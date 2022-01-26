NCAA wrestling award standings debut for the 2022 season

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.

The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.

For falls and tech falls to be counted for the awards they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the two categories are broken based on the aggregate time.

Three wrestlers in Division I have reached 10 falls this season, led by Maryland 133-pounder King Sandoval who has accomplished the feat in the least amount of time. Air Force heavyweight Wyatt Hendrickson and Binghamton 133-pounder Anthony Sobotker round out the trio.

DI RANKINGS: Penn State holds top spot, Nebraska cracks the top 10 after a loaded weekend

Tiffin’s Nicholas Mason leads Division II with 10 falls as he is looking to win this award for the second time in his career after taking the trophy in 2019. Colorado Mesa 165-pounder Augustus Dalton and 125-pounder Evan Carrigan of Newberry are on Mason’s heels with nine falls.

Case Western Reserve 149-pounder Mitchell Arch holds the solo lead in Division III with nine falls this season, one ahead of a trio of challengers with eight falls. That group is led by Augsburg 197-pounder Parker Venz who has reached eight falls in the least amount of time ahead of teammate Derek Steele and Coe’s Kaleb Reeves.

Rutgers 141-pounder Sebastian Rivera has already established a dominant lead in Division I with 11 tech falls this season, including five in a row. Lock Haven’s Kyle Shoop holds the Division I record since the establishment of the award with 15 in 2019.

Nebraska-Kearney teammates Austin Eldredge and Matt Malcom lead Division II with eight tech falls each. Eldredge is tops in the division with a commanding reaching his total in 13 less minutes than Malcom.

Johnson & Wales 174-pounder Michael Ross has nine tech falls to lead Division III by two over Nick Rogge of Augsburg with seven.

The initial Most Dominant Wrestler standings will be released later this season to allow wrestlers to achieve the minimum number of matches required to be eligible for the standings.

Falls

Techs