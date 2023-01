NCAA releases first coaches’ ranking for 2023 Division I wrestling championships

The most exciting college wrestlers to watch this season

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has announced the first coaches’ ranking for the 2023 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

The coaches’ rankings are determined by a vote of 14 coaches in each weight class with two head coaches from each of the seven conferences. For ranking purposes, coaches may only consider a wrestler that has been designated as a starter at a respective weight class. Wrestlers must have eight Division I matches in the weight class to be considered with at least one within the last 30 days.

Of the 10 weight classes, six are led by members of the Big Ten Conference and no school has two individuals in the top spot.

A pair of national champions sit atop the 165-pound and 174-pound weight classes with Missouri’s Keegan O’Toole and Penn State’s Carter Starocci.

Minnesota’s Patrick McKee sits atop 125 pounds, while Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix leads at 133 pounds. Andrew Alirez of Northern Colorado boasts the top spot at 141 pounds, while Austin Gomez of Wisconsin leads 149 pounds.

At 157 pounds, Nebraska’s Peyton Robb was ranked first by the coaches, while Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa sits atop 184 pounds.

Pittsburgh’s Nino Bonaccorsi debuts atop 197-pounds, while Michigan’s Mason Parris is the top ranked heavyweight.

The coaches’ ranking is one of several criteria that will be evaluated by the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee during the at-large selection and seeding process along with head-to-head competition, quality wins, Ratings Percentage Index (RPI), conference tournament placement, results versus common opponents and win percentage.

A full description of the entire selection process for the 2023 Division I Wrestling Championships is available at ncaa.org.

The 2023 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships take place March 16-18 at BOK Center in Tulsa as the event returns to Oklahoma for the first time since being held in Oklahoma City in 2014.

NCAA Division I wrestling coaches rank — Through matches of Jan. 15