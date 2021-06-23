College wrestling: Panel approves rules changes for correcting in-match timing errors

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel on Tuesday approved wrestling rules changes that allow the referee to correct timing errors when that referee has reasonable knowledge of the correction that needs to be made.

The NCAA Wrestling Committee proposed that competition occurring when the clock is not running is not subject to the dead time rule. The rules change also provides parameters for referees to use when determining the amount of time to add or subtract from the score clock.

If available, the referee will look at the video review monitor and use the view of the integrated timing system or view of the score clock to determine the correct time.

If video review is not available, the integrated system is not operable or there is no view of the score clock, the referee will consult with the second referee and the timer at the score table to determine the amount of time remaining.

After consulting the second referee and/or the timer, the referee may correct the timing if the referee has reasonable positive knowledge of the correction that needs to be made. If the timing correction results in a scoring change, the referee would make the appropriate scoring correction.

All timing corrections will have to be made in the period in which they occur.

Before the match restarts, the referee should notify both teams of any timing changes that are made.

If the referee can’t determine an accurate time, the score clock will be set to the last known time.

Referees’ decisions on timing and scoring corrections are final.

Overtime

The panel approved changing the first sudden-victory overtime period to two minutes in length. Previously, both the first and second sudden-victory overtime periods were one minute long. With this new rule, the second sudden-victory overtime period would remain at one minute.

In addition to the time change, one of the wrestlers may be declared the winner after the completion of the first tiebreaker period if either of the wrestlers has at least one second of net time advantage.

Other approved rules changes