College wrestling rankings: Illinois makes giant jump into Top 10 after a pair of weekend wins

Manheim, Pennsylvania – After entering the Top 25 last week, Illinois made waves immediately after earning a pair of ranked wins over the weekend, including an 18-15 win over then-No. 7 Ohio State, to vault the Illini into the Top 10 in the NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll released on Tuesday.
Illinois also beat then-No. 21 Wisconsin 21-9. It’s the first time since February of 2017 the Illini have been ranked in the top 10.
Top-ranked Iowa opened up its season with a 31-3 win at home against then-No. 6 Nebraska.
Michigan picked up a 32-6 win over Indiana and improved to 3-0. The Wolverines moved into a second-place tie with Penn State (0-0). It’s also of note historically - the last time Michigan was ranked second was February 21, 2006.
Missouri’s fast start continued as they hit the road to Iowa and took home two convincing wins, beating then-No. 10 Iowa State 31-7 and then-No. 20 Northern Iowa 34-9. The Tigers improved to 7-0 and moved up to No. 6 this week.
Methodology: The NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll is voted on by two coaches from each Division I wrestling conference. Each first-place vote is worth 25 points, 24 points for a second-place vote, 23 for a third-place vote and so on through to one point for a 25th-place vote. The poll is based on dual meet results. Teams who are not competing this season are not included in the voting process.
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Iowa (14)
|1-0
|350
|1
|T-2
|Michigan
|3-0
|326
|3
|T-2
|Penn State
|0-0
|326
|2
|4
|NC State
|3-0
|298
|4
|5
|Oklahoma State
|4-0
|289
|5
|6
|Missouri
|7-0
|279
|9
|7
|Nebraska
|1-1
|265
|6
|8
|Virginia Tech
|4-0
|251
|8
|9
|Arizona State
|2-0
|211
|11
|10
|Illinois
|3-0
|209
|24
|11
|Ohio State
|1-1
|200
|7
|12
|Pittsburgh
|3-0
|193
|12
|13
|Iowa State
|3-1
|179
|10
|14
|North Carolina
|1-0
|173
|13
|15
|Minnesota
|2-1
|168
|14
|16
|Purdue
|1-0
|143
|16
|17
|Rutgers
|0-1
|109
|15
|18
|Oklahoma
|2-1
|98
|19
|19
|Northern Iowa
|2-1
|93
|20
|20
|Northern Colorado
|3-0
|91
|23
|21
|Stanford
|0-0
|73
|17
|T-22
|Army
|1-0
|37
|NR
|T-22
|Wisconsin
|0-2
|37
|21
|24
|Michigan State
|1-1
|35
|25
|25
|Northwestern
|0-1
|27
|22