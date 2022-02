NCAA DI Wrestling Committee releases qualifying tournament allocations for 2022 championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee has announced the pre-allocation spots for the 2022 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships as listed in the chart below.

Each qualifying tournament was awarded pre-allocations to the national tournament based on regular season performance by conference wrestlers through February 20. The pre-allocations are determined using a sliding scale of a .700 winning percentage, top 30 coaches’ rank and top 30 ratings percentage index (RPI) with a maximum of 29 pre-allocations per weight class.

For each wrestler that reached the threshold in at least two of the three categories, his conference tournament was awarded a qualifying spot in that weight class. Each conference was awarded a minimum of one automatic bid per weight class, which will go to the tournament champion, even if they did not have any wrestlers reach at least two of the three thresholds. NCAA championship spots for each qualifying event will be awarded at conference tournaments based solely on place-finish.

After all the conference tournaments have concluded, the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee will meet in-person to select the remaining 43 at-large qualifiers, which will be announced on March 8, while brackets and seeding will be announced on NCAA.com at 6 p.m. on March 9. All weight classes will consist of 33 wrestlers.

Conference 125 133 141 149 157 165 174 184 197 285 Total Atlantic Coast Conference 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 5 3 3 39 Big 12 Conference 6 6 7 4 6 4 8 4 7 6 58 Big Ten Conference 10 10 7 7 7 7 8 12 11 9 88 Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association 4 2 4 4 5 7 4 3 5 4 42 Mid-American Conference 1 1 3 5 2 3 2 2 1 2 22 Pacific-12 Conference 3 3 2 3 2 3 2 2 1 2 23 Southern Conference 2 2 1 2 1 2 1 1 1 2 15 Pre-Allocations 29 29 28 29 28 29 29 29 29 28 287 At-Large 4 4 5 4 5 4 4 4 4 5 43

The coaches’ rankings are determined by a vote of 14 coaches in each weight class with two head coaches from each of the seven conference. For ranking purposes, coaches may only consider a wrestler that has been designated as a starter at a respective weight class. Wrestlers must have five Division I matches in the weight class to be considered with at least one within the last 30 days.

The RPI is a calculation that consists of three factors: winning percentage, opponent winning percentage (strength of schedule) and opponent’s opponent winning percentage (opponent’s strength of schedule). Only matches against Division I opponents at the designated weight class count towards the RPI and a wrestler needs to have wrestled 15 matches to be ranked.

The NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee did determine it will not consider for championship selections, including conference pre-allocations, any results from extra matches that ended with injury defaults where the wrestlers did not wrestle.

The coaches’ ranking and RPI are two of several criteria that will be evaluated during the at-large selection and seeding process along with head-to-head competition, quality wins, conference tournament placement, results versus common opponents and win percentage.

In the coaches’ rank, 8-of-10 weights are topped by former national champions, led by the Penn State quartet of Roman Bravo-Young at 133 pounds, Nick Lee at 141 pounds, Carter Starocci at 174 pounds and Aaron Brooks at 184 pounds.

Two-time 141-pound national champion Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell is back after winning titles in 2018 and 2019 and remains the top ranked wrestler by the coaches moving up to 149 pounds in 2022.

Other national champions leading their weight class according to the coaches are Michigan’s Nick Suriano at 125 pounds, Iowa State’s David Carr at 157 pounds and heavyweight Gable Steveson of Minnesota.

Evan Wick of Cal Poly at 165 pounds and Max Dean of Penn State at 197 pounds round out the top-ranked wrestlers by the coaches.

Diakomihalis and Dean are the only two wrestlers in the country to be No. 1 in the coaches’ rank and in the RPI.

Other top-ranked wrestlers in the RPI are Brandon Courtney of Arizona State (125 pounds), Lucas Byrd of Illinois (133), Dresden Simon of Central Michigan (141), Josh Humphreys of Lehigh (157), Peyton Hall of West Virginia (165), Dustin Plott of Oklahoma State (174), Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa (184) and Tony Cassioppi of Iowa (heavyweight).

A full description of the entire selection process for the 2022 Division I Wrestling Championships is available at ncaa.org.

The 2022 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships take place March 17-19 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit as the event returns to Michigan for the first time since being held in Auburn Hills in 2007.

NCAA Division I Wrestling Coaches Rank - Through Matches of Feb. 20

125 POUNDS Rank Name Team Conference 1 Nick Suriano Michigan Big Ten 2 Pat Glory Princeton EIWA 3 Vito Arujau Cornell EIWA 4 Brandon Courtney Arizona St. Pac 12 5 Eric Barnett Wisconsin Big Ten 6 Drew Hildebrandt Penn St. Big Ten 7 Devin Schroder Purdue Big Ten 8 Killian Cardinale West Virginia Big 12 9 Drake Ayala Iowa Big Ten 10 Malik Heinselman Ohio St. Big Ten 11 Patrick McKee Minnesota Big Ten 12 Trevor Mastrogiovanni Oklahoma St. Big 12 13 Michael DeAugustino Northwestern Big Ten 14 Brandon Kaylor Oregon St. Pac 12 15 Noah Surtin Missouri Big 12 16 Brody Teske UNI Big 12 17 Taylor LaMont Utah Valley Big 12 18 Kysen Terukina Iowa St. Big 12 19 Jakob Camacho NC State ACC 20 Sam Latona Virginia Tech ACC 21 Anthony Noto Lock Haven MAC 22 Joey Prata Oklahoma Big 12 23 Ryan Miller Penn EIWA 24 Jaret Lane Lehigh EIWA 25 Fabian Gutierrez Chattanooga SoCon 26 Justin Cardani Illinois Big Ten 27 Gage Curry Pittsburgh ACC 28 Dylan Shawver Rutgers Big Ten 29 Joe Manchio Columbia EIWA 30 Antonio Lorenzo Cal Poly Pac 12 31 Caleb Smith App State SoCon 32 Korbin Meink Campbell SoCon 33 Jake Ferri Kent St. MAC 133 POUNDS 1 Roman Bravo-Young Penn St. Big Ten 2 Daton Fix Oklahoma St. Big 12 3 Austin DeSanto Iowa Big Ten 4 Michael McGee Arizona St. Pac 12 5 Korbin Myers Virginia Tech ACC 6 Lucas Byrd Illinois Big Ten 7 Dylan Ragusin Michigan Big Ten 8 Chris Cannon Northwestern Big Ten 9 Micky Phillippi Pittsburgh ACC 9 RayVon Foley Michigan St. Big Ten 11 Devan Turner Oregon St. Pac 12 12 Brock Hudkins Indiana Big Ten 13 Haiden Drury Utah Valley Big 12 14 Michael Colaiocco Penn EIWA 15 Malyke Hines Lehigh EIWA 16 Joe Olivieri Rutgers Big Ten 17 Kai Orine NC State ACC 18 Brayden Palmer Chattanooga SoCon 19 Joseph Heilmann North Carolina ACC 20 Josh Koderhandt Navy EIWA 21 Kyle Biscoglia UNI Big 12 22 Chance Rich CSU Bakersfield Pac 12 23 Brian Courtney Virginia ACC 24 Kellyn March North Dakota St. Big 12 25 Ramazan Attasauov Iowa St. Big 12 25 Matt Ramos Purdue Big Ten 27 Jake Gliva Minnesota Big Ten 28 Gabriel Tagg South Dakota St. Big 12 29 Codi Russell App State SoCon 30 Kyle Burwick Wisconsin Big Ten 31 Anthony Madrigal Oklahoma Big 12 32 Jackson DiSario Stanford Pac 12 33 Richie Koehler Rider MAC 141 POUNDS 1 Nick Lee Penn St. Big Ten 2 Jaydin Eierman Iowa Big Ten 2 Sebastian Rivera Rutgers Big Ten 4 Real Woods Stanford Pac 12 5 Cole Matthews Pittsburgh ACC 6 Clay Carlson South Dakota St. Big 12 7 Andrew Alirez Northern Colo. Big 12 8 Kizhan Clarke North Carolina ACC 9 Ian Parker Iowa St. Big 12 10 Chad Red Nebraska Big Ten 11 Dresden Simon Central Mich. MAC 12 Grant Willits Oregon St. Pac 12 13 Allan Hart Missouri Big 12 14 CJ Composto Penn EIWA 15 Jakob Bergeland Minnesota Big Ten 16 Carter Young Oklahoma St. Big 12 17 Matt Kazimir Columbia EIWA 18 Dylan D`Emilio Ohio St. Big Ten 19 Joseph Zargo Wisconsin Big Ten 20 Ryan Jack NC State ACC 21 Ryan Anderson Binghamton EIWA 21 Stevan Micic Michigan Big Ten 23 Cael Happel UNI Big 12 24 Parker Filius Purdue Big Ten 25 Collin Gerardi Virginia Tech ACC 26 Dylan Droegemueller North Dakota St. Big 12 27 Quinn Kinner Rider MAC 28 Angelo Martinoni CSU Bakersfield Pac 12 29 Shannon Hanna Campbell SoCon 30 Gabe Willochell Edinboro MAC 31 Dylan Duncan Illinois Big Ten 32 Kaden Cassidy George Mason MAC 33 Frankie Tal Shahar Northwestern Big Ten 149 POUNDS 1 Yianni Diakomihalis Cornell EIWA 2 Sammy Sasso Ohio St. Big Ten 3 Tariq Wilson NC State ACC 4 Jonathan Millner App State SoCon 5 Austin Gomez Wisconsin Big Ten 6 Ridge Lovett Nebraska Big Ten 7 Kyle Parco Arizona St. Pac 12 8 Bryce Andonian Virginia Tech ACC 9 Joshua Heil Campbell SoCon 10 Max Murin Iowa Big Ten 11 Yahya Thomas Northwestern Big Ten 12 Jaden Abas Stanford Pac 12 13 Josh Finesilver Duke ACC 14 Mike Van Brill Rutgers Big Ten 15 Kaden Gfeller Oklahoma St. Big 12 16 Beau Bartlett Penn St. Big Ten 17 Jarrett Degen Iowa St. Big 12 18 Josh Edmond Missouri Big 12 19 Legend Lamer Cal Poly Pac 12 20 Anthony Artalona Penn EIWA 21 Alex Madrigal George Mason MAC 22 Willie McDougald Oklahoma Big 12 23 Corbyn Munson Central Mich. MAC 24 Zachary Sherman North Carolina ACC 25 Michael Blockhus Minnesota Big Ten 26 Cory Crooks Oregon St. Pac 12 27 Alec Hagan Ohio MAC 28 Jarod Verkleeren Virginia ACC 29 Brent Moore Clarion MAC 30 Marcus Robinson Cleveland St. MAC 31 John Arceri Buffalo MAC 32 Christian Kanzler Illinois Big Ten 33 Max Brignola Lehigh EIWA 157 POUNDS 1 David Carr Iowa St. Big 12 2 Ryan Deakin Northwestern Big Ten 3 Jacori Teemer Arizona St. Pac 12 4 Austin O`Connor North Carolina ACC 5 Jared Franek North Dakota St. Big 12 6 Quincy Monday Princeton EIWA 7 Josh Humphreys Lehigh EIWA 8 Ed Scott NC State ACC 9 Kaleb Young Iowa Big Ten 10 Peyton Robb Nebraska Big Ten 11 Kendall Coleman Purdue Big Ten 12 Will Lewan Michigan Big Ten 13 Justin Thomas Oklahoma Big 12 14 Johnny Lovett Central Mich. MAC 15 Jacob Wright Wyoming Big 12 16 Hunter Willits Oregon St. Pac 12 17 Wyatt Sheets Oklahoma St. Big 12 18 Chase Saldate Michigan St. Big Ten 19 Jake Keating Virginia ACC 20 Jarrett Jacques Missouri Big 12 21 Andrew Cerniglia Navy EIWA 22 Elijah Cleary Pittsburgh ACC 23 Doug Zapf Penn EIWA 24 Connor Brady Virginia Tech ACC 25 Markus Hartman Army West Point EIWA 26 Dazjon Casto The Citadel SoCon 27 Garrett Model Wisconsin Big Ten 28 Jordan Slivka Ohio MAC 29 Hunter Richard Cornell EIWA 30 Ben Barton Lock Haven MAC 31 Cody Bond App State SoCon 32 Alex Carida Bloomsburg MAC 33 Derek Holschlag UNI Big 12 165 POUNDS 1 Evan Wick Cal Poly Pac 12 2 Keegan O`Toole Missouri Big 12 3 Shane Griffith Stanford Pac 12 4 Carson Kharchla Ohio St. Big Ten 5 Alex Marinelli Iowa Big Ten 6 Dean Hamiti Wisconsin Big Ten 7 Anthony Valencia Arizona St. Pac 12 8 Peyton Hall West Virginia Big 12 9 Julian Ramirez Cornell EIWA 10 Travis Wittlake Oklahoma St. Big 12 11 Philip Conigliaro Harvard EIWA 12 Zach Hartman Bucknell EIWA 13 Austin Yant UNI Big 12 14 Izzak Olejnik NIU MAC 15 Jake Wentzel Pittsburgh ACC 16 Cameron Amine Michigan Big Ten 17 Luke Weber North Dakota St. Big 12 18 Joshua Ogunsanya Columbia EIWA 19 William Formato App State SoCon 20 Thomas Bullard NC State ACC 21 Justin McCoy Virginia ACC 22 Brian Meyer Lehigh EIWA 23 Lucas Revano Penn EIWA 24 Dan Braunagel Illinois Big Ten 25 Evan Barczak Drexel EIWA 26 Creighton Edsell Penn St. Big Ten 27 Ashton Eyler Lock Haven MAC 28 Cael Carlson Minnesota Big Ten 29 Tanner Cook South Dakota St. Big 12 30 Cole Moody Wyoming Big 12 31 Caleb Fish Michigan St. Big Ten 32 Dalton Harkins Army West Point EIWA 33 Clayton Wilson Nebraska Big Ten 174 POUNDS 1 Carter Starocci Penn St. Big Ten 2 Logan Massa Michigan Big Ten 3 Mikey Labriola Nebraska Big Ten 4 Hayden Hidlay NC State ACC 5 Michael Kemerer Iowa Big Ten 6 Mekhi Lewis Virginia Tech ACC 7 Ethan Smith Ohio St. Big Ten 8 Clay Lautt North Carolina ACC 9 Dustin Plott Oklahoma St. Big 12 10 Michael O`Malley Drexel EIWA 11 Cade DeVos South Dakota St. Big 12 12 Matt Finesilver Duke ACC 13 Chris Foca Cornell EIWA 14 Hayden Hastings Wyoming Big 12 15 Adam Kemp Cal Poly Pac 12 16 Peyton Mocco Missouri Big 12 17 Bailee O`Reilly Minnesota Big Ten 18 Gerrit Nijenhuis Purdue Big Ten 19 Nick Incontrera Penn EIWA 20 Lance Runyon UNI Big 12 21 Joel Devine Iowa St. Big 12 22 Sal Perrine Ohio MAC 23 Anthony Mantanona Oklahoma Big 12 24 Austin Murphy Campbell SoCon 25 Austin Brenner North Dakota St. Big 12 26 Mason Kauffman NIU MAC 27 Troy Fisher Northwestern Big Ten 28 Thomas Flitz App State SoCon 29 Aaron Olmos Oregon St. Pac 12 30 Andrew McNally Wisconsin Big Ten 31 Sam Wolf Air Force Big 12 32 Tyler Eischens Stanford Pac 12 33 Triston Wills Little Rock Pac 12 184 POUNDS 1 Aaron Brooks Penn St. Big Ten 2 Myles Amine Michigan Big Ten 3 Trent Hidlay NC State ACC 4 Parker Keckeisen UNI Big 12 5 Kaleb Romero Ohio St. Big Ten 5 Bernie Truax Cal Poly Pac 12 7 Marcus Coleman Iowa St. Big 12 8 John Poznanski Rutgers Big Ten 9 Hunter Bolen Virginia Tech ACC 10 Dakota Geer Oklahoma St. Big 12 11 Taylor Venz Nebraska Big Ten 12 Trey Munoz Oregon St. Pac 12 13 Kyle Cochran Maryland Big Ten 14 Brit Wilson NIU MAC 15 Donnell Washington Indiana Big Ten 16 Jonathan Loew Cornell EIWA 17 Tate Samuelson Wyoming Big 12 18 Abe Assad Iowa Big Ten 19 Jeremiah Kent Missouri Big 12 20 Layne Malczewski Michigan St. Big Ten 21 Zach Braunagel Illinois Big Ten 22 Isaiah Salazar Minnesota Big Ten 23 Gavin Kane North Carolina ACC 24 Michael Battista Virginia ACC 25 Travis Stefanik Princeton EIWA 26 Max Lyon Purdue Big Ten 27 David Key Navy EIWA 28 Gregg Harvey Pittsburgh ACC 29 Caleb Hopkins Campbell SoCon 30 Christopher Weiler Wisconsin Big Ten 31 Charles Small Hofstra EIWA 32 Neil Antrassian Penn EIWA 33 AJ Burkhart Lehigh EIWA 197 POUNDS 1 Max Dean Penn St. Big Ten 2 Eric Schultz Nebraska Big Ten 3 Stephen Buchanan Wyoming Big 12 4 Jacob Warner Iowa Big Ten 5 Cameron Caffey Michigan St. Big Ten 6 Rocky Elam Missouri Big 12 7 Yonger Bastida Iowa St. Big 12 8 Nino Bonaccorsi Pittsburgh ACC 9 Patrick Brucki Michigan Big Ten 10 Kordell Norfleet Arizona St. Pac 12 11 Greg Bulsak Rutgers Big Ten 12 Jake Woodley Oklahoma Big 12 13 Tanner Sloan South Dakota St. Big 12 14 Lou Deprez Binghamton EIWA 15 Thomas Penola Purdue Big Ten 16 Isaac Trumble NC State ACC 17 Jay Aiello Virginia ACC 18 Jacob Cardenas Cornell EIWA 19 Luke Stout Princeton EIWA 20 Gavin Hoffman Ohio St. Big Ten 21 Braxton Amos Wisconsin Big Ten 22 Owen Pentz North Dakota St. Big 12 23 Jacob Koser Navy EIWA 24 Alan Clothier Northern Colo. Big 12 25 Evan Bockman Utah Valley Big 12 26 Jaron Smith Maryland Big Ten 27 JT Brown Army West Point EIWA 28 Andrew Davison Northwestern Big Ten 29 Cody Howard Virginia Tech ACC 30 Michial Foy Minnesota Big Ten 31 Max Shaw North Carolina ACC 32 Will Feldkamp Clarion MAC 33 Trey Rogers Hofstra EIWA HEAVYWEIGHT 1 Gable Steveson Minnesota Big Ten 2 Cohlton Schultz Arizona St. Pac 12 3 Tony Cassioppi Iowa Big Ten 4 Mason Parris Michigan Big Ten 5 Greg Kerkvliet Penn St. Big Ten 6 Wyatt Hendrickson Air Force Big 12 7 Jordan Wood Lehigh EIWA 8 Matt Stencel Central Mich. MAC 9 Gary Traub Oregon St. Pac 12 10 Lucas Davison Northwestern Big Ten 11 Trent Hillger Wisconsin Big Ten 12 Christian Lance Nebraska Big Ten 13 Tate Orndorff Ohio St. Big Ten 14 Nathan Traxler Virginia Tech ACC 15 Zach Elam Missouri Big 12 16 Luke Luffman Illinois Big Ten 17 Lewis Fernandes Cornell EIWA 18 Joe Doyle Binghamton EIWA 19 Zachary Knighton-Ward Hofstra EIWA 20 AJ Nevills South Dakota St. Big 12 21 Taye Ghadiali Campbell SoCon 22 Sam Schuyler Iowa St. Big 12 23 Brandon Metz North Dakota St. Big 12 24 Tyrie Houghton NC State ACC 25 Michael Wolfgram West Virginia Big 12 26 Isaac Reid Lock Haven MAC 27 Quinn Miller Virginia ACC 28 Michael McAleavey The Citadel SoCon 29 Josh Heindselman Oklahoma Big 12 30 Ben Goldin Penn EIWA 31 Luke Surber Oklahoma St. Big 12 32 Tyrell Gordon UNI Big 12 33 Jake Slinger Pittsburgh ACC 33 Jacob Seely Northern Colo. Big 12 33 Jacob Bullock Indiana Big Ten 33 Zach Schrader Maryland Big Ten

NCAA Division I Wrestling Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) - Through Matches of Feb. 20

15 match minimum vs. Division I opponents required to be ranked