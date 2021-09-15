2021-22 Big Ten wrestling schedule: Dates, opponents, duals

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ROSEMONT, Ill.  The Big Ten Conference office announced the dates and opponents for the 2021-22 wrestling season Wednesday. The schedule features eight conference duals for each of the 14 Big Ten programs and concludes with the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships, to be held over the first weekend in March at Nebraska.

All 14 teams will open Big Ten action Jan. 7-17. On opening night, Jan. 7, reigning Big Ten Champion Iowa will play host to Minnesota, while Big Ten Dual Meet Co-Champion Penn State will travel to Maryland. Indiana will open its conference slate against Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J., Northwestern will visit Wisconsin, and Purdue will travel to Nebraska. The following weekend (Jan. 14-17), Illinois and Michigan will make their conference season debuts by traveling to Rutgers and Ohio State, respectively.

PREVIEW: 5 storylines to watch in the 2021-22 NCAA wrestling season

The final regular-season dual will take place Feb. 20, with Nebraska hosting the defending Big Ten Dual Meet Co-Champion Iowa.

The 108th Big Ten Wrestling Championships will be held March 5-6, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., with Nebraska playing host to the event for the first time. All 14 conference schools will participate in the championships, which begins Saturday, March 5, with the first-round, quarterfinal, semifinal and wrestleback matches taking place during Sessions I and II. Action continues Sunday, March 6, with consolation semifinals and seventh-place matches getting underway during Session III and the first-, third- and fifth-place matches highlighting Session IV.

The 2021-22 Big Ten wrestling schedule can be found in the link above. Times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

2021-22 Big Ten wrestling schedule
DAY Date matchup
Friday January 7 Minnesota at Iowa
Friday January 7 Penn State at Maryland
Friday January 7 Purdue at Nebraska
Friday January 7 Indiana at Rutgers
Friday January 7 Northwestern at Wisconsin
Sunday January 9 Purdue at Iowa
Sunday January 9 Northwestern at Minnesota
Sunday January 9 Indiana at Penn State
Sunday January 9 Rutgers at Wisconsin
TBD January 7-9 Ohio State at Michigan State
Friday January 14 Illinois at Rutgers
Friday January 14 Iowa at Northwestern
Friday January 14 Michigan at Ohio State
Friday January 14 Nebraska at Minnesota
Saturday January 15 Michigan State at Purdue
Sunday January 16 Iowa at Illinois
Sunday January 16 Wisconsin at Minnesota
Sunday January 16 Rutgers at Penn State
Monday January 17 Michigan State at Indiana
Friday January 21 Maryland at Indiana
Friday January 21 Penn State at Michigan
Friday January 21 Rutgers at Michigan State
Friday January 21 Iowa at Ohio State
Friday January 21 Illinois at Purdue
Friday January 21 Nebraska at Wisconsin
Sunday January 23 Rutgers at Michigan
Sunday January 23 Penn State at Michigan State
Sunday January 23 Nebraska at Northwestern
Sunday January 23 Maryland at Ohio State
Sunday January 23 Wisconsin at Purdue
Friday January 28 Penn State at Iowa
Friday January 28 Wisconsin at Maryland
Friday January 28 Minnesota at Michigan
Saturday January 29 Northwestern at Illinois
Saturday January 29 Purdue at Indiana
Sunday January 30 Michigan at Maryland
Friday February 4 Minnesota at Illinois
Friday February 4 Michigan State at Maryland
Friday February 4 Michigan at Nebraska
Friday February 4 Ohio State at Penn State
Saturday February 5 Wisconsin at Iowa
Sunday February 6 Indiana at Illinois
Sunday February 6 Maryland at Northwestern
Sunday February 6 Minnesota at Purdue
Sunday February 6 Ohio State at Rutgers
TBD February 6 or 11 Nebraska at Penn State
Friday February 11 Michigan at Indiana
Friday February 11 Northwestern at Michigan State
Friday February 11 Ohio State at Minnesota
Friday February 11 Illinois at Wisconsin
Saturday February 12 Maryland at Rutgers
Sunday February 13 Michigan State at Michigan
Sunday February 13 Illinois at Nebraska
Sunday February 13 Indiana at Ohio State
Saturday February 19 Purdue at Northwestern
Sunday February 20 Iowa at Nebraska
NOTE: All dates subject to change

The 25 most exciting wrestlers to watch in the 2021-22 NCAA wrestling season

Which wrestlers compete in a way that makes them must-watch performers every time they step on the mat? Who puts on the biggest show? These are 25 of best, most interesting wrestlers to watch heading into the 2021-2022 season.
READ MORE

The ultimate NCAA wrestling fan guide to the 2021 Senior World Team Trials

The 2021 Senior World Team Trials in Lincoln, Nebraska, will feature a slew of active NCAA champions and All-Americans. Here's what you need to know about all of the men's college athletes who will be wrestling for a world team spot on September 11 and 12.
READ MORE

5 storylines to watch in the 2021-22 NCAA wrestling season

The weights are stacked, the field is deep, and the battle for each individual national title will be intense, dramatic and full of surprises. Here are the major storylines you need to know in advance of what will undoubtedly be an exciting season ahead. 
READ MORE

