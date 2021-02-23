College wrestling: Big Ten co-champs Iowa, Penn State close out year atop rankings

MANHEIM, Pa – A shortened 2020-21 Division I wrestling season came to a close with Iowa going wire-to-wire as the top dual meet team in the nation as the final NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll was released on Tuesday.
Match cancellations and no non-conference schedule left the top-ranked Hawkeyes with only five duals on the season – same as second-ranked Penn State. ACC regular season champions Virginia Tech finished the regular season third, followed by one-loss Michigan at No. 4 and unbeaten Missouri at No. 5. Oklahoma State, like Missouri, also finished 10-0. The Cowboys ended the season at No. 6.
The Big Ten closed out with nine teams in the Top 25, followed by the Big 12 with six teams and the ACC with five.
Methodology: The NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll is voted on by two coaches from each Division I wrestling conference. Each first-place vote is worth 25 points, 24 points for a second-place vote, 23 for a third-place vote and so on through to one point for a 25th-place vote. The poll is based on dual meet results. Teams who are not competing this season are not included in the voting process.
Rankings through Feb. 23, 2021.
|Rank
|team (first)
|record
|points
|Prev
|1
|Iowa (14)
|(5-0)
|350
|1
|2
|Penn State
|(5-0)
|336
|2
|3
|Virginia Tech
|(9-0)
|313
|3
|4
|Michigan
|(5-1)
|303
|4
|5
|Missouri
|(10-0)
|296
|5
|6
|Oklahoma State
|(10-0)
|283
|6
|7
|NC State
|(6-1)
|264
|7
|8
|Nebraska
|(7-1)
|259
|8
|T-9
|Minnesota
|(7-2)
|230
|9
|T-9
|Arizona State
|(6-0)
|230
|10
|11
|Illinois
|(5-3)
|201
|11
|12
|Ohio State
|(5-4)
|200
|12
|13
|Iowa State
|(9-3)
|183
|13
|14
|North Carolina
|(5-2)
|174
|14
|15
|Northern Iowa
|(4-4)
|148
|15
|16
|Pittsburgh
|(3-4)
|134
|16
|17
|Navy
|(5-1)
|106
|18
|18
|Purdue
|(3-5)
|103
|17
|19
|Oklahoma
|(5-5)
|87
|19
|20
|Virginia
|(3-3)
|85
|20
|21
|Central Michigan
|(5-2)
|58
|21
|22
|Campbell
|(8-1)
|50
|22
|23
|Michigan State
|(2-5)
|36
|23
|24
|Rider
|(4-1)
|30
|24
|25
|Wyoming
|(3-3)
|22
|NR
Others receiving votes: Rutgers 18, Northwestern 16, Appalachian State 11, West Virginia 7, Hofstra 6, Binghamton 3, Lehigh 3, Northern Colorado 2, Wisconsin 1, Stanford 1, North Dakota State 1
Dropped Out: No. 25 Wisconsin (1-6)