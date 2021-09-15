Big Ten Conference | September 15, 2021 2021-22 Big Ten wrestling schedule: Dates, opponents, duals 2021 DI wrestling finals: Sammy Sasso vs. Austin O'Connor (149 pounds) Share ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten Conference office announced the dates and opponents for the 2021-22 wrestling season Wednesday. The schedule features eight conference duals for each of the 14 Big Ten programs and concludes with the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships, to be held over the first weekend in March at Nebraska. All 14 teams will open Big Ten action Jan. 7-17. On opening night, Jan. 7, reigning Big Ten Champion Iowa will play host to Minnesota, while Big Ten Dual Meet Co-Champion Penn State will travel to Maryland. Indiana will open its conference slate against Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J., Northwestern will visit Wisconsin, and Purdue will travel to Nebraska. The following weekend (Jan. 14-17), Illinois and Michigan will make their conference season debuts by traveling to Rutgers and Ohio State, respectively. PREVIEW: 5 storylines to watch in the 2021-22 NCAA wrestling season The final regular-season dual will take place Feb. 20, with Nebraska hosting the defending Big Ten Dual Meet Co-Champion Iowa. The 108th Big Ten Wrestling Championships will be held March 5-6, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., with Nebraska playing host to the event for the first time. All 14 conference schools will participate in the championships, which begins Saturday, March 5, with the first-round, quarterfinal, semifinal and wrestleback matches taking place during Sessions I and II. Action continues Sunday, March 6, with consolation semifinals and seventh-place matches getting underway during Session III and the first-, third- and fifth-place matches highlighting Session IV. The 2021-22 Big Ten wrestling schedule can be found in the link above. Times and television designations will be announced at a later date. 2021-22 Big Ten wrestling schedule DAY Date matchup Friday January 7 Minnesota at Iowa Friday January 7 Penn State at Maryland Friday January 7 Purdue at Nebraska Friday January 7 Indiana at Rutgers Friday January 7 Northwestern at Wisconsin Sunday January 9 Purdue at Iowa Sunday January 9 Northwestern at Minnesota Sunday January 9 Indiana at Penn State Sunday January 9 Rutgers at Wisconsin TBD January 7-9 Ohio State at Michigan State Friday January 14 Illinois at Rutgers Friday January 14 Iowa at Northwestern Friday January 14 Michigan at Ohio State Friday January 14 Nebraska at Minnesota Saturday January 15 Michigan State at Purdue Sunday January 16 Iowa at Illinois Sunday January 16 Wisconsin at Minnesota Sunday January 16 Rutgers at Penn State Monday January 17 Michigan State at Indiana Friday January 21 Maryland at Indiana Friday January 21 Penn State at Michigan Friday January 21 Rutgers at Michigan State Friday January 21 Iowa at Ohio State Friday January 21 Illinois at Purdue Friday January 21 Nebraska at Wisconsin Sunday January 23 Rutgers at Michigan Sunday January 23 Penn State at Michigan State Sunday January 23 Nebraska at Northwestern Sunday January 23 Maryland at Ohio State Sunday January 23 Wisconsin at Purdue Friday January 28 Penn State at Iowa Friday January 28 Wisconsin at Maryland Friday January 28 Minnesota at Michigan Saturday January 29 Northwestern at Illinois Saturday January 29 Purdue at Indiana Sunday January 30 Michigan at Maryland Friday February 4 Minnesota at Illinois Friday February 4 Michigan State at Maryland Friday February 4 Michigan at Nebraska Friday February 4 Ohio State at Penn State Saturday February 5 Wisconsin at Iowa Sunday February 6 Indiana at Illinois Sunday February 6 Maryland at Northwestern Sunday February 6 Minnesota at Purdue Sunday February 6 Ohio State at Rutgers TBD February 6 or 11 Nebraska at Penn State Friday February 11 Michigan at Indiana Friday February 11 Northwestern at Michigan State Friday February 11 Ohio State at Minnesota Friday February 11 Illinois at Wisconsin Saturday February 12 Maryland at Rutgers Sunday February 13 Michigan State at Michigan Sunday February 13 Illinois at Nebraska Sunday February 13 Indiana at Ohio State Saturday February 19 Purdue at Northwestern Sunday February 20 Iowa at Nebraska NOTE: All dates subject to change The 25 most exciting wrestlers to watch in the 2021-22 NCAA wrestling season Which wrestlers compete in a way that makes them must-watch performers every time they step on the mat? 