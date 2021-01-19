TRENDING:

wrestling-d1 flag

NWCA | January 19, 2021

College wrestling rankings: Illinois makes giant jump into Top 10 after a pair of weekend wins

College Wrestling Legends

Manheim, Pennsylvania – After entering the Top 25 last week, Illinois made waves immediately after earning a pair of ranked wins over the weekend, including an 18-15 win over then-No. 7 Ohio State, to vault the Illini into the Top 10 in the NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll released on Tuesday.

Illinois also beat then-No. 21 Wisconsin 21-9. It’s the first time since February of 2017 the Illini have been ranked in the top 10.

Top-ranked Iowa opened up its season with a 31-3 win at home against then-No. 6 Nebraska.

Michigan picked up a 32-6 win over Indiana and improved to 3-0. The Wolverines moved into a second-place tie with Penn State (0-0). It’s also of note historically - the last time Michigan was ranked second was February 21, 2006.

MORE: Key results and takeaways from this weekend's college wrestling duals 
 
Missouri’s fast start continued as they hit the road to Iowa and took home two convincing wins, beating then-No. 10 Iowa State 31-7 and then-No. 20 Northern Iowa 34-9. The Tigers improved to 7-0 and moved up to No. 6 this week.
 
Methodology: The NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll is voted on by two coaches from each Division I wrestling conference. Each first-place vote is worth 25 points, 24 points for a second-place vote, 23 for a third-place vote and so on through to one point for a 25th-place vote. The poll is based on dual meet results. Teams who are not competing this season are not included in the voting process.

Games through JAN. 19, 2021

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Iowa (14) 1-0 350 1
T-2 Michigan 3-0 326 3
T-2 Penn State 0-0 326 2
4 NC State 3-0 298 4
5 Oklahoma State 4-0 289 5
6 Missouri 7-0 279 9
7 Nebraska 1-1 265 6
8 Virginia Tech 4-0 251 8
9 Arizona State 2-0 211 11
10 Illinois 3-0 209 24
11 Ohio State 1-1 200 7
12 Pittsburgh 3-0 193 12
13 Iowa State 3-1 179 10
14 North Carolina 1-0 173 13
15 Minnesota 2-1 168 14
16 Purdue 1-0 143 16
17 Rutgers 0-1 109 15
18 Oklahoma 2-1 98 19
19 Northern Iowa 2-1 93 20
20 Northern Colorado 3-0 91 23
21 Stanford 0-0 73 17
T-22 Army 1-0 37 NR
T-22 Wisconsin 0-2 37 21
24 Michigan State 1-1 35 25
25 Northwestern 0-1 27 22

