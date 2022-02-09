NCAA wrestling award standings update for the 2022 season, including falls and tech falls leaders

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III wrestling championships.

The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.

For falls and tech falls to be counted for the awards they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the two categories are broken based on the aggregate time.

King Sandoval of Maryland holds the sole lead in Division I with 11 falls at 133 pounds, but he has a group of four wrestlers chasing him with 10 falls. That group is led by Owen Pentz of North Dakota State, followed by Tanner Cook of South Dakota State and Wyatt Hendrickson of Air Force who are separated by less than two minutes of aggregate time.

UIndy 149-pounder Logan Bailey had a big weekend with three falls to move into the lead in Division II over Tiffin’s Nicholas Mason. Both wrestlers have 11 falls, but Bailey has reached that mark in eight minutes less aggregate time than Mason.

Michael Gonyea of Castleton has raced to the top spot in Division III with 19 falls at 133 pounds this season, while Washington & Lee 165-pounder Joe Salerno has 18.

Rutgers 141-pounder Sebastian Rivera has already established a dominant lead in Division I with 11 tech falls this season, including five in a row during the season against Wisconsin, Illinois, Penn State, Michigan State and Michigan. The next closest group of wrestlers have six tech falls, led by Michael McGee of Arizona State in an aggregate time of 25:32.

Nebraska-Kearney 174-pounder Austin Eldredge has pulled ahead of teammate Matt Malcom in Division II with a lead of two, 11-9, in tech falls. Brock Biddle of Pittsburgh-Johnstown and Cole Houser of Glenville State each have eight tech falls.

Johnson & Wales 174-pounder Michael Ross had a dominant start to the season and has already broken the Division III record since the implementation of the awards with 19 tech falls this season, one more than the 18 from Stephen Jarrell of Johnson & Wales in 2017.

The initial Most Dominant Wrestler standings will be released later this season to allow wrestlers to achieve the minimum number of matches required to be eligible for the standings.

NCAA Stat Leaders - Falls Division I Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 King Sandoval Maryland 133 11 23:39 2 Owen Pentz North Dakota St. 197 10 22:53 3 Tanner Cook South Dakota St. 165 10 23:53 4 Wyatt Hendrickson Air Force 285 10 24:24 5 Anthony Sobotker Binghamton 133 10 38:54 6 Josh Mason Bloomsburg 141 9 20:28 7 Shane Finney Navy 174 8 25:36 8 Donnell Washington Indiana 184 8 17:09 9 Michael O'Malley Drexel 174 8 18:30 10 Matt Stencel Central Mich. 285 8 21:01 Division II Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Logan Bailey UIndy 149 11 23:24 2 Nicholas Mason Tiffin 197 11 31:32 3 Augustus Dalton Colorado Mesa 165 9 14:53 4 Jacob Robb Mercyhurst 285 9 23:25 5 Evan Carrigan Newberry 125 9 31:08 6 Juan Holmes Limestone 285 8 15:30 7 Joel Leise Gannon 197 8 19:52 8 Logan Branham Belmont Abbey 197 8 22:05 9 Dalton Abney Central Okla. 197 7 9:43 10 Jaden Verhagen Mary 125 7 14:53 Division III Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Michael Gonyea Castleton 133 19 39:21 2 Joe Salerno Wash. & Lee 165 18 36:36 3 Evan Fidelibus New England Col. 149 17 37:40 4 Colin Honderd Cornell College 184 17 45:35 5 Javen Estrada North Central (IL) 141 15 23:51 6 Bradan Birt Millikin 165 15 25:21 7 Mitchell Arch CWRU 149 15 25:27 8 Matt Lackman Alvernia 165 15 32:20 9 Cole Shaughnessy Roger Williams 184 15 32:36 10 Kaidon Winters RIT 157 15 33:25