 115 pounds)

Joe James (2nd, 191 pounds)

1964 (see full brackets)

A thread of some black history in OSU wrestling in honor of #JUNETEENTH2020



Joe James was the first black #okstate wrestler and first black Big 8 Champion. He also became just the second black wrestler ever to win an NCAA title in 1964. pic.twitter.com/LGRHEPb8a5 — Seth Duckworth (@Seth_Duckworth) June 19, 2020

When you think about wrestling greats in history and at Oklahoma State specifically, Yojiro Uetake cannot be ignored. His performances in his career and at the NCAA tournament made him an icon for the Cowboys, and in 1964, as a sophomore, he was laying the groundwork for what would become one of the most impressive college careers of all time. Freshman were unable to compete during this time, but Yojiro Uetake won as many titles as possible during his time with the Cowboys. His win in 1964 came months before he would go on to win gold for Tokyo in the Olympics. He then won again in 1965 and 1966 to become a three-time champ.

The second Cowboy to win a title in 1964 also made history, as Joe James became the first Black wrestler to compete for Oklahoma State and the first Black Big 8 champion. His NCAA title win in 1962 made him the second Black NCAA champion as well. Led by James and Uetake, the Cowboys picked up their fourth title of the decade and would go on to win one more before 1970.

National champions:

Yojiro Uetake (130 pounds)

Joe James (Heavyweight)



All-Americans:

Jim Rogers (5th, 137 pounds)

Mike Reding (2nd, 147 pounds)

Bob Zweiacher (2nd, 167 pounds)

Bill Harlow (2nd, 177 pounds)

Jack Brisco (2nd, 191 pounds)

Dennis Dutsch (5th, 123 pounds)

1966 (see full brackets)

The 1966 championship marked the Cowboy's third title in five years and the end of Yojiro Uetake's storied career with the Black and Orange. His win earned him Outstanding Wrestling honors for the second year in a row, the first Cowboy to accomplish that feat. Teammates Gene Davis and Bill Harlow also won their weight classes, while five Cowboys finished in the top eight for a total of 79 team points, nine more than second place Iowa State.

National champions:

Yojiro Uetake (130 pounds)

Gene Davis (137 pounds)

Bill Harlow (191 pounds)



All-Americans:

Jim Rogers (4th, 145 pounds)

Mike Reding (4th, 157 pounds)

Bob Drebenstedt (6th, 167 pounds)

Fred Fozzard (2nd, 177 pounds)

Tadaaki Hatta (3rd, 115 pounds)

1968 (see full brackets)

The 1968 season was a breakout season for Dwayne Keller, one of two Keller champs to wrestle for the Cowboys. Dwayne won his first title at 123 pounds and was the only champion for Oklahoma State this season, and he won Outstanding Wrestling honors for his performance, showing the wrestling world that this sophomore would be dangerous in the years to come. Six additional All-Americans gave the Cowboys all the points they needed to win a hard-fought, narrow, three-point victory over Iowa State and add another first-place trophy to the Hall of Fame.

National champions:

Dwayne Keller (123 pounds)



All-Americans:

Tom Green (3rd, 115 pounds)

Dennis Crowe (4th, 130 pounds)

Ray Murphy (5th, 145 pounds)

Parker Sneed (5th, 152 pounds)

Bob Drebenstedt (4th, 167 pounds)

Fred Fozzard (3rd, 177 pounds)

1971 (see full brackets)



Tommy Chesbro's first team title as the head coach for the Cowboys came by way of three champs at the 1971 national tournament. Yoshiro Fujita, Darrell Keller and Geoff Baum led the way as Oklahoma State rolled past Iowa State by 66 points. Keller's success in particular and his win over Larry Owings in the 142 pound finals earned him Outstanding Wrestling Honors. He was the second Keller to win the honor as his brother, Dwayne won the award in 1968 after winning the first of his two titles. Dwayne also earned All-American honors in 1971 that year after a strong performance that saw him advance to the NCAA finals before dropping to Roger Weige of Oregon State. The loss prevented him from being a three-time NCAA champion in his three years of varsity competition, but his finals appearances still helped the team take home gold. In addition to the Kellers and Fujita and Baum's titles, Jay Arneson, Ray Stapp, and Jim Shields picked up All-American honors for the Cowboys during the 1971 title run.

National champions:

Yoshiro Fujita (126 pounds)

Darrell Keller (142 pounds)

Geoff Baum (177 pounds)

All-Americans:

Dwayne Keller (2nd, 134 pounds)

Jay Arneson (2nd, 150 pounds)

Ray Stapp (4th, 118 pounds)

Jim Shields (3rd, Heavyweight)

1989 (see full brackets)

After a 17-year drought, Oklahoma State found its way to the top again with a 20.75 win over second-place Arizona. The climb back to championship-caliber performances from the team had been long tough for the Cowboys. Head coach Tommy Chesbro was consistent in putting his team within the top six at the national tournament, but Oklahoma State needed Joe Seay to guide the program to the start of its first back-to-back title run in over thirty years. Seay took over the program in 1984 and finished fourth, third, fourth, fourth at the national tournament in 1985, 1986, 1987 and 1988 respectively before the 1989 championship.

Chris Barnes and Kendall Cross led the way for the Cowboys in 1989 with wins at 177 pounds and 126 pounds, respectively, while four of their teammates earned podium spots for their top-eight All-American finishes. The win for Barnes would be the first of two for the upper-weight wrestler while Cross would pick up his lone title, but for the team, the 1989 win was particularly important. It signaled the return of a program on a championship path.



National Champions:

Chris Barnes (177 pounds)

Kendall Cross (126 pounds)

All-Americans:

Chuck Barbee (5th, 134 pounds)

Todd Chesbro (5th, 150 pounds)

Mike Farrell (3rd, 167 pounds)

Kirk Mammen (6th, Heavyweight)



1990 (see full brackets)

Compared to his predecessors, Joe Seay's tenure with the Cowboys was short, but his list of accomplishments sure is lengthy. Seay's final championship with Oklahoma State came in 1990 when he coached Pat Smith to the first of what would be four NCAA titles and helped Chris Barnes capture his third NCAA title. Barnes also earned Outstanding Wrestling honors at the tournament. Six additional Cowboys earned All-American honors, which allowed the team to propel themselves past Arizona State by 13 points. The win over Arizona State was particularly satisfying for Oklahoma State given that the team suffered a loss to the same school just before the Big 8 Championships.

In the background of the Cowboys' NCAA success, the program also saw success on the international stage as former athlete and future coach John Smith won a world championship. Big things were happening in Stillwater.



National champions:

Pat Smith (158 pounds)

Chris Barnes (177 pounds)



All-Americans:

Kendall Cross (3rd, 126 pounds)

Chris Owens (3rd, 134 pounds)

Chuck Barbee (3rd, 142 pounds)

Robby Hadden (6th, 167 pounds)

Randy Couture (6th, 190 pounds)

Kirk Mammen (6th, Heavyweight)



1994 (see full brackets)

In May of 1991, current head coach John Smith was named the new leader of his alma mater and proceed to guide the Cowboys to a second place finish in his first year at the helm. While the second year proved rockier for Smith, 1994 served as the season where the pieces fell into place. Three athletes — Alan Fried, Pat Smith and Mark Branch — all finished on top of the podium and the addition of three All-Americans gave the Cowboys the win by 18.25 points over Iowa. The seventh head coach of Oklahoma State had finally added a national title of his own to the trophy case. He'd go on to coach the Cowboys to four more NCAA titles and is still working on developing more champions.

National champions:

Alan Fried (142 pounds)

Pat Smith (158 pounds)

Mark Branch (167 pounds)

All-Americans:

Nick Purler (7th, 126 pounds)

Jacob Newby (4th, 150 pounds)

J.J. McGrew (7th, 190 pounds)

2003 (see full brackets)

Reed Hoffmann/NCAA Photos Johnny Thompson (orange) wrestles of Ryan Lewis (gold) in the 2003 NCAA finals.

After eight years without a title, Smith compiled a team capable of greatness, and he found the magic necessary to string together a championship season. Johnny Thompson and Jake Rosholt led the way with their first-place finishes while five other Cowboys also earned spots on the podium. The win earned John Smith NWCA Coach of the Year honors after his team went undefeated during the regular season, won the conference and took over the national scene by winning the NCAA tournament by 38.5 points over Minnesota. Oklahoma State was back.

National champions:

Johnny Thompson (133 pounds)

Jake Rosholt (184 pounds)



All-Americans:

Jerrod Sanders (4th, 149 pounds)

Shane Roller (3rd, 157 pounds)

Tyrone Lewis (5th, 165 pounds)

Chris Pendleton (3rd, 174 pounds)

Muhammed Lawal 3rd, 197 pounds)



2004 (see full brackets)

Stephanie Cordle/NCAA Photos Chris Pendleton of Oklahoma State (orange) looks for the takedown against Missouri's Ben Askren (yellow) in the 174lb. NCAA finals during the 2004 tournament.

The lone champ in 2004, Chris Pendleton earned the first of his two titles as a Cowboy and guided his team to another NCAA title, the first time the prorgram had won back-to-back titles since 1990. The Cowboys had an imperfect season that year, losing to Missouri and Minnesota to nearly bookend the season. But they came roaring back in the postseason for a conference and national title win. Tyrone Lewis and Zach Esposito also became NCAA finalists for the first time in their careers in 2004, while Johnny Thompson, Jake Rosholt, Will Gruenwald and Johny Hendricks also finished on the podium.

National champions:

Chris Pendleton (174 pounds)



All-Americans:

Johnny Thompson (3rd, 133 pounds)

Zack Esposito (2nd, 149 pounds)

Johny Hendricks (5th, 157 pounds)

Tyrone Lewis (2nd, 165 pounds)

Jake Rosholt (3rd, 184 pounds)

Will Gruenwald (7th, 285 pounds)



2005 (see full brackets)

Mark Buckner/NCAA Photos Zack Esposito (orange) wrestles Phillip Simpson (black) of Army in the 2005 149 pound NCAA championship final.

The 2004-2005 season marked a breakout moment for head coach John Smith and his squad. The team posted a 21-0 undefeated dual meet record, and crowned five NCAA champions at the national tournament to earn its third title in as many years. The margin of victory between the Cowboys and second-place Michigan was an astounding 70 points, and much of that had to do with the dominance of the Oklahoma State champs. Esposito, Hendricks and Rosholt built on their All-American performance the previous year by taking gold at 149, 165 pounds and 197 pounds, respectively, while Chris Pendelton defended his title and heavyweight legend Steve Mocco made his first mark as a champ in the NCAA. Mocco also earned the Hodge Trophy at the conclusion of the season for his dominant performances, making him the first Cowboy to win the award.

National champions:

Zack Esposito (149 pounds)

Johny Hendricks (165 pounds)

Chris Pendleton (174 pounds)

Jake Rosholt (197 pounds)

Steve Mocco (285 pounds)



All-Americans:

Coleman Scott (8th, 125 pounds)

Daniel Frishkorn (4th, 141 pounds)





2006 (see full brackets)

Mark Buckner/NCAA Photos Jake Rosholt (orange) looks for a turn against Sean Stender (black) in the 2005 NCAA championship. Mark Buckner/NCAA Photos

The wild momentum of 2005 carried into 2006, but the season wasn't quite as seamless. Like 2004, the Cowboys suffered two season losses, this time to Minnesota in both the beginning and end of the year. Four conference champions elevated Oklahoma State back to the top of the standings in the Big 12 championship, and two national champs kept the Cowboys on top at the NCAA tournament later that season. Both champs, Johny Hendricks and Jake Rosholt, defended titles, with Hendricks winning his second crown and Rosholt taking home gold for the third time. Rosholt is considered one of the best 197-pound wrestlers in NCAA history because of the success that he had wrestling for the Cowboys from 2003-2006. His performances and the quality of the team's wrestling during that period gave Oklahoma State its most recent titles, and Smith has yet to lead another team to the top.

With young guns like Daton Fix making waves for the current Cowboy squad, Oklahoma State could fight its way back to the top, but powerhouse programs like Iowa and Penn State stand in the way. Regardless of how future seasons play out, the Cowboys still have an 11-title lead on any team that wants to compete for the "most successful team of all time" identity.

National champions:

Johny Hendricks (165 pounds)

Jake Rosholt (197 pounds)



All-Americans:

Coleman Scott (5th, 125 pounds)

Nathan Morgan (6th, 133 pounds)

Zack Esposito (3rd, 149 pounds)

Steve Mocco (2nd, 285 pounds)



Since wrestling began in Gallagher-Iba Arena, the Cowboys have won 25 NCAA titles and have had 42 unbeaten and untied campaigns at home. One of their longest winning streaks ran with the arena’s opening in 1939 and lasted until Feb. 16, 1951. During that period, Oklahoma State won 37 straight home duals, including no ties. From the final dual of 1959 through the first five home duals of the 1967 season, Oklahoma State wrestled 67 duals without a loss, finishing with an impressive 60-0-1 record before the streak was broken by Oklahoma, 19-13. On Feb. 3, 1939, Oklahoma A&M wrestled for the first time inside the arena, defeating Indiana by an 18-6 margin. On Feb. 3, 1989, the Oklahoma State Cowboys hosted the Hoosiers in a celebration of the 50-year anniversary of the first Gallagher Hall dual. The Cowboys defeated the Hoosiers, 28-6, in the 1989 dual. OSU’s latest home winning streak of 50 consecutive duals was the second-longest such streak without a loss or tie, as it began near the end of the 1986 season and lasted until Jan. 30, 1993.