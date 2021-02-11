NCAA releases pre-allocations and first coaches ranking for 2021 Division I Wrestling Championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has announced the pre-allocations and first coaches ranking for the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.
The weight class conference champion in each qualifying tournament will earn an automatic qualifier to the national championships. Each conference was awarded additional pre-allocations based on the five-year average (2016-20) of pre-allocations earned by the conference in each weight class.
In recent years, pre-allocations have been determined by a formula measuring Division I winning percentage, ratings percentage index and coaches’ ranking. A decrease in overall matches, and in particular non-conference matches, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, led the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee to transition to using the five-year historical average to determine pre-allocations for 2021. For any adjustments in conference alignment over the last five years, historical pre-allocations stayed with the conference where they were earned. The competition status of schools for 2021 also did not impact the calculation of pre-allocations.
“The committee knew that there wasn’t going to be enough regular-season competition to utilize the existing process where wrestlers earned pre-allocations for their conference based on regular season performance,” said Karen Langston, senior associate athletics director at California State University, Bakersfield and chair of the wrestling committee. “The option to utilize the five-year historical average was an equitable alternative, and the way it worked out has opened more at-large spots this year for deserving wrestlers who don’t qualify through their conference tournament.”
|NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS QUALIFIER BREAKDOWN
|Conference
|125
|133
|141
|149
|157
|165
|174
|184
|197
|285
|PA
|AQ
|Total
|ACC
|2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|23
|10
|33
|Big 12
|4
|4
|3
|4
|2
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|35
|10
|45
|Big Ten
|7
|7
|7
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|5
|6
|66
|10
|76
|EIWA
|2
|2
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|35
|10
|45
|MAC
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|25
|10
|35
|Pac-12
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|9
|10
|19
|Southern
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|10
|13
|Pre-Allocation
|19
|20
|20
|20
|20
|19
|19
|20
|19
|20
|196
|Automatic Qualifier
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|70
|At-Large
|7
|6
|6
|6
|6
|7
|7
|6
|7
|6
|64
|Total
|33
|33
|33
|33
|33
|33
|33
|33
|33
|33
|330
Note: The number under each weight class is the number of pre-allocations. Add the automatic qualifier for the conference tournament champion to account for the total qualifying spots available at each weight for each conference tournament (i.e ACC 125 has 2 pre-allocations plus 1 AQ to account for 3 total NCAA spots available at that weight
After the conference tournaments have concluded, the Division I Wrestling Committee will meet in-person to select the remaining at-large qualifiers to fill out the 33-man bracket in each weight class, which will be announced March 9, while brackets and seeding will be announced on ncaa.com at 6 p.m. March 10.
The coaches’ rankings are determined by a vote of 14 coaches in each weight class with two head coaches from each conference. For ranking purposes, coaches may only consider a wrestler that has been designated as a starter at a respective weight class. For the first ranking, wrestlers must have two Division I matches in the weight class to be considered with at least one within the last 30 days.
Seven different schools are represented by the 10 wrestlers ranked at the top of their weight class in this opening ranking of the season covering matches through Sunday, February 7. Spencer Lee at 125 pounds, Jaydin Eierman at 141 and Michael Kemerer at 174 give Iowa three wrestlers ranked at the top of their weight class. Virginia Tech is the only other school with multiple top-ranked wrestlers with former NCAA champion Mekhi Lewis at 165 pounds and Hunter Bolen at 184.
The additional top-ranked wrestlers include Roman Bravo-Young of Penn State at 133 pounds, Sammy Sasso of Ohio State at 149, Hayden Hidlay of NC State at 157, Eric Schultz of Nebraska at 197 and Gable Steveson of Minnesota at heavyweight.
A full description of the entire selection process for the 2021 Division I Wrestling Championships is available at ncaa.org.
NCAA Division I Wrestling Coaches Rank - Through Matches of Feb. 7
|Rank
|Name
|SCHOOL
|Conference
|1
|Spencer Lee
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|2
|Drew Hildebrandt
|Central Michigan
|MAC
|3
|Brandon Courtney
|Arizona St.
|Pac 12
|4
|Sam Latona
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|5
|Jakob Camacho
|NC State
|ACC
|6
|Taylor LaMont
|Utah Valley
|Big 12
|7
|Liam Cronin
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|8
|Michael DeAugustino
|Northwestern
|Big Ten
|9
|Brody Teske
|Northern Iowa
|Big 12
|10
|Patrick Mckee
|Minnesota
|Big Ten
|11
|Devin Schroder
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|12
|Dylan Ragusin
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|13
|Malik Heinselman
|Ohio St.
|Big Ten
|14
|RayVon Foley
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|15
|Trevor Mastrogiovanni
|Oklahoma St.
|Big 12
|16
|Justin Cardani
|Illinois
|Big Ten
|17
|Codi Russell
|Appalachian St.
|SoCon
|18
|Connor Brown
|Missouri
|MAC
|19
|Eric Barnett
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|20
|Brock Hudkins
|Indiana
|Big Ten
|21
|Fabian Gutierrez
|Chattanooga
|SoCon
|22
|Jaret Lane
|Lehigh
|EIWA
|23
|Jake Ferri
|Kent St.
|MAC
|24
|Killian Cardinale
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|25
|Logan Treaster
|Navy
|EIWA
|26
|Daniel Vega
|South Dakota St.
|Big 12
|27
|Cody Phippen
|Air Force
|Big 12
|28
|Brandon Kaylor
|Oregon St.
|Pac 12
|29
|Nic Aguilar
|Rutgers
|Big Ten
|30
|Jackson DiSario
|Stanford
|Pac 12
|31
|Dylan Ryder
|Hofstra
|EIWA
|32
|Micah Roes
|Binghamton
|EIWA
|33
|Jonathon Tropea
|Rider
|MAC
|Rank
|Name
|SCHOOL
|Conference
|1
|Roman Bravo-Young
|Penn St.
|Big Ten
|2
|Austin DeSanto
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|3
|Micky Phillippi
|Pittsburgh
|ACC
|4
|Sammy Alvarez
|Rutgers
|Big Ten
|5
|Korbin Myers
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|6
|Michael McGee
|Arizona St.
|Pac 12
|7
|Louie Hayes
|Virginia
|ACC
|8
|Jaime Hernandez
|North Carolina
|ACC
|9
|Matt Schmitt
|Missouri
|MAC
|10
|Jarrett Trombley
|NC State
|ACC
|11
|Kyle Biscoglia
|Northern Iowa
|Big 12
|12
|Mosha Schwartz
|Northern Colorado
|Big 12
|13
|Lucas Byrd
|Illinois
|Big Ten
|14
|Chris Cannon
|Northwestern
|Big Ten
|15
|Zach Price
|South Dakota St.
|Big 12
|16
|Jared Van Vleet
|Air Force
|Big 12
|17
|Job Greenwood
|Wyoming
|Big 12
|18
|Brandon Ty Smith
|Utah Valley
|Big 12
|19
|Ryan Sullivan
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|20
|Jordan Decatur
|Ohio St.
|Big Ten
|21
|Boo Dryden
|Minnesota
|Big Ten
|22
|Devan Turner
|Oregon St.
|Pac 12
|23
|Darren Miller
|Bucknell
|EIWA
|24
|Jason Miranda
|Stanford
|Pac 12
|25
|Andrew Marten
|Central Michigan
|MAC
|26
|Paul Bianchi
|Little Rock
|Pac 12
|27
|Kellyn March
|North Dakota St.
|Big 12
|28
|Bryce West
|Northern Illinois
|MAC
|28
|Mario Guillen
|Ohio
|MAC
|30
|Anthony Madrigal
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|31
|Haiden Drury
|Fresno St.
|Big 12
|32
|Malyke Hines
|Lehigh
|EIWA
|33
|Zach Redding
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Conference
|1
|Jaydin Eierman
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|2
|Nick Lee
|Penn St.
|Big Ten
|3
|Sebastian Rivera
|Rutgers
|Big Ten
|4
|Allan Hart
|Missouri
|MAC
|5
|Chad Red
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|6
|Ian Parker
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|7
|Dom Demas
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|8
|Tariq Wilson
|NC State
|ACC
|9
|Zachary Sherman
|North Carolina
|ACC
|10
|Cody Trybus
|Navy
|EIWA
|11
|Dresden Simon
|Central Michigan
|MAC
|12
|DJ Lloren
|Fresno St.
|Big 12
|13
|Dylan Duncan
|Illinois
|Big Ten
|14
|Brian Courtney
|Virginia
|ACC
|15
|Grant Willits
|Oregon St.
|Pac 12
|16
|Clay Carlson
|South Dakota St.
|Big 12
|17
|Cole Matthews
|Pittsburgh
|ACC
|18
|Saul Ervin
|SIU Edwardsville
|MAC
|19
|Drew Mattin
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|20
|Marcos Polanco
|Minnesota
|Big Ten
|21
|Derek Spann
|Buffalo
|MAC
|22
|Lenny Petersen
|Air Force
|Big 12
|23
|Sam Hillegas
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|24
|Dusty Hone
|Oklahoma St.
|Big 12
|25
|Zack Trampe
|Binghamton
|EIWA
|26
|Peter LiPari
|Arizona St.
|Pac 12
|27
|Lawrence Saenz
|Cal Poly
|Pac 12
|28
|Parker Filius
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|29
|Angelo Martinoni
|CSU Bakersfield
|Pac 12
|30
|Chase Zollmann
|Wyoming
|Big 12
|31
|Lane Peters
|Army West Point
|EIWA
|32
|Christopher Sandoval
|Northern Colorado
|Big 12
|33
|Franco Valdes
|Chattanooga
|SoCon
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Conference
|1
|Sammy Sasso
|Ohio St.
|Big Ten
|2
|Austin O`Connor
|North Carolina
|ACC
|3
|Brock Mauller
|Missouri
|MAC
|4
|Boo Lewallen
|Oklahoma St.
|Big 12
|5
|Max Murin
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|6
|Jarrett Degen
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|7
|Kanen Storr
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|8
|Michael Carr
|Illinois
|Big Ten
|9
|Griffin Parriott
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|10
|Bryce Andonian
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|11
|Yahya Thomas
|Northwestern
|Big Ten
|12
|Legend Lamer
|Cal Poly
|Pac 12
|13
|Joshua Heil
|Campbell
|SoCon
|14
|Jonathan Millner
|Appalachian St.
|SoCon
|15
|Mitch Moore
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|16
|Jaden Abas
|Stanford
|Pac 12
|17
|Graham Rooks
|Indiana
|Big Ten
|18
|Casey Cobb
|Navy
|EIWA
|19
|PJ Ogunsanya
|Army West Point
|EIWA
|20
|Brock Hardy
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|21
|Mike Van Brill
|Rutgers
|Big Ten
|22
|Josh Finesilver
|Duke
|ACC
|23
|Luke Gardner
|Penn St.
|Big Ten
|24
|Drew Scharenbrock
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|25
|Jimmy Hoffman
|Lehigh
|EIWA
|26
|Michael Blockhus
|Minnesota
|Big Ten
|27
|Cameron Hunsaker
|Utah Valley
|Big 12
|28
|Luke Kemerer
|Pittsburgh
|ACC
|29
|Selwyn Porter
|The Citadel
|SoCon
|30
|Greg gaxiola
|Hofstra
|EIWA
|31
|Ed Scott
|NC State
|ACC
|32
|Cory Crooks
|Arizona St.
|Pac 12
|33
|Dylan Martinez
|Air Force
|Big 12
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Conference
|1
|Hayden Hidlay
|NC State
|ACC
|2
|David Carr
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|3
|Jesse Dellavecchia
|Rider
|MAC
|4
|Kaleb Young
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|5
|Brayton Lee
|Minnesota
|Big Ten
|6
|Kendall Coleman
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|7
|Will Lewan
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|8
|Jarrett Jacques
|Missouri
|MAC
|9
|Brady Berge
|Penn St.
|Big Ten
|10
|Justin Thomas
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|11
|Requir Van der Merwe
|Stanford
|Pac 12
|12
|Jared Franek
|North Dakota St.
|Big 12
|13
|Wyatt Sheets
|Oklahoma St.
|Big 12
|14
|Markus Hartman
|Army West Point
|EIWA
|15
|Hunter Willits
|Oregon St.
|Pac 12
|16
|Justin Ruffin
|SIU Edwardsville
|MAC
|17
|Justin McCoy
|Virginia
|ACC
|18
|Cade DeVos
|South Dakota St.
|Big 12
|19
|Jacob Wright
|Wyoming
|Big 12
|20
|Holden Heller
|Hofstra
|EIWA
|21
|Parker Kropman
|Drexel
|EIWA
|22
|Chase Saldate
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|23
|Garrett Model
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|24
|Benjamin Barton
|Campbell
|SoCon
|25
|Joshua McClure
|North Carolina
|ACC
|26
|Andrew Cerniglia
|Navy
|EIWA
|27
|Robert Kannaird
|Rutgers
|Big Ten
|28
|Elijah Cleary
|Ohio St.
|Big Ten
|29
|Connor Brady
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|30
|Cody Bond
|Appalachian St.
|SoCon
|31
|Jordan Slivka
|Ohio
|MAC
|32
|Alex Carida
|Bloomsburg
|MAC
|33
|Johnny Lovett
|Central Michigan
|MAC
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Conference
|1
|Mekhi Lewis
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|2
|Alex Marinelli
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|3
|Shane Griffith
|Stanford
|Pac 12
|4
|Travis Wittlake
|Oklahoma St.
|Big 12
|5
|Anthony Valencia
|Arizona St.
|Pac 12
|6
|Dan Braunagel
|Illinois
|Big Ten
|7
|Zach Hartman
|Bucknell
|EIWA
|8
|Ethan Smith
|Ohio St.
|Big Ten
|9
|Jake Wentzel
|Pittsburgh
|ACC
|10
|Kennedy Monday
|North Carolina
|ACC
|11
|Jake Keating
|Virginia
|ACC
|12
|Joe Lee
|Penn St.
|Big Ten
|13
|Keegan O`toole
|Missouri
|MAC
|14
|Tanner Skidgel
|Navy
|EIWA
|15
|Andrew Sparks
|Minnesota
|Big Ten
|16
|William Formato
|Appalachian St.
|SoCon
|17
|Thomas Bullard
|NC State
|ACC
|18
|Peyton Robb
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|19
|Cameron Amine
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|20
|Izzak Olejnik
|Northern Illinois
|MAC
|21
|Peyton Hall
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|22
|Jake Tucker
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|23
|Rodrick Mosley
|Gardner-Webb
|SoCon
|24
|Ricky Stamm
|Hofstra
|EIWA
|25
|Nick South
|Indiana
|Big Ten
|26
|Evan Barczak
|Drexel
|EIWA
|27
|Cole Moody
|Wyoming
|Big 12
|28
|Andrew Nicholson
|Chattanooga
|SoCon
|29
|Pat Schoenfelder
|Northern Iowa
|Big 12
|30
|Colt Yinger
|Ohio
|MAC
|31
|Luke Weber
|North Dakota St.
|Big 12
|32
|Brevin Cassella
|Binghamton
|EIWA
|33
|Gerrit Nijenhuis
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Conference
|1
|Michael Kemerer
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|2
|Logan Massa
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|3
|Mikey Labriola
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|4
|Kaleb Romero
|Ohio St.
|Big Ten
|5
|Demetrius Romero
|Utah Valley
|Big 12
|6
|Carter Starocci
|Penn St.
|Big Ten
|7
|Daniel Bullard
|NC State
|ACC
|8
|Donnell Washington
|Indiana
|Big Ten
|9
|Peyton Mocco
|Missouri
|MAC
|10
|Hayden Hastings
|Wyoming
|Big 12
|11
|Dustin Plott
|Oklahoma St.
|Big 12
|12
|Andrew McNally
|Kent St.
|MAC
|13
|Thomas Flitz
|Appalachian St.
|SoCon
|14
|Austin Murphy
|Campbell
|SoCon
|15
|Michael O`Malley
|Drexel
|EIWA
|16
|Clay Lautt
|North Carolina
|ACC
|17
|Bernie Truax
|Cal Poly
|Pac 12
|18
|Jacob Oliver
|Edinboro
|MAC
|19
|Jackson Turley
|Rutgers
|Big Ten
|20
|Lance Runyon
|Northern Iowa
|Big 12
|21
|Mason Kauffman
|Northern Illinois
|MAC
|22
|Jackson Hemauer
|Northern Colorado
|Big 12
|23
|Julien Broderson
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|24
|Jake Allar
|Minnesota
|Big Ten
|25
|Cody Surratt
|Air Force
|Big 12
|26
|Drew Hughes
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|27
|Anthony Mantanona
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|28
|Victor Marcelli
|Virginia
|ACC
|29
|Jared Krattiger
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|30
|Ross McFarland
|Hofstra
|EIWA
|31
|Cade King
|South Dakota St.
|Big 12
|32
|DJ Shannon
|Illinois
|Big Ten
|33
|Angel Garcia
|Rider
|MAC
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Conference
|1
|Hunter Bolen
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|2
|Aaron Brooks
|Penn St.
|Big Ten
|3
|Trent Hidlay
|NC State
|ACC
|4
|Lou Deprez
|Binghamton
|EIWA
|5
|Parker Keckeisen
|Northern Iowa
|Big 12
|6
|Dakota Geer
|Oklahoma St.
|Big 12
|7
|Christopher Weiler
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|8
|Layne Malczewski
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|9
|Owen Webster
|Minnesota
|Big Ten
|10
|Jeremiah Kent
|Missouri
|MAC
|11
|Taylor Venz
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|12
|Zach Braunagel
|Illinois
|Big Ten
|13
|Nelson Brands
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|14
|Brit Wilson
|Northern Illinois
|MAC
|15
|John Poznanski
|Rutgers
|Big Ten
|16
|Max Lyon
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|17
|Rocky Jordan
|Ohio St.
|Big Ten
|18
|David Key
|Navy
|EIWA
|19
|Tate Samuelson
|Wyoming
|Big 12
|20
|Alan Clothier
|Northern Colorado
|Big 12
|21
|Michael Battista
|Virginia
|ACC
|22
|Devin Kane
|North Carolina
|ACC
|23
|Caleb Hopkins
|Campbell
|SoCon
|24
|Gregg Harvey
|Pittsburgh
|ACC
|25
|Matthew Waddell
|Chattanooga
|SoCon
|26
|Dominic Ducharme
|CSU Bakersfield
|Pac 12
|27
|George Walton
|Rider
|MAC
|28
|Darrien Roberts
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|29
|Ryan Reyes
|Oregon St.
|Pac 12
|30
|Hunter Cruz
|Fresno St.
|Big 12
|31
|Cade Belshay
|Arizona St.
|Pac 12
|32
|Taylor Brown
|Army West Point
|EIWA
|33
|DeAndre Nassar
|Cleveland St.
|MAC
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Conference
|1
|Eric Schultz
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|2
|Jacob Warner
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|3
|Kordell Norfleet
|Arizona St.
|Pac 12
|4
|Noah Adams
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|5
|Tanner Sloan
|South Dakota St.
|Big 12
|6
|Cameron Caffey
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|7
|Nino Bonaccorsi
|Pittsburgh
|ACC
|8
|Greg Bulsak
|Clarion
|MAC
|9
|Isaac Trumble
|NC State
|ACC
|10
|Jay Aiello
|Virginia
|ACC
|11
|Lucas Davison
|Northwestern
|Big Ten
|12
|Stephen Buchanan
|Wyoming
|Big 12
|13
|AJ Ferrari
|Oklahoma St.
|Big 12
|14
|Rocky Elam
|Missouri
|MAC
|15
|Jake Woodley
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|16
|Jacob Koser
|Navy
|EIWA
|17
|Thomas Penola
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|18
|Max Shaw
|North Carolina
|ACC
|19
|Jake Jakobsen
|Lehigh
|EIWA
|20
|JT Brown
|Army West Point
|EIWA
|21
|Bryan McLaughlin
|Drexel
|EIWA
|22
|Matt Wroblewski
|Illinois
|Big Ten
|23
|Gavin Hoffman
|Ohio St.
|Big Ten
|24
|Jacob Seely
|Northern Colorado
|Big 12
|25
|Billy Janzer
|Rutgers
|Big Ten
|26
|Landon Pelham
|Central Michigan
|MAC
|27
|Chris Kober
|Campbell
|SoCon
|28
|Gage Braun
|Northern Illinois
|MAC
|29
|Stanley Smeltzer
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|30
|Keegan Moore
|Northern Iowa
|Big 12
|31
|J.J Dixon
|Oregon St.
|Pac 12
|32
|Yonger Bastida Pomares
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|33
|Tyler Mousaw
|VMI
|SoCon
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Conference
|1
|Gable Steveson
|Minnesota
|Big Ten
|2
|Mason Parris
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|3
|Tony Cassioppi
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|4
|Matt Stencel
|Central Michigan
|MAC
|5
|Gannon Gremmel
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|6
|Carter Isley
|Northern Iowa
|Big 12
|7
|Jordan Wood
|Lehigh
|EIWA
|8
|Luke Luffman
|Illinois
|Big Ten
|9
|Ethan Laird
|Rider
|MAC
|10
|Christian Lance
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|11
|Trent Hillger
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|12
|Zach Elam
|Missouri
|MAC
|13
|Cohlton Schultz
|Arizona St.
|Pac 12
|14
|Brian Andrews
|Wyoming
|Big 12
|15
|Tate Orndorff
|Ohio St.
|Big Ten
|16
|Seth Nevills
|Penn St.
|Big Ten
|17
|Deonte Wilson
|NC State
|ACC
|18
|Brandon Metz
|North Dakota St.
|Big 12
|19
|John Borst
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|20
|Quinn Miller
|Virginia
|ACC
|21
|Josh Heindselman
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|22
|Nathan Traxler
|Stanford
|Pac 12
|23
|Sam Schuyler
|Buffalo
|MAC
|24
|Johnathan Birchmeier
|Navy
|EIWA
|25
|Austin Harris
|Oklahoma St.
|Big 12
|26
|Jon Spaulding
|Edinboro
|MAC
|27
|Andrew Gunning
|North Carolina
|ACC
|28
|Wyatt Hendrickson
|Air Force
|Big 12
|29
|Robert Heald
|Army West Point
|EIWA
|30
|Colton McKiernan
|SIU Edwardsville
|MAC
|31
|Michael McAleavey
|The Citadel
|SoCon
|32
|Max Ihry
|Northern Illinois
|MAC
|33
|Zachary Knighton-Ward
|Hofstra
|EIWA