wrestling-d1 flag

Shannon Scovel | NCAA.com | October 19, 2021

When are the 2022 NCAA wrestling championships?

The top storylines to follow this college wrestling season

The 2022 men's NCAA wrestling championship will be held March 17-19, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Check out more tournament information below. 

2022 NCAA wrestling championships: Complete schedule, dates

Here are the date, location and tournament information for each round of the 2022 tournament: 

ROUND DAY DATE TIME NETWORK
Session 1 - Championship First Round Thursday March 17 TBA TBA
Session 2 - Championship Consolations Thursday March 17 TBA TBA
Session 3 - Championships Quarterfinals & Consolations Friday March 18 TBA TBA
Session 4 - Championship Semifinals Friday March 18 TBA TBA
Session 5 - Championship Medal Round Saturday March 19 TBA TBA
Session 6 - Championship Finals Saturday March 19 TBA TBA

NCAA wrestling tournament: Future sites, dates

Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's wrestling championship:

DI WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP DATES AND SITES
Year City Venue Dates Host
2022 Detroit Little Caesars Arena March 17 - 19 Michigan and Detroit Sports Commission
2023 Tulsa, Okla. BOK Center March 16 - 18  Oklahoma State and Tulsa Sports Commission
2024 Kansas City, Mo. T-Mobile Center March 21 - 23  University of Missouri, Columbia and Kansas City Sports Commission
2025 Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center March 20 - 22 Pennsylvania, Drexel University, and PHL Sports
2026 Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse March 19 - 21 Mid-American Conference and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission

How the NCAA college wrestling championship works

Here is a comprehensive guide to the NCAA college wrestling tournament and its history, including how athletes qualify for the championship, where it will be held, select individual and team records and how the scoring works.
READ MORE

