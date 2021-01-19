College wrestling rankings: Illinois makes giant jump into Top 10 after a pair of weekend wins

Manheim, Pennsylvania – After entering the Top 25 last week, Illinois made waves immediately after earning a pair of ranked wins over the weekend, including an 18-15 win over then-No. 7 Ohio State, to vault the Illini into the Top 10 in the NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll released on Tuesday.



Illinois also beat then-No. 21 Wisconsin 21-9. It’s the first time since February of 2017 the Illini have been ranked in the top 10.



Top-ranked Iowa opened up its season with a 31-3 win at home against then-No. 6 Nebraska.



Michigan picked up a 32-6 win over Indiana and improved to 3-0. The Wolverines moved into a second-place tie with Penn State (0-0). It’s also of note historically - the last time Michigan was ranked second was February 21, 2006.

Missouri’s fast start continued as they hit the road to Iowa and took home two convincing wins, beating then-No. 10 Iowa State 31-7 and then-No. 20 Northern Iowa 34-9. The Tigers improved to 7-0 and moved up to No. 6 this week.



Methodology: The NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll is voted on by two coaches from each Division I wrestling conference. Each first-place vote is worth 25 points, 24 points for a second-place vote, 23 for a third-place vote and so on through to one point for a 25th-place vote. The poll is based on dual meet results. Teams who are not competing this season are not included in the voting process.

