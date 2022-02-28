NCAA.com | February 28, 2022 2022 DIII wresting championships qualifiers announced DIII Wrestling Championship: Winning Moments Share The NCAA Division III Wrestling Committee announced today the participants in the 2022 NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships. The championships will be held March 11-12 at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The American Rivers Conference will serve as the host. A total of 180 participants will compete in the championships. Student-athletes qualified for the championship by placing top-three in their respective weight classes at one of the six NCAA regional tournaments held on February 25, 26, and 27. The complete list of all wrestlers competing in the championship is available below and the complete seeded bracket will be available on ncaa.com Monday, March 7. NCAA.com will stream all sessions. Click or tap here to see the list. Revisiting Penn State vs. Iowa: Where the top two wrestling teams stand heading into the postseason Here's what we know about the Penn State and Iowa lineups heading into the Big Ten tournament and how this rivalry could play out over the next few weeks. READ MORE Breaking down what the NCAA wrestling tournament allocations mean ahead of the conference tournaments Let’s break down which weights in which conferences have the most automatic qualifying spots and what these spots mean for athletes trying to earn a spot at the 2022 championship. READ MORE NCAA DI Wrestling Committee releases qualifying tournament allocations for 2022 championships The NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee has announced the pre-allocation spots for the 2022 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships as listed in the chart below. READ MORE