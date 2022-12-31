Iowa, Northwestern, Life and North Central capture team wins at winter college wrestling tournaments

The end of the calendar year means the return of the famous Ken Kraft Midlands Wrestling tournament and the start of new winter tournaments that allow top athletes from around the country to test themselves against elite opponents. Much like the Cliff Keen Invitational held in Las Vegas earlier this fall, the Midlands and Iowa’s Soldier Salute had the potential to complicate seeding and provide insights on title contenders, and while the rankings at some weights shifted more than others, the action at both tournaments revealed important takeaways about the leading athletes across the sport right now.

Here’s everything you need to know about the results of the Solider Salute and the Midlands as we close out 2022:

Spencer Lee picks up another title, 125-pound weight class continues to be interesting

Iowa’s three-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee returned to the mat again this season for the 2022 Soldier Salute — the inaugural winter tournament Iowa hosted this year after the Hawks planned the event for the 2021-2022 season — and racked up four more wins to stay undefeated on the year and capture the tournament title. Lee, who had ACL surgeries on both of his knees last fall, remains at 100% bonus on the year after pinning Ryan Damion, teching Charlie Farmer, majoring Jore Volk and then pinning his teammate Drake Ayala in this tournament. While Lee may not be in peak form yet, he sent a message at the Soldier Salute that he’s ready to dominate anyone in front of him.

Lee’s potential biggest contender this year, Princeton’s Patrick Glory, did not wrestle in a winter tournament, but several other returning All-Americans from 125 pounds did compete and offered a glimpse of where the top guys in this weight are right now heading into January. Wisconsin's Eric Barnett won the weight at the historic Midlands tournament, topping Arizona State’s Brandon Courtney 6-2 in a match between two elite lightweights. Courtney advanced to the finals after a semifinals medical forfeit win over another All-American, Killian Cardinale, but Cardinale, assuming he returns to the mat healthy later in the year, will continue to be someone to monitor as the season continues.

Cardinale finished in the Round of 12 last year following losses to All-Americans Patrick McKee and Brandon Courtney in the NCAA tournament, but he earned a seventh-place finish the year before. He’s on the same level with athletes like Barnett and even beat the Wisconsin All-American in their lone 2021 meeting.

HAWKEYE HERO: Relive Spencer Lee's quest for his third national title in 2021

Lee is unquestionably a favorite over all of these guys, as he’s bonused Cardinale in both of their meetings and notched two wins against Glory. He’s never wrestled Barnett, but if Lee’s knees hold up and he wrestles with the assertiveness and vigor that he did at the Soldier Salute, particularly in the finals, he’ll be expected to capture that fourth NCAA title he’s looking for this year.

Dominance defines women’s wrestling at Midlands, Solider Salute

The Iowa Hawkeyes looked strong overall on the men’s and women’s side, winning 11 total Soldier Salute titles from Lee, Cullan Schriever, Real Woods, Max Murin, Patrick Kennedy, Abe Assad, Jacob Warner, Tony Cassioppi, Sterling Dias, Felicity Taylor and Reese Larramendy.

REEEEESE 🙌



Reese Larramendy takes the 🏆 at 143 pounds defeating Brenda Reyna (Army WCAP), 7-0. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/5nYvWKyUxB — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) December 31, 2022

All of the Iowa women competed in the tournament unattached, as the team won’t start its official varsity season until 2023, but the Hawkeye stars still shined bright as Dias and Taylor won their brackets without giving up a single point, while Larramendy shut out her opponent in the finals to capture her title.

Among the teams with attached wrestlers competing at the Soldier Salute and Midlands, Life University and North Central captured titles. Life’s win at the Solider Salute came by a margin of just half a point, a product of bonus points and multiple place winners. The Eagles had one champ, Latifah McBryde, who cruised through everyone in her bracket, bonusing all seven of her opponents with ease. McBryde’s teammates, however, were critical in keeping the Eagles on top, and this win required a full effort from everyone in the lineup. Sarah Savidge’s third place finish along with a fourth-place result from Jamilah McBryde and fifth-place finishes from Paige Denke, Anna Krejsa, Zaynah McBryde, Riley Dalrymple and Kory Phillips sealed the deal for Life in this close contest.

WOMEN'S WRESTLING: How Iowa built the first Division I Power 5 women's wrestling program

Tournaments like the Solider Salute offer an important opportunity for women athletes to receive the spotlight and attention necessary to grow the sport and showcase their talent. While Midlands has never offered a women’s division prior to 2022, women’s brackets were added this year and North Central took full advantage of that, putting Sydney Petzinger, Jaslynn Gallegos, Sara Sterner and Tiera Jimerson on top of the podium. Much like Dias and Taylor of Iowa, Gallegos and Sterner of North Central did not give up a single point in their tournament performances, flexing their dominance with two falls each, plus a tech fall from Gallegos and an injury default win for Sterner. As more schools add programs and teams, the competition will only continue to increase, creating an even stronger Olympic pipeline and building excitement for fans.

Princeton’s Monday continues to look like a title contender

After finishing second at 157 pounds in last year’s NCAA tournament, Quincy Monday made it clear that he was a national title contender. His win on Friday night showed that he might just be someone who could win a title at two different weights.

The weight is over! 😂



Find out where national finalist Quincy Monday will take his last shot at a national championship! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/YAKCyAbOkF — Princeton Wrestling (@tigerwrestling) October 17, 2022

Monday started his season with a big announcement that he would compete this year at 157 pounds but planned to bump up to 165 pounds to wrestle family rival David Carr at the All-Star Classic. His bout with Carr was neat because of the talent of both athletes and the history that their fathers' had on the mat competing against one another, but Monday’s plan seemed to involve him cutting back down after dropping that match to Carr 2-1.

So he wrestled two duals at 157 pounds after the All-Star dual, beating Chase Saldate 5-0 and Andrew Clark 13-3 and then surprised the wrestling community when he bumped back up to 165 for Midlands. At 165 pounds, Monday was equally successful.

PRINCETON WRESTLING: Monday and Glory lead the Tigers into a new era of success

He pinned Tate Geiser and Derek Fields before topping James Conway of Missouri 10-3, Danny Braunagel of Illinois 6-4 and Holden Heller of Pittsburgh 6-2. His statement victory came in the finals against All-American Dean Hamiti of Wisconsin 4-3, a win that showed he’s capable of not only competing against the best of the best up a weight, but he’s able to beat those top-tier opponents. Hamiti finished sixth last year at 165 pounds, and he’s funky, so Monday’s ability to handle his style and emerge victorious is a testament to the Tigers’ versatility and patience.

Monday still holds the No. 1 ranking at 157 pounds, but he’s clearly a top-five guy at 165 pounds, creating more questions and intrigue around his weight class choice and title quest for the Princeton Tigers as the year continues.

Pitzer’s wins over Schultz and Hillger highlights Panthers’ depth

Cohlton Schultz, Arizona State’s successful heavyweight All-American, finished second in last year’s NCAA tournament behind Olympic champion Gable Steveson and came into the year as the assumed favorite to take over the weight following Steveson’s expected retirement. His first match of the season — a major against Missouri’s Zach Elam — reinforced those expectations. Yet, the NCAA finalist has now taken two unexpected losses since then: one against South Dakota State’s AJ Nevills at Cliff Keen, and one on Thursday night against Pittsburgh Dayton Pitzer.

This second loss to Pitzer dropped Schultz down into the consolation bracket of a Midlands tournament he was expected to win, while Pitzer, true freshman for the Panthers currently sitting behind Jacob Slinger in the depth chart, moved forward. The young Panther then won his semifinals match against Wisconsin’s All-American Trent Hillger to earn a match against Northwestern’s Davison in the finals. Davison wrestled tough, shutting out Pitzer to capture the Midlands title, but Pitzer’s performance at the tournament showed he’s an All-American-caliber freshman and ready to make some noise.

Pitzer wasn’t the only Panther to find success at Midlands as teammate Cole Matthews asserted himself as the man to beat at 141 pounds by topping Missouri’s Josh Edmond for his tournament title. Matthews came into the year as the No. 1-ranked athlete at the weight and hasn’t taken an official loss this year, but he did drop his All-Star bout to freestyle extraordinaire Andrew Alirez. The win over Edmond is Matthews’ best victory so far this season, and he could have his next biggest challenge in early February when he’s set to potentially wrestle Iowa State star freshman Casey Swiderski. For now though, Matthews is the top-ranked 141-pounder and will be until proven otherwise.

Teammate Reece Heller also won his bracket at 184 pounds with a solid finals win over Jaritt Shinhoster of UW-Whitewater. The Panthers, as a team, put together a standout performance at Midlands with these champions and seemed to have fully regained momentum after an early season loss to Maryland. They’ll have West Virginia and Buffalo next before conference duals start on January 20, but Pitt is clearly not a team to ignore.

Three champs lead Northwestern to its first Midlands title

With Davison competing like a heavyweight who could finish high on the podium, the Northwestern Wildcats look primed for another stellar season. Head coach Matt Storniolo qualified all ten athletes for NCAA last year and finished sixth as a team, and, despite graduating NCAA champion Ryan Deakin, the Wildcats are wrestling strong again, winning the teams’ first Midlands title in program history behind three champions.

Davison, of course, won heavyweight, but he was joined by teammates Yahya Thomas and Trevor Chumbley at 149 and 157 pounds. Thomas, a 2021 All-American at 149 pounds, stood out in particular, as he beat two ranked wrestlers in Doug Zapf of Penn and Kyle Parco of Arizona State at a weight that has been particularly deep and unpredictable this year. Now 11-1 on the year, Thomas’ lone loss in this season came against Sammy Sasso at the Cliff Keen Invitational, but the Wildcat veteran has still put himself in a great place in the national standings at 149 pounds. The tests this year for Thomas will continue though, as he’ll face Max Murin of Iowa on January 13 for an elite bout between of top 149 pounders. Murin has yet to be All-American in his career but he’ll come into this match after winning the Soldier Salute and maintaining a similar 10-1 record with his only loss coming in sudden victory against Iowa State’s Paniro Johnson. The 149-pound weight class has been interesting and fun from the beginning of the season, and Thomas’ win at Midlands adds to the intrigue and excitement around this weight class.

The Wildcats have depth beyond their top finishers as well, with four additional placewinners at Midlands adding to the team’s success. All-American Chris Cannon took second at 133 pounds with a close match against Penn’s Michael Colaiocco. Andrew Davison took third at 197 pounds and Aiden Vandenbush and Evan Bates finished 7th and 8th respectively at 157 and 184 pounds. Northwestern is a team with top stars, but their lineup of podium finishers shows that this team once again has the potential to be dangerous in March and will be a program to watch in the coming months.

These winter tournaments always help answer key questions about who to watch heading into the second semester, and this year, the themes and takeaways were clear: Spencer Lee is back, Iowa women’s wrestling continues to build, the middleweights are wild and Northwestern still rises. Additional Midlands champs Edmond Ruth and Zac Braunagel as well as Soldier Salute champs Jacob Wright and Benjamin Pasiuk also put themselves in the spotlight with their victories and likely increased their confidence heading into the second half of the season. The next few weeks will likely continue to shake up the national rankings as conference duals begin, but Midlands and the Soldier Salute did not disappoint in terms of creating high-intensity action and inspiring excitement across all weights for men and women.