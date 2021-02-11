NCAA releases pre-allocations and first coaches ranking for 2021 Division I Wrestling Championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has announced the pre-allocations and first coaches ranking for the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

The weight class conference champion in each qualifying tournament will earn an automatic qualifier to the national championships. Each conference was awarded additional pre-allocations based on the five-year average (2016-20) of pre-allocations earned by the conference in each weight class.

In recent years, pre-allocations have been determined by a formula measuring Division I winning percentage, ratings percentage index and coaches’ ranking. A decrease in overall matches, and in particular non-conference matches, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, led the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee to transition to using the five-year historical average to determine pre-allocations for 2021. For any adjustments in conference alignment over the last five years, historical pre-allocations stayed with the conference where they were earned. The competition status of schools for 2021 also did not impact the calculation of pre-allocations.

POLL: Check out the latest NWCA rankings

“The committee knew that there wasn’t going to be enough regular-season competition to utilize the existing process where wrestlers earned pre-allocations for their conference based on regular season performance,” said Karen Langston, senior associate athletics director at California State University, Bakersfield and chair of the wrestling committee. “The option to utilize the five-year historical average was an equitable alternative, and the way it worked out has opened more at-large spots this year for deserving wrestlers who don’t qualify through their conference tournament.”

*Scroll to the right to view the whole table

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS QUALIFIER BREAKDOWN Conference 125 133 141 149 157 165 174 184 197 285 PA AQ Total ACC 2 3 2 2 3 2 2 2 2 3 23 10 33 Big 12 4 4 3 4 2 4 3 3 4 4 35 10 45 Big Ten 7 7 7 6 7 7 7 7 5 6 66 10 76 EIWA 2 2 4 3 4 4 4 5 4 3 35 10 45 MAC 3 4 3 3 3 1 2 2 2 2 25 10 35 Pac-12 1 0 1 1 1 1 1 0 2 1 9 10 19 Southern 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 10 13 Pre-Allocation 19 20 20 20 20 19 19 20 19 20 196 Automatic Qualifier 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 70 At-Large 7 6 6 6 6 7 7 6 7 6 64 Total 33 33 33 33 33 33 33 33 33 33 330

Note: The number under each weight class is the number of pre-allocations. Add the automatic qualifier for the conference tournament champion to account for the total qualifying spots available at each weight for each conference tournament (i.e ACC 125 has 2 pre-allocations plus 1 AQ to account for 3 total NCAA spots available at that weight

After the conference tournaments have concluded, the Division I Wrestling Committee will meet in-person to select the remaining at-large qualifiers to fill out the 33-man bracket in each weight class, which will be announced March 9, while brackets and seeding will be announced on ncaa.com at 6 p.m. March 10.

The coaches’ rankings are determined by a vote of 14 coaches in each weight class with two head coaches from each conference. For ranking purposes, coaches may only consider a wrestler that has been designated as a starter at a respective weight class. For the first ranking, wrestlers must have two Division I matches in the weight class to be considered with at least one within the last 30 days.

IOWA WRESTLING: Tracking Spencer Lee's quest for a perfect wrestling season

Seven different schools are represented by the 10 wrestlers ranked at the top of their weight class in this opening ranking of the season covering matches through Sunday, February 7. Spencer Lee at 125 pounds, Jaydin Eierman at 141 and Michael Kemerer at 174 give Iowa three wrestlers ranked at the top of their weight class. Virginia Tech is the only other school with multiple top-ranked wrestlers with former NCAA champion Mekhi Lewis at 165 pounds and Hunter Bolen at 184.

The additional top-ranked wrestlers include Roman Bravo-Young of Penn State at 133 pounds, Sammy Sasso of Ohio State at 149, Hayden Hidlay of NC State at 157, Eric Schultz of Nebraska at 197 and Gable Steveson of Minnesota at heavyweight.

A full description of the entire selection process for the 2021 Division I Wrestling Championships is available at ncaa.org.

NCAA Division I Wrestling Coaches Rank - Through Matches of Feb. 7

125 POUNDS Rank Name SCHOOL Conference 1 Spencer Lee Iowa Big Ten 2 Drew Hildebrandt Central Michigan MAC 3 Brandon Courtney Arizona St. Pac 12 4 Sam Latona Virginia Tech ACC 5 Jakob Camacho NC State ACC 6 Taylor LaMont Utah Valley Big 12 7 Liam Cronin Nebraska Big Ten 8 Michael DeAugustino Northwestern Big Ten 9 Brody Teske Northern Iowa Big 12 10 Patrick Mckee Minnesota Big Ten 11 Devin Schroder Purdue Big Ten 12 Dylan Ragusin Michigan Big Ten 13 Malik Heinselman Ohio St. Big Ten 14 RayVon Foley Michigan St. Big Ten 15 Trevor Mastrogiovanni Oklahoma St. Big 12 16 Justin Cardani Illinois Big Ten 17 Codi Russell Appalachian St. SoCon 18 Connor Brown Missouri MAC 19 Eric Barnett Wisconsin Big Ten 20 Brock Hudkins Indiana Big Ten 21 Fabian Gutierrez Chattanooga SoCon 22 Jaret Lane Lehigh EIWA 23 Jake Ferri Kent St. MAC 24 Killian Cardinale West Virginia Big 12 25 Logan Treaster Navy EIWA 26 Daniel Vega South Dakota St. Big 12 27 Cody Phippen Air Force Big 12 28 Brandon Kaylor Oregon St. Pac 12 29 Nic Aguilar Rutgers Big Ten 30 Jackson DiSario Stanford Pac 12 31 Dylan Ryder Hofstra EIWA 32 Micah Roes Binghamton EIWA 33 Jonathon Tropea Rider MAC

133 POUNDS Rank Name SCHOOL Conference 1 Roman Bravo-Young Penn St. Big Ten 2 Austin DeSanto Iowa Big Ten 3 Micky Phillippi Pittsburgh ACC 4 Sammy Alvarez Rutgers Big Ten 5 Korbin Myers Virginia Tech ACC 6 Michael McGee Arizona St. Pac 12 7 Louie Hayes Virginia ACC 8 Jaime Hernandez North Carolina ACC 9 Matt Schmitt Missouri MAC 10 Jarrett Trombley NC State ACC 11 Kyle Biscoglia Northern Iowa Big 12 12 Mosha Schwartz Northern Colorado Big 12 13 Lucas Byrd Illinois Big Ten 14 Chris Cannon Northwestern Big Ten 15 Zach Price South Dakota St. Big 12 16 Jared Van Vleet Air Force Big 12 17 Job Greenwood Wyoming Big 12 18 Brandon Ty Smith Utah Valley Big 12 19 Ryan Sullivan West Virginia Big 12 20 Jordan Decatur Ohio St. Big Ten 21 Boo Dryden Minnesota Big Ten 22 Devan Turner Oregon St. Pac 12 23 Darren Miller Bucknell EIWA 24 Jason Miranda Stanford Pac 12 25 Andrew Marten Central Michigan MAC 26 Paul Bianchi Little Rock Pac 12 27 Kellyn March North Dakota St. Big 12 28 Bryce West Northern Illinois MAC 28 Mario Guillen Ohio MAC 30 Anthony Madrigal Oklahoma Big 12 31 Haiden Drury Fresno St. Big 12 32 Malyke Hines Lehigh EIWA 33 Zach Redding Iowa St. Big 12

141 POUNDS Rank Name School Conference 1 Jaydin Eierman Iowa Big Ten 2 Nick Lee Penn St. Big Ten 3 Sebastian Rivera Rutgers Big Ten 4 Allan Hart Missouri MAC 5 Chad Red Nebraska Big Ten 6 Ian Parker Iowa St. Big 12 7 Dom Demas Oklahoma Big 12 8 Tariq Wilson NC State ACC 9 Zachary Sherman North Carolina ACC 10 Cody Trybus Navy EIWA 11 Dresden Simon Central Michigan MAC 12 DJ Lloren Fresno St. Big 12 13 Dylan Duncan Illinois Big Ten 14 Brian Courtney Virginia ACC 15 Grant Willits Oregon St. Pac 12 16 Clay Carlson South Dakota St. Big 12 17 Cole Matthews Pittsburgh ACC 18 Saul Ervin SIU Edwardsville MAC 19 Drew Mattin Michigan Big Ten 20 Marcos Polanco Minnesota Big Ten 21 Derek Spann Buffalo MAC 22 Lenny Petersen Air Force Big 12 23 Sam Hillegas Virginia Tech ACC 24 Dusty Hone Oklahoma St. Big 12 25 Zack Trampe Binghamton EIWA 26 Peter LiPari Arizona St. Pac 12 27 Lawrence Saenz Cal Poly Pac 12 28 Parker Filius Purdue Big Ten 29 Angelo Martinoni CSU Bakersfield Pac 12 30 Chase Zollmann Wyoming Big 12 31 Lane Peters Army West Point EIWA 32 Christopher Sandoval Northern Colorado Big 12 33 Franco Valdes Chattanooga SoCon

149 POUNDS Rank Name School Conference 1 Sammy Sasso Ohio St. Big Ten 2 Austin O`Connor North Carolina ACC 3 Brock Mauller Missouri MAC 4 Boo Lewallen Oklahoma St. Big 12 5 Max Murin Iowa Big Ten 6 Jarrett Degen Iowa St. Big 12 7 Kanen Storr Michigan Big Ten 8 Michael Carr Illinois Big Ten 9 Griffin Parriott Purdue Big Ten 10 Bryce Andonian Virginia Tech ACC 11 Yahya Thomas Northwestern Big Ten 12 Legend Lamer Cal Poly Pac 12 13 Joshua Heil Campbell SoCon 14 Jonathan Millner Appalachian St. SoCon 15 Mitch Moore Oklahoma Big 12 16 Jaden Abas Stanford Pac 12 17 Graham Rooks Indiana Big Ten 18 Casey Cobb Navy EIWA 19 PJ Ogunsanya Army West Point EIWA 20 Brock Hardy Nebraska Big Ten 21 Mike Van Brill Rutgers Big Ten 22 Josh Finesilver Duke ACC 23 Luke Gardner Penn St. Big Ten 24 Drew Scharenbrock Wisconsin Big Ten 25 Jimmy Hoffman Lehigh EIWA 26 Michael Blockhus Minnesota Big Ten 27 Cameron Hunsaker Utah Valley Big 12 28 Luke Kemerer Pittsburgh ACC 29 Selwyn Porter The Citadel SoCon 30 Greg gaxiola Hofstra EIWA 31 Ed Scott NC State ACC 32 Cory Crooks Arizona St. Pac 12 33 Dylan Martinez Air Force Big 12

157 POUNDS Rank Name School Conference 1 Hayden Hidlay NC State ACC 2 David Carr Iowa St. Big 12 3 Jesse Dellavecchia Rider MAC 4 Kaleb Young Iowa Big Ten 5 Brayton Lee Minnesota Big Ten 6 Kendall Coleman Purdue Big Ten 7 Will Lewan Michigan Big Ten 8 Jarrett Jacques Missouri MAC 9 Brady Berge Penn St. Big Ten 10 Justin Thomas Oklahoma Big 12 11 Requir Van der Merwe Stanford Pac 12 12 Jared Franek North Dakota St. Big 12 13 Wyatt Sheets Oklahoma St. Big 12 14 Markus Hartman Army West Point EIWA 15 Hunter Willits Oregon St. Pac 12 16 Justin Ruffin SIU Edwardsville MAC 17 Justin McCoy Virginia ACC 18 Cade DeVos South Dakota St. Big 12 19 Jacob Wright Wyoming Big 12 20 Holden Heller Hofstra EIWA 21 Parker Kropman Drexel EIWA 22 Chase Saldate Michigan St. Big Ten 23 Garrett Model Wisconsin Big Ten 24 Benjamin Barton Campbell SoCon 25 Joshua McClure North Carolina ACC 26 Andrew Cerniglia Navy EIWA 27 Robert Kannaird Rutgers Big Ten 28 Elijah Cleary Ohio St. Big Ten 29 Connor Brady Virginia Tech ACC 30 Cody Bond Appalachian St. SoCon 31 Jordan Slivka Ohio MAC 32 Alex Carida Bloomsburg MAC 33 Johnny Lovett Central Michigan MAC

165 POUNDS Rank Name School Conference 1 Mekhi Lewis Virginia Tech ACC 2 Alex Marinelli Iowa Big Ten 3 Shane Griffith Stanford Pac 12 4 Travis Wittlake Oklahoma St. Big 12 5 Anthony Valencia Arizona St. Pac 12 6 Dan Braunagel Illinois Big Ten 7 Zach Hartman Bucknell EIWA 8 Ethan Smith Ohio St. Big Ten 9 Jake Wentzel Pittsburgh ACC 10 Kennedy Monday North Carolina ACC 11 Jake Keating Virginia ACC 12 Joe Lee Penn St. Big Ten 13 Keegan O`toole Missouri MAC 14 Tanner Skidgel Navy EIWA 15 Andrew Sparks Minnesota Big Ten 16 William Formato Appalachian St. SoCon 17 Thomas Bullard NC State ACC 18 Peyton Robb Nebraska Big Ten 19 Cameron Amine Michigan Big Ten 20 Izzak Olejnik Northern Illinois MAC 21 Peyton Hall West Virginia Big 12 22 Jake Tucker Michigan St. Big Ten 23 Rodrick Mosley Gardner-Webb SoCon 24 Ricky Stamm Hofstra EIWA 25 Nick South Indiana Big Ten 26 Evan Barczak Drexel EIWA 27 Cole Moody Wyoming Big 12 28 Andrew Nicholson Chattanooga SoCon 29 Pat Schoenfelder Northern Iowa Big 12 30 Colt Yinger Ohio MAC 31 Luke Weber North Dakota St. Big 12 32 Brevin Cassella Binghamton EIWA 33 Gerrit Nijenhuis Purdue Big Ten

174 POUNDS Rank Name School Conference 1 Michael Kemerer Iowa Big Ten 2 Logan Massa Michigan Big Ten 3 Mikey Labriola Nebraska Big Ten 4 Kaleb Romero Ohio St. Big Ten 5 Demetrius Romero Utah Valley Big 12 6 Carter Starocci Penn St. Big Ten 7 Daniel Bullard NC State ACC 8 Donnell Washington Indiana Big Ten 9 Peyton Mocco Missouri MAC 10 Hayden Hastings Wyoming Big 12 11 Dustin Plott Oklahoma St. Big 12 12 Andrew McNally Kent St. MAC 13 Thomas Flitz Appalachian St. SoCon 14 Austin Murphy Campbell SoCon 15 Michael O`Malley Drexel EIWA 16 Clay Lautt North Carolina ACC 17 Bernie Truax Cal Poly Pac 12 18 Jacob Oliver Edinboro MAC 19 Jackson Turley Rutgers Big Ten 20 Lance Runyon Northern Iowa Big 12 21 Mason Kauffman Northern Illinois MAC 22 Jackson Hemauer Northern Colorado Big 12 23 Julien Broderson Iowa St. Big 12 24 Jake Allar Minnesota Big Ten 25 Cody Surratt Air Force Big 12 26 Drew Hughes Michigan St. Big Ten 27 Anthony Mantanona Oklahoma Big 12 28 Victor Marcelli Virginia ACC 29 Jared Krattiger Wisconsin Big Ten 30 Ross McFarland Hofstra EIWA 31 Cade King South Dakota St. Big 12 32 DJ Shannon Illinois Big Ten 33 Angel Garcia Rider MAC

184 POUNDS Rank Name School Conference 1 Hunter Bolen Virginia Tech ACC 2 Aaron Brooks Penn St. Big Ten 3 Trent Hidlay NC State ACC 4 Lou Deprez Binghamton EIWA 5 Parker Keckeisen Northern Iowa Big 12 6 Dakota Geer Oklahoma St. Big 12 7 Christopher Weiler Wisconsin Big Ten 8 Layne Malczewski Michigan St. Big Ten 9 Owen Webster Minnesota Big Ten 10 Jeremiah Kent Missouri MAC 11 Taylor Venz Nebraska Big Ten 12 Zach Braunagel Illinois Big Ten 13 Nelson Brands Iowa Big Ten 14 Brit Wilson Northern Illinois MAC 15 John Poznanski Rutgers Big Ten 16 Max Lyon Purdue Big Ten 17 Rocky Jordan Ohio St. Big Ten 18 David Key Navy EIWA 19 Tate Samuelson Wyoming Big 12 20 Alan Clothier Northern Colorado Big 12 21 Michael Battista Virginia ACC 22 Devin Kane North Carolina ACC 23 Caleb Hopkins Campbell SoCon 24 Gregg Harvey Pittsburgh ACC 25 Matthew Waddell Chattanooga SoCon 26 Dominic Ducharme CSU Bakersfield Pac 12 27 George Walton Rider MAC 28 Darrien Roberts Oklahoma Big 12 29 Ryan Reyes Oregon St. Pac 12 30 Hunter Cruz Fresno St. Big 12 31 Cade Belshay Arizona St. Pac 12 32 Taylor Brown Army West Point EIWA 33 DeAndre Nassar Cleveland St. MAC

197 POUNDS Rank Name School Conference 1 Eric Schultz Nebraska Big Ten 2 Jacob Warner Iowa Big Ten 3 Kordell Norfleet Arizona St. Pac 12 4 Noah Adams West Virginia Big 12 5 Tanner Sloan South Dakota St. Big 12 6 Cameron Caffey Michigan St. Big Ten 7 Nino Bonaccorsi Pittsburgh ACC 8 Greg Bulsak Clarion MAC 9 Isaac Trumble NC State ACC 10 Jay Aiello Virginia ACC 11 Lucas Davison Northwestern Big Ten 12 Stephen Buchanan Wyoming Big 12 13 AJ Ferrari Oklahoma St. Big 12 14 Rocky Elam Missouri MAC 15 Jake Woodley Oklahoma Big 12 16 Jacob Koser Navy EIWA 17 Thomas Penola Purdue Big Ten 18 Max Shaw North Carolina ACC 19 Jake Jakobsen Lehigh EIWA 20 JT Brown Army West Point EIWA 21 Bryan McLaughlin Drexel EIWA 22 Matt Wroblewski Illinois Big Ten 23 Gavin Hoffman Ohio St. Big Ten 24 Jacob Seely Northern Colorado Big 12 25 Billy Janzer Rutgers Big Ten 26 Landon Pelham Central Michigan MAC 27 Chris Kober Campbell SoCon 28 Gage Braun Northern Illinois MAC 29 Stanley Smeltzer Virginia Tech ACC 30 Keegan Moore Northern Iowa Big 12 31 J.J Dixon Oregon St. Pac 12 32 Yonger Bastida Pomares Iowa St. Big 12 33 Tyler Mousaw VMI SoCon