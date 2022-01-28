Shannon Scovel | NCAA.com | January 29, 2022 No. 1 Penn State beats No. 2 Iowa 19-13 in top-ranked wrestling showcase The top storylines to follow this college wrestling season Share The Penn State Nittany Lions were unfazed by Carver-Hawkeye Arena. They weren’t bothered by Iowa’s win streak, and they didn’t care that the defending champions had most of their stars back again this year. Behind tough, gritty wins from Drew Hildebrandt, Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Max Dean, the Nittany Lions prevailed over the Hawkeyes 19-13 in a hostile environment to hold on to their No. 1 ranking. TRACKING 125: The top NCAA wrestling contenders in the lightest weight class Hildebrandt was the only Nittany Lion to score bonus, as he beat Jesse Ybarra 9-0 to kick off the dual and send some early momentum Penn State’s way, but NCAA champions Nick Lee and Carter Starocci also made headlines by earning overtime wins against their No. 2 ranked opponents. Iowa won all of the matches they were predicted to win on paper as well as heavyweight, and the Hawks kept themselves in the team race though the first nine bouts by holding Penn State to just one bonus point win. Max Murin worked for a hard-fought decision against Beau Bartlett at 149 pounds to put Iowa on the board first, and his teammates Kaleb Young and Alex Marinelli both followed with victories of their own — Marinelli’s win came by major too in a notable rebound victory after last weekend’s loss to Carson Kharchla of Ohio State. Iowa heavyweight Tony Cassioppi also gave the Black and Gold something to cheer about at the end of the intense night, as he beat No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet 7-2 with strong takedowns and fearless wrestling. NO. 1 LIONS: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 3 Michigan 29-6 Iowa and Penn State will see each other again at the Big Ten tournament and the NCAA championships, but, as it stands now, the Nittany Lions remain No. 1, and head coach Cael Sanderson’s squad is on top again. Full weight-by-weight results WEIGHT NO. 1 PENN STAE NO. 2 IOWA RESULT TEAM SCORE 125 No. 7 Drew Hildebrandt Jesse Ybarra HILDEBRANDT 9-0 PSU 4-0 133 No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young No. 3 Austin DeSanto BRAVO-YOUNG 3-2 PSU 7-0 141 No. 1 Nick Lee No. 2 Jaydin Eierman LEE 6-4 PSU 10-0 149 No. 19 Beau Bartlett No. 10 Max Murin MURIN 4-1 PSU 10-3 157 Tony Negron OR Terrell Barraclough No. 12 Kaleb Young YOUNG 2-0 PSU 10-6 165 No. 11 Brady Berge No. 5 Alex Marinelli MARINELLI 10-2 PSU/IOWA 10-10 174 No. 1 Carter Starocci No. 2 Michael Kemerer STAROCCI 2-1 PSU 13-10 184 No. 1 Aaron Brooks No. 17 Abe Assad BROOKS 8-3 PSU 16-10 197 No. 2 Max Dean No. 4 Jacob Warner DEAN 8-3 PSU 19-10 285 No. 3 Greg Kerkvliet No. 5 Tony Cassioppi CASSIOPPI 7-2 PSU 19-13 Penn State-Iowa wrestling: 5 takeaways from the No. 1 vs. No. 2 dual In the most highly anticipated dual of the season, No. 1 Penn State topped No. 2 Iowa 19-13, reversing a result from two years ago and proving that the Nittany Lions are the best team in the country. Here are the five biggest takeaways from the wild rivalry match in Iowa City. READ MORE College wrestling: Dan Gable-Larry Owings' 1970 NCAA wrestling championship Iowa State's Dan Gable had one of the most legendary careers in college wrestling, pinning 76 of his 118 opponents during his three years as a starter for the Cyclones and amassing a nearly flawless record on his way to two NCAA titles. Let's take a look back into the NCAA Vault though to rewatch his final collegiate match. READ MORE What you need to know for Friday's wrestling dual between No. 1 Penn State and No. 2 Iowa It's a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown when Penn State and Iowa face each other on Friday, Jan. 28. Here's a complete rundown of the dual, including how to watch and top wrestlers to know. READ MORE