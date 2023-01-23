Penn State wrestling championships: History, stats, records from the dynasty

The Cael Sanderson era at Penn State ushered in a new wave of championships, titles, expectations and success. Since arriving in State College in 2009, Sanderson has coached 32 NCAA champions and led his team to nine team titles. He’s turned this program into one of the best college wrestling dynasties of this century, and he’s on track to become one of the greatest coaches of all time.
But Penn State’s history dates back even before Sanderson.
Here’s a complete look at the success of the Blue and White and the athletes who have come to define Nittany Lion Wrestling.
Penn State wrestling quick facts
Coach: Cael Sanderson
Location: State College, Pennsylvania
All-time record (through the 2021-2022 season): 974-303-37
NCAA championships: 1953, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022
Conference tournament championships: 1918, 1919, 1920, 1921, 1924, 1925, 1936, 1937, 1942, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1957, 1960, 1971, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2019
Penn State wrestling has won a total of 10 national championships including a consecutive run of four titles from 2011-2014 and another run of four titles from 2016-2019. The team is currently ranked No. 1 in the NWCA poll with four returning national champions and nine ranked wrestlers.
Penn State Statistical Leaders
Penn State season wins
1. Scott Moore: 54 (2003)
2. Kerry McCoy: 47 (1994)
3. Josh Moore: 44 (2004)
T-4. Jim Martin: 43 (1989)
T-4. Kerry McCoy: 43 (1995)
T-4. Mark Becks: 43 (2003)
T-7. Jim Martin: 41 (1988)
T-7. Kerry McCoy: 41 (1997)
9. Josh Moore: 40 (2003)
10. Carl DeStefantis: 39 (1984)
Penn State career wins
1. Jim Martin: 155 (1986-1989)
2. Kerry McCoy: 150 (1993-1997)
3. Josh Moore: 146 (2001-2004)
4. Greg Elinsky: 138 (1984-1987)
5. Ed Ruth: 136 (2011-2014)
6. David Taylor: 134 (2011-2014)
7. Zain Retherford: 126 (2014-2018)
8. Sashiro Abe: 125 (1993-1996)
T-9. Jeremy Hunter: 123 (1997-2000)
T-9: Clint Musser: 123 (1995-1999)
Penn State season pins
1. Josh Moore: 24 (2004)
2. Scott Moore: 22 (2003)
3. Cary Kolat: 20 (1994)
4. Bo Nickal: 18 (2019)
T-6. Zain Retherford: 17 (2017)
T-6. Bo Nickal: 17 (2017)
T-9. Josh Moore: 16 (2003)
T-9. David Taylor: 16 (2014)
T-9. Jason Nolf: 16 (2018)
T-9: Bo Nickal: 16 (2018)
Penn State career falls
1. Jason Nolf: 60 (2016-2019)
2. Bo Nickal: 59 (2016-2019)
T-3. David Taylor: 53 (2011-2014)
T-3. Josh Moore: 53 (2001-2004)
T-3. Zain Retherford: 53 (2014-2018)
6. Ed Ruth: 46 (2011-2014)
7. Mark Hall: 41 (2017-2020)
8. Quentin Wright: 38 (2009-2013)
9. Scott Moore: 35 (2000-2003)
10. Kerry McCoy: 34 (1993-1997)
Penn State wrestlers who were also Olympians
|
YEAR
|
ATHLETE
|
CITY
|
WEIGHT
|
MEDAL
|
1924
|
Katsutoshi Naito
|
Paris
|
56kg
|
Bronze
|
1988
|
Ken Chertow
|
Seoul
|
114.5 lb
|
|
1996
|
Sanshiro Abe
|
Atlanta
|
57kg
|
|
2000,2004
|
Kerry McCoy
|
Sydney, Athens
|
Super Heavyweight (120+kg, 130+kg)
|
|
2016
|
Frank Molinaro
|
Rio
|
65kg
|
|
2020
|
David Taylor
|
Tokyo
|
86kg
|
Gold
Penn State wrestling stats, records
Here are some of the most remarkable stats from the Penn State dynasty (as of June, 2020):
- From 2015-2019, the Nittany Lions held a 60-match win streak that inched them closer to Oklahoma State’s historic 76-match streak. Penn State’s winning run came to an end when Arizona State topped the Blue and White 19-15 in Tempe in November 2019.
- Head coach Cael Sanderson has coached three Hodge winners in his 12 years at Penn State, two of whom have won the award twice. David Taylor was the first Nittany Lion to win the Hodge under Sanderson's leadership, and he took home the award in 2012 and 2014. Prior to Taylor, the only Penn State wrestler to win the Hodge was Kerry McCoy in 1997. Zain Retherford then won two Hodge Trophies in 2017 and 2018, while Bo Nickal won his Hodge Trophy in 2019.
Penn State season records
Here's an overview of every Penn State wrestling season from 1908 to today:
|
Season
|
Coach
|
Record
|
Conf. (Points)
|
NCAA (Points)
|
1908-1909
|
William E. Lewis
|
0-1-0
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1909-1910
|
William E. Lewis
|
1-1-0
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1910-1911
|
William E. Lewis
|
4-0-0
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1911-1912
|
William E. Lewis
|
4-1-0
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1912-1913
|
William E. Lewis
|
5-0-0
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1913-1914
|
J.H. Shollenberger
|
5-0-0
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1914-1915
|
William E. Lewis
|
4-1-0
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1915-1916
|
William E. Lewis
|
5-1-0
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1916-1917
|
William E. Lewis
|
6-0-0
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1917-1918
|
H.C. Yerger
|
4-0-0
|
1st
|
N/A
|
1918-1919
|
H.C. Yerger
|
2-2-0
|
1st
|
N/A
|
1919-1920
|
William E. Lewis
|
5-1-0
|
1st
|
N/A
|
1920-1921
|
William E. Lewis
|
6-1-0
|
1st
|
N/A
|
1921-1922
|
D.D. Detar
|
5-1-0
|
2nd
|
N/A
|
1922-1923
|
D.D. Detar
|
4-3-0
|
2nd
|
N/A
|
1923-1924
|
D.D. Detar
|
5-0-1
|
1st
|
N/A
|
1924-1925
|
Ralph G. Leonard
|
7-0-0
|
1st
|
N/A
|
1925-1926
|
Ralph G. Leonard
|
6-1-0
|
3rd
|
N/A
|
1926-1927
|
Charlie Speidel
|
5-2-0
|
7th
|
N/A
|
1927-1928
|
Charlie Speidel
|
5-2-0
|
3rd
|
N/A
|
1928-1929
|
Charlie Speidel
|
6-0-0
|
2nd
|
DNP
|
1929-1930
|
Charlie Speidel
|
5-1-0
|
5th
|
DNP
|
1930-1931
|
Charlie Speidel
|
5-1-0
|
7th
|
N/A
|
1931-1932
|
Charlie Speidel
|
4-1-1
|
5th
|
N/A
|
1932-1933
|
Charlie Speidel
|
5-0-0
|
3rd
|
N/A
|
1933-1934
|
Charlie Speidel
|
4-1-1
|
2nd
|
N/A
|
1934-1935
|
Charlie Speidel
|
6-0-0
|
2nd
|
5th
|
1935-1936
|
Charlie Speidel
|
6-1-0
|
1st
|
N/A
|
1936-1937
|
Charlie Speidel
|
6-1-0
|
1st
|
N/A
|
1937-1938
|
Charlie Speidel
|
4-2-1
|
4th
|
DNP
|
1938-1939
|
Charlie Speidel
|
5-2-1
|
2nd
|
8th
|
1939-1940
|
Charlie Speidel
|
5-2-1
|
4th
|
DNP
|
1940-1941
|
Charlie Speidel
|
7-1-0
|
5th
|
13th
|
1941-1942
|
Charlie Speidel
|
7-1-0
|
1st
|
3rd
|
1942-1943
|
Paul Campbell
|
4-2-1
|
3rd
|
DNP
|
1943-1944
|
Paul Campbell
|
3-2-0
|
6th
|
DNP
|
1944-1945
|
Paul Campbell
|
3-2-0
|
5th
|
DNP
|
1945-1946
|
Paul Campbell
|
2-3-0
|
4th
|
9th
|
1946-1947
|
Charlie Speidel
|
3-4-0
|
6th
|
DNP
|
1947-1948
|
Charlie Speidel
|
2-3-2
|
7th
|
16th
|
1948-1949
|
Charlie Speidel
|
5-2-0
|
4th
|
12th
|
1949-1950
|
Charlie Speidel
|
7-1-0
|
3rd
|
9th
|
1950-1951
|
Charlie Speidel
|
8-0-0
|
1st
|
3rd
|
1951-1952
|
Charlie Speidel
|
9-0-0
|
1st
|
5th
|
1952-1953
|
Charlie Speidel
|
9-0-0
|
1st
|
1st
|
1953-1954
|
Charlie Speidel
|
6-2-0
|
2nd
|
3rd
|
1954-1955
|
Charlie Speidel
|
5-2-0
|
2nd
|
2nd
|
1955-1956
|
Charlie Speidel
|
7-1-0
|
2nd
|
5th
|
1956-1957
|
Charlie Speidel
|
6-2-1
|
1st
|
5th
|
1957-1958
|
Charlie Speidel
|
2-4-2
|
4th
|
14th
|
1958-1959
|
Charlie Speidel
|
5-3-0
|
2nd
|
25th
|
1959-1960
|
Charlie Speidel
|
9-0-1
|
1st
|
7th
|
1960-1961
|
Charlie Speidel
|
6-4-0
|
3rd
|
7th
|
1961-1962
|
Charlie Speidel
|
6-3-1
|
4th
|
16th
|
1962-1963
|
Charlie Speidel
|
5-4-0
|
5th
|
18th
|
1963-1964
|
Charlie Speidel
|
6-3-1
|
4th
|
8th
|
1964-1965
|
Bill Koll
|
6-4-1
|
4th
|
13th
|
1965-1966
|
Bill Koll
|
7-2-0
|
3rd
|
23rd
|
1966-1967
|
Bill Koll
|
8-0-1
|
3rd
|
22nd
|
1967-1968
|
Bill Koll
|
7-3-0
|
2nd
|
12th
|
1968-1969
|
Bill Koll
|
6-2-2
|
3rd
|
20th
|
1969-1970
|
Bill Koll
|
11-0-0
|
2nd
|
19th
|
1970-1971
|
Bill Koll
|
10-0-1
|
1st
|
4th
|
1971-1972
|
Bill Koll
|
12-0-0
|
2nd
|
8th
|
1972-1973
|
Bill Koll
|
11-1-0
|
1st
|
10th
|
1973-1974
|
Bill Koll
|
10-0-1
|
2nd
|
7th
|
1974-1975
|
Bill Koll
|
7-4-1
|
NA
|
10th
|
1975-1976
|
Bill Koll
|
10-2-0
|
1st
|
10th
|
1976-1977
|
Bill Koll
|
10-1-0
|
1st
|
18th
|
1977-1978
|
Bill Koll
|
13-2-0
|
1st
|
15th
|
1978-1979
|
Rich Lorenzo
|
2-11-0
|
6th
|
DNP
|
1979-1980
|
Rich Lorenzo
|
8-6-0
|
4th
|
52nd
|
1980-1981
|
Rich Lorenzo
|
11-6-1
|
3rd
|
6th
|
1981-1982
|
Rich Lorenzo
|
12-3-0
|
1st
|
14th
|
1982-1983
|
Rich Lorenzo
|
13-2-1
|
1st
|
7th
|
1983-1984
|
Rich Lorenzo
|
16-2-0
|
1st
|
3rd
|
1984-1985
|
Rich Lorenzo
|
10-6-0
|
1st
|
7th
|
1985-1986
|
Rich Lorenzo
|
14-2-1
|
1st
|
5th
|
1986-1987
|
Rich Lorenzo
|
18-1-1
|
1st
|
3rd
|
1987-1988
|
Rich Lorenzo
|
14-5-2
|
1st
|
5th
|
1988-1989
|
Rich Lorenzo
|
20-2-1
|
1st
|
10th
|
1989-1990
|
Rich Lorenzo
|
15-8-0
|
1st
|
6th
|
1990-1991
|
Rich Lorenzo
|
17-6-1
|
1st
|
3rd
|
1991-1992
|
Rich Lorenzo
|
18-4-1
|
1st
|
3rd
|
1992-1993
|
John Fritz
|
22-0-1
|
2nd
|
2nd
|
1993-1994
|
John Fritz
|
15-6-0
|
3rd
|
3rd
|
1994-1995
|
John Fritz
|
5-12-0
|
6th
|
5th
|
1995-1996
|
John Fritz
|
11-8-1
|
2nd
|
4th
|
1996-1997
|
John Fritz
|
16-4-0
|
4th
|
10th
|
1997-1998
|
John Fritz
|
18-3-0
|
2nd
|
4th
|
1998-1999
|
Troy Sunderland
|
12-5-0
|
3rd
|
4th
|
1999-2000
|
Troy Sunderland
|
6-11-0
|
8th
|
16th
|
2000-2001
|
Troy Sunderland
|
7-13-0
|
10th
|
25th
|
2001-2002
|
Troy Sunderland
|
6-12-0
|
6th
|
35th
|
2002-2003
|
Troy Sunderland
|
11-8-0
|
3rd
|
6th
|
2003-2004
|
Troy Sunderland
|
14-5-0
|
5th
|
12th
|
2004-2005
|
Troy Sunderland
|
10-10-0
|
7th
|
23rd
|
2005-2006
|
Troy Sunderland
|
13-4-0
|
4th
|
9th
|
2006-2007
|
Troy Sunderland
|
14-5-0
|
4th
|
11th
|
2007-2008
|
Troy Sunderland
|
14-5-0
|
7th
|
3rd
|
2008-2009
|
Troy Sunderland
|
8-12-2
|
7th
|
17th
|
2009-2010
|
Cael Sanderson
|
13-6-1
|
5th
|
9th
|
2010-2011
|
Cael Sanderson
|
17-1-1
|
1st
|
1st
|
2011-2012
|
Cael Sanderson
|
13-1-0
|
1st
|
1st
|
2012-2013
|
Cael Sanderson
|
13-1-0
|
1st
|
1st
|
2013-2014
|
Cael Sanderson
|
15-1-0
|
1st
|
1st
|
2014-2015
|
Cael Sanderson
|
11-4-0
|
5th
|
6th
|
2015-2016
|
Cael Sanderson
|
16-0-0
|
1st
|
1st
|
2016-2017
|
Cael Sanderson
|
14-0-0
|
2nd
|
1st
|
2017-2018
|
Cael Sanderson
|
14-0-0
|
2nd
|
1st
|
2018-2019
|
Cael Sanderson
|
14-0-0
|
1st
|
1st
|
2019-2020
|
Cael Sanderson
|
12-2-0
|
4th
|
Canceled
|
2020-2021
|
Cael Sanderson
|
6-0-0
|
2nd
|
2nd
|
2021-2022
|
Cael Sanderson
|
17-0-0
|
2nd
|
1st
Penn State wrestling championship breakdowns
Here is a closer look at all ten national championships with videos, photos, stats and analysis from each of Penn State's title runs:
1953 (see full brackets)
On their home turf in 1953, the Nittany Lions captured the first team title in program history behind individual titles from Hud Samson and top-four finishes from Dick Lemyre, Gerry Maurey, Don Frey and Joe Lemyre. The weight classes were different — with weights ranging from 115 to unlimited — and the brackets in this era were small — with the 115 pound bracket containing just 12 wrestlers for instance — but Penn State still found a way to win. Though the team would not capture another championship for another 58 years, this first title showed what was possible at Penn State. This is a program that would go on to have one of the most successful dynasties of the 21st century, but it all began with the 1953 squad.
National Champions:
Hud Samson (191 pounds)
All-Americans:
Dick Lemyre (2nd, 130 pounds)
Gerry Maurey (3rd, 137 pounds)
Don Frey (3rd, 147 pounds)
Joe Lemyre (3rd, 167 pounds)
2011 (see full brackets)
With one national champion and four additional All-Americans, Penn State captured the first title of the Cael Sanderson era, topping Cornell 107.5 to 93.5. Quentin Wright led the way for the Blue and White while freshman David Taylor and Ed Ruth both took second in their respective brackets. Ruth and Taylor would go on to become three and two-time national champions themselves, while 149-pound All-American Frank Molinaro would represent the United States in the Olympics in 20156. This was the beginning. Penn State was building.
National champions:
Quentin Wright (184 pounds)
All-Americans:
Andrew Long (3rd, 133 pounds)
Frank Molinaro (2nd, 149 pounds)
David Taylor (2nd, 165 pounds)
Ed Ruth (3rd, 174 pounds)
2012 (see full brackets)
The 2011-2012 season offered the first glimpse of the truly dominant history that was being written by Sanderson and his team. David Taylor's national title at 165 pounds not only helped the team with its second consecutive title, but Taylor's success also earned him Outstanding Wrestler honors at the national tournament and secured him his first Hodge Trophy. The David Taylor- Ed Ruth duo lifted this Penn State team to new heights during their four-year stretch in the lineup, and the added starpower of fellow national champion Frank Molinaro and future national champ Nico Megaludis and former national champ Quentin Wright further separated the Nittany Lions. Add in All-American Dylan Alton, and this team was special.
National Champions:
Frank Molinaro (149 pounds)
David Taylor (165 pounds)
Ed Ruth (174 pounds)
All-Americans:
Nico Megaludis (2nd, 125 pounds)
Dylan Alton (3rd, 157 pounds)
Quentin Wright (2nd, 184 pounds)
2013 (see full brackets)
Four points distinguished the Penn State Nittany Lions from national runner-up Oklahoma State in 2013. This year's title was close, but the full Penn State squad came together and, through bonus points and two individual titles, Sanderson once again coached his athletes to bring the national title back to State College. Ed Ruth and Quentin Wright headlined the performance with their individual titles while star David Taylor took second to four-time national champion Kyle Dake of Cornell. Nico Megaludis and Matt Brown also added runner-up finishes, showcasing the eliteness of this Penn State team.
National champions:
Ed Ruth (184 pounds)
Quentin Wright (197 pounds)
All-Americans:
Nico Megaludis (2nd, 125 pounds)
David Taylor (2nd, 165 pounds)
Matt Brown (2nd, 174 pounds)
2014 (see full brackets)
David Taylor's bonus points and Ed Ruth's dominance elevated the Nittany Lions past the Minnesota Gophers by 4.5 points in 2014, marking Penn State's fourth consecutive title in the Cael Sanderson era. Putting seven athletes on the podium is no small feat, and Penn State's depth, as well as the dependable performances from its stars, as come to define this program in the 2010's. The team would go on to finish sixth the following year as Retherford and Penn State's star true freshman at the time, Jason Nolf and Bo Nickal, all redshirted to set up another impressive run starting in 2016.
National Champions:
David Taylor (165 pounds)
Ed Ruth (184 pounds)
All-Americans:
Nico Megaludis (3rd, 125 pounds)
Zain Retherford (5th, 141 pounds)
James English (7th, 149 pounds)
Matt Brown (5th, 174 pounds)
Morgan McIntosh (7th, 197 pounds)
2016 (see full brackets)
After finishing sixth the year before, Penn State once again rolled out its full A-squad and found itself back on top behind championship performances from Nico Megaludis and Zain Retherford. Jason Nolf and Bo Nickal, true freshman in 2016, also made a statement in their first NCAA tournament, finishing second at 157 pounds and 174 pounds, respectively. Jordan Conway earned his second All-American honor this season, while Morgan McIntosh picked up his third podium finish, adding big team points to the Nittany Lion total. Penn State would not lose another NCAA championship until 2021 when they were edged out by the Hawkeyes.
National Champions:
Nico Megaludis (125 pounds)
Zain Retherford (149 pounds)
All-Americans:
Jordan Conaway (6th, 133 pounds)
Jason Nolf (2nd, 149 pounds)
Bo Nickal (2nd, 174 pounds)
Morgan McIntosh (2nd, 197 pounds)
2017 (see full brackets)
Five-for-five — that was Penn State’s record in the finals of the 2017 NCAA tournament. Zain Retherford, Jason Nolf, Vincenzo Joseph, Mark Hall and Bo Nickal all won their championship bouts, lifting the Nittany Lions over the Ohio State Buckeyes 146.5 to 110. Joseph and Hall, the only two freshmen in the lineup, showed no hesitation competing on the big stage for the first time in their careers, as Joseph pinned No.1-ranked Isiah Martinez, and Hall stopped eventual four-time All-American Bo Jordan. Redshirt sophomores Nolf and Nickal notched the first of what would be three titles each of those dominant wrestlers during their career, and junior Retherford also led with style, earning a tech in the finals that offered even more team points for the Blue and White. The event was a perfect night for the Nittany Lion, and it represented everything the team had become under Sanderson.
NCAA Champions:
Zain Retherford (149 pounds)
Jason Nolf (157 pounds)
Vincenzo Joseph (165 pounds)
Mark Hall (174 pounds)
Bo Nickal (184 pounds)
All-Americans:
Nick Nevills (5th, 285 pounds)
2018 (see full bracket)
In one of the Nittany Lions’ closer team races, Penn State’s 184-pound NCAA champion Bo Nickal iced the victory for his team in 2018 when he pinned 2017 NCAA champion Myles Martin in his championship bout, securing his second individual championship as well and sending his teammates into a frenzy. Nickal was one of four national champions that year including two-time Hodge Trophy winner Zain Retherford, and fellow two-time title-winners Jason Nolf and Vincenzo Joseph. The storyline going into the 2018 tournament was the potential threat of Ohio State to win it all. Penn State’s depth and star power, however, proved too much for the Buckeyes.
NCAA Champions:
Zain Retherford (149 pounds)
Jason Nolf (157 pounds)
Vincenzo Joseph (165 pounds)
Bo Nickal (184 pounds)
All-Americans:
Nick Lee (5th, 141 pounds)
Mark Hall (2nd, 174 pounds)
Shakur Rasheed (7th, 197 pounds)
Nick Nevills (7th, 285 pounds)
2019 (see full brackets)
The 2019 season marked the end of folkstyle, collegiate wrestling for Penn State legends Jason Nolf and Bo Nickal, but these two stars — who won their third titles in 2019 — went out on top. Nickal pinned three of his five NCAA championship opponents to finish the year with a 90% bonus rate, a result that would earn him the Hodge Trophy. Teammate Nolf put up similarly impressive statistics, as he pinned or teched three of his tournament opponents as well on the way to finishing his season with an 83.87% bonus rate. Add senior Anthony Cassar’s title to the mix, and the Lions were unbeatable. Former NCAA champions Vincenzo Joseph and Mark Hall both picked up runner-up honors, while All-Americans Nick Lee and Roman Bravo-Young finished on the podium in fifth and eighth, respectively. Both Lee and Bravo-Young would go on to pick up at least two titles on their own before the end of their Blue and White careers as well.
NCAA Champions:
Jason Nolf (157 pounds)
Bo Nickal (197 pounds)
Anthony Cassar (285 pounds)
All-Americans:
Roman Bravo-Young (8th, 133 pounds)
Nick Lee (5th, 141 pounds)
Vincenzo Joseph (2nd, 165 pounds)
Mark Hall (2nd, 174 pounds)
2022 (see full brackets)
The Nittany Lions narrowly lost out on the team title in 2021 to the Iowa Hawkeyes, but they reloaded in 2022 and put five on top of the podium the following season to run away with another championship. Nick Lee, Roman Bravo-Young, Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks all earned their second titles in front of a packed Little Caesars Arena in Detroit while Cornell transfer Max Dean made his impact with the Blue and White known as he earned his first title in a competitive 197-pound bracket. With the exception of Lee, all of these champs returned in 2023 to set Penn State up for another national run.
NCAA Champions:
Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds)
Nick Lee (141 pounds)
Carter Starocci (174 pounds)
Aaron Brooks (184 pounds)
Max Dean (197 pounds)
All-Americans:
Greg Kerkvliet (7th, 285 pounds)