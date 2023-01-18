NCAA wrestling award standings update for the 2023 season

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.
The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.
For falls and tech falls to be counted for the awards they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the two categories are broken based on the aggregate time.
Five Division I wrestlers have notched nine falls on the season but they are led by Iowa’s 285-pounder Tony Cassioppi who has done so in 14:54.
In Division II, Lake Erie’s Christian Small retained the top spot, picking up one fall on the week to sit at nine on the season.
After a three-way tie in Division III last week, Springfield’s 157-pounder Myles Leonard pulled away to reach 15 falls on the season. He is trailed by teammate and 165-pounder Jake Deguire at 14 in 33:23.
In Division I tech falls, Mason Leiphart of Franklin & Marshall leads the way with seven. Ohio’s Peyten Keller is right behind with six.
Cole Houser continues to hold a strong lead in Division II with 10 tech falls in 34:14. He leads Nebraska-Kearney’s Austin Eldredge by four.
In Division III, 133-pounder Tyler Fleetwood jumped up from third to take the lead with nine tech falls in 53:55.
The initial Most Dominant Wrestler standings will be released later this season to allow wrestlers to achieve the minimum number of matches required to be eligible for the standings.
|DIVISION I MEN
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|WEIGHT
|# OF FALLS
|TIME
|Tony Cassioppi
|Iowa
|285
|9
|14:54
|Tanner Cook
|South Dakota St.
|165
|9
|15:19
|Maximilian Leete
|American
|125
|9
|15:42
|Mason Parris
|Michigan
|285
|9
|22:30
|Wyatt Hendrickson
|Air Force
|285
|9
|22:45
|Tyler Mousaw
|VMI
|197
|8
|17:51
|Tyler Stoltzfus
|Lock Haven
|174
|8
|36:58
|Amonn Ohl
|Edinboro
|141
|7
|13:20
|Will Feldkamp
|Clarion
|184
|7
|15:16
|Drew West
|Gardner-Webb
|125
|7
|19:09
|DIVISION II MEN
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|WEIGHT
|# OF FALLS
|TIME
|Christian Small
|Lake Erie
|141
|9
|1:57
|Logan Bailey
|UIndy
|157
|8
|9:18
|Jared Campbell
|Glenville St.
|285
|8
|20:27
|Ryan Wheeler
|Colorado Mesa
|157
|7
|10:22
|Jonathan Clack
|Mount Olive
|197
|7
|12:37
|Weston DiBlasi
|Colo. Sch. of Mines
|133
|7
|16:05
|Isaiah Vance
|Pitt.-Johnstown
|285
|7
|18:41
|Hunter DeLong
|Glenville St.
|174
|7
|27:01
|Grayston DiBlasi
|Colo. Sch. of Mines
|141
|6
|10:53
|Keigan Yuhas
|Findlay
|285
|6
|11:11
|DIVISION III MEN
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|WEIGHT
|# OF FALLS
|TIME
|Myles Leonard
|Springfield
|157
|15
|29:41
|Jake Deguire
|Springfield
|165
|14
|33:23
|Caleb Burkhart
|Wilkes
|197
|14
|33:26
|Garret Cornell
|Messiah
|157
|14
|44:07
|John Fulmer
|Lycoming
|285
|13
|11:34
|Ryan DeVivo
|JWU (Providence)
|184
|13
|24:12
|Donovan King
|Olivet
|285
|13
|27:46
|Shane Liegel
|Loras
|184
|13
|28:53
|Connor Kidd
|Luther
|141
|13
|34:59
|Sean Malenfant
|Alfred St.
|184
|13
|43:01