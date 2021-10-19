When are the 2022 NCAA wrestling championships?

The 2022 men's NCAA wrestling championship will be held March 17-19, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Check out more tournament information below.

2022 NCAA wrestling championships: Complete schedule, dates

Here are the date, location and tournament information for each round of the 2022 tournament:

ROUND DAY DATE TIME NETWORK Session 1 - Championship First Round Thursday March 17 TBA TBA Session 2 - Championship Consolations Thursday March 17 TBA TBA Session 3 - Championships Quarterfinals & Consolations Friday March 18 TBA TBA Session 4 - Championship Semifinals Friday March 18 TBA TBA Session 5 - Championship Medal Round Saturday March 19 TBA TBA Session 6 - Championship Finals Saturday March 19 TBA TBA

NCAA wrestling tournament: Future sites, dates

Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's wrestling championship:

DI WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP DATES AND SITES Year City Venue Dates Host 2022 Detroit Little Caesars Arena March 17 - 19 Michigan and Detroit Sports Commission 2023 Tulsa, Okla. BOK Center March 16 - 18 Oklahoma State and Tulsa Sports Commission 2024 Kansas City, Mo. T-Mobile Center March 21 - 23 University of Missouri, Columbia and Kansas City Sports Commission 2025 Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center March 20 - 22 Pennsylvania, Drexel University, and PHL Sports 2026 Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse March 19 - 21 Mid-American Conference and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission