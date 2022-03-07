👀 DI wrestling bracket

Men's hoops conference tourney action

🏀 Women's scores

DII swim & dive | Day 1 results

DIII women's ice hockey | First round results

Selection Sunday

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Get ready
Watch the selection show
wrestling-d1 flag

Shannon Scovel | NCAA.com | March 7, 2022

Michigan wins the 2022 Big Ten wrestling tournament

What motivates Myles Amine in his 7th year with Michigan wrestling

In an epic team race that came down to the final matches, the Michigan Wolverines claimed the 2022 Big Ten title behind championship performances from 125-pounder Nick Suriano and 184-pounder Myles Amine on Sunday in Lincoln, Neb.

Suriano set the tone early in the final session, majoring Eric Barnett of Wisconsin to put up big team points and become the first wrestler in Big Ten history to win two titles at two different weights for two different schools. Myles Amine then stole the show at 184 pounds, topping 2021 NCAA champion Aaron Brooks in sudden victory to claim his second Big Ten title in two years. Amine's effort earned him the Most Outstanding Wrestler honors, and his leadership has been critical to the teams' success this year. 

"I pride myself on my heart," Amine said, reflecting with the Big Ten Network on his individual win and his team win. "We preach that you've got to be gritty, you've got to dig deep, and you live for moments like that." 

In addition to the individual champions, Michigan's Cam Amine, Logan Massa and Will Lewan all added second-place finishes, while Dylan Ragusin and Patrick Brucki earned bronze. Olympian Stevan Micic battled back for a hard-fought fourth-place finish at 141 pounds, and Mason Parris also added a fourth-place finish to the team's total at 285 pounds. Kanen Storr rounded out the podium finishers with his eighth-place finish at 149 pounds, and the program will look to continue this momentum as the Wolverines chase an NCAA crown in Detroit. 

You can read more weight-by-weight recaps and analysis at NCAA.com

See 34 NCAA tournament buzzer-beaters from 1977 to 2021

Here's your one-stop shop to reminisce upon 34 buzzer-beaters in March Madness history.
READ MORE

2022 NCAA wrestling championship predictions: Top title contenders at each weight class

Let's break down the bracket by weight class, assessing the most likely title contenders and a few sleepers who could cause disruption over the course of three days in Detroit: 
READ MORE

The 10 most tantalizing early round men's basketball conference tournament matchups

March Madness correspondent Andy Katz ranks his top 10 conference tournament first-round or quarterfinal matchups of champs week that will be played Thursday or Friday.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners