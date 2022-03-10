NCAA updates Division I wrestling award standings after conference tournaments

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded on March 19 at the conclusion of the Division I Wrestling Championships.

The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.

For results to be counted for the awards they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the falls and tech falls categories are broken based on the aggregate time.

After winning the first Big 12 Conference wrestling championship in school history over the weekend, undefeated heavyweight Wyatt Hendrickson of Air Force leads in the standings for Most Dominant Wrestler with 5.35 team points per match, in addition to leading Division I with 15 falls.

Rutgers 141-pounder Sebastian Rivera is second with 4.92 average team points, while two-time national champion Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell is third with an average of 4.65. Three additional former national champions are also in the standings heading to Detroit with Penn State’s Carter Starocci in seventh, Iowa State’s David Carr in eighth and Nittany Lion Roman Bravo-Young in 10th.

The Most Dominant Wrestler standings are calculated by adding the total number of team points awarded through match results and dividing that number by the total number of matches wrestled. Wrestlers need a minimum of 17 matches and must qualify for the national tournament to win the award. Points per match are awarded as follows.

* Fall, forfeit, injury default or DQ = 6 points (-6 points for a loss)* Tech falls = 5 points (-5 points for a loss)* Major decision = 4 points (-4 points for a loss)* Decision = 3 points (-3 points for a loss)

King Sandoval of Maryland is second behind Hendrickson with 13 falls this season, while a trio of wrestlers have a dozen led by Tanner Cook of South Dakota State in the least amount of time of 27:41.

Rutgers’ Rivera will head to Detroit with a nearly insurmountable lead in tech falls with 13, which is six more than Cole Urbas of Penn and Austin DeSanto of Iowa with seven.

NCAA Stat Leaders - Most Dominant, Division I RANK NAME SCHOOL WEIGHT AVG TEAM POINTS 1 Wyatt Hendrickson Air Force 285 5.35 2 Sebastian Rivera Rutgers 141 4.92 3 Yianni Diakomihalis Cornell 149 4.65 4 Trent Hidlay NC State 184 4.53 5 Daton Fix Oklahoma St. 133 4.43 6 Keegan O'Toole Missouri 165 4.38 7 Carter Starocci Penn St. 174 4.35 8 David Carr Iowa St. 157 4.30 9 Michael O'Malley Drexel 174 4.26 10 Roman Bravo-Young Penn St. 133 4.18 17-match minimum in division & qualified for NCAAs required to be ranked

NCAA Stat Leaders - Falls, Division I Rank Name School Weight Falls Time 1 Wyatt Hendrickson Air Force 285 15 37:12 2 King Sandoval Maryland 133 13 25:09 3 Tanner Cook South Dakota St. 165 12 27:41 4 Josh Mason Bloomsburg 141 12 31:30 5 Matt Stencel Central Mich. 285 12 35:55 6 Owen Pentz North Dakota St. 197 11 24:12 7 Michael O'Malley Drexel 174 10 26:27 8 Anthony Sobotker Binghamton 133 10 38:54 9 Zach Hartman Bucknell 165 9 19:42 10 Josh Koderhandt Navy 133 9 37:28