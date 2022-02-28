2022 DIII wresting championships qualifiers announced

The NCAA Division III Wrestling Committee announced today the participants in the 2022 NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships.

The championships will be held March 11-12 at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The American Rivers Conference will serve as the host.

A total of 180 participants will compete in the championships. Student-athletes qualified for the championship by placing top-three in their respective weight classes at one of the six NCAA regional tournaments held on February 25, 26, and 27. The complete list of all wrestlers competing in the championship is available below and the complete seeded bracket will be available on ncaa.com Monday, March 7. NCAA.com will stream all sessions.

