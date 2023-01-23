Penn State wrestling championships: History, stats, records from the dynasty

The Cael Sanderson era at Penn State ushered in a new wave of championships, titles, expectations and success. Since arriving in State College in 2009, Sanderson has coached 32 NCAA champions and led his team to nine team titles. He’s turned this program into one of the best college wrestling dynasties of this century, and he’s on track to become one of the greatest coaches of all time.

But Penn State’s history dates back even before Sanderson.

Here’s a complete look at the success of the Blue and White and the athletes who have come to define Nittany Lion Wrestling.

Penn State wrestling quick facts

Coach: Cael Sanderson

Location: State College, Pennsylvania

All-time record (through the 2021-2022 season): 974-303-37

NCAA championships: 1953, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022

Conference tournament championships: 1918, 1919, 1920, 1921, 1924, 1925, 1936, 1937, 1942, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1957, 1960, 1971, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2019

Penn State wrestling has won a total of 10 national championships including a consecutive run of four titles from 2011-2014 and another run of four titles from 2016-2019. The team is currently ranked No. 1 in the NWCA poll with four returning national champions and nine ranked wrestlers.

Penn State Statistical Leaders

Penn State season wins

1. Scott Moore: 54 (2003)

2. Kerry McCoy: 47 (1994)

3. Josh Moore: 44 (2004)

T-4. Jim Martin: 43 (1989)

T-4. Kerry McCoy: 43 (1995)

T-4. Mark Becks: 43 (2003)

T-7. Jim Martin: 41 (1988)

T-7. Kerry McCoy: 41 (1997)

9. Josh Moore: 40 (2003)

10. Carl DeStefantis: 39 (1984)

Penn State career wins

1. Jim Martin: 155 (1986-1989)

2. Kerry McCoy: 150 (1993-1997)

3. Josh Moore: 146 (2001-2004)

4. Greg Elinsky: 138 (1984-1987)

5. Ed Ruth: 136 (2011-2014)

6. David Taylor: 134 (2011-2014)

7. Zain Retherford: 126 (2014-2018)

8. Sashiro Abe: 125 (1993-1996)

T-9. Jeremy Hunter: 123 (1997-2000)

T-9: Clint Musser: 123 (1995-1999)

Penn State season pins

1. Josh Moore: 24 (2004)

2. Scott Moore: 22 (2003)

3. Cary Kolat: 20 (1994)

4. Bo Nickal: 18 (2019)

T-6. Zain Retherford: 17 (2017)

T-6. Bo Nickal: 17 (2017)

T-9. Josh Moore: 16 (2003)

T-9. David Taylor: 16 (2014)

T-9. Jason Nolf: 16 (2018)

T-9: Bo Nickal: 16 (2018)

Penn State career falls

1. Jason Nolf: 60 (2016-2019)

2. Bo Nickal: 59 (2016-2019)

T-3. David Taylor: 53 (2011-2014)

T-3. Josh Moore: 53 (2001-2004)

T-3. Zain Retherford: 53 (2014-2018)

6. Ed Ruth: 46 (2011-2014)

7. Mark Hall: 41 (2017-2020)

8. Quentin Wright: 38 (2009-2013)

9. Scott Moore: 35 (2000-2003)

10. Kerry McCoy: 34 (1993-1997)



Penn State wrestlers who were also Olympians

YEAR ATHLETE CITY WEIGHT MEDAL 1924 Katsutoshi Naito Paris 56kg Bronze 1988 Ken Chertow Seoul 114.5 lb 1996 Sanshiro Abe Atlanta 57kg 2000,2004 Kerry McCoy Sydney, Athens Super Heavyweight (120+kg, 130+kg) 2016 Frank Molinaro Rio 65kg 2020 David Taylor Tokyo 86kg Gold

Penn State wrestling stats, records

Penn State has had a total of six Olympians, two of whom have medaled. Penn State’s David Taylor became the first Nittany Lion alum to earn gold in 2020 when he defeated Hassan Yazdani of Iran 4-3. Depending on your device, you may need to scroll the table using the bar at the bottom:

Here are some of the most remarkable stats from the Penn State dynasty (as of June, 2020):

From 2015-2019, the Nittany Lions held a 60-match win streak that inched them closer to Oklahoma State’s historic 76-match streak. Penn State’s winning run came to an end when Arizona State topped the Blue and White 19-15 in Tempe in November 2019.

Head coach Cael Sanderson has coached three Hodge winners in his 12 years at Penn State, two of whom have won the award twice. David Taylor was the first Nittany Lion to win the Hodge under Sanderson's leadership, and he took home the award in 2012 and 2014. Prior to Taylor, the only Penn State wrestler to win the Hodge was Kerry McCoy in 1997. Zain Retherford then won two Hodge Trophies in 2017 and 2018, while Bo Nickal won his Hodge Trophy in 2019.

Penn State season records

Here's an overview of every Penn State wrestling season from 1908 to today:

Season Coach Record Conf. (Points) NCAA (Points) 1908-1909 William E. Lewis 0-1-0 N/A N/A 1909-1910 William E. Lewis 1-1-0 N/A N/A 1910-1911 William E. Lewis 4-0-0 N/A N/A 1911-1912 William E. Lewis 4-1-0 N/A N/A 1912-1913 William E. Lewis 5-0-0 N/A N/A 1913-1914 J.H. Shollenberger 5-0-0 N/A N/A 1914-1915 William E. Lewis 4-1-0 N/A N/A 1915-1916 William E. Lewis 5-1-0 N/A N/A 1916-1917 William E. Lewis 6-0-0 N/A N/A 1917-1918 H.C. Yerger 4-0-0 1st N/A 1918-1919 H.C. Yerger 2-2-0 1st N/A 1919-1920 William E. Lewis 5-1-0 1st N/A 1920-1921 William E. Lewis 6-1-0 1st N/A 1921-1922 D.D. Detar 5-1-0 2nd N/A 1922-1923 D.D. Detar 4-3-0 2nd N/A 1923-1924 D.D. Detar 5-0-1 1st N/A 1924-1925 Ralph G. Leonard 7-0-0 1st N/A 1925-1926 Ralph G. Leonard 6-1-0 3rd N/A 1926-1927 Charlie Speidel 5-2-0 7th N/A 1927-1928 Charlie Speidel 5-2-0 3rd N/A 1928-1929 Charlie Speidel 6-0-0 2nd DNP 1929-1930 Charlie Speidel 5-1-0 5th DNP 1930-1931 Charlie Speidel 5-1-0 7th N/A 1931-1932 Charlie Speidel 4-1-1 5th N/A 1932-1933 Charlie Speidel 5-0-0 3rd N/A 1933-1934 Charlie Speidel 4-1-1 2nd N/A 1934-1935 Charlie Speidel 6-0-0 2nd 5th 1935-1936 Charlie Speidel 6-1-0 1st N/A 1936-1937 Charlie Speidel 6-1-0 1st N/A 1937-1938 Charlie Speidel 4-2-1 4th DNP 1938-1939 Charlie Speidel 5-2-1 2nd 8th 1939-1940 Charlie Speidel 5-2-1 4th DNP 1940-1941 Charlie Speidel 7-1-0 5th 13th 1941-1942 Charlie Speidel 7-1-0 1st 3rd 1942-1943 Paul Campbell 4-2-1 3rd DNP 1943-1944 Paul Campbell 3-2-0 6th DNP 1944-1945 Paul Campbell 3-2-0 5th DNP 1945-1946 Paul Campbell 2-3-0 4th 9th 1946-1947 Charlie Speidel 3-4-0 6th DNP 1947-1948 Charlie Speidel 2-3-2 7th 16th 1948-1949 Charlie Speidel 5-2-0 4th 12th 1949-1950 Charlie Speidel 7-1-0 3rd 9th 1950-1951 Charlie Speidel 8-0-0 1st 3rd 1951-1952 Charlie Speidel 9-0-0 1st 5th 1952-1953 Charlie Speidel 9-0-0 1st 1st 1953-1954 Charlie Speidel 6-2-0 2nd 3rd 1954-1955 Charlie Speidel 5-2-0 2nd 2nd 1955-1956 Charlie Speidel 7-1-0 2nd 5th 1956-1957 Charlie Speidel 6-2-1 1st 5th 1957-1958 Charlie Speidel 2-4-2 4th 14th 1958-1959 Charlie Speidel 5-3-0 2nd 25th 1959-1960 Charlie Speidel 9-0-1 1st 7th 1960-1961 Charlie Speidel 6-4-0 3rd 7th 1961-1962 Charlie Speidel 6-3-1 4th 16th 1962-1963 Charlie Speidel 5-4-0 5th 18th 1963-1964 Charlie Speidel 6-3-1 4th 8th 1964-1965 Bill Koll 6-4-1 4th 13th 1965-1966 Bill Koll 7-2-0 3rd 23rd 1966-1967 Bill Koll 8-0-1 3rd 22nd 1967-1968 Bill Koll 7-3-0 2nd 12th 1968-1969 Bill Koll 6-2-2 3rd 20th 1969-1970 Bill Koll 11-0-0 2nd 19th 1970-1971 Bill Koll 10-0-1 1st 4th 1971-1972 Bill Koll 12-0-0 2nd 8th 1972-1973 Bill Koll 11-1-0 1st 10th 1973-1974 Bill Koll 10-0-1 2nd 7th 1974-1975 Bill Koll 7-4-1 NA 10th 1975-1976 Bill Koll 10-2-0 1st 10th 1976-1977 Bill Koll 10-1-0 1st 18th 1977-1978 Bill Koll 13-2-0 1st 15th 1978-1979 Rich Lorenzo 2-11-0 6th DNP 1979-1980 Rich Lorenzo 8-6-0 4th 52nd 1980-1981 Rich Lorenzo 11-6-1 3rd 6th 1981-1982 Rich Lorenzo 12-3-0 1st 14th 1982-1983 Rich Lorenzo 13-2-1 1st 7th 1983-1984 Rich Lorenzo 16-2-0 1st 3rd 1984-1985 Rich Lorenzo 10-6-0 1st 7th 1985-1986 Rich Lorenzo 14-2-1 1st 5th 1986-1987 Rich Lorenzo 18-1-1 1st 3rd 1987-1988 Rich Lorenzo 14-5-2 1st 5th 1988-1989 Rich Lorenzo 20-2-1 1st 10th 1989-1990 Rich Lorenzo 15-8-0 1st 6th 1990-1991 Rich Lorenzo 17-6-1 1st 3rd 1991-1992 Rich Lorenzo 18-4-1 1st 3rd 1992-1993 John Fritz 22-0-1 2nd 2nd 1993-1994 John Fritz 15-6-0 3rd 3rd 1994-1995 John Fritz 5-12-0 6th 5th 1995-1996 John Fritz 11-8-1 2nd 4th 1996-1997 John Fritz 16-4-0 4th 10th 1997-1998 John Fritz 18-3-0 2nd 4th 1998-1999 Troy Sunderland 12-5-0 3rd 4th 1999-2000 Troy Sunderland 6-11-0 8th 16th 2000-2001 Troy Sunderland 7-13-0 10th 25th 2001-2002 Troy Sunderland 6-12-0 6th 35th 2002-2003 Troy Sunderland 11-8-0 3rd 6th 2003-2004 Troy Sunderland 14-5-0 5th 12th 2004-2005 Troy Sunderland 10-10-0 7th 23rd 2005-2006 Troy Sunderland 13-4-0 4th 9th 2006-2007 Troy Sunderland 14-5-0 4th 11th 2007-2008 Troy Sunderland 14-5-0 7th 3rd 2008-2009 Troy Sunderland 8-12-2 7th 17th 2009-2010 Cael Sanderson 13-6-1 5th 9th 2010-2011 Cael Sanderson 17-1-1 1st 1st 2011-2012 Cael Sanderson 13-1-0 1st 1st 2012-2013 Cael Sanderson 13-1-0 1st 1st 2013-2014 Cael Sanderson 15-1-0 1st 1st 2014-2015 Cael Sanderson 11-4-0 5th 6th 2015-2016 Cael Sanderson 16-0-0 1st 1st 2016-2017 Cael Sanderson 14-0-0 2nd 1st 2017-2018 Cael Sanderson 14-0-0 2nd 1st 2018-2019 Cael Sanderson 14-0-0 1st 1st 2019-2020 Cael Sanderson 12-2-0 4th Canceled 2020-2021 Cael Sanderson 6-0-0 2nd 2nd 2021-2022 Cael Sanderson 17-0-0 2nd 1st

Penn State wrestling championship breakdowns

Here is a closer look at all ten national championships with videos, photos, stats and analysis from each of Penn State's title runs:

1953 (see full brackets)

On their home turf in 1953, the Nittany Lions captured the first team title in program history behind individual titles from Hud Samson and top-four finishes from Dick Lemyre, Gerry Maurey, Don Frey and Joe Lemyre. The weight classes were different — with weights ranging from 115 to unlimited — and the brackets in this era were small — with the 115 pound bracket containing just 12 wrestlers for instance — but Penn State still found a way to win. Though the team would not capture another championship for another 58 years, this first title showed what was possible at Penn State. This is a program that would go on to have one of the most successful dynasties of the 21st century, but it all began with the 1953 squad.

National Champions:

Hud Samson (191 pounds)



All-Americans:

Dick Lemyre (2nd, 130 pounds)

Gerry Maurey (3rd, 137 pounds)

Don Frey (3rd, 147 pounds)

Joe Lemyre (3rd, 167 pounds)



2011 (see full brackets)

With one national champion and four additional All-Americans, Penn State captured the first title of the Cael Sanderson era, topping Cornell 107.5 to 93.5. Quentin Wright led the way for the Blue and White while freshman David Taylor and Ed Ruth both took second in their respective brackets. Ruth and Taylor would go on to become three and two-time national champions themselves, while 149-pound All-American Frank Molinaro would represent the United States in the Olympics in 20156. This was the beginning. Penn State was building.



National champions:

Quentin Wright (184 pounds)



All-Americans:

Andrew Long (3rd, 133 pounds)

Frank Molinaro (2nd, 149 pounds)

David Taylor (2nd, 165 pounds)

Ed Ruth (3rd, 174 pounds)



2012 (see full brackets)

The 2011-2012 season offered the first glimpse of the truly dominant history that was being written by Sanderson and his team. David Taylor's national title at 165 pounds not only helped the team with its second consecutive title, but Taylor's success also earned him Outstanding Wrestler honors at the national tournament and secured him his first Hodge Trophy. The David Taylor- Ed Ruth duo lifted this Penn State team to new heights during their four-year stretch in the lineup, and the added starpower of fellow national champion Frank Molinaro and future national champ Nico Megaludis and former national champ Quentin Wright further separated the Nittany Lions. Add in All-American Dylan Alton, and this team was special.

National Champions:

Frank Molinaro (149 pounds)

David Taylor (165 pounds)

Ed Ruth (174 pounds)



All-Americans:

Nico Megaludis (2nd, 125 pounds)

Dylan Alton (3rd, 157 pounds)

Quentin Wright (2nd, 184 pounds)



2013 (see full brackets)



Four points distinguished the Penn State Nittany Lions from national runner-up Oklahoma State in 2013. This year's title was close, but the full Penn State squad came together and, through bonus points and two individual titles, Sanderson once again coached his athletes to bring the national title back to State College. Ed Ruth and Quentin Wright headlined the performance with their individual titles while star David Taylor took second to four-time national champion Kyle Dake of Cornell. Nico Megaludis and Matt Brown also added runner-up finishes, showcasing the eliteness of this Penn State team.



National champions:

Ed Ruth (184 pounds)

Quentin Wright (197 pounds)

All-Americans:

Nico Megaludis (2nd, 125 pounds)

David Taylor (2nd, 165 pounds)

Matt Brown (2nd, 174 pounds)



2014 (see full brackets)

David Taylor's bonus points and Ed Ruth's dominance elevated the Nittany Lions past the Minnesota Gophers by 4.5 points in 2014, marking Penn State's fourth consecutive title in the Cael Sanderson era. Putting seven athletes on the podium is no small feat, and Penn State's depth, as well as the dependable performances from its stars, as come to define this program in the 2010's. The team would go on to finish sixth the following year as Retherford and Penn State's star true freshman at the time, Jason Nolf and Bo Nickal, all redshirted to set up another impressive run starting in 2016.



National Champions:

David Taylor (165 pounds)

Ed Ruth (184 pounds)



All-Americans:

Nico Megaludis (3rd, 125 pounds)

Zain Retherford (5th, 141 pounds)

James English (7th, 149 pounds)

Matt Brown (5th, 174 pounds)

Morgan McIntosh (7th, 197 pounds)



2016 (see full brackets)

After finishing sixth the year before, Penn State once again rolled out its full A-squad and found itself back on top behind championship performances from Nico Megaludis and Zain Retherford. Jason Nolf and Bo Nickal, true freshman in 2016, also made a statement in their first NCAA tournament, finishing second at 157 pounds and 174 pounds, respectively. Jordan Conway earned his second All-American honor this season, while Morgan McIntosh picked up his third podium finish, adding big team points to the Nittany Lion total. Penn State would not lose another NCAA championship until 2021 when they were edged out by the Hawkeyes.

National Champions:

Nico Megaludis (125 pounds)

Zain Retherford (149 pounds)



All-Americans:

Jordan Conaway (6th, 133 pounds)

Jason Nolf (2nd, 149 pounds)

Bo Nickal (2nd, 174 pounds)

Morgan McIntosh (2nd, 197 pounds)

2017 (see full brackets)

Five-for-five — that was Penn State’s record in the finals of the 2017 NCAA tournament. Zain Retherford, Jason Nolf, Vincenzo Joseph, Mark Hall and Bo Nickal all won their championship bouts, lifting the Nittany Lions over the Ohio State Buckeyes 146.5 to 110. Joseph and Hall, the only two freshmen in the lineup, showed no hesitation competing on the big stage for the first time in their careers, as Joseph pinned No.1-ranked Isiah Martinez, and Hall stopped eventual four-time All-American Bo Jordan. Redshirt sophomores Nolf and Nickal notched the first of what would be three titles each of those dominant wrestlers during their career, and junior Retherford also led with style, earning a tech in the finals that offered even more team points for the Blue and White. The event was a perfect night for the Nittany Lion, and it represented everything the team had become under Sanderson.



NCAA Champions:

Zain Retherford (149 pounds)

Jason Nolf (157 pounds)

Vincenzo Joseph (165 pounds)

Mark Hall (174 pounds)

Bo Nickal (184 pounds)



All-Americans:

Nick Nevills (5th, 285 pounds)





2018 (see full bracket)

In one of the Nittany Lions’ closer team races, Penn State’s 184-pound NCAA champion Bo Nickal iced the victory for his team in 2018 when he pinned 2017 NCAA champion Myles Martin in his championship bout, securing his second individual championship as well and sending his teammates into a frenzy. Nickal was one of four national champions that year including two-time Hodge Trophy winner Zain Retherford, and fellow two-time title-winners Jason Nolf and Vincenzo Joseph. The storyline going into the 2018 tournament was the potential threat of Ohio State to win it all. Penn State’s depth and star power, however, proved too much for the Buckeyes.



NCAA Champions:

Zain Retherford (149 pounds)

Jason Nolf (157 pounds)

Vincenzo Joseph (165 pounds)

Bo Nickal (184 pounds)



All-Americans:

Nick Lee (5th, 141 pounds)

Mark Hall (2nd, 174 pounds)

Shakur Rasheed (7th, 197 pounds)

Nick Nevills (7th, 285 pounds)

2019 (see full brackets)

The 2019 season marked the end of folkstyle, collegiate wrestling for Penn State legends Jason Nolf and Bo Nickal, but these two stars — who won their third titles in 2019 — went out on top. Nickal pinned three of his five NCAA championship opponents to finish the year with a 90% bonus rate, a result that would earn him the Hodge Trophy. Teammate Nolf put up similarly impressive statistics, as he pinned or teched three of his tournament opponents as well on the way to finishing his season with an 83.87% bonus rate. Add senior Anthony Cassar’s title to the mix, and the Lions were unbeatable. Former NCAA champions Vincenzo Joseph and Mark Hall both picked up runner-up honors, while All-Americans Nick Lee and Roman Bravo-Young finished on the podium in fifth and eighth, respectively. Both Lee and Bravo-Young would go on to pick up at least two titles on their own before the end of their Blue and White careers as well.

NCAA Champions:

Jason Nolf (157 pounds)

Bo Nickal (197 pounds)

Anthony Cassar (285 pounds)



All-Americans:

Roman Bravo-Young (8th, 133 pounds)

Nick Lee (5th, 141 pounds)

Vincenzo Joseph (2nd, 165 pounds)

Mark Hall (2nd, 174 pounds)



2022 (see full brackets)



The Nittany Lions narrowly lost out on the team title in 2021 to the Iowa Hawkeyes, but they reloaded in 2022 and put five on top of the podium the following season to run away with another championship. Nick Lee, Roman Bravo-Young, Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks all earned their second titles in front of a packed Little Caesars Arena in Detroit while Cornell transfer Max Dean made his impact with the Blue and White known as he earned his first title in a competitive 197-pound bracket. With the exception of Lee, all of these champs returned in 2023 to set Penn State up for another national run.

NCAA Champions:

Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds)

Nick Lee (141 pounds)

Carter Starocci (174 pounds)

Aaron Brooks (184 pounds)

Max Dean (197 pounds)



All-Americans:

Greg Kerkvliet (7th, 285 pounds)