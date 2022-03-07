Michigan wins the 2022 Big Ten wrestling tournament

In an epic team race that came down to the final matches, the Michigan Wolverines claimed the 2022 Big Ten title behind championship performances from 125-pounder Nick Suriano and 184-pounder Myles Amine on Sunday in Lincoln, Neb.

Suriano set the tone early in the final session, majoring Eric Barnett of Wisconsin to put up big team points and become the first wrestler in Big Ten history to win two titles at two different weights for two different schools. Myles Amine then stole the show at 184 pounds, topping 2021 NCAA champion Aaron Brooks in sudden victory to claim his second Big Ten title in two years. Amine's effort earned him the Most Outstanding Wrestler honors, and his leadership has been critical to the teams' success this year.

With a team score of 143.0, @umichwrestling claims their 12th @B1GWrestling Championship title and the program's 1st since 1973! 🏆#B1GWrestle pic.twitter.com/UbUxfv6Mv3 — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 7, 2022

"I pride myself on my heart," Amine said, reflecting with the Big Ten Network on his individual win and his team win. "We preach that you've got to be gritty, you've got to dig deep, and you live for moments like that."

In addition to the individual champions, Michigan's Cam Amine, Logan Massa and Will Lewan all added second-place finishes, while Dylan Ragusin and Patrick Brucki earned bronze. Olympian Stevan Micic battled back for a hard-fought fourth-place finish at 141 pounds, and Mason Parris also added a fourth-place finish to the team's total at 285 pounds. Kanen Storr rounded out the podium finishers with his eighth-place finish at 149 pounds, and the program will look to continue this momentum as the Wolverines chase an NCAA crown in Detroit.

