Shannon Scovel | NCAA.com | October 19, 2021 When are the 2022 NCAA wrestling championships? The top storylines to follow this college wrestling season Share The 2022 men's NCAA wrestling championship will be held March 17-19, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Check out more tournament information below. 2022 NCAA wrestling championships: Complete schedule, dates Here are the date, location and tournament information for each round of the 2022 tournament: ROUND DAY DATE TIME NETWORK Session 1 - Championship First Round Thursday March 17 TBA TBA Session 2 - Championship Consolations Thursday March 17 TBA TBA Session 3 - Championships Quarterfinals & Consolations Friday March 18 TBA TBA Session 4 - Championship Semifinals Friday March 18 TBA TBA Session 5 - Championship Medal Round Saturday March 19 TBA TBA Session 6 - Championship Finals Saturday March 19 TBA TBA NCAA wrestling tournament: Future sites, dates Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's wrestling championship: DI WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP DATES AND SITES Year City Venue Dates Host 2022 Detroit Little Caesars Arena March 17 - 19 Michigan and Detroit Sports Commission 2023 Tulsa, Okla. BOK Center March 16 - 18 Oklahoma State and Tulsa Sports Commission 2024 Kansas City, Mo. T-Mobile Center March 21 - 23 University of Missouri, Columbia and Kansas City Sports Commission 2025 Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center March 20 - 22 Pennsylvania, Drexel University, and PHL Sports 2026 Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse March 19 - 21 Mid-American Conference and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission