NCAA wrestling award standings update for the 2022 season

The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.

The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.

For falls and tech falls to be counted for the awards they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the two categories are broken based on the aggregate time.

Division I has a near tie at the top of the falls standings with Maryland’s King Sandoval and Air Force’s Wyatt Hendrickson both at 12 falls. Sandoval holds the top spot with his narrow advantage in aggregate time of just over two minutes. Three more wrestlers have reached the double-figure mark with North Dakota State’s Owen Pentz, South Dakota State’s Tanner Cook and Binghamton’s Anthony Sobotker all at 10 falls.

Tiffin’s Nicholas Mason leads Division II with 11 falls as he is looking to win this award for the second time in his career after taking the trophy in 2019. Colorado Mesa 165-pounder Augustus Dalton, heavyweight Jacob Robb of Mercyhurst and 125-pounder Evan Carrigan of Newberry are on Mason’s heels with nine falls.

Michael Gonyea of Castleton has raced to the top spot in Division III with 18 falls at 133 pounds this season, while Cornell College 184-pounder Colin Honderd sits in second with 17 falls.

Rutgers 141-pounder Sebastian Rivera has already established a dominant lead in Division I with 11 tech falls this season, including five in a row against Wisconsin, Illinois, Penn State, Michigan State and Michigan. Lock Haven’s Kyle Shoop holds the Division I record since the establishment of the award with 15 tech falls in 2019.

Nebraska-Kearney teammates Austin Eldredge and Matt Malcom lead Division II with nine and eight tech falls each. The Lopers actually hold down three of the top four spots as 141-pounder Nick James is fourth with five, while Brock Biddle of Pittsburgh-Johnstown breaks up the trio in third with seven tech falls.

Johnson & Wales 174-pounder Michael Ross had a dominant start to the season and has already broken the Division III record since the implementation of the awards with 19 tech falls this season, one more than the 18 from Stephen Jarrell of Johnson & Wales in 2017.

The initial Most Dominant Wrestler standings will be released later this season to allow wrestlers to achieve the minimum number of matches required to be eligible for the standings.

NCAA Stat Leaders - Falls Division I Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 King Sandoval Maryland 133 12 24:49 2 Wyatt Hendrickson Air Force 285 12 26:55 3 Owen Pentz North Dakota St. 197 10 22:53 4 Tanner Cook South Dakota St. 165 10 23:53 5 Anthony Sobotker Binghamton 133 10 38:54 6 Josh Mason Bloomsburg 141 9 24:47 7 Shane Finney Navy 174 9 28:06 8 Donnell Washington Indiana 184 8 17:09 9 Logan Agin Duke 125 7 10:38 10 Andrew Berreyesa Cornell 174 7 13:02 Division II Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Nicholas Mason Tiffin 197 11 31:32 2 Augustus Dalton Colorado Mesa 165 9 14:53 3 Jacob Robb Mercyhurst 285 9 23:25 4 Evan Carrigan Newberry 125 9 31:08 5 Logan Bailey UIndy 149 8 18:32 6 Joel Leise Gannon 197 8 19:52 7 Dalton Abney Central Okla. 197 7 9:43 8 Juan Holmes Limestone 285 7 14:13 9 Jaden Verhagen Mary 125 7 14:53 10 Logan Branham Belmont Abbey 197 7 15:05 Division III Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Michael Gonyea Castleton 133 18 39:04 2 Colin Honderd Cornell College 184 17 45:35 3 Evan Fidelibus New England Col. 149 16 35:50 4 Joe Salerno Wash. & Lee 165 15 23:31 5 Javen Estrada North Central (IL) 141 15 23:51 6 Bradan Birt Millikin 165 15 25:21 7 Nick Barnhart Messiah 157 15 61:01 8 John Fulmer Lycoming 285 14 17:49 9 Mitchell Arch CWRU 149 14 24:35 10 Matt Lackman Alvernia 165 14 29:46